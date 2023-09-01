What is the Market Cap of HB Stockholdings Ltd.? The market cap of HB Stockholdings Ltd. is ₹41.18 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HB Stockholdings Ltd.? P/E ratio of HB Stockholdings Ltd. is 3.06 and PB ratio of HB Stockholdings Ltd. is 0.62 as on .

What is the share price of HB Stockholdings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Stockholdings Ltd. is ₹57.70 as on .