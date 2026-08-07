Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Siemens Energy India
|3648.75
|396.80
|12.20
|5,48,769
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|168.25
|14.25
|9.25
|45,02,110
|Tata Technologies
|873.35
|70.95
|8.84
|15,34,090
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|408.50
|19.70
|5.07
|3,61,299
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1661.00
|71.50
|4.50
|1,20,467
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|819.00
|32.00
|4.07
|4,76,760
|JSW Infrastructure
|340.00
|13.15
|4.02
|83,728
|Grasim Industries
|3336.00
|128.20
|4.00
|21,640
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2453.70
|83.70
|3.53
|2,30,249
|Exide Industries
|490.30
|16.55
|3.49
|3,85,137
|Vedant Fashions
|518.25
|17.10
|3.41
|2,10,158
|Indian Bank
|899.00
|26.00
|2.98
|5,49,094
|LTM
|4665.00
|131.50
|2.90
|88,298
|Meesho
|191.20
|5.00
|2.69
|28,52,402
|Fortis Healthcare
|960.00
|25.00
|2.67
|7,21,046
|Hindalco Industries
|1054.00
|27.45
|2.67
|2,62,700
|Nestle India
|1540.00
|40.00
|2.67
|51,673
|Deepak Nitrite
|1796.00
|46.30
|2.65
|79,006
|GMR Airports
|108.40
|2.75
|2.60
|1,59,001
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3501.40
|86.40
|2.53
|2,04,068
|Mphasis
|2480.05
|58.55
|2.42
|1,69,004
|Jubilant Foodworks
|485.00
|11.25
|2.37
|2,12,166
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|610.00
|12.00
|2.01
|22,22,985
|Bharat Forge
|2274.00
|44.00
|1.97
|51,921
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|2625.45
|49.70
|1.93
|4,677
|Federal Bank
|358.80
|6.75
|1.92
|72,802
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|1,65,761
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|8980.50
|167.60
|1.90
|10,603
|IndusInd Bank
|1025.00
|19.00
|1.89
|45,317
|Hindustan Zinc
|601.00
|10.90
|1.85
|4,62,265
|Radico Khaitan
|4550.00
|80.00
|1.79
|14,258
|Hitachi Energy India
|32580.00
|560.00
|1.75
|7,508
|Endurance Technologies
|2925.00
|48.90
|1.70
|6,182
|Cochin Shipyard
|1513.00
|25.00
|1.68
|1,58,430
|Bank of India
|144.80
|2.30
|1.61
|3,50,456
|Thermax
|4053.75
|63.45
|1.59
|7,597
|Britannia Industries
|5515.00
|85.00
|1.57
|1,01,606
|Tata Elxsi
|3780.00
|51.00
|1.37
|45,611
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2087.50
|28.05
|1.36
|57,509
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|392.80
|5.25
|1.35
|23,63,969
|Crisil
|4604.60
|56.95
|1.25
|3,393
|Adani Energy Solutions
|1628.00
|19.00
|1.18
|34,243
|Tata Chemicals
|671.00
|7.75
|1.17
|1,84,222
|Balkrishna Industries
|2460.05
|26.75
|1.10
|12,014
|Laurus Labs
|1855.00
|19.00
|1.03
|65,206
|State Bank of India
|1096.05
|11.20
|1.03
|19,74,772
|Global Health
|1455.00
|14.90
|1.03
|11,199
|L&T Technology Services
|3591.00
|35.45
|1.00
|6,929
|Lenskart Solutions
|570.50
|5.50
|0.97
|73,348
|Eicher Motors
|8005.00
|75.00
|0.95
|13,722
|Tech Mahindra
|1649.90
|14.90
|0.91
|3,91,091
|Vodafone Idea
|12.75
|0.11
|0.87
|1,53,71,289
|REC
|366.00
|3.15
|0.87
|2,18,927
|UNO Minda
|1275.00
|11.00
|0.87
|45,270
|Vedanta
|277.00
|2.40
|0.87
|10,87,179
|Syngene International
|403.45
|3.45
|0.86
|5,70,145
