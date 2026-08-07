What is the share price of Bhilwara Spinners? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bhilwara Spinners is ₹128.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Bhilwara Spinners? The Bhilwara Spinners is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bhilwara Spinners? The market cap of Bhilwara Spinners is ₹116.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bhilwara Spinners? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bhilwara Spinners are ₹130.50 and ₹128.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bhilwara Spinners? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bhilwara Spinners stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bhilwara Spinners is ₹152.95 and 52-week low of Bhilwara Spinners is ₹98.90 as on .

How has the Bhilwara Spinners performed historically in terms of returns? The Bhilwara Spinners has shown returns of 1.26% over the past day, 3.87% for the past month, 12.58% over 3 months, 6.4% over 1 year, 40.37% across 3 years, and 45.82% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bhilwara Spinners? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bhilwara Spinners are 13.03 and 2.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global