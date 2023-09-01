Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|473.2
|-14.60
|-2.99
|62,740
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|31,180.25
|36.15
|0.12
|111
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|491
|-0.90
|-0.18
|1,49,464
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,628.1
|-4.00
|-0.25
|11,861
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,291.1
|-88.65
|-2.02
|5,816
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|22,713.95
|-404.70
|-1.75
|719
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,013.4
|3.85
|0.19
|27,854
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|825.3
|13.15
|1.62
|2,81,304
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,450.1
|31.30
|1.29
|2,34,400
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|949.55
|21.50
|2.32
|1,46,876
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|799.55
|8.15
|1.03
|3,27,966
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|329.95
|8.90
|2.77
|18,89,992
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|633.75
|-1.85
|-0.29
|76,152
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|352.4
|-7.10
|-1.97
|6,10,930
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|184.2
|2.60
|1.43
|2,84,500
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|217.9
|-1.45
|-0.66
|87,911
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,696.6
|3.60
|0.10
|806
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,711.85
|-16.55
|-0.96
|10,880
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|769.75
|-6.95
|-0.89
|5,582
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|3,616
|-22.95
|-0.63
|15,380
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,480
|-22.10
|-0.88
|6,956
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|433.7
|5.20
|1.21
|2,89,018
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,730.3
|56.90
|3.40
|65,275
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|4,840
|21.65
|0.45
|9,241
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|385
|-3.45
|-0.89
|1,89,613
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|184.15
|0.45
|0.24
|5,10,882
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,260
|9.35
|0.29
|11,675
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,915.85
|-35.00
|-1.79
|21,438
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|7,357.05
|29.95
|0.41
|962
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|825.55
|-2.75
|-0.33
|18,579
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|724.6
|2.25
|0.31
|28,561
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|3,760
|43.90
|1.18
|9,687
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|991.35
|17.35
|1.78
|6,69,157
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|4,662.65
|49.60
|1.08
|26,922
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|7,317
|151.80
|2.12
|48,281
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,513.7
|25.45
|1.71
|33,613
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|7,337.5
|-96.35
|-1.30
|364
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,363.5
|37.70
|1.62
|5,449
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|235.05
|5.40
|2.35
|6,63,471
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|190.7
|3.50
|1.87
|21,39,175
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|87.95
|2.04
|2.37
|12,24,742
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,684.75
|-3.50
|-0.21
|13,718
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,784.25
|-19.15
|-0.40
|532
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|720
|1.50
|0.21
|80,028
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|137.75
|4.55
|3.42
|17,48,384
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,077.95
|10.90
|1.02
|25,362
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|136.1
|14.80
|12.20
|1,19,68,902
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|344.1
|3.55
|1.04
|2,27,074
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|865.9
|9.10
|1.06
|6,21,582
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|260.65
|1.25
|0.48
|1,49,735
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|18,986
|399.40
|2.15
|1,668
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,485.05
|13.70
|0.31
|14,718
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|328.4
|7.90
|2.46
|3,85,180
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|34.92
|0.06
|0.17
|12,10,723
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|423.85
|-7.90
|-1.83
|1,23,960
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,129.45
|6.50
|0.58
|32,350
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,245.05
|-12.15
|-0.97
|33,576
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,415.9
|1.85
|0.13
|5,483
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|236.85
|6.75
|2.93
|13,69,523
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,441.55
|-25.70
|-0.47
|10,590
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,938
|-3.45
|-0.18
|8,575
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|687.4
|15.10
|2.25
|18,207
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,110.5
|19.10
|1.75
|3,74,997
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,921.8
|-53.95
|-1.36
|1,185
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|303.5
|3.55
|1.18
|59,241
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,700.05
|-4.20
|-0.25
|24,118
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|553.5
|0.20
|0.04
|48,527
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|2,132.7
|51.00
|2.45
|4,720
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|2,224.15
|4.40
|0.20
|14,306
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|437.9
|-2.90
|-0.66
|59,688
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|197.5
|2.25
|1.15
|36,961
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,597.85
|9.50
|0.26
|8,548
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|5,059.1
|56.05
|1.12
|24,004
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|503.2
|-0.55
|-0.11
|84,865
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,198
|22.75
|1.05
|2,597
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|5,578.2
|-37.70
|-0.67
|8,328
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,399.85
|62.30
|1.87
|26,399
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|535.35
|11.35
|2.17
|26,011
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,655.05
|-5.20
|-0.31
|930
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,131.15
|-27.45
|-0.87
|22,925
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.10
|-0.07
|3,77,146
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|325
|-6.90
|-2.08
|28,808
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|135.3
|1.75
|1.31
|3,78,922
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|121.35
