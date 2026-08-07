Here's the live share price of HB Stockholdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|HB Stockholdings
|21.55
|17.36
|-8.68
|-7.22
|-23.95
|4.18
|9.31
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, HB Stockholdings has declined 23.95% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, HB Stockholdings has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.85
|54.04
|10
|48.54
|51.91
|20
|49.26
|51.03
|50
|52.44
|52.33
|100
|53.75
|55.64
|200
|64.9
|62.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, HB Stockholdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|HB Stockholding - Letter To Shareholders Providing Web-Link Of The Annual Report And Reminder To Update KYC Against Physical
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|HB Stockholding - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|HB Stockholding - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 3RD AUGUST, 2026 AND FORWARDING OF UN-AUDITED FI
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|HB Stockholding - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|HB Stockholding - Notice Of 39Th Annual General Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Held On 27Th August, 2026
Source: Dion Global
HB Stockholdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929HR1985PLC033936 and registration number is 033936. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Stockholdings is ₹57.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HB Stockholdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of HB Stockholdings is ₹41.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of HB Stockholdings are ₹58.99 and ₹54.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Stockholdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Stockholdings is ₹109.39 and 52-week low of HB Stockholdings is ₹41.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The HB Stockholdings has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 17.36% for the past month, -8.68% over 3 months, -23.95% over 1 year, 4.18% across 3 years, and 9.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HB Stockholdings are -4.01 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global