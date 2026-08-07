Here's the live share price of Hiliks Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hiliks Technologies
|1.03
|-5.20
|47.27
|39.38
|34.36
|86.21
|35.37
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hiliks Technologies has gained 34.36% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Hiliks Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.9
|73.96
|10
|71.06
|73.17
|20
|73.69
|72.57
|50
|66.96
|68.18
|100
|57.81
|62.67
|200
|56.16
|59.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hiliks Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 95.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST IST
|Hiliks Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 21, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Hiliks Technologies - Corrigendum To Postal Ballot Notice
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Hiliks Technologies - Corrigendum To The Postal Ballot Notice Dated 2Nd July, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Hiliks Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Hiliks Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Hiliks Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH1985PLC282717 and registration number is 282717. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hiliks Technologies is ₹73.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hiliks Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hiliks Technologies is ₹79.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hiliks Technologies are ₹74.99 and ₹71.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hiliks Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hiliks Technologies is ₹89.60 and 52-week low of Hiliks Technologies is ₹38.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hiliks Technologies has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, 47.27% over 3 months, 34.36% over 1 year, 86.21% across 3 years, and 35.37% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hiliks Technologies are 96.69 and 2.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global