|6.30
|5.48
|26,85,368
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|219.55
|2.10
|0.97
|26,223
Gillette India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|5,531.65
|-38.60
|-0.69
|662
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|1,766.8
|28.45
|1.64
|53,660
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,440
|11.90
|0.83
|4,713
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|62.96
|1.18
|1.91
|20,77,226
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,007
|1.05
|0.10
|11,078
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|538.8
|2.70
|0.50
|12,293
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,646.5
|1.50
|0.09
|6,945
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,821
|28.15
|1.57
|8,123
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,262.5
|-11.20
|-0.49
|1,326
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,082.05
|41.00
|1.35
|5,700
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|457.85
|8.40
|1.87
|1,96,472
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|277.5
|1.20
|0.43
|50,348
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|924.6
|-2.85
|-0.31
|14,135
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,178
|-22.40
|-1.87
|4,187
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,383
|-1.20
|-0.09
|12,903
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,185.4
|12.50
|1.07
|99,049
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,430.75
|-89.05
|-3.53
|25,315
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,574.85
|2.90
|0.18
|11,81,839
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|641.45
|-3.10
|-0.48
|39,416
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,933
|19.80
|0.68
|5,623
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|473.3
|13.95
|3.04
|3,26,283
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,943.55
|52.80
|1.36
|26,020
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|250.15
|2.10
|0.85
|1,36,348
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|2,505
|0.80
|0.03
|20,922
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|319.7
|1.40
|0.44
|74,714
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|39,450
|-113.00
|-0.29
|177
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Jul 12, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,729.95
|0
|0
|0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|969.05
|10.85
|1.13
|7,27,703
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,349
|35.00
|2.66
|23,823
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|558.45
|-5.40
|-0.96
|20,278
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|623.35
|0
|0
|3,526
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|60.13
|0.35
|0.59
|3,77,858
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|93.44
|0.10
|0.11
|28,60,64,193
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|3,104.15
|45.55
|1.49
|4,926
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|377.05
|-2.10
|-0.55
|37,730
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.60
|4.44
|14,52,469
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.25
|0.77
|3,02,697
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|89.08
|-0.08
|-0.09
|13,72,631
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|30.15
|-0.50
|-1.63
|27,96,210
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|688.15
|16.00
|2.38
|6,34,620
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|55.65
|5.44
|10.83
|2,91,99,076
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|464.65
|-3.00
|-0.64
|24,285
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,417.3
|40.55
|2.95
|65,424
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|181.65
|6.70
|3.83
|6,11,916
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|4,368.9
|41.05
|0.95
|3,826
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,443.05
|8.95
|0.62
|6,73,170
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,438.05
|4.80
|0.20
|13,301
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|865.9
|-7.20
|-0.82
|8,246
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|441.25
|1.60
|0.36
|7,74,678
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|700.55
|16.65
|2.43
|1,97,120
Jio Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|245.3
|11.65
|4.99
|51,24,174
Jio Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|245.3
|11.65
|4.99
|51,24,174
JK Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,337.05
|42.30
|1.28
|3,497
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|354.85
|4.40
|1.26
|59,740
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|806.2
|26.30
|3.37
|1,68,055
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|505.8
|-6.90
|-1.35
|1,23,703
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,456.45
|-10.60
|-0.72
|5,880
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|338.9
|6.20
|1.86
|60,266
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,771.3
|11.70
|0.66
|89,011
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,201.15
|26.75
|2.28
|88,448
KPR Mill Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|759.4
|2.35
|0.31
|16,285
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,701.3
|-4.70
|-0.17
|52,098
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|396.25
|-3.45
|-0.86
|1,02,011
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|433.2
|9.55
|2.25
|2,52,302
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|645.75
|0.50
|0.08
|43,111
Linde India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|6,555.5
|274.95
|4.38
|9,554
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|126.45
|1.75
|1.40
|3,39,367
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|5,302.8
|106.75
|2.05
|30,367
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|4,448.85
|42.10
|0.96
|11,050
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,089.5
|-6.30
|-0.57
|16,408
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|678.65
|8.40
|1.25
|17,181
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|298.9
|1.55
|0.52
|73,324
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,591.5
|15.40
|0.98
|83,329
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|568.15
|-2.50
|-0.44
|65,024
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|10,331.8
|324.70
|3.24
|76,845
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|934.9
|2.15
|0.23
|17,126
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|575.25
|-15.50
|-2.62
|39,409
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,056.05
|8.80
|0.84
|1,653
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|65.9
|3.78
|6.08
|23,25,750
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,432.75
|4.80
|0.20
|7,219
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,08,089.35
|-694.95
|-0.64
|120
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,271.1
|10.40
|0.82
|12,533
Natco Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|902.8
