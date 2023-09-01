What is the Market Cap of Ashirwad Capital Ltd.? The market cap of Ashirwad Capital Ltd. is ₹21.72 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashirwad Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ashirwad Capital Ltd. is 24.78 and PB ratio of Ashirwad Capital Ltd. is 1.64 as on .

What is the share price of Ashirwad Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashirwad Capital Ltd. is ₹3.62 as on .