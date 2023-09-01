Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|15.13
|26.27
|32.37
|119.20
|119.20
|1.44
|20.31
|64.27
|104.95
|39.95
|103.03
|-48.35
|-9.55
|-7.31
|-22.05
|-49.23
|115.68
|21,978.95
|21,978.95
|0.99
|0.75
|7.91
|20.57
|64.62
|298.31
|200.14
|4.59
|-2.00
|21.71
|25.86
|-17.27
|177.03
|23.13
|4.15
|1.69
|-10.19
|15.92
|-20.70
|165.04
|81.70
|8.73
|1.11
|-3.46
|-10.91
|-31.41
|-71.60
|-84.95
|14.95
|23.17
|44.72
|34.89
|27.08
|1,721.67
|3,282.79
|-5.17
|-4.09
|-11.16
|-6.72
|18.27
|166.47
|55.19
|-9.51
|-28.96
|-50.29
|-55.40
|-58.28
|2,100.18
|450.78
|-1.54
|0.44
|41.63
|54.00
|104.42
|431.91
|241.06
|2.66
|-4.59
|4.97
|-14.55
|-7.48
|-42.17
|-53.62
|6.95
|-0.83
|7.48
|30.43
|-46.91
|18.05
|37.69
|-2.75
|-5.50
|7.30
|3.60
|-10.02
|133.17
|47.27
|3.98
|8.81
|31.89
|18.46
|-15.52
|224.07
|67.53
|-7.79
|-15.23
|65.30
|55.87
|117.66
|504.00
|422.94
|0.45
|2.89
|6.19
|8.72
|12.32
|71.59
|-21.84
|-4.09
|1.56
|8.50
|21.47
|12.31
|-20.90
|-58.10
|0
|0.95
|3.86
|20.07
|63.22
|507.99
|507.99
|21.18
|28.04
|44.03
|18.71
|-2.76
|85.60
|-15.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|22 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Surbhi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1992PLC017672 and registration number is 017672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Surbhi Industries Ltd. is ₹.94 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.
P/E ratio of Surbhi Industries Ltd. is -0.62 and PB ratio of Surbhi Industries Ltd. is 0.06 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surbhi Industries Ltd. is ₹2.74 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surbhi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surbhi Industries Ltd. is ₹2.74 and 52-week low of Surbhi Industries Ltd. is ₹2.07 as on Aug 23, 2023.