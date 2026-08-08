Here's the live share price of Kamdhenu Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|0.88
|-9.63
|-15.60
|-14.97
|-49.84
|-51.08
|-23.75
|Asian Paints
|-1.00
|-0.50
|7.57
|12.57
|8.58
|-6.62
|-1.89
|Berger Paints (India)
|2.05
|4.35
|8.91
|13.39
|-2.60
|-3.39
|-4.74
|Kansai Nerolac Paints
|6.68
|0.96
|-0.73
|-1.29
|-10.08
|-13.83
|-13.05
|JSW Dulux
|5.03
|-0.50
|4.24
|3.92
|-14.79
|2.97
|6.76
|Indigo Paints
|0.76
|2.40
|21.32
|7.91
|-7.28
|-11.16
|-14.93
|Sirca Paints India
|5.03
|10.31
|4.10
|-5.90
|-0.29
|4.94
|4.42
|Shalimar Paints
|28.24
|60.35
|52.00
|31.96
|12.56
|-18.17
|-4.35
|Retina Paints
|8.53
|-0.76
|-23.12
|-32.51
|-46.01
|-3.43
|7.11
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kamdhenu Ventures has declined 49.84% compared to peers like Asian Paints (8.58%), Berger Paints (India) (-2.60%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-10.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Kamdhenu Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.89%) and Berger Paints (India) (-4.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.57
|4.58
|10
|4.56
|4.59
|20
|4.67
|4.66
|50
|4.98
|4.87
|100
|4.99
|5.14
|200
|5.75
|6.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kamdhenu Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Kamdhenu Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:01 AM IST IST
|Kamdhenu Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 08:58 PM IST IST
|Kamdhenu Ventures - Submission Of Intimation Letter Sent To Physical Shareholders To Update KYC Details.
|May 27, 2026, 04:20 AM IST IST
|Kamdhenu Ventures - General Update
|May 27, 2026, 03:35 AM IST IST
|Kamdhenu Ventures - Amendment To Code Of Practices And Procedures For Fair Disclosures Of Unpublished Price Sensitive Informa
Source: Dion Global
Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909HR2019PLC089207 and registration number is 089207. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paints/Varnishes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamdhenu Ventures is ₹4.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kamdhenu Ventures is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kamdhenu Ventures is ₹151.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamdhenu Ventures are ₹4.62 and ₹4.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamdhenu Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamdhenu Ventures is ₹10.75 and 52-week low of Kamdhenu Ventures is ₹3.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kamdhenu Ventures has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, -9.63% for the past month, -15.6% over 3 months, -49.84% over 1 year, -51.08% across 3 years, and -23.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamdhenu Ventures are 754.10 and 0.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global