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Pan India Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

PAN INDIA CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Pan India Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.63 Closed
1.24₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pan India Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.58₹1.64
₹1.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.35₹2.70
₹1.63
Open Price
₹1.58
Prev. Close
₹1.61
Volume
42,413

Source: Dion Global

Pan India Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pan India Corporation		-0.61-4.12-15.10-18.91-25.57-6.596.32
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pan India Corporation has declined 25.57% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Pan India Corporation has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Pan India Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pan India Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.651.63
101.661.65
201.671.68
501.791.75
1001.81.81
2001.941.95

Source: Dion Global

Pan India Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pan India Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 54.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pan India Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTPan India Corp. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 31, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTPan India Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 24, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTPan India Corp. - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
Jul 24, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTPan India Corp. - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING HELD ON 24TH JULY, 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTPan India Corp. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company, On Standalone Basis,

Source: Dion Global

About Pan India Corporation

Pan India Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1984PLC017510 and registration number is 017510. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 214.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Pal Shukla
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Rajni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rolita Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pan India Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Pan India Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pan India Corporation is ₹1.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pan India Corporation?

The Pan India Corporation is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pan India Corporation?

The market cap of Pan India Corporation is ₹34.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pan India Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pan India Corporation are ₹1.64 and ₹1.58.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pan India Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pan India Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pan India Corporation is ₹2.70 and 52-week low of Pan India Corporation is ₹1.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pan India Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pan India Corporation has shown returns of 1.24% over the past day, -4.12% for the past month, -15.1% over 3 months, -25.57% over 1 year, -6.59% across 3 years, and 6.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pan India Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pan India Corporation are -22.03 and 2.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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