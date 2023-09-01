Follow Us

Ashirwad Capital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ASHIRWAD CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.62 Closed
1.970.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ashirwad Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.55₹3.62
₹3.62
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.49₹5.22
₹3.62
Open Price
₹3.55
Prev. Close
₹3.55
Volume
37,278

Ashirwad Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.64
  • R23.67
  • R33.71
  • Pivot
    3.6
  • S13.57
  • S23.53
  • S33.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.63.65
  • 105.593.69
  • 205.543.77
  • 505.883.86
  • 1005.793.81
  • 2006.773.78

Ashirwad Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.48-15.624.628.82-13.67171.5151.26
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Ashirwad Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Ashirwad Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Bonus issue
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ashirwad Capital Ltd.

Ashirwad Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036117 and registration number is 036117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Poddar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Rungta
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Garodia
    Director
  • Mrs. Shilpa Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Aryan Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Madhusudan Lohia
    Director
  • Ms. Rhea Poddar
    Director
  • Mr. Prabhat Dinesh Poddar
    Director

FAQs on Ashirwad Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ashirwad Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Ashirwad Capital Ltd. is ₹21.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ashirwad Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ashirwad Capital Ltd. is 24.78 and PB ratio of Ashirwad Capital Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ashirwad Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashirwad Capital Ltd. is ₹3.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ashirwad Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashirwad Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashirwad Capital Ltd. is ₹5.22 and 52-week low of Ashirwad Capital Ltd. is ₹2.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

