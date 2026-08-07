What is the share price of Ashirwad Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashirwad Capital is ₹2.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Ashirwad Capital? The Ashirwad Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ashirwad Capital? The market cap of Ashirwad Capital is ₹24.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ashirwad Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashirwad Capital are ₹2.80 and ₹2.68.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashirwad Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashirwad Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashirwad Capital is ₹3.90 and 52-week low of Ashirwad Capital is ₹2.25 as on .

How has the Ashirwad Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Ashirwad Capital has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, -1.43% for the past month, -3.17% over 3 months, -28.57% over 1 year, 1.28% across 3 years, and 4.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ashirwad Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashirwad Capital are 23.91 and 1.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global