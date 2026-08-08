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Tourism Finance Corporation of India Share Price

NSE
BSE

TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

Public Sector | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Tourism Finance Corporation of India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹117.55 Closed
6.00₹ 6.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tourism Finance Corporation of India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹111.95₹118.05
₹117.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.20₹118.05
₹117.55
Open Price
₹112.00
Prev. Close
₹110.90
Volume
9,91,916

Source: Dion Global

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tourism Finance Corporation of India		15.2949.1240.5172.89107.1781.9153.11
Power Finance Corporation		-1.171.54-8.351.052.6325.3431.90
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		-0.65-1.50-16.96-22.99-30.2921.1830.34
REC		-1.962.751.751.71-4.9119.9626.05
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		3.02-4.65-11.733.13-4.6546.0334.99
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		0.33-4.12-11.47-6.83-16.9826.0014.87
IFCI		-3.43-0.7615.7814.3935.4472.1740.60
Haryana Financial Corporation		0-0.98-6.85-30.1311.7937.6621.14
Gujarat State Financial Corporation		0.48-0.29-9.57-10.58-28.3313.627.04

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tourism Finance Corporation of India has gained 107.17% compared to peers like Power Finance Corporation (2.63%), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (-30.29%), REC (-4.91%). From a 5 year perspective, Tourism Finance Corporation of India has outperformed peers relative to Power Finance Corporation (31.90%) and Indian Railway Finance Corporation (30.34%).

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5101.28105.94
1093.57100.48
2086.8493.52
5080.0684.75
10075.2978.95
20071.6872.32

Source: Dion Global

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tourism Finance Corporation of India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding rose to 5.46%, and public shareholding moved down to 90.69% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tourism Finance Corporation of India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTTourism Finance - Intimation Letter
Jul 29, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTTourism Finance - Record Date For Dividend And AGM
Jul 29, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTTourism Finance - Book Closure
Jul 29, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTTourism Finance - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTTourism Finance - Notice Of Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Tourism Finance Corporation of India

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1989PLC034812 and registration number is 034812. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 273.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 92.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. S Ravi
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Anoop Bali
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Aditya Kumar Halwasiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parkash Chand
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Thankom T Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Dr. M S Mahabaleshwara
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Amitabh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Tourism Finance Corporation of India Share Price

What is the share price of Tourism Finance Corporation of India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tourism Finance Corporation of India is ₹117.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tourism Finance Corporation of India?

The Tourism Finance Corporation of India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tourism Finance Corporation of India?

The market cap of Tourism Finance Corporation of India is ₹1,062.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tourism Finance Corporation of India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tourism Finance Corporation of India are ₹118.05 and ₹111.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tourism Finance Corporation of India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tourism Finance Corporation of India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tourism Finance Corporation of India is ₹118.05 and 52-week low of Tourism Finance Corporation of India is ₹51.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tourism Finance Corporation of India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tourism Finance Corporation of India has shown returns of 6.22% over the past day, 49.44% for the past month, 40.81% over 3 months, 107.61% over 1 year, 82.04% across 3 years, and 53.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tourism Finance Corporation of India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tourism Finance Corporation of India are 12.43 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.04 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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