Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BSE 200 Equal Weight Index

NSE
BSE
1 Day
3 Months
  • 1 Day
  • 1 Week
  • 1 Month
  • 3 Months
  • 6 Months
  • 1 Year
  • 3 Years
  • 5 Years

BSE 200 EQUAL WEIGHT

BSE 200 Equal Weight
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 200 Equal Weight
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE 1000
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Commodities
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Energy
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Focused IT
  • BSE Focused Midcap
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India 150
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE India Manufacturing
  • BSE India Sector Leaders
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE Internet Economy
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Power & Energy
  • BSE Premium Consumption
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Select Business Groups
  • BSE Select IPO
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE Sensex Equal Weight
  • BSE Sensex Next 30
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE Sensex Sixty
  • BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35
  • BSE Services
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
13085.65 Closed
-1.53-203.21
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
-1.6
1M
-0.6
3M
-1.1
6M
1.6
1Y
17.9
5Y
-2.5
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Kwality Wall's (India)		27.951.837.0153,96,020
Muthoot Finance		3479.35126.103.7644,287
Solar Industries India		13989.00489.453.6331,372
Tube Investments of India		2838.1085.053.094,64,301
Hindustan Zinc		617.7013.852.2910,92,126
Bharat Electronics		453.759.302.0963,32,363
Jindal Stainless		789.0013.751.7735,471
Abbott India		26940.35445.201.68408
Hindalco Industries		940.1514.201.532,91,429
Siemens Energy India		2971.5040.951.4039,955
Oil India		488.654.700.9717,64,393
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.7537.750.961,84,660
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.8879,44,589
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.7014.600.841,07,135
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4368.5531.050.729,174
Vedanta		723.254.800.6713,48,359
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1294.657.450.5890,879
Lupin		2313.0011.650.5117,859
ITC		314.801.200.3815,67,985
Cipla		1351.854.200.3128,979
Astral		1671.954.750.281,23,506
JSW Steel		1268.250.450.0493,198
Biocon		389.900.150.045,16,843
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		654.450023,979
Mankind Pharma		2246.95-0.70-0.0339,732
Godrej Properties		1727.65-1.70-0.1027,938
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-4.45-0.234,725
PI Industries		3100.00-8.75-0.289,116
Supreme Industries		3962.70-11.55-0.2915,067
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.50-0.50-0.3023,53,758
SBI Life Insurance Company		2029.95-6.45-0.3219,126
Divi's Laboratories		6390.75-21.95-0.3453,008
Bharti Airtel		1873.35-6.40-0.346,26,466
ICICI Bank		1374.20-4.80-0.353,06,289
Hitachi Energy India		25495.00-93.35-0.3613,439
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		569.10-2.15-0.384,32,914
Linde India		6697.50-26.55-0.392,217
Britannia Industries		5970.00-24.25-0.402,623
APL Apollo Tubes		2223.00-9.55-0.439,736
Max Financial Services		1805.95-7.80-0.4314,291
Thermax		3100.05-14.70-0.472,891
Jindal Steel		1238.45-6.20-0.5042,353
Vishal Mega Mart		117.15-0.65-0.5514,56,222
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.00-2.30-0.552,55,297
Torrent Power		1556.80-9.00-0.5778,585
Au Small Finance Bank		952.90-5.75-0.6089,656
Bharti Hexacom		1591.90-9.55-0.606,002
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.50-14.10-0.6394,933
Phoenix Mills		1651.40-10.45-0.632,36,346
HDFC Bank		881.75-5.65-0.6431,67,635
