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Kiran Vyapar Share Price

NSE
BSE

KIRAN VYAPAR

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Kiran Vyapar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹199.00 Closed
2.58₹ 5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kiran Vyapar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹197.50₹200.00
₹199.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹150.00₹232.00
₹199.00
Open Price
₹197.50
Prev. Close
₹194.00
Volume
65

Source: Dion Global

Kiran Vyapar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kiran Vyapar		-2.404.572.05-1.00-7.3811.964.78
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kiran Vyapar has declined 7.38% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kiran Vyapar has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Kiran Vyapar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kiran Vyapar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5200.64197.26
10199.35197.7
20195.82196.39
50187.54192.16
100184.68190.49
200193.58194.42

Source: Dion Global

Kiran Vyapar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kiran Vyapar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kiran Vyapar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTKiran Vyapar - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The
Jul 07, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTKiran Vyapar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 15, 2026, 07:17 PM IST ISTKiran Vyapar - In Reference To Email Dated 12Th June 2026 (Ref: L/SURV/ONL/PV/SJ/ 2026-2027 / 3944) On Clarification Regardin
Jun 12, 2026, 11:47 PM IST ISTKiran Vyapar - Clarification sought from Kiran Vyapar Ltd
May 26, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTKiran Vyapar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 26Th May, 2026 And Disclosure Under Regulation

Source: Dion Global

About Kiran Vyapar

Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1995PLC071730 and registration number is 071730. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lakshmi Niwas Bangur
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Alka Devi Bangur
    Director
  • Mr. Kashi Prasad Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chanchalmal Bachhawat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Palepu Jagannadha Venkateswara Sarma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Harshad Narsana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Mehta
    Prof.Director

FAQs on Kiran Vyapar Share Price

What is the share price of Kiran Vyapar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiran Vyapar is ₹199.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kiran Vyapar?

The Kiran Vyapar is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kiran Vyapar?

The market cap of Kiran Vyapar is ₹542.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kiran Vyapar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kiran Vyapar are ₹200.00 and ₹197.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kiran Vyapar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiran Vyapar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiran Vyapar is ₹232.00 and 52-week low of Kiran Vyapar is ₹150.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kiran Vyapar performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kiran Vyapar has shown returns of 2.58% over the past day, 4.57% for the past month, 2.05% over 3 months, -7.38% over 1 year, 11.96% across 3 years, and 4.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kiran Vyapar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kiran Vyapar are 148.18 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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