Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Hiliks Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

HILIKS TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Hiliks Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹73.87 Closed
-0.11₹ -0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Hiliks Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹71.50₹74.99
₹73.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.63₹89.60
₹73.87
Open Price
₹74.99
Prev. Close
₹73.95
Volume
1,376

Source: Dion Global

Hiliks Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hiliks Technologies		1.03-5.2047.2739.3834.3686.2135.37
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hiliks Technologies has gained 34.36% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Hiliks Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Hiliks Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hiliks Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.973.96
1071.0673.17
2073.6972.57
5066.9668.18
10057.8162.67
20056.1659.38

Source: Dion Global

Hiliks Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hiliks Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 95.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Hiliks Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 08:31 PM IST ISTHiliks Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 21, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTHiliks Technologies - Corrigendum To Postal Ballot Notice
Jul 21, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTHiliks Technologies - Corrigendum To The Postal Ballot Notice Dated 2Nd July, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTHiliks Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTHiliks Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Hiliks Technologies

Hiliks Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72100MH1985PLC282717 and registration number is 282717. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sandeep Copparapu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Veera Venkata Ramana Varma Mudunuri
    Additional Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nagavenkata Padma BhaskarVedanabhatla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhanu Dinesh Alava
    Additional Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Srivalli Tirokuvalluri
    Additional Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Hiliks Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Hiliks Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hiliks Technologies is ₹73.87 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hiliks Technologies?

The Hiliks Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hiliks Technologies?

The market cap of Hiliks Technologies is ₹79.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hiliks Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hiliks Technologies are ₹74.99 and ₹71.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hiliks Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hiliks Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hiliks Technologies is ₹89.60 and 52-week low of Hiliks Technologies is ₹38.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hiliks Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hiliks Technologies has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -5.2% for the past month, 47.27% over 3 months, 34.36% over 1 year, 86.21% across 3 years, and 35.37% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hiliks Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hiliks Technologies are 96.69 and 2.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hiliks Technologies News

More Hiliks Technologies News
Market Pulse