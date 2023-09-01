Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909HR2019PLC089207 and registration number is 089207. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paints/Varnishes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is ₹1,172.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is -1371.69 and PB ratio of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is 12.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is ₹186.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is ₹203.00 and 52-week low of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is ₹65.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.