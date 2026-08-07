What is the share price of Hiliks Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hiliks Technologies is ₹73.87 as on .

What kind of stock is Hiliks Technologies? The Hiliks Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hiliks Technologies? The market cap of Hiliks Technologies is ₹79.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hiliks Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hiliks Technologies are ₹74.99 and ₹71.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hiliks Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hiliks Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hiliks Technologies is ₹89.60 and 52-week low of Hiliks Technologies is ₹38.63 as on .

How has the Hiliks Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Hiliks Technologies has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, 47.27% over 3 months, 34.36% over 1 year, 86.21% across 3 years, and 35.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hiliks Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hiliks Technologies are 96.69 and 2.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global