NMDC		81.25-0.55-0.6734,36,401
Tata Steel		210.90-1.45-0.6830,15,592
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.70-2.05-0.6912,23,767
Hindustan Unilever		2322.00-16.25-0.691,40,840
Shree Cements		25900.00-179.65-0.691,739
Hyundai Motor India		2148.55-15.20-0.7022,716
United Spirits		1373.25-9.95-0.7240,705
Life Insurance Corporation of India		843.20-6.15-0.7256,014
Tech Mahindra		1346.55-10.70-0.7966,677
Polycab India		8539.00-71.15-0.8328,581
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7754.50-65.75-0.8414,557
Aurobindo Pharma		1211.35-10.20-0.8443,111
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.20-23.20-0.881,03,494
Infosys		1288.15-11.80-0.913,74,931
Axis Bank		1371.05-12.80-0.921,82,040
Ashok Leyland		209.15-1.95-0.9220,64,794
Fortis Healthcare		933.20-8.90-0.9429,097
Max Healthcare Institute		1081.50-10.25-0.9480,261
United Breweries		1588.10-15.55-0.971,682
SRF		2537.40-25.50-0.9911,561
Berger Paints (India)		451.55-4.50-0.9926,485
Indus Towers		450.00-4.60-1.011,01,017
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		10692.50-110.45-1.021,689
Nestle India		1278.20-13.25-1.0319,743
PB Fintech		1466.90-15.45-1.0428,820
State Bank of India		1189.40-12.60-1.0514,21,248
Persistent Systems		4684.55-49.85-1.0558,001
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.05-2.80-1.068,79,100
IDBI Bank		114.85-1.24-1.0719,91,039
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2542.55-27.45-1.071,880
Coal India		426.10-4.60-1.076,14,167
MRF		139500.00-1,554.95-1.101,073
Marico		779.40-8.80-1.1215,386
JSW Energy		481.85-5.50-1.1356,577
NTPC		377.45-4.40-1.157,48,570
HDFC Life Insurance Company		706.85-8.25-1.1521,395
Schaeffler India		4311.00-50.35-1.1510,865
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.1513,768
Avenue Supermarts		3800.75-44.75-1.1614,463
Oracle Financial Services Software		6843.80-80.40-1.163,414
Varun Beverages		445.65-5.30-1.185,00,527
Oberoi Realty		1507.20-19.45-1.2712,271
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.3012,091
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2224.00-29.60-1.3111,650
Alkem Laboratories		5565.00-73.65-1.31604
Titan Company		4269.35-59.05-1.3653,950
Tata Elxsi		4450.95-61.45-1.3617,231
JSW Infrastructure		251.35-3.50-1.372,21,463
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.3870,17,231
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.381,02,703
HCL Technologies		1370.75-19.45-1.401,02,773
LTIMindtree		4400.80-63.35-1.4213,503
Aditya Birla Capital		339.00-5.00-1.452,03,019
Pidilite Industries		1469.00-22.20-1.4916,820
Ipca Laboratories		1508.50-22.95-1.508,566
Prestige Estates Projects		1370.50-21.10-1.5217,171
Adani Power		137.95-2.15-1.5318,12,060
ABB India		5980.50-93.80-1.5423,967
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1213.20-19.45-1.5833,293
MphasiS		2260.60-36.20-1.589,205
Bharat Forge		1880.25-30.70-1.6158,289
Power Finance Corporation		405.90-6.85-1.663,78,078
Indian Bank		973.40-16.55-1.6758,418
Tata Consumer Products		1122.95-19.35-1.6936,523
Zydus Lifesciences		906.85-15.65-1.7062,141
Cummins India		4815.95-85.80-1.7519,235
L&T Technology Services		3460.00-61.45-1.7517,098
Federal Bank		294.65-5.30-1.774,21,028
IndusInd Bank		942.00-17.00-1.771,49,242
Coromandel International		2181.75-39.25-1.7713,964
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.70-13.25-1.831,62,144
Bajaj Finance		977.90-18.60-1.8711,85,861
Patanjali Foods		500.30-9.65-1.895,00,048
Bajaj Auto		9778.10-190.85-1.919,594
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.75-65.15-1.921,53,953
Adani Enterprises		2123.25-41.55-1.921,46,271
Coforge		1163.40-22.95-1.931,96,005
Kalyan Jewellers India		402.00-7.95-1.942,52,964
Jubilant Foodworks		509.30-10.10-1.9453,986
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1696.85-33.80-1.9516,227
