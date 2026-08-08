What is the share price of Zee Media Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zee Media Corporation is ₹7.21 as on .

What kind of stock is Zee Media Corporation? The Zee Media Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zee Media Corporation? The market cap of Zee Media Corporation is ₹472.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zee Media Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zee Media Corporation are ₹7.30 and ₹7.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zee Media Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zee Media Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zee Media Corporation is ₹13.22 and 52-week low of Zee Media Corporation is ₹6.70 as on .

How has the Zee Media Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Zee Media Corporation has shown returns of 1.41% over the past day, -13.96% for the past month, -13.45% over 3 months, -43.8% over 1 year, -16.58% across 3 years, and -8.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zee Media Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zee Media Corporation are 248.62 and 2.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global