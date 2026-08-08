Here's the live share price of Zee Media Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zee Media Corporation
|-3.99
|-13.96
|-13.45
|-22.22
|-43.80
|-16.58
|-8.68
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zee Media Corporation has declined 43.80% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Zee Media Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.57
|7.23
|10
|7.76
|7.47
|20
|8
|7.75
|50
|8.23
|8.02
|100
|8.05
|8.25
|200
|8.62
|9.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zee Media Corporation saw a drop in promoter holding to 9.04%, while DII stake decreased to 4.12%, FII holding rose to 19.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Zee Media Corp - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:46 AM IST IST
|Zee Media Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Zee Media Corp - Submission Of Certificate From Statutory Auditors In Terms Of Regulation 169(5) Of The Securities And Exchan
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Zee Media Corp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 11, 2026, 12:59 AM IST IST
|Zee Media Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100MH1999PLC121506 and registration number is 121506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 571.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zee Media Corporation is ₹7.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zee Media Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zee Media Corporation is ₹472.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zee Media Corporation are ₹7.30 and ₹7.09.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zee Media Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zee Media Corporation is ₹13.22 and 52-week low of Zee Media Corporation is ₹6.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zee Media Corporation has shown returns of 1.41% over the past day, -13.96% for the past month, -13.45% over 3 months, -43.8% over 1 year, -16.58% across 3 years, and -8.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zee Media Corporation are 248.62 and 2.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global