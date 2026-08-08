What is the share price of Surbhi Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surbhi Industries is ₹141.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Surbhi Industries? The Surbhi Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Surbhi Industries? The market cap of Surbhi Industries is ₹48.54 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Surbhi Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Surbhi Industries are ₹149.65 and ₹141.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Surbhi Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surbhi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surbhi Industries is ₹249.65 and 52-week low of Surbhi Industries is ₹14.75 as on .

How has the Surbhi Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Surbhi Industries has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 97.57% for the past month, 0.97% over 3 months, 857.29% over 1 year, 272.13% across 3 years, and 136.96% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Surbhi Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surbhi Industries are 25.98 and 2.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global