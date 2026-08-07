Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Tata Technologies
|873.35
|70.95
|8.84
|15,34,090
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|408.50
|19.70
|5.07
|3,61,299
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1661.00
|71.50
|4.50
|1,20,467
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|819.00
|32.00
|4.07
|4,76,760
|JSW Infrastructure
|340.00
|13.15
|4.02
|83,728
|Exide Industries
|490.30
|16.55
|3.49
|3,85,137
|Indian Bank
|899.00
|26.00
|2.98
|5,49,094
|Meesho
|191.20
|5.00
|2.69
|28,52,402
|Fortis Healthcare
|960.00
|25.00
|2.67
|7,21,046
|Deepak Nitrite
|1796.00
|46.30
|2.65
|79,006
|GMR Airports
|108.40
|2.75
|2.60
|1,59,001
|Mphasis
|2480.05
|58.55
|2.42
|1,69,004
|Jubilant Foodworks
|485.00
|11.25
|2.37
|2,12,166
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|610.00
|12.00
|2.01
|22,22,985
|Bharat Forge
|2274.00
|44.00
|1.97
|51,921
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|2625.45
|49.70
|1.93
|4,677
|Federal Bank
|358.80
|6.75
|1.92
|72,802
|Hero MotoCorp
|5728.00
|107.00
|1.90
|1,65,761
|IndusInd Bank
|1025.00
|19.00
|1.89
|45,317
|Radico Khaitan
|4550.00
|80.00
|1.79
|14,258
|Hitachi Energy India
|32580.00
|560.00
|1.75
|7,508
|Endurance Technologies
|2925.00
|48.90
|1.70
|6,182
|Cochin Shipyard
|1513.00
|25.00
|1.68
|1,58,430
|Bank of India
|144.80
|2.30
|1.61
|3,50,456
|Thermax
|4053.75
|63.45
|1.59
|7,597
|Tata Elxsi
|3780.00
|51.00
|1.37
|45,611
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2087.50
|28.05
|1.36
|57,509
|Crisil
|4604.60
|56.95
|1.25
|3,393
|Tata Chemicals
|671.00
|7.75
|1.17
|1,84,222
|Balkrishna Industries
|2460.05
|26.75
|1.10
|12,014
|Laurus Labs
|1855.00
|19.00
|1.03
|65,206
|Global Health
|1455.00
|14.90
|1.03
|11,199
|L&T Technology Services
|3591.00
|35.45
|1.00
|6,929
|Lenskart Solutions
|570.50
|5.50
|0.97
|73,348
|UNO Minda
|1275.00
|11.00
|0.87
|45,270
|Vodafone Idea
|12.75
|0.11
|0.87
|1,53,71,289
|REC
|366.00
|3.15
|0.87
|2,18,927
|Syngene International
|403.45
|3.45
|0.86
|5,70,145
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|190.70
|1.55
|0.82
|11,90,956
|Zydus Lifesciences
|1115.20
|8.95
|0.81
|15,772
|Grindwell Norton
|2120.15
|16.60
|0.79
|2,162
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2600.00
|20.40
|0.79
|4,070
|PB Fintech
|1610.00
|12.50
|0.78
|29,745
|Kaynes Technology India
|3850.00
|28.00
|0.73
|57,573
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1964.00
|13.00
|0.67
|34,898
|KPIT Technologies
|627.25
|4.15
|0.67
|5,29,187
|Emami
|411.80
|2.70
|0.66
|49,581
|LG Electronics India
|1589.00
|9.95
|0.63
|12,906
|Alkem Laboratories
|5643.40
|34.95
|0.62
|2,854
|Sundram Fasteners
|1093.00
|6.05
|0.56
|1,34,485
|Patanjali Foods
|357.00
|2.00
|0.56
|8,03,320
|Cummins India
|5420.00
|29.80
|0.55
|8,888
|KEI Industries
|5625.00
|30.00
|0.54
|18,357
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|870.00
|4.50
|0.52
|1,12,586
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1583.50
