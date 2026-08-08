What is the share price of Kamdhenu Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamdhenu Ventures is ₹4.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Kamdhenu Ventures? The Kamdhenu Ventures is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kamdhenu Ventures? The market cap of Kamdhenu Ventures is ₹151.34 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kamdhenu Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamdhenu Ventures are ₹4.62 and ₹4.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamdhenu Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamdhenu Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamdhenu Ventures is ₹10.75 and 52-week low of Kamdhenu Ventures is ₹3.55 as on .

How has the Kamdhenu Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Kamdhenu Ventures has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, -9.63% for the past month, -15.6% over 3 months, -49.84% over 1 year, -51.08% across 3 years, and -23.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kamdhenu Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamdhenu Ventures are 754.10 and 0.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global