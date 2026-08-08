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Zee Media Corporation Share Price

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BSE

ZEE MEDIA CORPORATION

Essel Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Zee Media Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.21 Closed
1.41₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zee Media Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.09₹7.30
₹7.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.70₹13.22
₹7.21
Open Price
₹7.16
Prev. Close
₹7.11
Volume
1,67,513

Source: Dion Global

Zee Media Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zee Media Corporation		-3.99-13.96-13.45-22.22-43.80-16.58-8.68
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zee Media Corporation has declined 43.80% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Zee Media Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Zee Media Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zee Media Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.577.23
107.767.47
2087.75
508.238.02
1008.058.25
2008.629.06

Source: Dion Global

Zee Media Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zee Media Corporation saw a drop in promoter holding to 9.04%, while DII stake decreased to 4.12%, FII holding rose to 19.75%, and public shareholding moved down to 66.68% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Zee Media Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTZee Media Corp - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 01:46 AM IST ISTZee Media Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 27, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTZee Media Corp - Submission Of Certificate From Statutory Auditors In Terms Of Regulation 169(5) Of The Securities And Exchan
Jul 15, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTZee Media Corp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 11, 2026, 12:59 AM IST ISTZee Media Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Zee Media Corporation

Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100MH1999PLC121506 and registration number is 121506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 571.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Susanta Kumar Panda
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Garg
    Executive Director - Finance
  • Mr. Amitabh Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Surender Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swetha Gopalan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zee Media Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Zee Media Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zee Media Corporation is ₹7.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zee Media Corporation?

The Zee Media Corporation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zee Media Corporation?

The market cap of Zee Media Corporation is ₹472.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zee Media Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zee Media Corporation are ₹7.30 and ₹7.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zee Media Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zee Media Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zee Media Corporation is ₹13.22 and 52-week low of Zee Media Corporation is ₹6.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zee Media Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zee Media Corporation has shown returns of 1.41% over the past day, -13.96% for the past month, -13.45% over 3 months, -43.8% over 1 year, -16.58% across 3 years, and -8.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zee Media Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zee Media Corporation are 248.62 and 2.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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