Pan India Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PAN INDIA CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.01 Closed
-2.43-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pan India Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.98₹2.06
₹2.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.55₹3.48
₹2.01
Open Price
₹2.06
Prev. Close
₹2.06
Volume
1,45,186

Pan India Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.05
  • R22.1
  • R32.13
  • Pivot
    2.02
  • S11.97
  • S21.94
  • S31.89

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.952.07
  • 102.982.07
  • 203.022.05
  • 503.122.03
  • 1003.282.06
  • 2004.842.28

Pan India Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.632.5510.44-1.47-35.99905.00905.00
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Pan India Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Pan India Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pan India Corporation Ltd.

Pan India Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200DL1984PLC017510 and registration number is 017510. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 214.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijay Pal Shukla
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Omprakash Ramashankar Pathak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Harish Kumar Chauhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pan India Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pan India Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Pan India Corporation Ltd. is ₹43.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pan India Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pan India Corporation Ltd. is -28.31 and PB ratio of Pan India Corporation Ltd. is 3.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pan India Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pan India Corporation Ltd. is ₹2.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pan India Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pan India Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pan India Corporation Ltd. is ₹3.48 and 52-week low of Pan India Corporation Ltd. is ₹1.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

