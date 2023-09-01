Follow Us

BSE 150 MIDCAP INDEX

BSE 150 MidCap Index
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
₹11,083.64 Closed
0.69+76.05 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

109
61
1W
2.3
1M
4.2
3M
16.4
6M
26.3
1Y
23.5
5Y
104.7
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
360 One Wam Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
473.2-14.60-2.99
62,740
3M India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
31,180.2536.150.12
111
Aarti Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
491-0.90-0.18
1,49,464
Aavas Financiers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,628.1-4.00-0.25
11,861
ABB India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
4,291.1-88.65-2.02
5,816
Abbott India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
22,713.95-404.70-1.75
719
ACC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,013.43.850.19
27,854
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
184.22.601.43
2,84,500
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
217.9-1.45-0.66
87,911
AIA Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
3,696.63.600.10
806
Ajanta Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,711.85-16.55-0.96
10,880
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
769.75-6.95-0.89
5,582
Alkem Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
3,616-22.95-0.63
15,380
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,480-22.10-0.88
6,956
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,730.356.903.40
65,275
Apollo Tyres Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
385-3.45-0.89
1,89,613
Ashok Leyland Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
184.150.450.24
5,10,882
Astral Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,915.85-35.00-1.79
21,438
Atul Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7,357.0529.950.41
962
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
825.55-2.75-0.33
18,579
Au Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
724.62.250.31
28,561
Balkrishna Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,363.537.701.62
5,449
Bandhan Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
235.055.402.35
6,63,471
Bank of Baroda
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
190.73.501.87
21,39,175
Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
87.952.042.37
12,24,742
Bata India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,684.75-3.50-0.21
13,718
Bayer Cropscience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,784.25-19.15-0.40
532
Bharat Forge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,077.9510.901.02
25,362
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
136.114.8012.20
1,19,68,902
Biocon Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
260.651.250.48
1,49,735
Canara Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
328.47.902.46
3,85,180
Central Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
34.920.060.17
12,10,723
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
423.85-7.90-1.83
1,23,960
1,129.456.500.58
32,350
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,415.91.850.13
5,483
Coforge Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,441.55-25.70-0.47
10,590
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,938-3.45-0.18
8,575
Container Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
687.415.102.25
18,207
Coromandel International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,110.519.101.75
3,74,997
Crisil Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,921.8-53.95-1.36
1,185
303.53.551.18
59,241
Cummins India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
1,700.05-4.20-0.25
24,118
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
2,132.751.002.45
4,720
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2,224.154.400.20
14,306
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
437.9-2.90-0.66
59,688
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
197.52.251.15
36,961
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
5,059.156.051.12
24,004
Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,19822.751.05
2,597
Emami Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
535.3511.352.17
26,011
Endurance Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,655.05-5.20-0.31
930
Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
3,131.15-27.45-0.87
22,925
Federal Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
143.8-0.10-0.07
3,77,146
Fortis Healthcare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
325-6.90-2.08
28,808
General Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
219.552.100.97
26,223
Gillette India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
5,531.65-38.60-0.69
662
Gland Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,766.828.451.64
53,660
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,44011.900.83
4,713
GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
62.961.181.91
20,77,226
Godrej Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
538.82.700.50
12,293
Godrej Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,646.51.500.09
6,945
Grindwell Norton Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,262.5-11.20-0.49
1,326
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,082.0541.001.35
5,700
Gujarat Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
457.858.401.87
1,96,472
Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
277.51.200.43
50,348
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
924.6-2.85-0.31
14,135
Hatsun Agro Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
1,178-22.40-1.87
4,187
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
250.152.100.85
1,36,348
Honeywell Automation India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
39,450-113.00-0.29
177
ICICI Securities Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
623.3500
3,526
IDFC First Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
93.440.100.11
28,60,64,193
IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
3,104.1545.551.49
4,926
Indian Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
377.05-2.10-0.55
37,730
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
131.755.604.44
14,52,469
Indian Hotels Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
424.253.250.77
3,02,697
Indian Overseas Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
30.15-0.50-1.63
27,96,210
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
55.655.4410.83
2,91,99,076
Indraprastha Gas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
464.65-3.00-0.64
24,285
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
865.9-7.20-0.82
8,246
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
700.5516.652.43
1,97,120
JK Cement Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,337.0542.301.28
3,497
JSW Energy Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
354.854.401.26
59,740
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
505.8-6.90-1.35
1,23,703
Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,456.45-10.60-0.72
5,880