|7.50
|0.48
|11,217
|Jindal Stainless
|735.00
|2.90
|0.40
|10,558
|Page Industries
|39985.00
|143.40
|0.36
|167
|Mankind Pharma
|2439.00
|8.10
|0.33
|9,284
|Waaree Energies
|2703.55
|8.55
|0.32
|1,21,676
|Voltas
|1282.65
|4.15
|0.32
|42,050
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|8516.20
|25.60
|0.30
|1,206
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2650.00
|8.00
|0.30
|1,64,797
|SKF India
|1523.30
|4.20
|0.28
|3,200
|Delhivery
|471.10
|1.20
|0.26
|5,25,417
|Havells India
|1285.90
|3.25
|0.25
|52,675
|Ajanta Pharma
|3480.20
|8.20
|0.24
|5,434
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|882.00
|2.00
|0.23
|1,00,761
|Tube Investments of India
|2770.00
|6.00
|0.22
|1,07,480
|NTPC Green Energy
|91.50
|0.19
|0.21
|1,15,302
|National Aluminium Company
|381.75
|0.75
|0.20
|1,68,506
|Dalmia Bharat
|1827.55
|3.55
|0.19
|2,544
|Bank of Maharashtra
|78.30
|0.13
|0.17
|9,77,295
|Info Edge (India)
|1230.00
|2.00
|0.16
|24,835
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|63.31
|0.10
|0.16
|5,09,504
|Astral
|1442.10
|2.10
|0.15
|4,377
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|41.05
|0.05
|0.12
|7,88,271
|Premier Energies
|1046.00
|1.00
|0.10
|1,92,308
|Marico
|864.70
|0.80
|0.09
|34,324
|Ipca Laboratories
|1734.90
|1.45
|0.08
|5,314
|Bharti Hexacom
|1514.00
|0.60
|0.04
|4,773
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|11725.60
|4.60
|0.04
|10,540
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|596.30
|0.05
|0.01
|2,80,217
|Timken India
|3343.45
|0.50
|0.01
|1,032
|Indian Hotels Company
|737.00
|0.10
|0.01
|1,02,495
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|234.00
|0
|0
|2,34,466
|Godrej Industries
|1305.00
|0.05
|0
|6,028
|Indus Towers
|385.00
|-0.05
|-0.01
|1,47,525
|Oberoi Realty
|1777.00
|-0.70
|-0.04
|1,55,169
|Schaeffler India
|4030.00
|-2.95
|-0.07
|516
|ITC Hotels
|170.95
|-0.15
|-0.09
|7,38,439
|Gland Pharma
|2615.00
|-2.50
|-0.10
|18,244
|Bandhan Bank
|175.30
|-0.20
|-0.11
|8,31,476
|Muthoot Finance
|2886.40
|-3.60
|-0.12
|27,856
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|519.65
|-0.75
|-0.14
|60,252
|AWL Agri Business
|197.00
|-0.30
|-0.15
|2,45,380
|Tata Communications
|1731.00
|-3.00
|-0.17
|4,612
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2540.00
|-4.55
|-0.18
|27,001
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1073.00
|-2.00
|-0.19
|1,90,321
|Petronet LNG
|278.30
|-0.60
|-0.22
|48,249
|Bharat Dynamics
|1294.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|98,216
|Torrent Power
|1322.00
|-3.00
|-0.23
|15,512
|Suzlon Energy
|48.10
|-0.12
|-0.25
|52,81,729
|Central Bank of India
|31.40
|-0.08
|-0.25
|1,71,580
|Ashok Leyland
|177.10
|-0.45
|-0.25
|9,53,993
|Coforge
|1775.00
|-4.80
|-0.27
|1,15,596
|MRF
|133515.00
|-374.90
|-0.28
|192
|Abbott India
|27801.30
|-84.55
|-0.30
|382
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|658.00
|-2.00
|-0.30
|32,849
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|357.90
|-1.10
|-0.31
|16,024
|AIA Engineering
|4780.00
|-15.25
|-0.32
|2,094
|SRF
|2616.50
