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Ashirwad Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

ASHIRWAD CAPITAL

Poddar Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ashirwad Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.75 Closed
0.73₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ashirwad Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.68₹2.80
₹2.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.25₹3.90
₹2.75
Open Price
₹2.72
Prev. Close
₹2.73
Volume
81,819

Source: Dion Global

Ashirwad Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ashirwad Capital		1.48-1.43-3.172.23-28.571.284.23
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ashirwad Capital has declined 28.57% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashirwad Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Ashirwad Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ashirwad Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.722.7
102.732.71
202.722.72
502.742.73
1002.712.76
2002.822.93

Source: Dion Global

Ashirwad Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ashirwad Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ashirwad Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTAshirwad Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter En
Jul 08, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTAshirwad Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTAshirwad Capital - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 29, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTAshirwad Capital - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 29, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTAshirwad Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2025

Source: Dion Global

About Ashirwad Capital

Ashirwad Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036117 and registration number is 036117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Ramprasad Poddar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aryan Rajesh Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Ramprasad Poddar
    Director
  • Ms. Rhea Dinesh Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Dinesh Poddar
    Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Dinesh Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Madhusudan Lohia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rahul Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ashirwad Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Ashirwad Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashirwad Capital is ₹2.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ashirwad Capital?

The Ashirwad Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashirwad Capital?

The market cap of Ashirwad Capital is ₹24.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashirwad Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashirwad Capital are ₹2.80 and ₹2.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashirwad Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashirwad Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashirwad Capital is ₹3.90 and 52-week low of Ashirwad Capital is ₹2.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ashirwad Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ashirwad Capital has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, -1.43% for the past month, -3.17% over 3 months, -28.57% over 1 year, 1.28% across 3 years, and 4.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashirwad Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashirwad Capital are 23.91 and 1.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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