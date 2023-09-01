Follow Us

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TOURISM FINANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance - Term Lending Institutions | Smallcap | NSE
₹112.60 Closed
-1.05-1.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹111.40₹114.25
₹112.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.25₹117.40
₹112.60
Open Price
₹114.00
Prev. Close
₹113.80
Volume
16,27,968

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1114.1
  • R2115.6
  • R3116.95
  • Pivot
    112.75
  • S1111.25
  • S2109.9
  • S3108.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.06107.16
  • 1067.98104.2
  • 2067.81100.23
  • 5063.991.68
  • 10058.8385.02
  • 20060.3679.35

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.6931.1159.9959.5377.59190.36-22.34
16.2238.8974.96106.04159.22126.81126.81
-4.46-0.3340.8372.63119.67165.02204.42
-0.3119.2869.67107.34122.11185.52166.50
1.822.5423.9958.8380.45328.70136.11
8.5315.6440.0940.0929.27132.12-8.09

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. Share Holdings

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & ESOP

About Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910DL1989PLC034812 and registration number is 034812. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 254.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 90.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. S Ravi
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Koppara Sajeeve Thomas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravinder Kumar Sood
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bapi Munshi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Thankom T Mathew
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G D Mundra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anoop Bali
    WholeTime Director & CFO

FAQs on Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd.?

The market cap of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹1,17.59 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is 11.65 and PB ratio of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is 1.0 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹112.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹117.40 and 52-week low of Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. is ₹58.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

