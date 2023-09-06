What is the Market Cap of Ken Financial Services Ltd.? The market cap of Ken Financial Services Ltd. is ₹2.47 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ken Financial Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of Ken Financial Services Ltd. is 5.15 and PB ratio of Ken Financial Services Ltd. is 0.35 as on .

What is the share price of Ken Financial Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ken Financial Services Ltd. is ₹8.23 as on .