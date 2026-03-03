Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BSE 200 Equal Weight Index

NSE
BSE

BSE 200 EQUAL WEIGHT

BSE 200 Equal Weight
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 200 Equal Weight
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE 1000
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Commodities
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Energy
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Focused IT
  • BSE Focused Midcap
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India 150
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE India Manufacturing
  • BSE India Sector Leaders
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE Internet Economy
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Power & Energy
  • BSE Premium Consumption
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Select Business Groups
  • BSE Select IPO
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE Sensex Equal Weight
  • BSE Sensex Next 30
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE Sensex Sixty
  • BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35
  • BSE Services
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
13085.65 Closed
-1.53-203.21
check Companies List
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

BSE 200 Equal Weight Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12,601.07₹13,183.40
₹13,085.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10,802.44₹13,611.92
₹13,085.65
Open Price
₹12,601.07
Prev. Close
₹13,288.86

BSE 200 Equal Weight Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
513,352.6713,343.28
1013,328.6213,330.16
2013,269.313,286.33
5013,226.2113,239.62
10013,252.2113,191.72
20013,100.2613,019.52

BSE 200 Equal Weight Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

See More

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

See More

BSE 200 Equal Weight Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Kwality Wall's (India)		27.951.837.01
Muthoot Finance		3479.35126.103.76
Solar Industries India		13989.00489.453.63
Tube Investments of India		2838.1085.053.09
Hindustan Zinc		617.7013.852.29
Bharat Electronics		453.759.302.09
Jindal Stainless		789.0013.751.77
Abbott India		26940.35445.201.68
Hindalco Industries		940.1514.201.53
Siemens Energy India		2971.5040.951.40
Oil India		488.654.700.97
Hindustan Aeronautics		3951.7537.750.96
Oil And Natural Gas Corporation		282.352.450.88
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1752.7014.600.84
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		4368.5531.050.72
Vedanta		723.254.800.67
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		1294.657.450.58
Lupin		2313.0011.650.51
ITC		314.801.200.38
Cipla		1351.854.200.31
Astral		1671.954.750.28
JSW Steel		1268.250.450.04
Biocon		389.900.150.04
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		654.4500
Mankind Pharma		2246.95-0.70-0.03
Godrej Properties		1727.65-1.70-0.10
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company		1895.50-4.45-0.23
PI Industries		3100.00-8.75-0.28
Supreme Industries		3962.70-11.55-0.29
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.50-0.50-0.30
SBI Life Insurance Company		2029.95-6.45-0.32
Divi's Laboratories		6390.75-21.95-0.34
Bharti Airtel		1873.35-6.40-0.34
ICICI Bank		1374.20-4.80-0.35
Hitachi Energy India		25495.00-93.35-0.36
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		569.10-2.15-0.38
Linde India		6697.50-26.55-0.39
Britannia Industries		5970.00-24.25-0.40
APL Apollo Tubes		2223.00-9.55-0.43
Max Financial Services		1805.95-7.80-0.43
Thermax		3100.05-14.70-0.47
Jindal Steel		1238.45-6.20-0.50
Vishal Mega Mart		117.15-0.65-0.55
Kotak Mahindra Bank		413.00-2.30-0.55
Torrent Power		1556.80-9.00-0.57
Au Small Finance Bank		952.90-5.75-0.60
Bharti Hexacom		1591.90-9.55-0.60
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.50-14.10-0.63
Phoenix Mills		1651.40-10.45-0.63
HDFC Bank		881.75-5.65-0.64
NMDC		81.25-0.55-0.67
Tata Steel		210.90-1.45-0.68
Power Grid Corporation of India		296.70-2.05-0.69
Hindustan Unilever		2322.00-16.25-0.69
Shree Cements		25900.00-179.65-0.69
Hyundai Motor India		2148.55-15.20-0.70
United Spirits		1373.25-9.95-0.72
Life Insurance Corporation of India		843.20-6.15-0.72
Tech Mahindra		1346.55-10.70-0.79
Polycab India		8539.00-71.15-0.83
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise		7754.50-65.75-0.84
Aurobindo Pharma		1211.35-10.20-0.84
Tata Consultancy Services		2613.20-23.20-0.88
Infosys		1288.15-11.80-0.91
Axis Bank		1371.05-12.80-0.92
Ashok Leyland		209.15-1.95-0.92
Fortis Healthcare		933.20-8.90-0.94
Max Healthcare Institute		1081.50-10.25-0.94
United Breweries		1588.10-15.55-0.97
SRF		2537.40-25.50-0.99
Berger Paints (India)		451.55-4.50-0.99
Indus Towers		450.00-4.60-1.01
Bajaj Holdings & Investment		10692.50-110.45-1.02
Nestle India		1278.20-13.25-1.03
PB Fintech		1466.90-15.45-1.04
State Bank of India		1189.40-12.60-1.05
Persistent Systems		4684.55-49.85-1.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.05-2.80-1.06
IDBI Bank		114.85-1.24-1.07
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2542.55-27.45-1.07
Coal India		426.10-4.60-1.07
MRF		139500.00-1,554.95-1.10
Marico		779.40-8.80-1.12
JSW Energy		481.85-5.50-1.13
NTPC		377.45-4.40-1.15
HDFC Life Insurance Company		706.85-8.25-1.15
Schaeffler India		4311.00-50.35-1.15
Grasim Industries		2767.80-32.30-1.15
Avenue Supermarts		3800.75-44.75-1.16
Oracle Financial Services Software		6843.80-80.40-1.16
Varun Beverages		445.65-5.30-1.18
Oberoi Realty		1507.20-19.45-1.27
UltraTech Cement		12515.70-164.55-1.30
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2224.00-29.60-1.31
Alkem Laboratories		5565.00-73.65-1.31
Titan Company		4269.35-59.05-1.36
Tata Elxsi		4450.95-61.45-1.36
JSW Infrastructure		251.35-3.50-1.37
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.38
Trent		3846.30-53.85-1.38
HCL Technologies		1370.75-19.45-1.40
LTIMindtree		4400.80-63.35-1.42
Aditya Birla Capital		339.00-5.00-1.45
Pidilite Industries		1469.00-22.20-1.49
Ipca Laboratories		1508.50-22.95-1.50
Prestige Estates Projects		1370.50-21.10-1.52
Adani Power		137.95-2.15-1.53
ABB India		5980.50-93.80-1.54
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1213.20-19.45-1.58
MphasiS		2260.60-36.20-1.58
Bharat Forge		1880.25-30.70-1.61
Power Finance Corporation		405.90-6.85-1.66
Indian Bank		973.40-16.55-1.67
Tata Consumer Products		1122.95-19.35-1.69
Zydus Lifesciences		906.85-15.65-1.70
Cummins India		4815.95-85.80-1.75
L&T Technology Services		3460.00-61.45-1.75
Federal Bank		294.65-5.30-1.77
IndusInd Bank		942.00-17.00-1.77
Coromandel International		2181.75-39.25-1.77
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.70-13.25-1.83
Bajaj Finance		977.90-18.60-1.87
Patanjali Foods		500.30-9.65-1.89
Bajaj Auto		9778.10-190.85-1.91
Mahindra & Mahindra		3334.75-65.15-1.92
Adani Enterprises		2123.25-41.55-1.92
Coforge		1163.40-22.95-1.93
Kalyan Jewellers India		402.00-7.95-1.94
Jubilant Foodworks		509.30-10.10-1.94
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1696.85-33.80-1.95
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		11128.20-226.55-2.00
TVS Motor Company		3791.00-78.65-2.03
Bank of Baroda		315.25-6.60-2.05
Ambuja Cements		490.00-10.30-2.06
HDFC Asset Management Company		2648.85-55.95-2.07
GE Vernova T&D India		3770.00-79.60-2.07
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.21-1.82-2.09
Hero MotoCorp		5590.20-119.40-2.09
Dabur India		507.60-10.95-2.11
Union Bank of India		198.00-4.30-2.13
UPL		623.15-13.90-2.18
Bank of India		172.30-3.90-2.21
NTPC Green Energy		88.10-2.01-2.23
DLF		590.40-13.75-2.28
IDFC First Bank		71.79-1.69-2.30
Lodha Developers		965.90-23.15-2.34
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.10-8.85-2.36
Indian Hotels Company		651.30-16.00-2.40
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.05-6.45-2.43
Wipro		196.00-4.90-2.44
Waaree Energies		2643.40-66.20-2.44
Bajaj Finserv		1943.95-48.75-2.45
ACC		1553.55-39.00-2.45
General Insurance Corporation of India		373.40-9.40-2.46
Punjab National Bank		126.10-3.20-2.47
Info Edge (India)		1006.20-25.50-2.47
Eicher Motors		7817.00-198.70-2.48
Tata Power Company		368.00-9.35-2.48
Canara Bank		153.55-3.90-2.48
Jio Financial Services		248.90-6.45-2.53
Shriram Finance		1052.15-27.70-2.57
Reliance Industries		1358.35-35.95-2.58
YES Bank		20.18-0.55-2.65
GAIL (India)		165.10-4.65-2.74
Bharat Petroleum Corporation		374.85-10.85-2.81
Page Industries		31210.00-910.20-2.83
Asian Paints		2307.60-68.65-2.89
Bosch		35369.80-1,059.25-2.91
Vodafone Idea		10.30-0.31-2.92
NHPC		73.13-2.23-2.96
Tata Communications		1549.00-47.25-2.96
Havells India		1355.30-42.30-3.03
Siemens		3311.50-109.05-3.19
REC		338.90-11.20-3.20
Indian Overseas Bank		35.27-1.17-3.21
Central Bank of India		38.79-1.29-3.22
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		516.90-17.55-3.28
Maruti Suzuki India		14380.60-488.95-3.29
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles		370.50-12.65-3.30
One97 Communications		1059.65-36.50-3.33
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone		1470.20-50.65-3.33
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.35-14.75-3.36
Container Corporation of India		478.85-16.80-3.39
Samvardhana Motherson International		128.65-4.60-3.45
Adani Energy Solutions		975.80-35.25-3.49
Godrej Consumer Products		1175.00-42.60-3.50
Escorts Kubota		3391.00-125.65-3.57
Voltas		1507.40-56.45-3.61
UCO Bank		28.54-1.08-3.65
Balkrishna Industries		2303.60-87.70-3.67
Dixon Technologies (India)		10147.30-391.40-3.71
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.74
Indian Railway Finance Corporation		99.45-4.10-3.96
UNO Minda		1141.00-47.60-4.00
Petronet LNG		310.40-12.95-4.00
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.55-31.30-4.02
Suzlon Energy		40.97-1.73-4.05
GMR Airports		96.45-4.20-4.17
Swiggy		289.40-12.70-4.20
Indian Oil Corporation		179.05-8.50-4.53
AWL Agri Business		180.25-8.75-4.63
Adani Green Energy		903.25-44.95-4.74
Larsen & Toubro		4066.45-214.10-5.00
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3307.90-175.35-5.03
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		116.05-6.25-5.11
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.60-16.95-5.35
InterGlobe Aviation		4521.40-301.65-6.25

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse