BSE 200 Share Price

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE 200

BSE 200
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Carbonex
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Greenex
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
₹8,502.61 Closed
0.86+72.78 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

152
58
1W
1.1
1M
-0.5
3M
6.8
6M
14.6
1Y
10
5Y
69.9
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
31,180.2536.150.12
111
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,291.1-88.65-2.02
5,816
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
22,713.95-404.70-1.75
719
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,013.43.850.19
27,854
Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
825.313.151.62
2,81,304
Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,450.131.301.29
2,34,400
Adani Green Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
949.5521.502.32
1,46,876
799.558.151.03
3,27,966
Adani Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
329.958.902.77
18,89,992
Adani Total Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
633.75-1.85-0.29
76,152
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
352.4-7.10-1.97
6,10,930
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
184.22.601.43
2,84,500
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
217.9-1.45-0.66
87,911
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
3,616-22.95-0.63
15,380
Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
433.75.201.21
2,89,018
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,730.356.903.40
65,275
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
4,84021.650.45
9,241
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
184.150.450.24
5,10,882
Asian Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,2609.350.29
11,675
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,915.85-35.00-1.79
21,438
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7,357.0529.950.41
962
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
825.55-2.75-0.33
18,579
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
724.62.250.31
28,561
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
3,76043.901.18
9,687
Axis Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
991.3517.351.78
6,69,157
Bajaj Auto Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
4,662.6549.601.08
26,922
Bajaj Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
7,317151.802.12
48,281
Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,513.725.451.71
33,613
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
7,337.5-96.35-1.30
364
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,363.537.701.62
5,449
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
235.055.402.35
6,63,471
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
190.73.501.87
21,39,175
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
87.952.042.37
12,24,742
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,684.75-3.50-0.21
13,718
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,784.25-19.15-0.40
532
Berger Paints (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
7201.500.21
80,028
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
137.754.553.42
17,48,384
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,077.9510.901.02
25,362
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
136.114.8012.20
1,19,68,902
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
344.13.551.04
2,27,074
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
865.99.101.06
6,21,582
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
260.651.250.48
1,49,735
Bosch Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
18,986399.402.15
1,668
Britannia Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,485.0513.700.31
14,718
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
328.47.902.46
3,85,180
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
423.85-7.90-1.83
1,23,960
1,129.456.500.58
32,350
Cipla Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,245.05-12.15-0.97
33,576
Coal India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.856.752.93
13,69,523
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,441.55-25.70-0.47
10,590
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,938-3.45-0.18
8,575
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
687.415.102.25
18,207
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,110.519.101.75
3,74,997
303.53.551.18
59,241
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,700.05-4.20-0.25
24,118
Dabur India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
553.50.200.04
48,527
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
2,132.751.002.45
4,720
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2,224.154.400.20
14,306
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
437.9-2.90-0.66
59,688
Divi's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,597.859.500.26
8,548
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
5,059.156.051.12
24,004
DLF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
503.2-0.55-0.11
84,865
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,19822.751.05
2,597
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
5,578.2-37.70-0.67
8,328
Eicher Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,399.8562.301.87
26,399
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
535.3511.352.17
26,011
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,655.05-5.20-0.31
930
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
143.8-0.10-0.07
3,77,146
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
135.31.751.31
3,78,922
GAIL (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
121.356.305.48
26,85,368
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
219.552.100.97
26,223
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,766.828.451.64
53,660
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,44011.900.83
4,713
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,0071.050.10
11,078
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,646.51.500.09
6,945
Grasim Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,82128.151.57
8,123
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,082.0541.001.35
5,700
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
457.858.401.87
1,96,472
Havells India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,383-1.20-0.09
12,903
HCL Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,185.412.501.07
99,049
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,430.75-89.05-3.53
25,315
HDFC Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,574.852.900.18
11,81,839
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
641.45-3.10-0.48
39,416
Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,93319.800.68
5,623
Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
473.313.953.04
3,26,283
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,943.5552.801.36
26,020
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
250.152.100.85
1,36,348
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
2,5050.800.03
20,922
Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
319.71.400.44
74,714
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
39,450-113.00-0.29
177
2,729.9500
0
ICICI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
969.0510.851.13
7,27,703
1,34935.002.66
23,823
558.45-5.40-0.96
20,278
IDBI Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
60.130.350.59
3,77,858
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
93.440.100.11
28,60,64,193
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
377.05-2.10-0.55
37,730
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
424.253.250.77
3,02,697
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
89.08-0.08-0.09
13,72,631
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
30.15-0.50-1.63
27,96,210
688.1516.002.38
6,34,620
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
55.655.4410.83
2,91,99,076
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
464.65-3.00-0.64
24,285
IndusInd Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,417.340.552.95
65,424
Indus Towers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
