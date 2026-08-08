Here's the live share price of Surbhi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Surbhi Industries
|15.42
|97.57
|0.97
|340.15
|857.29
|272.13
|136.96
|Ganesha Ecosphere
|-10.36
|-3.65
|2.60
|29.15
|-23.85
|-1.15
|15.66
|Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company
|-0.99
|-4.57
|-11.62
|-4.91
|-26.78
|1.40
|4.14
|AYM Syntex
|-1.48
|1.94
|7.72
|32.79
|24.08
|52.86
|22.61
|Raj Rayon Industries
|5.93
|-2.57
|3.78
|-0.27
|-18.59
|-23.44
|139.32
|SunRakshakk Industries India
|2.85
|14.64
|13.42
|54.01
|62.66
|145.79
|139.83
|Sarla Performance Fibers
|3.49
|-3.18
|7.87
|26.13
|-3.76
|27.69
|16.46
|Vishal Fabrics
|4.12
|-7.28
|-19.42
|-23.51
|-46.08
|4.83
|-14.33
|Jattashankar Industries
|9.43
|7.92
|13.21
|12.29
|112.16
|218.58
|100.00
|Shree Ram Twistex
|0.10
|-2.30
|-17.35
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|Weizmann
|2.60
|-5.95
|-12.81
|-11.09
|-29.90
|-4.50
|8.25
|Arex Industries
|15.06
|18.92
|29.49
|-0.53
|-6.52
|8.66
|0.05
|Ramgopal Polytex
|27.56
|89.83
|41.35
|78.63
|538.78
|88.21
|40.03
|Shekhawati Industries
|10.58
|-0.57
|-7.77
|-5.91
|-36.91
|36.54
|17.32
|Dhanlaxmi Fabrics
|-2.55
|-5.24
|-2.26
|-14.16
|-17.06
|-0.56
|11.06
|Mohit Industries
|21.36
|20.67
|12.24
|10.31
|-14.04
|25.66
|12.22
|Anjani Synthetics
|10.94
|11.92
|-9.40
|6.99
|-33.92
|-5.16
|-3.61
|Sunil Industries
|10.35
|0.71
|1.88
|-7.01
|6.10
|38.59
|38.06
|Gini Silk Mills
|1.75
|1.81
|-7.29
|-6.17
|-32.08
|10.06
|0.19
|Skybiotech Healthcare
|-2.50
|-5.43
|17.93
|17.04
|-24.03
|20.80
|32.60
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Surbhi Industries has gained 857.29% compared to peers like Ganesha Ecosphere (-23.85%), Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (-26.78%), AYM Syntex (24.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Surbhi Industries has outperformed peers relative to Ganesha Ecosphere (15.66%) and Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company (4.14%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|116.8
|129.29
|10
|104.17
|117.41
|20
|86.42
|106.62
|50
|120.39
|107.06
|100
|105.72
|93.82
|200
|55.77
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Surbhi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Surbhi Industries - Financial Results June 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Surbhi Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting.
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Surbhi Industries - Non-Applicability Of Statement Of Deviation Or Variations Under Regulations 32(1) Of The SEBI (LODR) Regu
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Surbhi Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For Quarter Ended On
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Surbhi Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Surbhi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110GJ1992PLC017672 and registration number is 017672. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surbhi Industries is ₹141.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Surbhi Industries is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Surbhi Industries is ₹48.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Surbhi Industries are ₹149.65 and ₹141.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Surbhi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Surbhi Industries is ₹249.65 and 52-week low of Surbhi Industries is ₹14.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Surbhi Industries has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 97.57% for the past month, 0.97% over 3 months, 857.29% over 1 year, 272.13% across 3 years, and 136.96% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Surbhi Industries are 25.98 and 2.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global