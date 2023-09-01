Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Global Surfaces Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GLOBAL SURFACES LTD.

Sector : Granites/Marbles | Smallcap | NSE
₹179.85 Closed
0.781.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Global Surfaces Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹178.65₹180.75
₹179.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹151.10₹229.95
₹179.85
Open Price
₹178.65
Prev. Close
₹178.45
Volume
1,05,088

Global Surfaces Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1180.68
  • R2181.77
  • R3182.78
  • Pivot
    179.67
  • S1178.58
  • S2177.57
  • S3176.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 534.21179.9
  • 1017.11181.28
  • 208.55183.7
  • 503.42188.88
  • 1001.71193.92
  • 2000.860

Global Surfaces Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.22-3.08-8.865.005.005.005.00
28.1442.1264.9591.364.53346.31286.28
6.7520.2328.5020.940.1990.37-16.35
8.77-2.04-37.68-35.16-33.42249.55-12.51
-0.3015.0019.0132.04-8.68105.61-3.98
-2.6523.5310.535.00-55.32-25.38-46.74

Global Surfaces Ltd. Share Holdings

Global Surfaces Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About Global Surfaces Ltd.

Granites/Marbles

Management

  • Mrs. Sweta Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kumar Kachawa
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Kumar Govil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yashwant Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Baxi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Global Surfaces Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Global Surfaces Ltd.?

The market cap of Global Surfaces Ltd. is ₹762.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Global Surfaces Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Global Surfaces Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Global Surfaces Ltd. is 2.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Global Surfaces Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Surfaces Ltd. is ₹179.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Surfaces Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Surfaces Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Surfaces Ltd. is ₹229.95 and 52-week low of Global Surfaces Ltd. is ₹151.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data