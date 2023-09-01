Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100MH1999PLC121506 and registration number is 121506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 654.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is ₹747.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is -10.72 and PB ratio of Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is ₹11.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zee Media Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is ₹20.70 and 52-week low of Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.