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|190.70
|1.55
|0.82
|11,90,956
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1115.20
|8.95
|0.81
|15,772
|Union Bank of India
|183.35
|1.45
|0.80
|9,05,086
|Grindwell Norton
|2120.15
|16.60
|0.79
|2,162
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2600.00
|20.40
|0.79
|4,070
|PB Fintech
|1610.00
|12.50
|0.78
|29,745
|Bharat Electronics
|402.10
|2.95
|0.74
|14,16,971
|Power Finance Corporation
|419.50
|3.00
|0.72
|1,34,694
|Infosys
|1173.10
|7.90
|0.68
|4,27,811
|KPIT Technologies
|627.25
|4.15
|0.67
|5,29,187
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1964.00
|13.00
|0.67
|34,898
|Emami
|411.80
|2.70
|0.66
|49,581
|LG Electronics India
|1589.00
|9.95
|0.63
|12,906
|Alkem Laboratories
|5643.40
|34.95
|0.62
|2,854
|Punjab National Bank
|114.70
|0.70
|0.61
|5,85,122
|HCL Technologies
|1348.90
|7.90
|0.59
|1,32,276
|Patanjali Foods
|357.00
|2.00
|0.56
|8,03,320
|Sundram Fasteners
|1093.00
|6.05
|0.56
|1,34,485
|Cummins India
|5420.00
|29.80
|0.55
|8,888
|KEI Industries
|5625.00
|30.00
|0.54
|18,357
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|4.50
|0.52
|1,12,586
|Reliance Industries
|1331.55
|6.55
|0.49
|8,38,749
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1583.50
|7.50
|0.48
|11,217
|Bajaj Auto
|11642.00
|55.80
|0.48
|21,107
|InterGlobe Aviation
|5345.00
|24.00
|0.45
|34,306
|Wipro
|186.70
|0.80
|0.43
|3,50,030
|Jindal Stainless
|735.00
|2.90
|0.40
|10,558
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14050.00
|53.00
|0.38
|38,522
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|271.75
|1.00
|0.37
|2,97,702
|Page Industries
|39985.00
|143.40
|0.36
|167
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|345.00
|1.25
|0.36
|1,77,641
|Varun Beverages
|444.00
|1.50
|0.34
|1,47,291
|Mankind Pharma
|2439.00
|8.10
|0.33
|9,284
|DLF
|645.00
|2.10
|0.33
|81,287
|Voltas
|1282.65
|4.15
|0.32
|42,050
|Waaree Energies
|2703.55
|8.55
|0.32
|1,21,676
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|8516.20
|25.60
|0.30
|1,206
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2650.00
|8.00
|0.30
|1,64,797
|NTPC
|345.00
|1.00
|0.29
|4,19,354
|SKF India
|1523.30
|4.20
|0.28
|3,200
|Delhivery
|471.10
|1.20
|0.26
|5,25,417
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1949.00
|5.00
|0.26
|4,52,461
|Havells India
|1285.90
|3.25
|0.25
|52,675
|Ajanta Pharma
|3480.20
|8.20
|0.24
|5,434
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|882.00
|2.00
|0.23
|1,00,761
|Coal India
|413.65
|0.95
|0.23
|1,31,55,785
|Tube Investments of India
|2770.00
|6.00
|0.22
|1,07,480
|NTPC Green Energy
|91.50
|0.19
|0.21
|1,15,302
|National Aluminium Company
|381.75
|0.75
|0.20
|1,68,506
|Dalmia Bharat
|1827.55
|3.55
|0.19
|2,544
|ITC
|285.50
|0.50
|0.18
|4,37,695
|Bank of Maharashtra
|78.30
|0.13
|0.17
|9,77,295
|Info Edge (India)
|1230.00
|2.00
|0.16
|24,835
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.31
|0.10
|0.16
|5,09,504
|Astral
|1442.10
|2.10
|0.15
|4,377
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|34.84
|0.05
|0.14
|4,80,833
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|41.05
|0.05
|0.12
|7,88,271
|Premier Energies
|1046.00
|1.00
|0.10
|1,92,308
|Marico
|864.70
|0.80
|0.09
|34,324
|Ipca Laboratories
|1734.90
|1.45
|0.08
|5,314
|TVS Motor Company
|4401.50
|3.50
|0.08
|31,288
|Bharti Hexacom
|1514.00
|0.60
|0.04
|4,773
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11725.60
|4.60
|0.04
|10,540
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|596.30
|0.05
|0.01
|2,80,217
|Timken India
|3343.45
|0.50
|0.01
|1,032
|Indian Hotels Company
|737.00
|0.10
|0.01
|1,02,495
|Tata Power Company
|381.00
|0
|0
|2,50,672
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|234.00
|0
|0
|2,34,466
|Godrej Industries
|1305.00
|0.05
|0
|6,028
|Bank of Baroda
|250.00
|0
|0
|18,66,080
|Indus Towers
|385.00
|-0.05
|-0.01
|1,47,525
|Oberoi Realty
|1777.00
|-0.70
|-0.04
|1,55,169
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|237.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|6,12,224
|Schaeffler India
|4030.00
|-2.95
|-0.07
|516
|ITC Hotels
|170.95
|-0.15
|-0.09
|7,38,439
|Gland Pharma
|2615.00
|-2.50
|-0.10
|18,244
|Canara Bank
|131.50
|-0.15
|-0.11
|7,46,317
|Bandhan Bank
|175.30
|-0.20
|-0.11
|8,31,476
|Larsen & Toubro
|4045.00
|-5.00
|-0.12
|56,850
|Muthoot Finance
|2886.40
|-3.60
|-0.12
|27,856
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3075.90
|-3.85
|-0.13
|4,223
|Shree Cements
|26360.00
|-35.00
|-0.13
|327
|Hyundai Motor India
|2197.00
|-3.00
|-0.14
|11,984
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60,252
|AWL Agri Business
|197.00
|-0.30
|-0.15
|2,45,380
|Tata Communications
|1731.00
|-3.00
|-0.17
|4,612
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2540.00
|-4.55
|-0.18
|27,001
|UltraTech Cement
|12040.00
|-22.00
|-0.18
|7,766
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1073.00
|-2.00
|-0.19
|1,90,321
|Cipla
|1472.00
|-3.00
|-0.20
|23,778
|Jindal Steel
|1097.80
|-2.20
|-0.20
|15,463
|Hindustan Unilever
|2080.40
|-4.60
|-0.22
|79,099
|Adani Power
|208.25
|-0.45
|-0.22
|13,88,547
|Petronet LNG
|278.30
|-0.60
|-0.22
|48,249
|Torrent Power
|1322.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|15,512
|Siemens
|3950.00
|-9.00
|-0.23
|23,087
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|98,216
|Adani Green Energy
|1370.00
|-3.50
|-0.25
|69,189
|Bharti Airtel
|1959.00
|-5.00
|-0.25
|88,756
|Ashok Leyland
|177.10
|-0.45
|-0.25
|9,53,993
|Central Bank of India
|31.40
|-0.08
|-0.25
|1,71,580
|Suzlon Energy
|48.10
|-0.12
|-0.25
|52,81,729
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4952.00
|-13.00
|-0.26
|12,155
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1172.00
|-3.00
|-0.26
|65,188
|Polycab India
|9268.00
|-25.55
|-0.27
|6,398
|Coforge
|1775.00
|-4.80
|-0.27
|1,15,596
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|4910.00
|-14.00
|-0.28
|1,53,086
|MRF
|133515.00
|-374.90
|-0.28
|192
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|658.00
|-2.00
|-0.30
|32,849
|Abbott India
|27801.30
|-84.55
|-0.30
|382
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|357.90
|-1.10
|-0.31
|16,024
|AIA Engineering
|4780.00
|-15.25
|-0.32
|2,094
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|1862.00
|-6.50
|-0.35
|8,020
|SRF
|2616.50
|-9.50
|-0.36
|12,449
|LIC Housing Finance
