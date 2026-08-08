Here's the live share price of Ken Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ken Financial Services
|-0.71
|-5.63
|-0.40
|-3.83
|-1.49
|20.86
|12.04
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ken Financial Services has declined 1.49% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ken Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.68
|12.7
|10
|12.8
|12.9
|20
|13.69
|13.05
|50
|12.05
|12.92
|100
|13.15
|13.25
|200
|14.3
|14.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ken Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Ken Financial Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Of The Company Shall Be Held On Monday, 10Th August, 2026 At
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Ken Financial Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 11, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Ken Financial Serv. - Request For Re-Classification From Promoter Category To Public Category
|May 28, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Ken Financial Serv. - Appointment Of Internal Auditors
|May 28, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Ken Financial Serv. - Results - Financial Results For 31-03-2026
Source: Dion Global
Ken Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC078898 and registration number is 078898. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ken Financial Services is ₹12.57 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Ken Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ken Financial Services is ₹3.77 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ken Financial Services are ₹12.57 and ₹12.57.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ken Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ken Financial Services is ₹17.53 and 52-week low of Ken Financial Services is ₹8.64 as on Jul 31, 2026.
The Ken Financial Services has shown returns of -2.78% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, -0.4% over 3 months, -1.49% over 1 year, 20.86% across 3 years, and 12.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ken Financial Services are 8.70 and 0.49 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global