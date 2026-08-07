Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BSE 200 Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE 200

BSE 200
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 200 Equal Weight
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE 1000
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Commodities
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Energy
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Focused IT
  • BSE Focused Midcap
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India 150
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE India Manufacturing
  • BSE India Sector Leaders
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE Internet Economy
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Power & Energy
  • BSE Premium Consumption
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Select Business Groups
  • BSE Select IPO
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE Sensex Equal Weight
  • BSE Sensex Next 30
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE Sensex Sixty
  • BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35
  • BSE Services
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
11519.14 Closed
-0.26-29.81 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
0.9
1M
1.3
3M
1.7
6M
-1.8
1Y
3.2
5Y
63.7
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Siemens Energy India		3648.75396.8012.205,48,769
Samvardhana Motherson International		168.2514.259.2545,02,110
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.5019.705.073,61,299
Aurobindo Pharma		1661.0071.504.501,20,467
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		819.0032.004.074,76,760
JSW Infrastructure		340.0013.154.0283,728
Grasim Industries		3336.00128.204.0021,640
Tata Consultancy Services		2453.7083.703.532,30,249
Indian Bank		899.0026.002.985,49,094
LTM		4665.00131.502.9088,298
Meesho		191.205.002.6928,52,402
Nestle India		1540.0040.002.6751,673
Fortis Healthcare		960.0025.002.677,21,046
Hindalco Industries		1054.0027.452.672,62,700
Deepak Nitrite		1796.0046.302.6579,006
GMR Airports		108.402.752.601,59,001
Mahindra & Mahindra		3501.4086.402.532,04,068
Mphasis		2480.0558.552.421,69,004
Jubilant Foodworks		485.0011.252.372,12,166
Kalyan Jewellers India		610.0012.002.0122,22,985
Bharat Forge		2274.0044.001.9751,921
Federal Bank		358.806.751.9272,802
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.901,65,761
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		8980.50167.601.9010,603
IndusInd Bank		1025.0019.001.8945,317
Hindustan Zinc		601.0010.901.854,62,265
Hitachi Energy India		32580.00560.001.757,508
Bank of India		144.802.301.613,50,456
Thermax		4053.7563.451.597,597
Britannia Industries		5515.0085.001.571,01,606
Tata Elxsi		3780.0051.001.3745,611
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2087.5028.051.3657,509
Life Insurance Corporation of India		392.805.251.3523,63,969
Adani Energy Solutions		1628.0019.001.1834,243
Balkrishna Industries		2460.0526.751.1012,014
State Bank of India		1096.0511.201.0319,74,772
L&T Technology Services		3591.0035.451.006,929
Lenskart Solutions		570.505.500.9773,348
Eicher Motors		8005.0075.000.9513,722
Tech Mahindra		1649.9014.900.913,91,091
Vedanta		277.002.400.8710,87,179
UNO Minda		1275.0011.000.8745,270
Vodafone Idea		12.750.110.871,53,71,289
REC		366.003.150.872,18,927
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		190.701.550.8211,90,956
Zydus Lifesciences		1115.208.950.8115,772
Union Bank of India		183.351.450.809,05,086
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2600.0020.400.794,070
PB Fintech		1610.0012.500.7829,745
Bharat Electronics		402.102.950.7414,16,971
Power Finance Corporation		419.503.000.721,34,694
Infosys		1173.107.900.684,27,811
APL Apollo Tubes		1964.0013.000.6734,898
LG Electronics India		1589.009.950.6312,906
Alkem Laboratories		5643.4034.950.622,854
Punjab National Bank		114.700.700.615,85,122
HCL Technologies		1348.907.900.591,32,276
Patanjali Foods		357.002.000.568,03,320
Cummins India		5420.0029.800.558,888
Reliance Industries		1331.556.550.498,38,749
Prestige Estates Projects		1583.507.500.4811,217
Bajaj Auto		11642.0055.800.4821,107
InterGlobe Aviation		5345.0024.000.4534,306
Wipro		186.700.800.433,50,030
Jindal Stainless		735.002.900.4010,558
Maruti Suzuki India		14050.0053.000.3838,522
Power Grid Corporation of India		271.751.000.372,97,702
Page Industries		39985.00143.400.36167
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		345.001.250.361,77,641
Varun Beverages		444.001.500.341,47,291
Mankind Pharma		2439.008.100.339,284
DLF		645.002.100.3381,287
Waaree Energies		2703.558.550.321,21,676
Voltas		1282.654.150.3242,050
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		8516.2025.600.301,206
NTPC		345.001.000.294,19,354
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1949.005.000.264,52,461
Havells India		1285.903.250.2552,675
Coal India		413.650.950.231,31,55,785
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		882.002.000.231,00,761
Tube Investments of India		2770.006.000.221,07,480
NTPC Green Energy		91.500.190.211,15,302
Dalmia Bharat		1827.553.550.192,544
ITC		285.500.500.184,37,695
Info Edge (India)		1230.002.000.1624,835
Astral		1442.102.100.154,377
Kwality Wall's (India)		34.840.050.144,80,833
Marico		864.700.800.0934,324
Ipca Laboratories		1734.901.450.085,314
TVS Motor Company		4401.503.500.0831,288
Oracle Financial Services Software		11725.604.600.0410,540
Bharti Hexacom		1514.000.600.044,773
Indian Hotels Company		737.000.100.011,02,495
Tata Power Company		381.00002,50,672
Rail Vikas Nigam		234.00002,34,466
Bank of Baroda		250.000018,66,080
Indus Towers		385.00-0.05-0.011,47,525
Oberoi Realty		1777.00-0.70-0.041,55,169
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		237.65-0.15-0.066,12,224
Schaeffler India		4030.00-2.95-0.07516
Canara Bank		131.50-0.15-0.117,46,317
Muthoot Finance		2886.40-3.60-0.1227,856
Larsen & Toubro		4045.00-5.00-0.1256,850
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3075.90-3.85-0.134,223
Shree Cements		26360.00-35.00-0.13327
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460,252
Hyundai Motor India		2197.00-3.00-0.1411,984
AWL Agri Business		197.00-0.30-0.152,45,380
Tata Communications		1731.00-3.00-0.174,612
HDFC Asset Management Company		2540.00-4.55-0.1827,001
UltraTech Cement		12040.00-22.00-0.187,766
Max Healthcare Institute		1073.00-2.00-0.191,90,321
Cipla		1472.00-3.00-0.2023,778
Jindal Steel		1097.80-2.20-0.2015,463
Adani Power		208.25-0.45-0.2213,88,547
Hindustan Unilever		2080.40-4.60-0.2279,099
Petronet LNG		278.30-0.60-0.2248,249
Torrent Power		1322.00-3.00-0.2315,512
Siemens		3950.00-9.00-0.2323,087
Suzlon Energy		48.10-0.12-0.2552,81,729
Adani Green Energy		1370.00-3.50-0.2569,189
Ashok Leyland		177.10-0.45-0.259,53,993
Central Bank of India		31.40-0.08-0.251,71,580
Bharti Airtel		1959.00-5.00-0.2588,756
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1172.00-3.00-0.2665,188
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4952.00-13.00-0.2612,155
Polycab India		9268.00-25.55-0.276,398
Coforge		1775.00-4.80-0.271,15,596
Hindustan Aeronautics		4910.00-14.00-0.281,53,086
MRF		133515.00-374.90-0.28192
Abbott India		27801.30-84.55-0.30382
SBI Cards and Payment Services		658.00-2.00-0.3032,849
General Insurance Corporation of India		357.90-1.10-0.3116,024
SBI Life Insurance Company		1862.00-6.50-0.358,020
SRF		2616.50-9.50-0.3612,449
LIC Housing Finance		504.10-1.90-0.3865,965
IDFC First Bank		84.51-0.33-0.3942,90,277
Indian Oil Corporation		142.40-0.60-0.423,56,153
YES Bank		22.70-0.10-0.4429,69,655
One97 Communications		1441.00-6.50-0.452,65,853
Adani Total Gas		657.00-3.05-0.4628,747
IDBI Bank		84.11-0.40-0.471,19,331
Coromandel International		2065.90-10.00-0.483,155
UPL		571.90-2.75-0.4859,147
