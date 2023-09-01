Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Surbhi Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SURBHI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.74 Closed
00
As on Aug 23, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Surbhi Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.74₹2.74
₹2.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.07₹2.74
₹2.74
Open Price
₹2.74
Prev. Close
₹2.74
Volume
0

Surbhi Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.74
  • R22.74
  • R32.74
  • Pivot
    2.74
  • S12.74
  • S22.74
  • S32.74

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.892.51
  • 101.72.27
  • 201.390
  • 503.120
  • 1006.70
  • 2007.880

Surbhi Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0015.1326.2732.37119.20119.20
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46

Surbhi Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Surbhi Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Surbhi Industries Ltd.

Surbhi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1992PLC017672 and registration number is 017672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bipinbhai J Patel
    Chairman,WTD & CFO
  • Mr. Ravjibhai P Patel
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Satish Narandas Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal Harsh Patel
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Surbhi Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Surbhi Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Surbhi Industries Ltd. is ₹.94 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Surbhi Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Surbhi Industries Ltd. is -0.62 and PB ratio of Surbhi Industries Ltd. is 0.06 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the share price of Surbhi Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surbhi Industries Ltd. is ₹2.74 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surbhi Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surbhi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surbhi Industries Ltd. is ₹2.74 and 52-week low of Surbhi Industries Ltd. is ₹2.07 as on Aug 23, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data