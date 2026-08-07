Here's the live share price of Global Surfaces along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Global Surfaces
|-0.57
|-31.49
|-52.47
|-70.60
|-75.26
|-47.46
|-30.47
|Midwest
|-0.15
|-11.29
|-13.32
|-23.32
|4.72
|1.55
|0.93
|Midwest Energy
|-17.86
|-24.33
|-22.31
|-40.84
|100.93
|357.49
|178.05
|Pokarna
|3.94
|-1.68
|8.43
|-12.82
|7.25
|34.67
|18.32
|Marble City India
|0.33
|-13.48
|25.04
|0.08
|-34.69
|88.56
|89.50
|Nidhi Granites
|-1.53
|-17.86
|-9.22
|-12.33
|24.63
|102.51
|41.78
|Glittek Granites
|8.19
|51.66
|44.82
|70.27
|499.13
|182.01
|90.97
|Pacific Industries
|0.11
|4.09
|-0.40
|-11.49
|-35.85
|-1.50
|-9.99
|Ravileela Granites
|5.11
|24.53
|65.21
|32.29
|90.31
|28.52
|41.32
|Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries
|-0.17
|-2.88
|-18.23
|-13.69
|-21.47
|3.65
|7.17
|Divyashakti
|0
|-1.75
|-3.31
|-5.54
|-22.90
|-10.21
|-10.35
|Aro Granite Industries
|2.20
|1.42
|-9.01
|-14.51
|-34.41
|-20.55
|-19.45
|Oriental Trimex
|2.77
|-8.29
|-24.75
|-30.20
|-46.78
|3.59
|-7.68
|Madhav Marbles & Granites
|-4.20
|-9.44
|-12.92
|-8.06
|-23.09
|-10.10
|-11.33
|Neelkanth Rock-Minerals
|14.91
|39.28
|193.28
|262.65
|234.44
|71.69
|44.49
|Inani Marbles & Industries
|0
|-14.06
|-20.64
|-48.82
|-50.46
|-24.60
|-18.08
|Shiva Granito Export
|0
|0
|10.62
|0.73
|-23.08
|17.78
|33.94
|Solid Stone Company
|-3.26
|-1.46
|-10.83
|-7.11
|-24.42
|-1.87
|-1.86
|Dhyaani Tradeventures
|5.66
|24.44
|12.82
|-26.49
|-45.63
|-37.12
|-20.50
|Mayur Floorings
|7.06
|1.25
|14.95
|9.67
|2.14
|16.68
|27.63
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Global Surfaces has declined 75.26% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Surfaces has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.78
|28.06
|10
|27.53
|28.39
|20
|30.96
|30.79
|50
|41.95
|39.06
|100
|50.51
|50.79
|200
|76.97
|69.7
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Global Surfaces remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Global Surfaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Global Surfaces - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 18, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Global Surfaces - Clarification On Significant Price Movement
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Global Surfaces - Clarification sought from Global Surfaces Ltd
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Global Surfaces - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Global Surfaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14100RJ1991PLC073860 and registration number is 073860. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Surfaces is ₹27.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Global Surfaces is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Global Surfaces is ₹117.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Surfaces are ₹29.33 and ₹27.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Surfaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Surfaces is ₹139.90 and 52-week low of Global Surfaces is ₹23.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Global Surfaces has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -31.49% for the past month, -52.47% over 3 months, -75.26% over 1 year, -47.46% across 3 years, and -30.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Surfaces are -3.87 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global