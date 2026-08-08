Here's the live share price of Kiran Vyapar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kiran Vyapar
|-2.40
|4.57
|2.05
|-1.00
|-7.38
|11.96
|4.78
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kiran Vyapar has declined 7.38% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Kiran Vyapar has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|200.64
|197.26
|10
|199.35
|197.7
|20
|195.82
|196.39
|50
|187.54
|192.16
|100
|184.68
|190.49
|200
|193.58
|194.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kiran Vyapar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Kiran Vyapar - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Kiran Vyapar - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 15, 2026, 07:17 PM IST IST
|Kiran Vyapar - In Reference To Email Dated 12Th June 2026 (Ref: L/SURV/ONL/PV/SJ/ 2026-2027 / 3944) On Clarification Regardin
|Jun 12, 2026, 11:47 PM IST IST
|Kiran Vyapar - Clarification sought from Kiran Vyapar Ltd
|May 26, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Kiran Vyapar - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 26Th May, 2026 And Disclosure Under Regulation
Source: Dion Global
Kiran Vyapar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/05/1995 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909WB1995PLC071730 and registration number is 071730. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 27.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kiran Vyapar is ₹199.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kiran Vyapar is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kiran Vyapar is ₹542.96 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kiran Vyapar are ₹200.00 and ₹197.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kiran Vyapar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kiran Vyapar is ₹232.00 and 52-week low of Kiran Vyapar is ₹150.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kiran Vyapar has shown returns of 2.58% over the past day, 4.57% for the past month, 2.05% over 3 months, -7.38% over 1 year, 11.96% across 3 years, and 4.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kiran Vyapar are 148.18 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.50 per annum.
Source: Dion Global