Eternal		315.45-1.55-0.498,29,164
Kotak Mahindra Bank		392.00-2.00-0.514,91,213
Divi's Laboratories		8248.50-43.05-0.5268,704
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1686.00-9.00-0.5371,972
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		333.90-1.80-0.542,73,743
Pidilite Industries		1662.00-9.00-0.542,26,834
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2020.00-11.20-0.5514,181
Dixon Technologies (India)		14119.95-80.05-0.5621,494
Container Corporation of India		506.10-2.90-0.576,62,314
Ambuja Cements		434.00-2.50-0.5791,639
3M India		35883.60-211.55-0.59160
NMDC		85.24-0.51-0.594,50,909
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		4517.00-27.95-0.618,548
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1640.00-10.70-0.6519,195
JSW Energy		566.30-3.70-0.651,10,456
UCO Bank		26.45-0.18-0.681,60,813
HDFC Bank		732.00-5.00-0.6815,28,309
Tata Steel		188.00-1.30-0.696,72,661
Dabur India		411.00-3.00-0.721,12,608
Tata Consumer Products		1082.00-8.00-0.7384,140
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		88.60-0.67-0.752,93,532
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-3.00-0.763,17,492
Linde India		7085.00-54.50-0.76473
Persistent Systems		5475.00-43.65-0.7932,273
Titan Company		4943.00-41.00-0.8238,241
Solar Industries India		18400.00-160.00-0.864,253
Escorts Kubota		3051.00-26.75-0.873,294
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.80-0.75-0.874,42,807
HDFC Life Insurance Company		538.15-4.70-0.871,82,001
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		568.20-5.20-0.9113,258
ACC		1366.00-12.75-0.9211,710
Bharat Heavy Electricals		407.00-4.00-0.975,89,196
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.25-1.75-0.984,04,141
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		120.00-1.20-0.995,81,113
Au Small Finance Bank		1082.70-10.90-1.0062,876
Supreme Industries		3425.00-35.00-1.013,189
Asian Paints		2721.00-28.00-1.0221,956
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		11301.00-126.10-1.1014,106
JSW Steel		1293.50-14.50-1.1141,312
Honeywell Automation India		37791.05-429.45-1.1285
Godrej Properties		2070.85-24.15-1.1525,336
United Breweries		1397.80-16.45-1.164,139
Bosch		42000.00-500.00-1.181,877
PI Industries		2762.75-33.25-1.197,235
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2500.00-30.00-1.1991,452
Adani Enterprises		3007.00-36.15-1.191,18,025
Axis Bank		1238.00-15.00-1.2068,470
Oil India		441.00-5.40-1.211,58,353
Phoenix Mills		1894.00-23.20-1.216,794
NHPC		77.00-0.95-1.225,12,424
Berger Paints (India)		531.00-6.90-1.282,37,264
Avenue Supermarts		3890.25-50.75-1.2915,950
Lupin		2360.00-31.50-1.3258,561
Lodha Developers		1210.00-17.00-1.3960,325
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		502.10-7.30-1.4333,379
Tata Motors		453.10-6.60-1.4416,19,736
Vishal Mega Mart		108.55-1.60-1.453,43,781
Indraprastha Gas		152.00-2.35-1.5292,477
Indian Overseas Bank		34.29-0.53-1.522,88,031
ABB India		7600.00-122.00-1.5826,375
Max Financial Services		1500.00-24.80-1.639,277
GAIL (India)		173.00-3.00-1.703,45,266
Biocon		430.00-7.50-1.711,99,075
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		318.60-6.80-2.092,07,624
Shriram Finance		1115.00-24.00-2.111,92,773
Aditya Birla Capital		414.50-10.50-2.472,31,457
Jio Financial Services		257.40-6.60-2.5013,87,827
L&T Finance		310.90-8.10-2.542,86,544
GE Vernova T&D India		4330.00-117.70-2.6539,357
Swiggy		280.35-7.65-2.661,44,33,971
Tata Capital		372.15-10.75-2.818,83,177
United Spirits		1473.00-43.00-2.8411,786
Godrej Consumer Products		1049.00-31.50-2.921,33,862
Gujarat Energy		266.80-8.55-3.1165,002
Trent		3000.00-110.00-3.541,76,192
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1870.05-68.95-3.5616,37,405
ICICI Bank		1422.00-54.95-3.7213,79,912
Bajaj Finserv		2001.90-87.35-4.181,35,515
Bajaj Finance		1082.00-67.90-5.909,85,658
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
view more

Market News

More Market News
Market Pulse