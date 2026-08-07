Here's the live share price of Bhilwara Spinners along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bhilwara Spinners
|2.96
|3.87
|12.58
|8.59
|6.40
|40.37
|45.82
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bhilwara Spinners has gained 6.40% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Bhilwara Spinners has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|127.33
|127.59
|10
|128.08
|127.64
|20
|127.38
|127.22
|50
|123.51
|124.42
|100
|118.27
|121
|200
|114.88
|119.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bhilwara Spinners saw a rise in promoter holding to 59.12%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding rose to 0.86%, and public shareholding moved down to 40.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 26, 2026, 06:04 AM IST IST
|Bhilwara Spinner - Financial Result In News Paper
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Bhilwara Spinner - Result-Financial Result 30.06.2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Bhilwara Spinner - Board Meeting Outcome for UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULT
|Jul 18, 2026, 09:35 PM IST IST
|Bhilwara Spinner - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Bhilwara Spinner - Board Meeting Intimation for Convening Of Board Meeting For Considering Un Audited Financial Result For Th
Source: Dion Global
Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115RJ1980PLC008217 and registration number is 008217. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 74.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhilwara Spinners is ₹128.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhilwara Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bhilwara Spinners is ₹116.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhilwara Spinners are ₹130.50 and ₹128.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhilwara Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhilwara Spinners is ₹152.95 and 52-week low of Bhilwara Spinners is ₹98.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bhilwara Spinners has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, 3.87% for the past month, 12.58% over 3 months, 6.4% over 1 year, 40.37% across 3 years, and 45.82% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhilwara Spinners are 13.03 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global