|-10.95
|-1.20
|31,085
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|98.31
|4.20
|4.46
|7,02,056
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|4,621.45
|16.20
|0.35
|3,248
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|21,935
|-56.80
|-0.26
|1,058
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|50.28
|0.02
|0.04
|13,65,917
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|317.3
|5.55
|1.78
|21,508
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|130.5
|7.65
|6.23
|16,73,920
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|230.6
|10.65
|4.84
|21,17,280
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,127.3
|7.10
|0.63
|7,835
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|181.65
|7.40
|4.25
|16,72,720
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|272.2
|-1.00
|-0.37
|1,78,004
One97 Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|857.2
|3.60
|0.42
|69,619
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,140
|38.25
|0.93
|2,522
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|39,795.65
|-346.10
|-0.86
|281
Patanjali Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,248.45
|17.70
|1.44
|17,165
PB Fintech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|769.35
|-5.10
|-0.66
|11,122
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,556.45
|188.10
|3.50
|18,392
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|219.45
|4.05
|1.88
|1,12,612
Pfizer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,816.2
|-2.15
|-0.06
|726
Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|1,848.25
|45.85
|2.54
|9,764
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,499.8
|-18.60
|-0.74
|60,441
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,623.35
|-4.55
|-0.13
|4,610
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,203.6
|83.10
|1.62
|13,809
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|409.9
|-6.60
|-1.58
|42,813
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|257.4
|-2.90
|-1.11
|12,08,048
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|252.1
|7.50
|3.07
|10,71,884
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|665.25
|22.25
|3.46
|44,301
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|16,086.5
|118.40
|0.74
|273
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|65.34
|2.34
|3.71
|1,05,19,710
Rajesh Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|500
|1.00
|0.20
|23,755
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|238.7
|0.45
|0.19
|11,55,424
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|923.55
|14.30
|1.57
|7,874
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,413.05
|6.15
|0.26
|7,23,196
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|97.75
|1.90
|1.98
|11,33,468
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|7,097.05
|-9.80
|-0.14
|829
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|840.25
|23.65
|2.90
|1,99,296
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,320.2
|26.45
|2.04
|31,047
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|3,157.75
|106.20
|3.48
|5,165
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|24,115
|308.10
|1.29
|853
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,918
|-6.75
|-0.35
|41,605
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|3,885.65
|-35.75
|-0.91
|7,735
SKF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,146
|-66.85
|-1.28
|1,094
Solar Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|4,760
|-79.90
|-1.65
|7,844
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|591
|-5.55
|-0.93
|66,187
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,383.85
|26.60
|1.13
|28,944
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|636.25
|1.10
|0.17
|17,929
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|569.7
|8.40
|1.50
|17,10,217
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|96.95
|6.29
|6.94
|22,92,356
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|438.25
|-2.25
|-0.51
|32,886
Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,276.65
|4.65
|0.37
|1,727
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,108.5
|-3.75
|-0.34
|3,58,264
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|620.6
|3.60
|0.58
|49,131
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,408.85
|-39.10
|-0.88
|11,108
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|513
|0.80
|0.16
|6,978
Syngene International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|780.55
|7.40
|0.96
|33,769
Tanla Platforms Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|967.1
|-8.75
|-0.90
|53,815
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|1,070.3
|7.95
|0.75
|73,982
Tata Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|1,851.65
|61.25
|3.42
|1,67,436
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|3,379.2
|22.15
|0.66
|47,360
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|844.15
|9.25
|1.11
|44,967
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|7,278.9
|32.70
|0.45
|4,064
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|611.2
|10.10
|1.68
|14,53,588
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|255.2
|10.15
|4.14
|17,46,827
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|127.1
|4.10
|3.33
|76,14,413
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|91.6
|3.81
|4.34
|23,97,506
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|1,227.15
|25.40
|2.11
|58,193
The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|130.15
|1.20
|0.93
|38,465
The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|888.9
|21.70
|2.50
|12,194
Thermax Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,800
|-10.70
|-0.38
|1,304
Timken India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,198
|-70.50
|-2.16
|2,751
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|3,115.95
|8.80
|0.28
|24,708
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,789.85
|-53.65
|-2.91
|32,819
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|665.3
|8.35
|1.27
|23,490
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|2,059.35
|9.90
|0.48
|32,217
Trident Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|39.59
|3.02
|8.26
|1,68,26,593
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|2,985.95
|83.15
|2.86
|16,310
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|1,454.6
|35.25
|2.48
|38,776
UCO Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|31.2
|0.09
|0.29
|22,06,987
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|8,273.2
|-41.90
|-0.50
|15,998
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|86.26
|0.37
|0.43
|11,76,504
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,551
|35.20
|2.32
|4,487
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,012.7
|4.00
|0.40
|30,576
UNO Minda Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|605
|2.95
|0.49
|9,335
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|603.05
|11.45
|1.94