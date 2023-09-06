Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ken Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KEN FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.23
4.970.39
As on Sep 6, 2023, 2:53 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ken Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.23₹8.23
₹8.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.12₹7.84
₹8.23
Open Price
₹8.23
Prev. Close
₹7.84
Volume
5

Ken Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.23
  • R28.23
  • R38.23
  • Pivot
    8.23
  • S18.23
  • S28.23
  • S38.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.56.1
  • 104.475.46
  • 204.625.03
  • 504.394.92
  • 1005.595.71
  • 2006.3110.27

Ken Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.5915.5915.5915.5915.5915.5915.59
0.752.832.8319.252.74108.81172.78
0.37-0.012.199.11-11.20140.68130.22
7.80-0.36-0.36-0.36-0.36-0.36-0.36
-1.433.094.0643.1136.87386.32293.23
-2.93-3.583.2913.9923.59189.71136.32
1.08-5.58-9.8210.04-12.363.0421.93
1.252.7735.5252.9737.70177.2567.93
-1.33-6.5512.8233.3723.3716.22181.98
2.850.408.5119.1762.15156.4035.53
-2.30-1.54-1.0713.4832.34119.0117.51
-0.8018.1534.5933.0015.8957.03106.57
2.94-0.9319.5339.9360.6099.55-12.53
-0.10-7.2016.3035.8634.901,065.66182.45
1.480.592.9913.9021.0395.5763.53
2.159.6336.6737.956.78-15.20-61.81
4.43-0.2617.4251.9738.37110.83279.29
2.350.5323.9930.3677.89603.63-17.13
-4.10-6.5521.0728.4645.9645.9645.96
0.38-1.1319.5928.0023.9228.9286.57

Ken Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Ken Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Ken Financial Services Ltd.

Ken Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990MH1994PLC078898 and registration number is 078898. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ritesh Kumar Pathak
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar More
    Director
  • Mr. Shakti Singh Rathore
    Director
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar Modi
    Director
  • Ms. Neha Kailash Bhageria
    Director

FAQs on Ken Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ken Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Ken Financial Services Ltd. is ₹2.47 Cr as on Sep 06, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ken Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ken Financial Services Ltd. is 5.15 and PB ratio of Ken Financial Services Ltd. is 0.35 as on Sep 06, 2023.

What is the share price of Ken Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ken Financial Services Ltd. is ₹8.23 as on Sep 06, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ken Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ken Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ken Financial Services Ltd. is ₹7.84 and 52-week low of Ken Financial Services Ltd. is ₹7.12 as on Sep 06, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data