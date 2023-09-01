Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.79
|-5.52
|6.33
|1.51
|-2.99
|92.10
|3.29
|1.47
|0.63
|3.89
|18.81
|1.87
|100.75
|168.19
|0.65
|-3.75
|4.35
|12.56
|-13.04
|138.01
|127.45
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.79
|-5.89
|7.45
|21.26
|62.20
|198.79
|30.71
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-5.00
|3.63
|19.31
|40.24
|33.93
|1,028.65
|177.48
|3.91
|-4.75
|20.52
|40.01
|59.37
|91.08
|-20.36
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.96
|7.64
|38.04
|38.56
|4.97
|-20.52
|-62.44
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.08
|1.04
|33.94
|34.17
|48.87
|48.87
|48.87
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|04 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1995PLC071730 and registration number is 071730. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 127.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is ₹384.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is 9.57 and PB ratio of Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is 0.43 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is ₹141.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiran Vyapar Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is ₹174.50 and 52-week low of Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is ₹122.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.