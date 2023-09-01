What is the Market Cap of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd.? The market cap of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is ₹1,172.86 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is -1371.69 and PB ratio of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is 12.6 as on .

What is the share price of Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kamdhenu Ventures Ltd. is ₹186.55 as on .