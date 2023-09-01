Follow Us

HB STOCKHOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹57.70 Closed
-0.6-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

HB Stockholdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹57.30₹59.00
₹57.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.60₹63.10
₹57.70
Open Price
₹59.00
Prev. Close
₹58.05
Volume
10,511

HB Stockholdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158.53
  • R259.47
  • R359.93
  • Pivot
    58.07
  • S157.13
  • S256.67
  • S355.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 551.257.57
  • 1051.7257.14
  • 2051.5856
  • 5054.7853.28
  • 10048.8251.5
  • 20051.3550.47

HB Stockholdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.5015.2621.6124.65-5.12972.90346.69
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

HB Stockholdings Ltd. Share Holdings

HB Stockholdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About HB Stockholdings Ltd.

HB Stockholdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929HR1985PLC033936 and registration number is 033936. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Bhasin
    Chairman
  • Mr. Anil Goyal
    Director
  • Mr. Harbans Lal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kapur
    Director
  • Mr. Gulshan Rai
    Director
  • Mrs. Asha Mehra
    Director
  • Mrs. Urvija Shah
    Director

FAQs on HB Stockholdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of HB Stockholdings Ltd.?

The market cap of HB Stockholdings Ltd. is ₹41.18 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of HB Stockholdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of HB Stockholdings Ltd. is 3.06 and PB ratio of HB Stockholdings Ltd. is 0.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of HB Stockholdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Stockholdings Ltd. is ₹57.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HB Stockholdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Stockholdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Stockholdings Ltd. is ₹63.10 and 52-week low of HB Stockholdings Ltd. is ₹43.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

