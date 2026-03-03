Here's the live share price of Ace Alpha Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ace Alpha Tech has gained 3.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.75%.
Ace Alpha Tech’s current P/E of 14.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ace Alpha Tech
|-0.98
|14.77
|-1.94
|-2.08
|18.75
|5.90
|3.50
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Ace Alpha Tech has gained 18.75% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Ace Alpha Tech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|99.72
|100.87
|10
|96.26
|98.36
|20
|92.27
|95.28
|50
|91.88
|94.65
|100
|99.71
|98.25
|200
|70.83
|0
In the latest quarter, Ace Alpha Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.31%, FII holding fell to 0.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:43 PM IST
|Ace Alpha Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jan 08, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
|Ace Alpha Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 08, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
|Ace Alpha Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Nov 14, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
|Ace Alpha Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Nov 14, 2025, 12:47 AM IST
|Ace Alpha Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Ace Alpha Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140DL2012PLC243246 and registration number is 243246. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ace Alpha Tech is ₹101.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ace Alpha Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ace Alpha Tech is ₹177.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ace Alpha Tech are ₹101.00 and ₹101.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ace Alpha Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ace Alpha Tech is ₹138.00 and 52-week low of Ace Alpha Tech is ₹77.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ace Alpha Tech has shown returns of -4.72% over the past day, 18.82% for the past month, -5.03% over 3 months, 18.75% over 1 year, 5.9% across 3 years, and 3.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ace Alpha Tech are 14.04 and 2.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.