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		11128.20-226.55-2.00977
TVS Motor Company		3791.00-78.65-2.0322,792
Bank of Baroda		315.25-6.60-2.053,73,829
Ambuja Cements		490.00-10.30-2.061,35,312
HDFC Asset Management Company		2648.85-55.95-2.0764,454
GE Vernova T&D India		3770.00-79.60-2.0714,551
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.21-1.82-2.097,35,461
Hero MotoCorp		5590.20-119.40-2.0912,841
Dabur India		507.60-10.95-2.1144,968
Union Bank of India		198.00-4.30-2.1314,75,963
UPL		623.15-13.90-2.182,22,188
Bank of India		172.30-3.90-2.218,11,708
NTPC Green Energy		88.10-2.01-2.234,26,891
DLF		590.40-13.75-2.286,87,491
IDFC First Bank		71.79-1.69-2.3074,93,406
Lodha Developers		965.90-23.15-2.3438,142
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.10-8.85-2.361,58,537
Indian Hotels Company		651.30-16.00-2.4013,62,638
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.05-6.45-2.432,63,569
Wipro		196.00-4.90-2.444,03,578
Waaree Energies		2643.40-66.20-2.442,13,501
Bajaj Finserv		1943.95-48.75-2.4570,915
ACC		1553.55-39.00-2.4524,975
General Insurance Corporation of India		373.40-9.40-2.4615,754
Punjab National Bank		126.10-3.20-2.477,74,708
Info Edge (India)		1006.20-25.50-2.4731,077
Eicher Motors		7817.00-198.70-2.4829,817
Tata Power Company		368.00-9.35-2.483,46,776
Canara Bank		153.55-3.90-2.4819,26,398
Jio Financial Services		248.90-6.45-2.539,93,550
Shriram Finance		1052.15-27.70-2.573,34,439
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.5810,69,793
YES Bank		20.18-0.55-2.651,56,53,283
GAIL (India)		165.10-4.65-2.7412,86,133
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.85-10.85-2.8112,51,460
Page Industries		31210.00-910.20-2.831,391
Asian Paints		2307.60-68.65-2.891,31,950
Bosch		35369.80-1,059.25-2.911,346
Vodafone Idea		10.30-0.31-2.926,12,39,021
NHPC		73.13-2.23-2.9618,27,286
Tata Communications		1549.00-47.25-2.967,998
Havells India		1355.30-42.30-3.0334,958
Siemens		3311.50-109.05-3.1938,876
REC		338.90-11.20-3.207,45,548
Indian Overseas Bank		35.27-1.17-3.215,89,153
Central Bank of India		38.79-1.29-3.2219,98,511
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		516.90-17.55-3.2869,192
Maruti Suzuki India		14380.60-488.95-3.2927,046
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.50-12.65-3.3015,65,349
One97 Communications		1059.65-36.50-3.3311,79,197
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.333,15,193
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.35-14.75-3.364,19,639
Container Corporation of India		478.85-16.80-3.391,17,911
Samvardhana Motherson International		128.65-4.60-3.459,23,753
Adani Energy Solutions		975.80-35.25-3.4976,722
Godrej Consumer Products		1175.00-42.60-3.5041,718
Escorts Kubota		3391.00-125.65-3.573,420
Voltas		1507.40-56.45-3.6188,022
UCO Bank		28.54-1.08-3.6512,87,651
Balkrishna Industries		2303.60-87.70-3.6714,944
Dixon Technologies (India)		10147.30-391.40-3.711,44,069
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.741,72,338
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.45-4.10-3.9635,23,385
UNO Minda		1141.00-47.60-4.0038,396
Petronet LNG		310.40-12.95-4.0094,709
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.55-31.30-4.0267,461
Suzlon Energy		40.97-1.73-4.051,73,07,513
GMR Airports		96.45-4.20-4.1794,30,862
Swiggy		289.40-12.70-4.208,94,720
Indian Oil Corporation		179.05-8.50-4.5343,06,985
AWL Agri Business		180.25-8.75-4.631,55,190
Adani Green Energy		903.25-44.95-4.745,63,765
Larsen & Toubro		4066.45-214.10-5.003,50,621
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3307.90-175.35-5.033,312
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		116.05-6.25-5.1122,40,558
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.60-16.95-5.3514,05,850
InterGlobe Aviation		4521.40-301.65-6.253,97,889
Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse