|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10,998.07
|10,963.66
|10
|11,007.62
|10,985.73
|20
|11,002.26
|10,991.78
|50
|11,023.45
|11,004.54
|100
|11,047.12
|10,979.33
|200
|10,896.57
|10,849.11
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|27.95
|1.83
|7.01
|Muthoot Finance
|3479.35
|126.10
|3.76
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|489.45
|3.63
|Tube Investments of India
|2838.10
|85.05
|3.09
|KEI Industries
|5202.95
|122.55
|2.41
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.25
|56.90
|2.33
|Hindustan Zinc
|617.70
|13.85
|2.29
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|Jindal Stainless
|789.00
|13.75
|1.77
|Abbott India
|26940.35
|445.20
|1.68
|Hindalco Industries
|940.15
|14.20
|1.53
|Oil India
|488.65
|4.70
|0.97
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.75
|37.75
|0.96
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.70
|14.60
|0.84
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4368.55
|31.05
|0.72
|Vedanta
|723.25
|4.80
|0.67
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.65
|7.45
|0.58
|Lupin
|2313.00
|11.65
|0.51
|ITC
|314.80
|1.20
|0.38
|Cipla
|1351.85
|4.20
|0.31
|Astral
|1671.95
|4.75
|0.28
|Vedant Fashions
|390.75
|0.85
|0.22
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.10
|2.75
|0.22
|JSW Steel
|1268.25
|0.45
|0.04
|Biocon
|389.90
|0.15
|0.04
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|654.45
|0
|0
|Mankind Pharma
|2246.95
|-0.70
|-0.03
|Godrej Properties
|1727.65
|-1.70
|-0.10
|AIA Engineering
|3822.40
|-5.40
|-0.14
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-4.45
|-0.23
|PI Industries
|3100.00
|-8.75
|-0.28
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|463.70
|-1.30
|-0.28
|Supreme Industries
|3962.70
|-11.55
|-0.29
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.50
|-0.50
|-0.30
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2029.95
|-6.45
|-0.32
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.35
|-6.40
|-0.34
|Divi's Laboratories
|6390.75
|-21.95
|-0.34
|ICICI Bank
|1374.20
|-4.80
|-0.35
|Hitachi Energy India
|25495.00
|-93.35
|-0.36
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|569.10
|-2.15
|-0.38
|Linde India
|6697.50
|-26.55
|-0.39
|Britannia Industries
|5970.00
|-24.25
|-0.40
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2223.00
|-9.55
|-0.43
|Max Financial Services
|1805.95
|-7.80
|-0.43
|Thermax
|3100.05
|-14.70
|-0.47
|Jindal Steel
|1238.45
|-6.20
|-0.50
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.00
|-2.30
|-0.55
|Endurance Technologies
|2642.00
|-14.65
|-0.55
|Torrent Power
|1556.80
|-9.00
|-0.57
|Bharti Hexacom
|1591.90
|-9.55
|-0.60
|Au Small Finance Bank
|952.90
|-5.75
|-0.60
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.50
|-14.10
|-0.63
|Phoenix Mills
|1651.40
|-10.45
|-0.63
|HDFC Bank
|881.75
|-5.65
|-0.64
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2123.50
|-14.20
|-0.66
|NMDC
|81.25
|-0.55
|-0.67
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|Shree Cements
|25900.00
|-179.65
|-0.69
|Hindustan Unilever
|2322.00
|-16.25
|-0.69
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|Emami
|459.15
|-3.30
|-0.71
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|843.20
|-6.15
|-0.72
|United Spirits
|1373.25
|-9.95
|-0.72
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.55
|-10.70
|-0.79
|Polycab India
|8539.00
|-71.15
|-0.83
|Ajanta Pharma
|2970.00
|-25.00
|-0.83
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7754.50
|-65.75
|-0.84
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1211.35
|-10.20
|-0.84
|Delhivery
|429.40
|-3.80
|-0.88
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|Tata Technologies
|580.20
|-5.25
|-0.90
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|Ashok Leyland
|209.15
|-1.95
|-0.92
|Axis Bank
|1371.05
|-12.80
|-0.92
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1081.50
|-10.25
|-0.94
|Fortis Healthcare
|933.20
|-8.90
|-0.94
|Global Health
|1129.90
|-11.05
|-0.97
|United Breweries
|1588.10
|-15.55
|-0.97
|Berger Paints (India)
|451.55
|-4.50
|-0.99
|SRF
|2537.40
|-25.50
|-0.99
|Indus Towers
|450.00
|-4.60
|-1.01
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|10692.50
