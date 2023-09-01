Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|473.2
|-14.60
|-2.99
|62,740
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|31,180.25
|36.15
|0.12
|111
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|491
|-0.90
|-0.18
|1,49,464
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,628.1
|-4.00
|-0.25
|11,861
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|4,291.1
|-88.65
|-2.02
|5,816
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|22,713.95
|-404.70
|-1.75
|719
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,013.4
|3.85
|0.19
|27,854
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|184.2
|2.60
|1.43
|2,84,500
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|217.9
|-1.45
|-0.66
|87,911
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,696.6
|3.60
|0.10
|806
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,711.85
|-16.55
|-0.96
|10,880
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|769.75
|-6.95
|-0.89
|5,582
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|3,616
|-22.95
|-0.63
|15,380
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,480
|-22.10
|-0.88
|6,956
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,730.3
|56.90
|3.40
|65,275
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|385
|-3.45
|-0.89
|1,89,613
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|184.15
|0.45
|0.24
|5,10,882
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,915.85
|-35.00
|-1.79
|21,438
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|7,357.05
|29.95
|0.41
|962
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|825.55
|-2.75
|-0.33
|18,579
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|724.6
|2.25
|0.31
|28,561
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,363.5
|37.70
|1.62
|5,449
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|235.05
|5.40
|2.35
|6,63,471
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|190.7
|3.50
|1.87
|21,39,175
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|87.95
|2.04
|2.37
|12,24,742
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,684.75
|-3.50
|-0.21
|13,718
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,784.25
|-19.15
|-0.40
|532
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,077.95
|10.90
|1.02
|25,362
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|136.1
|14.80
|12.20
|1,19,68,902
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|260.65
|1.25
|0.48
|1,49,735
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|328.4
|7.90
|2.46
|3,85,180
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|34.92
|0.06
|0.17
|12,10,723
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|423.85
|-7.90
|-1.83
|1,23,960
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,129.45
|6.50
|0.58
|32,350
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,415.9
|1.85
|0.13
|5,483
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,441.55
|-25.70
|-0.47
|10,590
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,938
|-3.45
|-0.18
|8,575
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|687.4
|15.10
|2.25
|18,207
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,110.5
|19.10
|1.75
|3,74,997
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,921.8
|-53.95
|-1.36
|1,185
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|303.5
|3.55
|1.18
|59,241
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|1,700.05
|-4.20
|-0.25
|24,118
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|2,132.7
|51.00
|2.45
|4,720
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|2,224.15
|4.40
|0.20
|14,306
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|437.9
|-2.90
|-0.66
|59,688
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|197.5
|2.25
|1.15
|36,961
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|5,059.1
|56.05
|1.12
|24,004
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,198
|22.75
|1.05
|2,597
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|535.35
|11.35
|2.17
|26,011
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,655.05
|-5.20
|-0.31
|930
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|3,131.15
|-27.45
|-0.87
|22,925
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|143.8
|-0.10
|-0.07
|3,77,146
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|325
|-6.90
|-2.08
|28,808
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|219.55
|2.10
|0.97
|26,223
Gillette India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|5,531.65
|-38.60
|-0.69
|662
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|1,766.8
|28.45
|1.64
|53,660
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,440
|11.90
|0.83
|4,713
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|62.96
|1.18
|1.91
|20,77,226
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|538.8
|2.70
|0.50
|12,293
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,646.5
|1.50
|0.09
|6,945
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,262.5
|-11.20
|-0.49
|1,326
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,082.05
|41.00
|1.35
|5,700
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|457.85
|8.40
|1.87
|1,96,472
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|277.5
|1.20
|0.43
|50,348
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|924.6
|-2.85
|-0.31
|14,135
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|1,178
|-22.40
|-1.87
|4,187
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|250.15
|2.10
|0.85
|1,36,348
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|39,450
|-113.00
|-0.29
|177
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|623.35
|0
|0
|3,526
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|93.44
|0.10
|0.11
|28,60,64,193
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|3,104.15
|45.55
|1.49
|4,926
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|377.05
|-2.10
|-0.55
|37,730
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|131.75
|5.60
|4.44
|14,52,469
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|424.25
|3.25
|0.77
|3,02,697
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|30.15
|-0.50
|-1.63
|27,96,210
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|55.65
|5.44
|10.83
|2,91,99,076
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|464.65
|-3.00
|-0.64
|24,285
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|865.9
|-7.20
|-0.82
|8,246
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|700.55
|16.65
|2.43
|1,97,120
JK Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,337.05
|42.30
|1.28
|3,497
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|354.85
|4.40
|1.26
|59,740
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|505.8
|-6.90
|-1.35
|1,23,703
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,456.45
|-10.60
|-0.72
|5,880
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|338.9
|6.20
|1.86
|60,266
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,201.15
|26.75
|2.28
|88,448
KPR Mill Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|759.4