|504.10
|-1.90
|-0.38
|65,965
|IDFC First Bank
|84.51
|-0.33
|-0.39
|42,90,277
|Indian Oil Corporation
|142.40
|-0.60
|-0.42
|3,56,153
|YES Bank
|22.70
|-0.10
|-0.44
|29,69,655
|One97 Communications
|1441.00
|-6.50
|-0.45
|2,65,853
|Adani Total Gas
|657.00
|-3.05
|-0.46
|28,747
|Sun TV Network
|487.00
|-2.25
|-0.46
|11,243
|IDBI Bank
|84.11
|-0.40
|-0.47
|1,19,331
|Piramal Finance
|2103.35
|-9.95
|-0.47
|6,903
|Coromandel International
|2065.90
|-10.00
|-0.48
|3,155
|UPL
|571.90
|-2.75
|-0.48
|59,147
|Eternal
|315.45
|-1.55
|-0.49
|8,29,164
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|166.85
|-0.85
|-0.51
|2,18,499
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|392.00
|-2.00
|-0.51
|4,91,213
|Divi's Laboratories
|8248.50
|-43.05
|-0.52
|68,704
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2287.00
|-12.00
|-0.52
|18,026
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1686.00
|-9.00
|-0.53
|71,972
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|333.90
|-1.80
|-0.54
|2,73,743
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|23.81
|-0.13
|-0.54
|29,269
|Pidilite Industries
|1662.00
|-9.00
|-0.54
|2,26,834
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2020.00
|-11.20
|-0.55
|14,181
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14119.95
|-80.05
|-0.56
|21,494
|Ambuja Cements
|434.00
|-2.50
|-0.57
|91,639
|Container Corporation of India
|506.10
|-2.90
|-0.57
|6,62,314
|NLC India
|302.00
|-1.75
|-0.58
|55,050
|NMDC
|85.24
|-0.51
|-0.59
|4,50,909
|3M India
|35883.60
|-211.55
|-0.59
|160
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|4517.00
|-27.95
|-0.61
|8,548
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2281.75
|-14.25
|-0.62
|19,182
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|201.00
|-1.25
|-0.62
|1,09,695
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1640.00
|-10.70
|-0.65
|19,195
|JSW Energy
|566.30
|-3.70
|-0.65
|1,10,456
|HDFC Bank
|732.00
|-5.00
|-0.68
|15,28,309
|UCO Bank
|26.45
|-0.18
|-0.68
|1,60,813
|Tata Steel
|188.00
|-1.30
|-0.69
|6,72,661
|Dabur India
|411.00
|-3.00
|-0.72
|1,12,608
|Tata Consumer Products
|1082.00
|-8.00
|-0.73
|84,140
|The New India Assurance Company
|177.65
|-1.35
|-0.75
|71,536
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|88.60
|-0.67
|-0.75
|2,93,532
|JK Cement
|5375.00
|-40.35
|-0.75
|1,511
|Linde India
|7085.00
|-54.50
|-0.76
|473
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-3.00
|-0.76
|3,17,492
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|-43.65
|-0.79
|32,273
|SJVN
|67.88
|-0.54
|-0.79
|1,26,932
|Titan Company
|4943.00
|-41.00
|-0.82
|38,241
|Solar Industries India
|18400.00
|-160.00
|-0.86
|4,253
|Escorts Kubota
|3051.00
|-26.75
|-0.87
|3,294
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.80
|-0.75
|-0.87
|4,42,807
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|538.15
|-4.70
|-0.87
|1,82,001
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|568.20
|-5.20
|-0.91
|13,258
|ACC
|1366.00
|-12.75
|-0.92
|11,710
|Hexaware Technologies
|551.00
|-5.20
|-0.93
|30,043
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|407.00
|-4.00
|-0.97
|5,89,196
