What is the share price of Kiran Vyapar? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiran Vyapar is ₹199.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kiran Vyapar? The Kiran Vyapar is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kiran Vyapar? The market cap of Kiran Vyapar is ₹542.96 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kiran Vyapar? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kiran Vyapar are ₹200.00 and ₹197.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kiran Vyapar? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiran Vyapar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiran Vyapar is ₹232.00 and 52-week low of Kiran Vyapar is ₹150.00 as on .

How has the Kiran Vyapar performed historically in terms of returns? The Kiran Vyapar has shown returns of 2.58% over the past day, 4.57% for the past month, 2.05% over 3 months, -7.38% over 1 year, 11.96% across 3 years, and 4.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kiran Vyapar? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kiran Vyapar are 148.18 and 0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global