|2.35
|0.31
|16,285
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|396.25
|-3.45
|-0.86
|1,02,011
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|433.2
|9.55
|2.25
|2,52,302
Linde India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|6,555.5
|274.95
|4.38
|9,554
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|126.45
|1.75
|1.40
|3,39,367
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|4,448.85
|42.10
|0.96
|11,050
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,089.5
|-6.30
|-0.57
|16,408
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|678.65
|8.40
|1.25
|17,181
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|298.9
|1.55
|0.52
|73,324
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|934.9
|2.15
|0.23
|17,126
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|575.25
|-15.50
|-2.62
|39,409
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,056.05
|8.80
|0.84
|1,653
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|65.9
|3.78
|6.08
|23,25,750
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,432.75
|4.80
|0.20
|7,219
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,08,089.35
|-694.95
|-0.64
|120
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,271.1
|10.40
|0.82
|12,533
Natco Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|902.8
|-10.95
|-1.20
|31,085
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|98.31
|4.20
|4.46
|7,02,056
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|4,621.45
|16.20
|0.35
|3,248
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|50.28
|0.02
|0.04
|13,65,917
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|317.3
|5.55
|1.78
|21,508
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|130.5
|7.65
|6.23
|16,73,920
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,127.3
|7.10
|0.63
|7,835
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|272.2
|-1.00
|-0.37
|1,78,004
One97 Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|857.2
|3.60
|0.42
|69,619
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,140
|38.25
|0.93
|2,522
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|39,795.65
|-346.10
|-0.86
|281
Patanjali Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|1,248.45
|17.70
|1.44
|17,165
PB Fintech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|769.35
|-5.10
|-0.66
|11,122
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,556.45
|188.10
|3.50
|18,392
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|219.45
|4.05
|1.88
|1,12,612
Pfizer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,816.2
|-2.15
|-0.06
|726
Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|1,848.25
|45.85
|2.54
|9,764
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|3,623.35
|-4.55
|-0.13
|4,610
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,203.6
|83.10
|1.62
|13,809
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|409.9
|-6.60
|-1.58
|42,813
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|257.4
|-2.90
|-1.11
|12,08,048
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|665.25
|22.25
|3.46
|44,301
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|65.34
|2.34
|3.71
|1,05,19,710
Rajesh Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|500
|1.00
|0.20
|23,755
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|238.7
|0.45
|0.19
|11,55,424
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|923.55
|14.30
|1.57
|7,874
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|97.75
|1.90
|1.98
|11,33,468
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|7,097.05
|-9.80
|-0.14
|829
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|3,157.75
|106.20
|3.48
|5,165
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,918
|-6.75
|-0.35
|41,605
SKF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,146
|-66.85
|-1.28
|1,094
Solar Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|4,760
|-79.90
|-1.65
|7,844
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|591
|-5.55
|-0.93
|66,187
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|636.25
|1.10
|0.17
|17,929
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|96.95
|6.29
|6.94
|22,92,356
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|438.25
|-2.25
|-0.51
|32,886
Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,276.65
|4.65
|0.37
|1,727
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|620.6
|3.60
|0.58
|49,131
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|4,408.85
|-39.10
|-0.88
|11,108
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|513
|0.80
|0.16
|6,978
Syngene International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|780.55
|7.40
|0.96
|33,769
Tanla Platforms Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|967.1
|-8.75
|-0.90
|53,815
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|1,070.3
|7.95
|0.75
|73,982
Tata Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|1,851.65
|61.25
|3.42
|1,67,436
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|7,278.9
|32.70
|0.45
|4,064
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|91.6
|3.81
|4.34
|23,97,506
The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|130.15
|1.20
|0.93
|38,465
The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|888.9
|21.70
|2.50
|12,194
Thermax Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|2,800
|-10.70
|-0.38
|1,304
Timken India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|3,198
|-70.50
|-2.16
|2,751
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|665.3
|8.35
|1.27
|23,490
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|2,059.35
|9.90
|0.48
|32,217
Trident Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|39.59
|3.02
|8.26
|1,68,26,593
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|2,985.95
|83.15
|2.86
|16,310
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|1,454.6
|35.25
|2.48
|38,776
UCO Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|31.2
|0.09
|0.29
|22,06,987
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|86.26
|0.37
|0.43
|11,76,504
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,551
|35.20
|2.32
|4,487
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,012.7
|4.00
|0.40
|30,576
UNO Minda Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|605
|2.95
|0.49
|9,335
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|910.35
|10.60
|1.18
|1,60,000
Vedant Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,257.8
|-3.75
|-0.30
|6,337
Vinati Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,858.4
|4.15
|0.22
|1,415
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|10.03
|0.98
|10.83
|18,38,20,911
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|869.35
|-0.55
|-0.06
|64,547
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,631.5
|0.20
|0.01
|1,865
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|17.34
|0.54
|3.21
|6,49,47,089
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|262.55
|0.30
|0.11
|5,48,014
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|14,746.1
|1,119.65
|8.22
|1,006
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|615.95
|-9.50
|-1.52
|39,288