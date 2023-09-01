Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BHILWARA SPINNERS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹58.00 Closed
5.342.94
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹55.60₹60.01
₹58.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.65₹58.00
₹58.00
Open Price
₹56.99
Prev. Close
₹55.06
Volume
10,215

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R160.14
  • R262.28
  • R364.55
  • Pivot
    57.87
  • S155.73
  • S253.46
  • S351.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.0954.28
  • 1037.3653.37
  • 2037.3851.86
  • 5036.948.75
  • 10035.1245.84
  • 20037.4642.82

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.1622.2645.0048.7261.79501.04614.29
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. Share Holdings

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bhilwara Spinners Ltd.

Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115RJ1980PLC008217 and registration number is 008217. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Kothari
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anshul Kothar
    Director
  • Mr. Hanuman Pokharna
    Director
  • Mrs. Sushila Kothari
    Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Jhamer
    Director

FAQs on Bhilwara Spinners Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd.?

The market cap of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. is ₹39.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. is 18.84 and PB ratio of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. is ₹58.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. is ₹58.00 and 52-week low of Bhilwara Spinners Ltd. is ₹31.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data