Here's the live share price of Ashirwad Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ashirwad Capital
|1.48
|-1.43
|-3.17
|2.23
|-28.57
|1.28
|4.23
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ashirwad Capital has declined 28.57% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Ashirwad Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.72
|2.7
|10
|2.73
|2.71
|20
|2.72
|2.72
|50
|2.74
|2.73
|100
|2.71
|2.76
|200
|2.82
|2.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ashirwad Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 49.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Ashirwad Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter En
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Ashirwad Capital - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Ashirwad Capital - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 29, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Ashirwad Capital - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 29, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Ashirwad Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for The Meeting Held On Friday, May 29, 2025
Source: Dion Global
Ashirwad Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC036117 and registration number is 036117. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ashirwad Capital is ₹2.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashirwad Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ashirwad Capital is ₹24.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ashirwad Capital are ₹2.80 and ₹2.68.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ashirwad Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ashirwad Capital is ₹3.90 and 52-week low of Ashirwad Capital is ₹2.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ashirwad Capital has shown returns of 0.73% over the past day, -1.43% for the past month, -3.17% over 3 months, -28.57% over 1 year, 1.28% across 3 years, and 4.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ashirwad Capital are 23.91 and 1.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global