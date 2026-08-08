What is the share price of Ken Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ken Financial Services is ₹12.57 as on .

What kind of stock is Ken Financial Services? The Ken Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ken Financial Services? The market cap of Ken Financial Services is ₹3.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ken Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ken Financial Services are ₹12.57 and ₹12.57.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ken Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ken Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ken Financial Services is ₹17.53 and 52-week low of Ken Financial Services is ₹8.64 as on .

How has the Ken Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Ken Financial Services has shown returns of -2.78% over the past day, -5.63% for the past month, -0.4% over 3 months, -1.49% over 1 year, 20.86% across 3 years, and 12.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ken Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ken Financial Services are 8.70 and 0.49 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global