Here's the live share price of Tourism Finance Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tourism Finance Corporation of India
|15.29
|49.12
|40.51
|72.89
|107.17
|81.91
|53.11
|Power Finance Corporation
|-1.17
|1.54
|-8.35
|1.05
|2.63
|25.34
|31.90
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|-0.65
|-1.50
|-16.96
|-22.99
|-30.29
|21.18
|30.34
|REC
|-1.96
|2.75
|1.75
|1.71
|-4.91
|19.96
|26.05
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|3.02
|-4.65
|-11.73
|3.13
|-4.65
|46.03
|34.99
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|0.33
|-4.12
|-11.47
|-6.83
|-16.98
|26.00
|14.87
|IFCI
|-3.43
|-0.76
|15.78
|14.39
|35.44
|72.17
|40.60
|Haryana Financial Corporation
|0
|-0.98
|-6.85
|-30.13
|11.79
|37.66
|21.14
|Gujarat State Financial Corporation
|0.48
|-0.29
|-9.57
|-10.58
|-28.33
|13.62
|7.04
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tourism Finance Corporation of India has gained 107.17% compared to peers like Power Finance Corporation (2.63%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (-30.29%), REC (-4.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Tourism Finance Corporation of India has outperformed peers relative to Power Finance Corporation (31.90%) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (30.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|101.28
|105.94
|10
|93.57
|100.48
|20
|86.84
|93.52
|50
|80.06
|84.75
|100
|75.29
|78.95
|200
|71.68
|72.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tourism Finance Corporation of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 5.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 90.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Tourism Finance - Intimation Letter
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Tourism Finance - Record Date For Dividend And AGM
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Tourism Finance - Book Closure
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Tourism Finance - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Tourism Finance - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1989PLC034812 and registration number is 034812. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 273.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tourism Finance Corporation of India is ₹117.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tourism Finance Corporation of India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tourism Finance Corporation of India is ₹1,062.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tourism Finance Corporation of India are ₹118.05 and ₹111.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tourism Finance Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tourism Finance Corporation of India is ₹118.05 and 52-week low of Tourism Finance Corporation of India is ₹51.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tourism Finance Corporation of India has shown returns of 6.22% over the past day, 49.44% for the past month, 40.81% over 3 months, 107.61% over 1 year, 82.04% across 3 years, and 53.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tourism Finance Corporation of India are 12.43 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.04 per annum.
Source: Dion Global