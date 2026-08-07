What is the share price of Global Surfaces? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Surfaces is ₹27.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Global Surfaces? The Global Surfaces is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Surfaces? The market cap of Global Surfaces is ₹117.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Surfaces? Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Surfaces are ₹29.33 and ₹27.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Surfaces? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Surfaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Surfaces is ₹139.90 and 52-week low of Global Surfaces is ₹23.46 as on .

How has the Global Surfaces performed historically in terms of returns? The Global Surfaces has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -31.49% for the past month, -52.47% over 3 months, -75.26% over 1 year, -47.46% across 3 years, and -30.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Global Surfaces? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Surfaces are -3.87 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global