|-110.45
|-1.02
|Nestle India
|1278.20
|-13.25
|-1.03
|PB Fintech
|1466.90
|-15.45
|-1.04
|Persistent Systems
|4684.55
|-49.85
|-1.05
|State Bank of India
|1189.40
|-12.60
|-1.05
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.05
|-2.80
|-1.06
|JK Cement
|5593.25
|-59.85
|-1.06
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2542.55
|-27.45
|-1.07
|IDBI Bank
|114.85
|-1.24
|-1.07
|MRF
|139500.00
|-1,554.95
|-1.10
|Marico
|779.40
|-8.80
|-1.12
|JSW Energy
|481.85
|-5.50
|-1.13
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|66.27
|-0.76
|-1.13
|Grasim Industries
|2767.80
|-32.30
|-1.15
|Schaeffler India
|4311.00
|-50.35
|-1.15
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|706.85
|-8.25
|-1.15
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|716.80
|-8.35
|-1.15
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6843.80
|-80.40
|-1.16
|Avenue Supermarts
|3800.75
|-44.75
|-1.16
|Varun Beverages
|445.65
|-5.30
|-1.18
|Laurus Labs
|1061.95
|-12.80
|-1.19
|Hexaware Technologies
|468.00
|-5.65
|-1.19
|Crisil
|4321.05
|-55.35
|-1.26
|Oberoi Realty
|1507.20
|-19.45
|-1.27
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2224.00
|-29.60
|-1.31
|Alkem Laboratories
|5565.00
|-73.65
|-1.31
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|Tata Elxsi
|4450.95
|-61.45
|-1.36
|JSW Infrastructure
|251.35
|-3.50
|-1.37
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|Eternal
|243.05
|-3.40
|-1.38
|HCL Technologies
|1370.75
|-19.45
|-1.40
|LTIMindtree
|4400.80
|-63.35
|-1.42
|Aditya Birla Capital
|339.00
|-5.00
|-1.45
|Pidilite Industries
|1469.00
|-22.20
|-1.49
|Ipca Laboratories
|1508.50
|-22.95
|-1.50
|LIC Housing Finance
|529.45
|-8.10
|-1.51
|Tata Chemicals
|706.20
|-10.90
|-1.52
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1370.50
|-21.10
|-1.52
|Adani Power
|137.95
|-2.15
|-1.53
|ABB India
|5980.50
|-93.80
|-1.54
|MphasiS
|2260.60
|-36.20
|-1.58
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1213.20
|-19.45
|-1.58
|Bharat Forge
|1880.25
|-30.70
|-1.61
|Power Finance Corporation
|405.90
|-6.85
|-1.66
|Indian Bank
|973.40
|-16.55
|-1.67
|Tata Consumer Products
|1122.95
|-19.35
|-1.69
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.85
|-15.65
|-1.70
|SKF India
|1710.00
|-29.60
|-1.70
|L&T Technology Services
|3460.00
|-61.45
|-1.75
|Cummins India
|4815.95
|-85.80
|-1.75
|Dalmia Bharat
|1954.90
|-35.20
|-1.77
|Federal Bank
|294.65
|-5.30
|-1.77
|IndusInd Bank
|942.00
|-17.00
|-1.77
|Coromandel International
|2181.75
|-39.25
|-1.77
|Gland Pharma
|1790.30
|-32.70
|-1.79
|Grindwell Norton
|1629.00
|-29.95
|-1.81
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.70
|-13.25
|-1.83
|Bajaj Finance
|977.90
|-18.60
|-1.87
|Patanjali Foods
|500.30
|-9.65
|-1.89
|Bajaj Auto
|9778.10
|-190.85
|-1.91
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|Adani Enterprises
|2123.25
|-41.55
|-1.92
|Coforge
|1163.40
|-22.95
|-1.93
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|402.00
|-7.95
|-1.94
|Jubilant Foodworks
|509.30
|-10.10
|-1.94
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1696.85
|-33.80
|-1.95
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|11128.20
|-226.55
|-2.00
|ITC Hotels
|172.60
|-3.55
|-2.02
|TVS Motor Company
|3791.00
|-78.65
|-2.03
|Bank of Baroda
|315.25
|-6.60
|-2.05
|Ambuja Cements
|490.00
|-10.30
|-2.06
|GE Vernova T&D India
|3770.00
|-79.60
|-2.07
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2648.85
|-55.95
|-2.07
|Hero MotoCorp
|5590.20
|-119.40
|-2.09
|Gujarat Gas
|398.45
|-8.55
|-2.10
|Syngene International
|413.45
|-8.90
|-2.11
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.95
|-2.11
|Honeywell Automation India
|30291.00
|-656.40
|-2.12
|Union Bank of India
|198.00
|-4.30
|-2.13
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.26
|-0.94
|-2.18
|UPL
|623.15
|-13.90
|-2.18
|KPIT Technologies
|754.70
|-16.90
|-2.19
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|909.95
|-20.40
|-2.19
|Bank of India
|172.30
|-3.90
|-2.21
|Deepak Nitrite
|1546.05
|-34.90
|-2.21
|Blue Star
|1897.20
|-43.60
|-2.25
|DLF
|590.40
|-13.75
|-2.28
|IDFC First Bank
|71.79
|-1.69
|-2.30
|Lodha Developers
|965.90
|-23.15
|-2.34
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|366.10
