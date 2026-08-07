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HB Stockholdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

HB STOCKHOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of HB Stockholdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹57.99 Closed
-0.02₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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HB Stockholdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹54.65₹58.99
₹57.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹41.51₹109.39
₹57.99
Open Price
₹58.99
Prev. Close
₹58.00
Volume
1,687

Source: Dion Global

HB Stockholdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
HB Stockholdings		21.5517.36-8.68-7.22-23.954.189.31
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, HB Stockholdings has declined 23.95% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, HB Stockholdings has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

HB Stockholdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

HB Stockholdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.8554.04
1048.5451.91
2049.2651.03
5052.4452.33
10053.7555.64
20064.962.95

Source: Dion Global

HB Stockholdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, HB Stockholdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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HB Stockholdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTHB Stockholding - Letter To Shareholders Providing Web-Link Of The Annual Report And Reminder To Update KYC Against Physical
Aug 03, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTHB Stockholding - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTHB Stockholding - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 3RD AUGUST, 2026 AND FORWARDING OF UN-AUDITED FI
Jul 30, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTHB Stockholding - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTHB Stockholding - Notice Of 39Th Annual General Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Held On 27Th August, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About HB Stockholdings

HB Stockholdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65929HR1985PLC033936 and registration number is 033936. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Trusts, funds and other financial vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lalit Bhasin
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Anil Goyal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kapur
    Director
  • Mrs. Urvija Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Yash Kumar Sehgal
    Director
  • Mrs. Anita Jain
    Director

FAQs on HB Stockholdings Share Price

What is the share price of HB Stockholdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for HB Stockholdings is ₹57.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is HB Stockholdings?

The HB Stockholdings is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of HB Stockholdings?

The market cap of HB Stockholdings is ₹41.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of HB Stockholdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of HB Stockholdings are ₹58.99 and ₹54.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of HB Stockholdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which HB Stockholdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of HB Stockholdings is ₹109.39 and 52-week low of HB Stockholdings is ₹41.51 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the HB Stockholdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The HB Stockholdings has shown returns of -0.02% over the past day, 17.36% for the past month, -8.68% over 3 months, -23.95% over 1 year, 4.18% across 3 years, and 9.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of HB Stockholdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of HB Stockholdings are -4.01 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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