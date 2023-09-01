Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|13.69
|31.11
|59.99
|59.53
|77.59
|190.36
|-22.34
|16.22
|38.89
|74.96
|106.04
|159.22
|126.81
|126.81
|-4.46
|-0.33
|40.83
|72.63
|119.67
|165.02
|204.42
|-0.31
|19.28
|69.67
|107.34
|122.11
|185.52
|166.50
|1.82
|2.54
|23.99
|58.83
|80.45
|328.70
|136.11
|8.53
|15.64
|40.09
|40.09
|29.27
|132.12
|-8.09
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & ESOP
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1989PLC034812 and registration number is 034812. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 254.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹1,17.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is 11.65 and PB ratio of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is 1.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹112.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹117.40 and 52-week low of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹58.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.