|-8.85
|-2.36
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.30
|-16.00
|-2.40
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.05
|-6.45
|-2.43
|Wipro
|196.00
|-4.90
|-2.44
|Bajaj Finserv
|1943.95
|-48.75
|-2.45
|ACC
|1553.55
|-39.00
|-2.45
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|373.40
|-9.40
|-2.46
|Info Edge (India)
|1006.20
|-25.50
|-2.47
|Bandhan Bank
|177.60
|-4.50
|-2.47
|Punjab National Bank
|126.10
|-3.20
|-2.47
|Tata Power Company
|368.00
|-9.35
|-2.48
|Eicher Motors
|7817.00
|-198.70
|-2.48
|Canara Bank
|153.55
|-3.90
|-2.48
|Jio Financial Services
|248.90
|-6.45
|-2.53
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.80
|-4.35
|-2.54
|Apollo Tyres
|442.55
|-11.65
|-2.56
|Shriram Finance
|1052.15
|-27.70
|-2.57
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.55
|-2.65
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|181.65
|-4.95
|-2.65
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|14734.00
|-401.00
|-2.65
|Bayer Cropscience
|4545.10
|-127.70
|-2.73
|GAIL (India)
|165.10
|-4.65
|-2.74
|NLC India
|252.75
|-7.20
|-2.77
|The New India Assurance Company
|143.20
|-4.10
|-2.78
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|25.87
|-0.74
|-2.78
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|Page Industries
|31210.00
|-910.20
|-2.83
|Asian Paints
|2307.60
|-68.65
|-2.89
|Bosch
|35369.80
|-1,059.25
|-2.91
|Vodafone Idea
|10.30
|-0.31
|-2.92
|Cochin Shipyard
|1449.10
|-43.80
|-2.93
|NHPC
|73.13
|-2.23
|-2.96
|Tata Communications
|1549.00
|-47.25
|-2.96
|L&T Finance
|275.90
|-8.45
|-2.97
|Havells India
|1355.30
|-42.30
|-3.03
|Siemens
|3311.50
|-109.05
|-3.19
|REC
|338.90
|-11.20
|-3.20
|Sun TV Network
|627.80
|-20.75
|-3.20
|Indian Overseas Bank
|35.27
|-1.17
|-3.21
|Central Bank of India
|38.79
|-1.29
|-3.22
|Timken India
|3356.75
|-112.15
|-3.23
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|516.90
|-17.55
|-3.28
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14380.60
|-488.95
|-3.29
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.20
|-50.65
|-3.33
|One97 Communications
|1059.65
|-36.50
|-3.33
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.35
|-14.75
|-3.36
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-30.25
|-3.37
|Container Corporation of India
|478.85
|-16.80
|-3.39
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2043.70
|-73.05
|-3.45
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.60
|-3.45
|Adani Energy Solutions
|975.80
|-35.25
|-3.49
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1175.00
|-42.60
|-3.50
|Escorts Kubota
|3391.00
|-125.65
|-3.57
|Exide Industries
|322.85
|-12.05
|-3.60
|Voltas
|1507.40
|-56.45
|-3.61
|UCO Bank
|28.54
|-1.08
|-3.65
|Balkrishna Industries
|2303.60
|-87.70
|-3.67
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|437.95
|-16.70
|-3.67
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10147.30
|-391.40
|-3.71
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|Metro Brands
|1019.10
|-39.95
|-3.77
|Sundram Fasteners
|845.00
|-33.20
|-3.78
|3M India
|36100.00
|-1,431.55
|-3.81
|Bank of Maharashtra
|71.98
|-2.87
|-3.83
|SJVN
|70.27
|-2.81
|-3.85
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|99.45
|-4.10
|-3.96
|Petronet LNG
|310.40
|-12.95
|-4.00
|UNO Minda
|1141.00
|-47.60
|-4.00
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.55
|-31.30
|-4.02
|Suzlon Energy
|40.97
|-1.73
|-4.05
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|39.96
|-1.74
|-4.17
|GMR Airports
|96.45
|-4.20
|-4.17
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|187.95
|-8.70
|-4.42
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.05
|-8.50
|-4.53
|AWL Agri Business
|180.25
|-8.75
|-4.63
|Adani Green Energy
|903.25
|-44.95
|-4.74
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.45
|-214.10
|-5.00
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3307.90
|-175.35
|-5.03
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|116.05
|-6.25
|-5.11
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.60
|-16.95
|-5.35
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|455.55
|-26.20
|-5.44
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4521.40
|-301.65
|-6.25