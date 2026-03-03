Facebook Pixel Code
Ace Alpha Tech Share Price

NSE
BSE

ACE ALPHA TECH

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Ace Alpha Tech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹101.00 Closed
-4.72₹ -5.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ace Alpha Tech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.00₹101.00
₹101.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.10₹138.00
₹101.00
Open Price
₹101.00
Prev. Close
₹106.00
Volume
1,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ace Alpha Tech has gained 3.50% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.75%.

Ace Alpha Tech’s current P/E of 14.04x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ace Alpha Tech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ace Alpha Tech		-0.9814.77-1.94-2.0818.755.903.50
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Ace Alpha Tech has gained 18.75% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Ace Alpha Tech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Ace Alpha Tech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ace Alpha Tech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
599.72100.87
1096.2698.36
2092.2795.28
5091.8894.65
10099.7198.25
20070.830

Ace Alpha Tech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ace Alpha Tech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.31%, FII holding fell to 0.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ace Alpha Tech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 9:43 PM ISTAce Alpha Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jan 08, 2026, 11:13 PM ISTAce Alpha Tech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 08, 2026, 10:29 PM ISTAce Alpha Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Nov 14, 2025, 10:23 PM ISTAce Alpha Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Nov 14, 2025, 12:47 AM ISTAce Alpha Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

About Ace Alpha Tech

Ace Alpha Tech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/10/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74140DL2012PLC243246 and registration number is 243246. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Sharma
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Ms. Nipa Gunvantlal Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Chandni Sharma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manish Wahi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ace Alpha Tech Share Price

What is the share price of Ace Alpha Tech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ace Alpha Tech is ₹101.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ace Alpha Tech?

The Ace Alpha Tech is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ace Alpha Tech?

The market cap of Ace Alpha Tech is ₹177.34 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ace Alpha Tech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ace Alpha Tech are ₹101.00 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ace Alpha Tech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ace Alpha Tech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ace Alpha Tech is ₹138.00 and 52-week low of Ace Alpha Tech is ₹77.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ace Alpha Tech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ace Alpha Tech has shown returns of -4.72% over the past day, 18.82% for the past month, -5.03% over 3 months, 18.75% over 1 year, 5.9% across 3 years, and 3.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ace Alpha Tech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ace Alpha Tech are 14.04 and 2.88 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ace Alpha Tech News

