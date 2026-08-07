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17240.08 Closed
0.18+30.82 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
1.3
1M
2.5
3M
3.6
6M
5.6
1Y
9.7
5Y
111.7
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Tata Technologies		873.3570.958.8415,34,090
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		408.5019.705.073,61,299
Aurobindo Pharma		1661.0071.504.501,20,467
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		819.0032.004.074,76,760
JSW Infrastructure		340.0013.154.0283,728
Exide Industries		490.3016.553.493,85,137
Indian Bank		899.0026.002.985,49,094
Meesho		191.205.002.6928,52,402
Fortis Healthcare		960.0025.002.677,21,046
Deepak Nitrite		1796.0046.302.6579,006
GMR Airports		108.402.752.601,59,001
Mphasis		2480.0558.552.421,69,004
Jubilant Foodworks		485.0011.252.372,12,166
Kalyan Jewellers India		610.0012.002.0122,22,985
Bharat Forge		2274.0044.001.9751,921
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		2625.4549.701.934,677
Federal Bank		358.806.751.9272,802
Hero MotoCorp		5728.00107.001.901,65,761
IndusInd Bank		1025.0019.001.8945,317
Radico Khaitan		4550.0080.001.7914,258
Hitachi Energy India		32580.00560.001.757,508
Endurance Technologies		2925.0048.901.706,182
Cochin Shipyard		1513.0025.001.681,58,430
Bank of India		144.802.301.613,50,456
Thermax		4053.7563.451.597,597
Tata Elxsi		3780.0051.001.3745,611
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2087.5028.051.3657,509
Crisil		4604.6056.951.253,393
Tata Chemicals		671.007.751.171,84,222
Balkrishna Industries		2460.0526.751.1012,014
Laurus Labs		1855.0019.001.0365,206
Global Health		1455.0014.901.0311,199
L&T Technology Services		3591.0035.451.006,929
Lenskart Solutions		570.505.500.9773,348
UNO Minda		1275.0011.000.8745,270
Vodafone Idea		12.750.110.871,53,71,289
REC		366.003.150.872,18,927
Syngene International		403.453.450.865,70,145
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		190.701.550.8211,90,956
Zydus Lifesciences		1115.208.950.8115,772
Grindwell Norton		2120.1516.600.792,162
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2600.0020.400.794,070
PB Fintech		1610.0012.500.7829,745
Kaynes Technology India		3850.0028.000.7357,573
APL Apollo Tubes		1964.0013.000.6734,898
KPIT Technologies		627.254.150.675,29,187
Emami		411.802.700.6649,581
LG Electronics India		1589.009.950.6312,906
Alkem Laboratories		5643.4034.950.622,854
Sundram Fasteners		1093.006.050.561,34,485
Patanjali Foods		357.002.000.568,03,320
Cummins India		5420.0029.800.558,888
KEI Industries		5625.0030.000.5418,357
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		870.004.500.521,12,586
Prestige Estates Projects		1583.507.500.4811,217
Jindal Stainless		735.002.900.4010,558
Page Industries		39985.00143.400.36167
Mankind Pharma		2439.008.100.339,284
Waaree Energies		2703.558.550.321,21,676
Voltas		1282.654.150.3242,050
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		8516.2025.600.301,206
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2650.008.000.301,64,797
SKF India		1523.304.200.283,200
Delhivery		471.101.200.265,25,417
Havells India		1285.903.250.2552,675
Ajanta Pharma		3480.208.200.245,434
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		882.002.000.231,00,761
Tube Investments of India		2770.006.000.221,07,480
NTPC Green Energy		91.500.190.211,15,302
National Aluminium Company		381.750.750.201,68,506
Dalmia Bharat		1827.553.550.192,544
Bank of Maharashtra		78.300.130.179,77,295
Info Edge (India)		1230.002.000.1624,835
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		63.310.100.165,09,504
Astral		1442.102.100.154,377
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		41.050.050.127,88,271
Premier Energies		1046.001.000.101,92,308
Marico		864.700.800.0934,324
Ipca Laboratories		1734.901.450.085,314
Bharti Hexacom		1514.000.600.044,773
Oracle Financial Services Software		11725.604.600.0410,540
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		596.300.050.012,80,217
Timken India		3343.450.500.011,032
Indian Hotels Company		737.000.100.011,02,495
Rail Vikas Nigam		234.00002,34,466
Godrej Industries		1305.000.0506,028
Indus Towers		385.00-0.05-0.011,47,525
Oberoi Realty		1777.00-0.70-0.041,55,169
Schaeffler India		4030.00-2.95-0.07516
ITC Hotels		170.95-0.15-0.097,38,439
Gland Pharma		2615.00-2.50-0.1018,244
Bandhan Bank		175.30-0.20-0.118,31,476
Muthoot Finance		2886.40-3.60-0.1227,856