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
338.96.201.86
60,266
KPIT Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,201.1526.752.28
88,448
KPR Mill Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
759.42.350.31
16,285
Laurus Labs Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
396.25-3.45-0.86
1,02,011
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
433.29.552.25
2,52,302
Linde India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
6,555.5274.954.38
9,554
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
126.451.751.40
3,39,367
L&T Technology Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4,448.8542.100.96
11,050
Lupin Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,089.5-6.30-0.57
16,408
Macrotech Developers Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
678.658.401.25
17,181
298.91.550.52
73,324
Max Financial Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
934.92.150.23
17,126
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
575.25-15.50-2.62
39,409
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,056.058.800.84
1,653
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
65.93.786.08
23,25,750
MphasiS Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,432.754.800.20
7,219
MRF Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,08,089.35-694.95-0.64
120
Muthoot Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,271.110.400.82
12,533
Natco Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
902.8-10.95-1.20
31,085
National Aluminium Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
98.314.204.46
7,02,056
Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
4,621.4516.200.35
3,248
NHPC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
50.280.020.04
13,65,917
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
317.35.551.78
21,508
NMDC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
130.57.656.23
16,73,920
Oberoi Realty Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,127.37.100.63
7,835
Oil India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
272.2-1.00-0.37
1,78,004
One97 Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
857.23.600.42
69,619
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,14038.250.93
2,522
Page Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
39,795.65-346.10-0.86
281
Patanjali Foods Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
1,248.4517.701.44
17,165
PB Fintech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
769.35-5.10-0.66
11,122
Persistent Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,556.45188.103.50
18,392
Petronet LNG Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
219.454.051.88
1,12,612
Pfizer Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
3,816.2-2.15-0.06
726
Phoenix Mills Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
1,848.2545.852.54
9,764
PI Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
3,623.35-4.55-0.13
4,610
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,203.683.101.62
13,809
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
409.9-6.60-1.58
42,813
Power Finance Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
257.4-2.90-1.11
12,08,048
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
665.2522.253.46
44,301
Punjab National Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
65.342.343.71
1,05,19,710
Rajesh Exports Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
5001.000.20
23,755
REC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
238.70.450.19
11,55,424
Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
923.5514.301.57
7,874
97.751.901.98
11,33,468
Sanofi India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
7,097.05-9.80-0.14
829
Schaeffler India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3,157.75106.203.48
5,165
Shriram Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,918-6.75-0.35
41,605
SKF India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,146-66.85-1.28
1,094
Solar Industries India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4,760-79.90-1.65
7,844
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
591-5.55-0.93
66,187
636.251.100.17
17,929
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
96.956.296.94
22,92,356
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
438.25-2.25-0.51
32,886
Sundram Fasteners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,276.654.650.37
1,727
Sun TV Network Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
620.63.600.58
49,131
Supreme Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
4,408.85-39.10-0.88
11,108
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5130.800.16
6,978
Syngene International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
780.557.400.96
33,769
Tanla Platforms Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
967.1-8.75-0.90
53,815
Tata Chemicals Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
1,070.37.950.75
73,982
Tata Communications Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
1,851.6561.253.42
1,67,436
Tata Elxsi Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
7,278.932.700.45
4,064
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
91.63.814.34
23,97,506
The New India Assurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
130.151.200.93
38,465
The Ramco Cements Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
888.921.702.50
12,194
Thermax Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
2,800-10.70-0.38
1,304
Timken India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
3,198-70.50-2.16
2,751
Torrent Power Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
665.38.351.27
23,490
Trent Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
2,059.359.900.48
32,217
Trident Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
39.593.028.26
1,68,26,593
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
2,985.9583.152.86
16,310
TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
1,454.635.252.48
38,776
UCO Bank
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
31.20.090.29
22,06,987
Union Bank of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
86.260.370.43
11,76,504
United Breweries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,55135.202.32
4,487
United Spirits Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,012.74.000.40
30,576
UNO Minda Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
6052.950.49
9,335
Varun Beverages Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
910.3510.601.18
1,60,000
Vedant Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,257.8-3.75-0.30
6,337
Vinati Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,858.44.150.22
1,415
Vodafone Idea Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
10.030.9810.83
18,38,20,911
Voltas Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
869.35-0.55-0.06
64,547
Whirlpool of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,631.50.200.01
1,865
YES Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
17.340.543.21
6,49,47,089
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
262.550.300.11
5,48,014
14,746.11,119.658.22
1,006
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
615.95-9.50-1.52
39,288

