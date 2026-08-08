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Surbhi Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURBHI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Surbhi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹141.20 Closed
-4.98₹ -7.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Surbhi Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹141.20₹149.65
₹141.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.75₹249.65
₹141.20
Open Price
₹141.25
Prev. Close
₹148.60
Volume
3,613

Source: Dion Global

Surbhi Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Surbhi Industries		15.4297.570.97340.15857.29272.13136.96
Ganesha Ecosphere		-10.36-3.652.6029.15-23.85-1.1515.66
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company		-0.99-4.57-11.62-4.91-26.781.404.14
AYM Syntex		-1.481.947.7232.7924.0852.8622.61
Raj Rayon Industries		5.93-2.573.78-0.27-18.59-23.44139.32
SunRakshakk Industries India		2.8514.6413.4254.0162.66145.79139.83
Sarla Performance Fibers		3.49-3.187.8726.13-3.7627.6916.46
Vishal Fabrics		4.12-7.28-19.42-23.51-46.084.83-14.33
Jattashankar Industries		9.437.9213.2112.29112.16218.58100.00
Shree Ram Twistex		0.10-2.30-17.35-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
Weizmann		2.60-5.95-12.81-11.09-29.90-4.508.25
Arex Industries		15.0618.9229.49-0.53-6.528.660.05
Ramgopal Polytex		27.5689.8341.3578.63538.7888.2140.03
Shekhawati Industries		10.58-0.57-7.77-5.91-36.9136.5417.32
Dhanlaxmi Fabrics		-2.55-5.24-2.26-14.16-17.06-0.5611.06
Mohit Industries		21.3620.6712.2410.31-14.0425.6612.22
Anjani Synthetics		10.9411.92-9.406.99-33.92-5.16-3.61
Sunil Industries		10.350.711.88-7.016.1038.5938.06
Gini Silk Mills		1.751.81-7.29-6.17-32.0810.060.19
Skybiotech Healthcare		-2.50-5.4317.9317.04-24.0320.8032.60

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Surbhi Industries has gained 857.29% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Surbhi Industries has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).

Surbhi Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Surbhi Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5116.8129.29
10104.17117.41
2086.42106.62
50120.39107.06
100105.7293.82
20055.770

Source: Dion Global

Surbhi Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Surbhi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Surbhi Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTSurbhi Industries - Financial Results June 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTSurbhi Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting.
Jul 28, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTSurbhi Industries - Non-Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation Or Variations Under Regulations 32(1) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regu
Jul 23, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTSurbhi Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For Quarter Ended On
Jul 13, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTSurbhi Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Surbhi Industries

Surbhi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1992PLC017672 and registration number is 017672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bipinbhai J Patel
    Chairman,WTD & CFO
  • Mr. Ravjibhai P Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish Narandas Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal Harsh Patel
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Surbhi Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Surbhi Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surbhi Industries is ₹141.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Surbhi Industries?

The Surbhi Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Surbhi Industries?

The market cap of Surbhi Industries is ₹48.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Surbhi Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Surbhi Industries are ₹149.65 and ₹141.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surbhi Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surbhi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surbhi Industries is ₹249.65 and 52-week low of Surbhi Industries is ₹14.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Surbhi Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Surbhi Industries has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 97.57% for the past month, 0.97% over 3 months, 857.29% over 1 year, 272.13% across 3 years, and 136.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Surbhi Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surbhi Industries are 25.98 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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