Here's the live share price of Pan India Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pan India Corporation
|-0.61
|-4.12
|-15.10
|-18.91
|-25.57
|-6.59
|6.32
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pan India Corporation has declined 25.57% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Pan India Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.65
|1.63
|10
|1.66
|1.65
|20
|1.67
|1.68
|50
|1.79
|1.75
|100
|1.8
|1.81
|200
|1.94
|1.95
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pan India Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Pan India Corp. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Pan India Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Pan India Corp. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Pan India Corp. - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 24TH JULY, 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Pan India Corp. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company, On Standalone Basis,
Source: Dion Global
Pan India Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1984PLC017510 and registration number is 017510. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 214.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pan India Corporation is ₹1.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pan India Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pan India Corporation is ₹34.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pan India Corporation are ₹1.64 and ₹1.58.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pan India Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pan India Corporation is ₹2.70 and 52-week low of Pan India Corporation is ₹1.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pan India Corporation has shown returns of 1.24% over the past day, -4.12% for the past month, -15.1% over 3 months, -25.57% over 1 year, -6.59% across 3 years, and 6.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pan India Corporation are -22.03 and 2.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global