NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ZEE MEDIA CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | NSE
₹11.95 Closed
0.840.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zee Media Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.75₹12.10
₹11.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.35₹20.70
₹11.95
Open Price
₹11.85
Prev. Close
₹11.85
Volume
40,73,940

Zee Media Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.12
  • R212.28
  • R312.47
  • Pivot
    11.93
  • S111.77
  • S211.58
  • S311.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.1711.89
  • 1016.3711.91
  • 2016.511.73
  • 5016.8210.86
  • 10015.7210.44
  • 20016.3711.1

Zee Media Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.427.6651.2733.52-34.8870.71-59.83
-1.2010.7636.6431.777.2730.10-47.45
2.7416.3437.0141.3223.7833.13-20.22
3.0913.6425.6215.88-4.0926.8331.03
-1.17-5.3612.415.45-17.88103.20516.87
3.3721.8633.4753.2814.6055.965.14
1.79-5.2924.4618.14-5.48685.70550.58
2.4419.126.1417.40-5.6685.8928.77
1.165.44-1.232.0025.262.7982.42
7.405.8020.3744.6613.42-4.58-4.58
2.6413.9260.23121.63111.461,660.804,052.83
-3.720.8427.9218.6926.1371.56-74.47
1.504.9721.1510.46-6.11-49.10-7.90
0.353.6635.9749.0133.731,146.1557.28
-1.72-20.47-9.2515.7821.73125.957.51
1.874.5634.5743.8916.89-42.44-15.50
2.4314.3942.2635.31-11.9367.4192.31
-2.20-5.74-10.468.09-56.41532.84492.04
6.577.4216.306.29-21.82-3.39-50.76
5.786.4030.5626.80-10.84-5.21-77.46

Zee Media Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Zee Media Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L92100MH1999PLC121506 and registration number is 121506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Television programming and broadcasting activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 654.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 62.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Susanta Kumar Panda
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Garg
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Amitabh Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Surender Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Swetha Gopalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Purushottam Vaishnava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zee Media Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is ₹747.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zee Media Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is -10.72 and PB ratio of Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is 1.33 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zee Media Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is ₹11.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zee Media Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zee Media Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is ₹20.70 and 52-week low of Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