181.656.703.83
6,11,916
Info Edge (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
4,368.941.050.95
3,826
Infosys Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,443.058.950.62
6,73,170
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,438.054.800.20
13,301
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
865.9-7.20-0.82
8,246
ITC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
441.251.600.36
7,74,678
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
700.5516.652.43
1,97,120
Jio Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
245.311.654.99
51,24,174
Jio Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
245.311.654.99
51,24,174
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
354.854.401.26
59,740
JSW Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
806.226.303.37
1,68,055
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
505.8-6.90-1.35
1,23,703
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
338.96.201.86
60,266
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,771.311.700.66
89,011
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,701.3-4.70-0.17
52,098
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
396.25-3.45-0.86
1,02,011
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
433.29.552.25
2,52,302
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
645.750.500.08
43,111
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
126.451.751.40
3,39,367
LTIMindtree Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
5,302.8106.752.05
30,367
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4,448.8542.100.96
11,050
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,089.5-6.30-0.57
16,408
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
678.658.401.25
17,181
298.91.550.52
73,324
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,591.515.400.98
83,329
Marico Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
568.15-2.50-0.44
65,024
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
10,331.8324.703.24
76,845
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
934.92.150.23
17,126
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
575.25-15.50-2.62
39,409
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,432.754.800.20
7,219
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,08,089.35-694.95-0.64
120
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,271.110.400.82
12,533
Nestle India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
21,935-56.80-0.26
1,058
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
50.280.020.04
13,65,917
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
317.35.551.78
21,508
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
130.57.656.23
16,73,920
NTPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
230.610.654.84
21,17,280
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,127.37.100.63
7,835
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
181.657.404.25
16,72,720
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
272.2-1.00-0.37
1,78,004
One97 Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
857.23.600.42
69,619
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,14038.250.93
2,522
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
39,795.65-346.10-0.86
281
Patanjali Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,248.4517.701.44
17,165
PB Fintech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
769.35-5.10-0.66
11,122
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,556.45188.103.50
18,392
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
219.454.051.88
1,12,612
Pfizer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
3,816.2-2.15-0.06
726
Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,499.8-18.60-0.74
60,441
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
3,623.35-4.55-0.13
4,610
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,203.683.101.62
13,809
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
257.4-2.90-1.11
12,08,048
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
252.17.503.07
10,71,884
16,086.5118.400.74
273
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
65.342.343.71
1,05,19,710
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
238.70.450.19
11,55,424
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
923.5514.301.57
7,874
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,413.056.150.26
7,23,196
97.751.901.98
11,33,468
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
840.2523.652.90
1,99,296
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,320.226.452.04
31,047
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3,157.75106.203.48
5,165
Shree Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
24,115308.101.29
853
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,918-6.75-0.35
41,605
Siemens Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3,885.65-35.75-0.91
7,735
Solar Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4,760-79.90-1.65
7,844
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
591-5.55-0.93
66,187
SRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,383.8526.601.13
28,944
636.251.100.17
17,929
State Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
569.78.401.50
17,10,217
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
96.956.296.94
22,92,356
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,108.5-3.75-0.34
3,58,264
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
620.63.600.58
49,131
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,408.85-39.10-0.88
11,108
Syngene International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
780.557.400.96
33,769
Tata Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
1,851.6561.253.42
1,67,436
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
3,379.222.150.66
47,360
Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
844.159.251.11
44,967
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
7,278.932.700.45
4,064
Tata Motors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
611.210.101.68
14,53,588
Tata Power Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
255.210.154.14
17,46,827
Tata Steel Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
127.14.103.33
76,14,413
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
1,227.1525.402.11
58,193
The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
130.151.200.93
38,465
Titan Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
3,115.958.800.28
24,708
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,789.85-53.65-2.91
32,819
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
665.38.351.27
23,490
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
2,059.359.900.48
32,217
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
2,985.9583.152.86
16,310
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
1,454.635.252.48
38,776
UltraTech Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
8,273.2-41.90-0.50
15,998
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
86.260.370.43
11,76,504
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,55135.202.32
4,487
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,012.74.000.40
30,576
UNO Minda Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
6052.950.49
9,335
UPL Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
603.0511.451.94
2,24,223
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
910.3510.601.18
1,60,000
Vedanta Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
236.153.801.64
9,97,181
Vedant Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,257.8-3.75-0.30
6,337
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
10.030.9810.83
18,38,20,911
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
869.35-0.55-0.06
64,547
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,631.50.200.01
1,865
Wipro Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4167.551.85
10,20,564
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
17.340.543.21
6,49,47,089
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
262.550.300.11
5,48,014
Zomato Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
97.23-0.41-0.42
33,22,730
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
615.95-9.50-1.52
39,288