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		519.65-0.75-0.1460,252
AWL Agri Business		197.00-0.30-0.152,45,380
Tata Communications		1731.00-3.00-0.174,612
HDFC Asset Management Company		2540.00-4.55-0.1827,001
Max Healthcare Institute		1073.00-2.00-0.191,90,321
Petronet LNG		278.30-0.60-0.2248,249
Bharat Dynamics		1294.00-3.00-0.2398,216
Torrent Power		1322.00-3.00-0.2315,512
Suzlon Energy		48.10-0.12-0.2552,81,729
Central Bank of India		31.40-0.08-0.251,71,580
Ashok Leyland		177.10-0.45-0.259,53,993
Coforge		1775.00-4.80-0.271,15,596
MRF		133515.00-374.90-0.28192
Abbott India		27801.30-84.55-0.30382
SBI Cards and Payment Services		658.00-2.00-0.3032,849
General Insurance Corporation of India		357.90-1.10-0.3116,024
AIA Engineering		4780.00-15.25-0.322,094
SRF		2616.50-9.50-0.3612,449
LIC Housing Finance		504.10-1.90-0.3865,965
IDFC First Bank		84.51-0.33-0.3942,90,277
YES Bank		22.70-0.10-0.4429,69,655
One97 Communications		1441.00-6.50-0.452,65,853
Sun TV Network		487.00-2.25-0.4611,243
Adani Total Gas		657.00-3.05-0.4628,747
Piramal Finance		2103.35-9.95-0.476,903
UPL		571.90-2.75-0.4859,147
Coromandel International		2065.90-10.00-0.483,155
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		166.85-0.85-0.512,18,499
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2287.00-12.00-0.5218,026
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		333.90-1.80-0.542,73,743
Punjab & Sind Bank		23.81-0.13-0.5429,269
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2020.00-11.20-0.5514,181
Dixon Technologies (India)		14119.95-80.05-0.5621,494
Container Corporation of India		506.10-2.90-0.576,62,314
NLC India		302.00-1.75-0.5855,050
NMDC		85.24-0.51-0.594,50,909
3M India		35883.60-211.55-0.59160
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		4517.00-27.95-0.618,548
Godfrey Phillips India		2281.75-14.25-0.6219,182
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		201.00-1.25-0.621,09,695
JSW Energy		566.30-3.70-0.651,10,456
UCO Bank		26.45-0.18-0.681,60,813
Dabur India		411.00-3.00-0.721,12,608
The New India Assurance Company		177.65-1.35-0.7571,536
JK Cement		5375.00-40.35-0.751,511
Linde India		7085.00-54.50-0.76473
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		393.05-3.00-0.763,17,492
Persistent Systems		5475.00-43.65-0.7932,273
SJVN		67.88-0.54-0.791,26,932
Solar Industries India		18400.00-160.00-0.864,253
Escorts Kubota		3051.00-26.75-0.873,294
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.80-0.75-0.874,42,807
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		568.20-5.20-0.9113,258
ACC		1366.00-12.75-0.9211,710
Hexaware Technologies		551.00-5.20-0.9330,043
Bharat Heavy Electricals		407.00-4.00-0.975,89,196
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		176.25-1.75-0.984,04,141
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		120.00-1.20-0.995,81,113
Au Small Finance Bank		1082.70-10.90-1.0062,876
Apollo Tyres		445.35-4.50-1.001,54,181
Supreme Industries		3425.00-35.00-1.013,189
Bayer Cropscience		4171.30-43.75-1.041,534
Metro Brands		969.50-10.65-1.0954,080
Honeywell Automation India		37791.05-429.45-1.1285
Godrej Properties		2070.85-24.15-1.1525,336
United Breweries		1397.80-16.45-1.164,139
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2500.00-30.00-1.1991,452
PI Industries		2762.75-33.25-1.197,235
Phoenix Mills		1894.00-23.20-1.216,794
Oil India		441.00-5.40-1.211,58,353
NHPC		77.00-0.95-1.225,12,424
KPR Mill		1071.00-13.40-1.246,123
HDB Financial Services		666.30-8.65-1.281,37,336
Berger Paints (India)		531.00-6.90-1.282,37,264
IRB Infrastructure Developers		19.68-0.26-1.308,87,841
Lupin		2360.00-31.50-1.3258,561
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		502.10-7.30-1.4333,379
Vishal Mega Mart		108.55-1.60-1.453,43,781
Indraprastha Gas		152.00-2.35-1.5292,477
Indian Overseas Bank		34.29-0.53-1.522,88,031
Max Financial Services		1500.00-24.80-1.639,277
360 One Wam		1166.10-19.90-1.6833,038
Biocon		430.00-7.50-1.711,99,075
Nippon Life India Asset Management		1193.00-21.00-1.731,67,428
Hindustan Copper		536.00-10.80-1.9813,73,194
Poonawalla Fincorp		479.90-10.65-2.1787,658
Aditya Birla Capital		414.50-10.50-2.472,31,457
L&T Finance		310.90-8.10-2.542,86,544
GE Vernova T&D India		4330.00-117.70-2.6539,357
Swiggy		280.35-7.65-2.661,44,33,971
Gujarat Energy		266.80-8.55-3.1165,002
Blue Star		1515.00-60.00-3.812,26,705
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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