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Ken Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

KEN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Ken Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.57 Closed
-2.78₹ -0.36
As on Jul 31, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ken Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.57₹12.57
₹12.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.64₹17.53
₹12.57
Open Price
₹12.57
Prev. Close
₹12.93
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Ken Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ken Financial Services		-0.71-5.63-0.40-3.83-1.4920.8612.04
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ken Financial Services has declined 1.49% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Ken Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Ken Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ken Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.6812.7
1012.812.9
2013.6913.05
5012.0512.92
10013.1513.25
20014.314.02

Source: Dion Global

Ken Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ken Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 98.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ken Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTKen Financial Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Of The Company Shall Be Held On Monday, 10Th August, 2026 At
Jul 13, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTKen Financial Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 11, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTKen Financial Serv. - Request For Re-Classification From Promoter Category To Public Category
May 28, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTKen Financial Serv. - Appointment Of Internal Auditors
May 28, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTKen Financial Serv. - Results - Financial Results For 31-03-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Ken Financial Services

Ken Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC078898 and registration number is 078898. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shakti Singh Rathore
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Modi
    Director & CFO
  • Ms. Neha Kailash Bhageria
    Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Kumar Pathak
    Director
  • Mr. Harish Sitaram Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Ken Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Ken Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ken Financial Services is ₹12.57 as on Jul 31, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ken Financial Services?

The Ken Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ken Financial Services?

The market cap of Ken Financial Services is ₹3.77 Cr as on Jul 31, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ken Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ken Financial Services are ₹12.57 and ₹12.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ken Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ken Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ken Financial Services is ₹17.53 and 52-week low of Ken Financial Services is ₹8.64 as on Jul 31, 2026.

How has the Ken Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ken Financial Services has shown returns of -2.78% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, -0.4% over 3 months, -1.49% over 1 year, 20.86% across 3 years, and 12.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ken Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ken Financial Services are 8.70 and 0.49 on Jul 31, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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