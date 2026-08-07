Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Bhilwara Spinners Share Price

NSE
BSE

BHILWARA SPINNERS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Bhilwara Spinners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹128.90 Closed
1.26₹ 1.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Bhilwara Spinners Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.90₹130.50
₹128.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.90₹152.95
₹128.90
Open Price
₹130.50
Prev. Close
₹127.30
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

Bhilwara Spinners Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bhilwara Spinners		2.963.8712.588.596.4040.3745.82
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bhilwara Spinners has gained 6.40% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhilwara Spinners has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Bhilwara Spinners Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bhilwara Spinners Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5127.33127.59
10128.08127.64
20127.38127.22
50123.51124.42
100118.27121
200114.88119.54

Source: Dion Global

Bhilwara Spinners Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bhilwara Spinners saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Bhilwara Spinners Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 26, 2026, 06:04 AM IST ISTBhilwara Spinner - Financial Result In News Paper
Jul 24, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTBhilwara Spinner - Result-Financial Result 30.06.2026
Jul 24, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTBhilwara Spinner - Board Meeting Outcome for UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULT
Jul 18, 2026, 09:35 PM IST ISTBhilwara Spinner - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 16, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTBhilwara Spinner - Board Meeting Intimation for Convening Of Board Meeting For Considering Un Audited Financial Result For Th

Source: Dion Global

About Bhilwara Spinners

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115RJ1980PLC008217 and registration number is 008217. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Anshul Kothar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Kothari
    Director
  • Mrs. Chitra Naraniwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Sushila Kothari
    Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Jhamer
    Director
  • Ms. Shubhangi Janifer
    Director

FAQs on Bhilwara Spinners Share Price

What is the share price of Bhilwara Spinners?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhilwara Spinners is ₹128.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bhilwara Spinners?

The Bhilwara Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhilwara Spinners?

The market cap of Bhilwara Spinners is ₹116.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhilwara Spinners?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhilwara Spinners are ₹130.50 and ₹128.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhilwara Spinners?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhilwara Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhilwara Spinners is ₹152.95 and 52-week low of Bhilwara Spinners is ₹98.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bhilwara Spinners performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bhilwara Spinners has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, 3.87% for the past month, 12.58% over 3 months, 6.4% over 1 year, 40.37% across 3 years, and 45.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhilwara Spinners?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhilwara Spinners are 13.03 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bhilwara Spinners News

More Bhilwara Spinners News
Market Pulse