What is the share price of HB Stockholdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Stockholdings is ₹57.99 as on .

What kind of stock is HB Stockholdings? The HB Stockholdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HB Stockholdings? The market cap of HB Stockholdings is ₹41.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of HB Stockholdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of HB Stockholdings are ₹58.99 and ₹54.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HB Stockholdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Stockholdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Stockholdings is ₹109.39 and 52-week low of HB Stockholdings is ₹41.51 as on .

How has the HB Stockholdings performed historically in terms of returns? The HB Stockholdings has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 17.36% for the past month, -8.68% over 3 months, -23.95% over 1 year, 4.18% across 3 years, and 9.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HB Stockholdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HB Stockholdings are -4.01 and 0.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global