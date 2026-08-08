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Kamdhenu Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAMDHENU VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Kamdhenu Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.60 Closed
0.22₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kamdhenu Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.50₹4.62
₹4.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.55₹10.75
₹4.60
Open Price
₹4.50
Prev. Close
₹4.59
Volume
37,515

Source: Dion Global

Kamdhenu Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kamdhenu Ventures		0.88-9.63-15.60-14.97-49.84-51.08-23.75
Asian Paints		-1.00-0.507.5712.578.58-6.62-1.89
Berger Paints (India)		2.054.358.9113.39-2.60-3.39-4.74
Kansai Nerolac Paints		6.680.96-0.73-1.29-10.08-13.83-13.05
JSW Dulux		5.03-0.504.243.92-14.792.976.76
Indigo Paints		0.762.4021.327.91-7.28-11.16-14.93
Sirca Paints India		5.0310.314.10-5.90-0.294.944.42
Shalimar Paints		28.2460.3552.0031.9612.56-18.17-4.35
Retina Paints		8.53-0.76-23.12-32.51-46.01-3.437.11

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kamdhenu Ventures has declined 49.84% compared to peers like Asian Paints (8.58%), Berger Paints (India) (-2.60%), Kansai Nerolac Paints (-10.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Kamdhenu Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Asian Paints (-1.89%) and Berger Paints (India) (-4.74%).

Kamdhenu Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kamdhenu Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.574.58
104.564.59
204.674.66
504.984.87
1004.995.14
2005.756.36

Source: Dion Global

Kamdhenu Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kamdhenu Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kamdhenu Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTKamdhenu Ventures - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th August, 2026
Jul 11, 2026, 06:01 AM IST ISTKamdhenu Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 08:58 PM IST ISTKamdhenu Ventures - Submission Of Intimation Letter Sent To Physical Shareholders To Update KYC Details.
May 27, 2026, 04:20 AM IST ISTKamdhenu Ventures - General Update
May 27, 2026, 03:35 AM IST ISTKamdhenu Ventures - Amendment To Code Of Practices And Procedures For Fair Disclosures Of Unpublished Price Sensitive Informa

Source: Dion Global

About Kamdhenu Ventures

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909HR2019PLC089207 and registration number is 089207. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paints/Varnishes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 32.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Saurabh Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sachin Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhusudan Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chand Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nishal Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kamdhenu Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Kamdhenu Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamdhenu Ventures is ₹4.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kamdhenu Ventures?

The Kamdhenu Ventures is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kamdhenu Ventures?

The market cap of Kamdhenu Ventures is ₹151.34 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kamdhenu Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kamdhenu Ventures are ₹4.62 and ₹4.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamdhenu Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamdhenu Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamdhenu Ventures is ₹10.75 and 52-week low of Kamdhenu Ventures is ₹3.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kamdhenu Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kamdhenu Ventures has shown returns of 0.22% over the past day, -9.63% for the past month, -15.6% over 3 months, -49.84% over 1 year, -51.08% across 3 years, and -23.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kamdhenu Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kamdhenu Ventures are 754.10 and 0.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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