KIRAN VYAPAR LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹141.10 Closed
0.711
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kiran Vyapar Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹138.65₹141.60
₹141.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹122.05₹174.50
₹141.10
Open Price
₹141.30
Prev. Close
₹140.10
Volume
13,999

Kiran Vyapar Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1142.25
  • R2143.4
  • R3145.2
  • Pivot
    140.45
  • S1139.3
  • S2137.5
  • S3136.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5138.29140.37
  • 10139.44141.01
  • 20145.15141.61
  • 50147.1141.86
  • 100144.36142.12
  • 200143.72142.47

Kiran Vyapar Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.79-5.526.331.51-2.9992.103.29
1.470.633.8918.811.87100.75168.19
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.79-5.897.4521.2662.20198.7930.71
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
3.91-4.7520.5240.0159.3791.08-20.36
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.081.0433.9434.1748.8748.8748.87
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Kiran Vyapar Ltd. Share Holdings

Kiran Vyapar Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kiran Vyapar Ltd.

Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1995PLC071730 and registration number is 071730. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Lakshmi Niwas Bangur
    Chairman
  • Mr. Shreeyash Bangur
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sheetal Bangur
    Director
  • Mr. Amitav Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhaskar Banerjee
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kapasi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kiran Vyapar Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kiran Vyapar Ltd.?

The market cap of Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is ₹384.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kiran Vyapar Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is 9.57 and PB ratio of Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is 0.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kiran Vyapar Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is ₹141.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kiran Vyapar Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiran Vyapar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is ₹174.50 and 52-week low of Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is ₹122.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

