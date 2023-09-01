Follow Us

KAMDHENU VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Paints/Varnishes | Smallcap | NSE
₹186.55 Closed
-2.74-5.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹185.00₹194.35
₹186.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.50₹203.00
₹186.55
Open Price
₹194.35
Prev. Close
₹191.80
Volume
27,462

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1192.53
  • R2198.12
  • R3201.88
  • Pivot
    188.77
  • S1183.18
  • S2179.42
  • S3173.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.82189.61
  • 1018.91186.8
  • 209.46181.5
  • 503.78164.64
  • 1001.89143.51
  • 2000.950

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.11-0.2174.80169.1997.3097.3097.30
0.01-2.490.5814.74-5.4364.68139.39
2.202.4810.6623.966.7030.10119.20
5.520.3218.4124.831.173.76-1.03
-1.02-3.0510.9527.5740.0030.3158.34
4.460.237.4559.14-1.99-49.21-49.21
3.379.7037.1537.3654.28226.76457.67
2.133.594.128.34-4.01133.9272.50
1.853.9462.72227.38227.38227.38227.38

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jun, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd.

Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51909HR2019PLC089207 and registration number is 089207. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Paints/Varnishes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Saurabh Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sachin Agarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Madhusudan Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chand Surana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nishal Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is ₹1,172.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is -1371.69 and PB ratio of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is 12.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is ₹186.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is ₹203.00 and 52-week low of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is ₹65.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

