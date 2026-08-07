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Global Surfaces Share Price

NSE
BSE

GLOBAL SURFACES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Mining

Here's the live share price of Global Surfaces along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.78 Closed
-4.99₹ -1.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Global Surfaces Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.78₹29.33
₹27.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.46₹139.90
₹27.78
Open Price
₹29.00
Prev. Close
₹29.24
Volume
3,107

Source: Dion Global

Global Surfaces Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Global Surfaces		-0.57-31.49-52.47-70.60-75.26-47.46-30.47
Midwest		-0.15-11.29-13.32-23.324.721.550.93
Midwest Energy		-17.86-24.33-22.31-40.84100.93357.49178.05
Pokarna		3.94-1.688.43-12.827.2534.6718.32
Marble City India		0.33-13.4825.040.08-34.6988.5689.50
Nidhi Granites		-1.53-17.86-9.22-12.3324.63102.5141.78
Glittek Granites		8.1951.6644.8270.27499.13182.0190.97
Pacific Industries		0.114.09-0.40-11.49-35.85-1.50-9.99
Ravileela Granites		5.1124.5365.2132.2990.3128.5241.32
Elegant Marbles & Grani Industries		-0.17-2.88-18.23-13.69-21.473.657.17
Divyashakti		0-1.75-3.31-5.54-22.90-10.21-10.35
Aro Granite Industries		2.201.42-9.01-14.51-34.41-20.55-19.45
Oriental Trimex		2.77-8.29-24.75-30.20-46.783.59-7.68
Madhav Marbles & Granites		-4.20-9.44-12.92-8.06-23.09-10.10-11.33
Neelkanth Rock-Minerals		14.9139.28193.28262.65234.4471.6944.49
Inani Marbles & Industries		0-14.06-20.64-48.82-50.46-24.60-18.08
Shiva Granito Export		0010.620.73-23.0817.7833.94
Solid Stone Company		-3.26-1.46-10.83-7.11-24.42-1.87-1.86
Dhyaani Tradeventures		5.6624.4412.82-26.49-45.63-37.12-20.50
Mayur Floorings		7.061.2514.959.672.1416.6827.63

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Global Surfaces has declined 75.26% compared to peers like Midwest (4.72%), Midwest Energy (100.93%), Pokarna (7.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Global Surfaces has underperformed peers relative to Midwest (0.93%) and Midwest Energy (178.05%).

Global Surfaces Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Global Surfaces Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.7828.06
1027.5328.39
2030.9630.79
5041.9539.06
10050.5150.79
20076.9769.7

Source: Dion Global

Global Surfaces Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Global Surfaces remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Global Surfaces Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTGlobal Surfaces - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 04, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTGlobal Surfaces - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 18, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTGlobal Surfaces - Clarification On Significant Price Movement
Jul 17, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTGlobal Surfaces - Clarification sought from Global Surfaces Ltd
Jul 13, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTGlobal Surfaces - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Global Surfaces

Global Surfaces Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14100RJ1991PLC073860 and registration number is 073860. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Granites/Marbles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mayank Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sweta Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kumar Kachawa
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Yashwant Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Baxi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Chandan Chowdhury
    Independent Director

FAQs on Global Surfaces Share Price

What is the share price of Global Surfaces?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Global Surfaces is ₹27.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Global Surfaces?

The Global Surfaces is operating in the Mining Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Global Surfaces?

The market cap of Global Surfaces is ₹117.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Global Surfaces?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Global Surfaces are ₹29.33 and ₹27.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Global Surfaces?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Global Surfaces stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Global Surfaces is ₹139.90 and 52-week low of Global Surfaces is ₹23.46 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Global Surfaces performed historically in terms of returns?

The Global Surfaces has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -31.49% for the past month, -52.47% over 3 months, -75.26% over 1 year, -47.46% across 3 years, and -30.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Global Surfaces?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Global Surfaces are -3.87 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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