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.25
|-1.75
|-0.98
|4,04,141
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|120.00
|-1.20
|-0.99
|5,81,113
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1082.70
|-10.90
|-1.00
|62,876
|Apollo Tyres
|445.35
|-4.50
|-1.00
|1,54,181
|Supreme Industries
|3425.00
|-35.00
|-1.01
|3,189
|Asian Paints
|2721.00
|-28.00
|-1.02
|21,956
|Bayer Cropscience
|4171.30
|-43.75
|-1.04
|1,534
|Metro Brands
|969.50
|-10.65
|-1.09
|54,080
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|11301.00
|-126.10
|-1.10
|14,106
|JSW Steel
|1293.50
|-14.50
|-1.11
|41,312
|Honeywell Automation India
|37791.05
|-429.45
|-1.12
|85
|Godrej Properties
|2070.85
|-24.15
|-1.15
|25,336
|United Breweries
|1397.80
|-16.45
|-1.16
|4,139
|Bosch
|42000.00
|-500.00
|-1.18
|1,877
|Adani Enterprises
|3007.00
|-36.15
|-1.19
|1,18,025
|PI Industries
|2762.75
|-33.25
|-1.19
|7,235
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2500.00
|-30.00
|-1.19
|91,452
|Axis Bank
|1238.00
|-15.00
|-1.20
|68,470
|Phoenix Mills
|1894.00
|-23.20
|-1.21
|6,794
|Oil India
|441.00
|-5.40
|-1.21
|1,58,353
|NHPC
|77.00
|-0.95
|-1.22
|5,12,424
|KPR Mill
|1071.00
|-13.40
|-1.24
|6,123
|HDB Financial Services
|666.30
|-8.65
|-1.28
|1,37,336
|Berger Paints (India)
|531.00
|-6.90
|-1.28
|2,37,264
|Avenue Supermarts
|3890.25
|-50.75
|-1.29
|15,950
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|19.68
|-0.26
|-1.30
|8,87,841
|Lupin
|2360.00
|-31.50
|-1.32
|58,561
|Lodha Developers
|1210.00
|-17.00
|-1.39
|60,325
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|502.10
|-7.30
|-1.43
|33,379
|Tata Motors
|453.10
|-6.60
|-1.44
|16,19,736
|Vishal Mega Mart
|108.55
|-1.60
|-1.45
|3,43,781
|Indian Overseas Bank
|34.29
|-0.53
|-1.52
|2,88,031
|Indraprastha Gas
|152.00
|-2.35
|-1.52
|92,477
|ABB India
|7600.00
|-122.00
|-1.58
|26,375
|Max Financial Services
|1500.00
|-24.80
|-1.63
|9,277
|360 One Wam
|1166.10
|-19.90
|-1.68
|33,038
|GAIL (India)
|173.00
|-3.00
|-1.70
|3,45,266
|Biocon
|430.00
|-7.50
|-1.71
|1,99,075
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|1193.00
|-21.00
|-1.73
|1,67,428
|Hindustan Copper
|536.00
|-10.80
|-1.98
|13,73,194
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|318.60
|-6.80
|-2.09
|2,07,624
|Shriram Finance
|1115.00
|-24.00
|-2.11
|1,92,773
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|479.90
|-10.65
|-2.17
|87,658
|Aditya Birla Capital
|414.50
|-10.50
|-2.47
|2,31,457
|Jio Financial Services
|257.40
|-6.60
|-2.50
|13,87,827
|L&T Finance
|310.90
|-8.10
|-2.54
|2,86,544
|GE Vernova T&D India
|4330.00
|-117.70
|-2.65
|39,357
|Swiggy
|280.35
|-7.65
|-2.66
|1,44,33,971
|Tata Capital
|372.15
|-10.75
|-2.81
|8,83,177
|United Spirits
|1473.00
|-43.00
|-2.84
|11,786
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1049.00
|-31.50
|-2.92
|1,33,862
|Gujarat Energy
|266.80
|-8.55
|-3.11
|65,002
|Trent
|3000.00
|-110.00
|-3.54
|1,76,192
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1870.05
|-68.95
|-3.56
|16,37,405
|ICICI Bank
|1422.00
|-54.95
|-3.72
|13,79,912
|Blue Star
|1515.00
|-60.00
|-3.81
|2,26,705
|Bajaj Finserv
|2001.90
|-87.35
|-4.18
|1,35,515
|Bajaj Finance
|1082.00
|-67.90
|-5.90
|9,85,658