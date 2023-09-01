Follow Us

HILIKS TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.09 Closed
-1.95-0.26
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hiliks Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.09₹13.09
₹13.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.76₹13.62
₹13.09
Open Price
₹13.09
Prev. Close
₹13.35
Volume
152

Hiliks Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.09
  • R213.09
  • R313.09
  • Pivot
    13.09
  • S113.09
  • S213.09
  • S313.09

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.2713.11
  • 108.0912.86
  • 208.2712.26
  • 508.6610.86
  • 1008.759.78
  • 20010.299.45

Hiliks Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.9523.49113.5498.0344.6437.79190.89
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Hiliks Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Hiliks Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hiliks Technologies Ltd.

Hiliks Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH1985PLC282717 and registration number is 282717. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Copparapu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Ramchandra Padhye
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nagavenkata Padma BhaskarVedanabhatla
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priti Deepak Rathi
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Hiliks Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hiliks Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Hiliks Technologies Ltd. is ₹6.65 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hiliks Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hiliks Technologies Ltd. is 55.94 and PB ratio of Hiliks Technologies Ltd. is 1.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hiliks Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hiliks Technologies Ltd. is ₹13.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hiliks Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hiliks Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hiliks Technologies Ltd. is ₹13.62 and 52-week low of Hiliks Technologies Ltd. is ₹5.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

