What is the Market Cap of Surbhi Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Surbhi Industries Ltd. is ₹.94 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Surbhi Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Surbhi Industries Ltd. is -0.62 and PB ratio of Surbhi Industries Ltd. is 0.06 as on .

What is the share price of Surbhi Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Surbhi Industries Ltd. is ₹2.74 as on .