|-9.50
|-0.36
|12,449
|LIC Housing Finance
|504.10
|-1.90
|-0.38
|65,965
|IDFC First Bank
|84.51
|-0.33
|-0.39
|42,90,277
|YES Bank
|22.70
|-0.10
|-0.44
|29,69,655
|One97 Communications
|1441.00
|-6.50
|-0.45
|2,65,853
|Sun TV Network
|487.00
|-2.25
|-0.46
|11,243
|Adani Total Gas
|657.00
|-3.05
|-0.46
|28,747
|Piramal Finance
|2103.35
|-9.95
|-0.47
|6,903
|UPL
|571.90
|-2.75
|-0.48
|59,147
|Coromandel International
|2065.90
|-10.00
|-0.48
|3,155
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|166.85
|-0.85
|-0.51
|2,18,499
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2287.00
|-12.00
|-0.52
|18,026
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|333.90
|-1.80
|-0.54
|2,73,743
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|23.81
|-0.13
|-0.54
|29,269
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2020.00
|-11.20
|-0.55
|14,181
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|14119.95
|-80.05
|-0.56
|21,494
|Container Corporation of India
|506.10
|-2.90
|-0.57
|6,62,314
|NLC India
|302.00
|-1.75
|-0.58
|55,050
|NMDC
|85.24
|-0.51
|-0.59
|4,50,909
|3M India
|35883.60
|-211.55
|-0.59
|160
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|4517.00
|-27.95
|-0.61
|8,548
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2281.75
|-14.25
|-0.62
|19,182
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|201.00
|-1.25
|-0.62
|1,09,695
|JSW Energy
|566.30
|-3.70
|-0.65
|1,10,456
|UCO Bank
|26.45
|-0.18
|-0.68
|1,60,813
|Dabur India
|411.00
|-3.00
|-0.72
|1,12,608
|The New India Assurance Company
|177.65
|-1.35
|-0.75
|71,536
|JK Cement
|5375.00
|-40.35
|-0.75
|1,511
|Linde India
|7085.00
|-54.50
|-0.76
|473
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|393.05
|-3.00
|-0.76
|3,17,492
|Persistent Systems
|5475.00
|-43.65
|-0.79
|32,273
|SJVN
|67.88
|-0.54
|-0.79
|1,26,932
|Solar Industries India
|18400.00
|-160.00
|-0.86
|4,253
|Escorts Kubota
|3051.00
|-26.75
|-0.87
|3,294
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.80
|-0.75
|-0.87
|4,42,807
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|568.20
|-5.20
|-0.91
|13,258
|ACC
|1366.00
|-12.75
|-0.92
|11,710
|Hexaware Technologies
|551.00
|-5.20
|-0.93
|30,043
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|407.00
|-4.00
|-0.97
|5,89,196
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|176.25
|-1.75
|-0.98
|4,04,141
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|120.00
|-1.20
|-0.99
|5,81,113
|Au Small Finance Bank
|1082.70
|-10.90
|-1.00
|62,876
|Apollo Tyres
|445.35
|-4.50
|-1.00
|1,54,181
|Supreme Industries
|3425.00
|-35.00
|-1.01
|3,189
|Bayer Cropscience
|4171.30
|-43.75
|-1.04
|1,534
|Metro Brands
|969.50
|-10.65
|-1.09
|54,080
|Honeywell Automation India
|37791.05
|-429.45
|-1.12
|85
|Godrej Properties
|2070.85
|-24.15
|-1.15
|25,336
|United Breweries
|1397.80
|-16.45
|-1.16
|4,139
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2500.00
|-30.00
|-1.19
|91,452
|PI Industries
|2762.75
|-33.25
|-1.19
|7,235
|Phoenix Mills
|1894.00
|-23.20
|-1.21
|6,794
|Oil India
|441.00
|-5.40
|-1.21
|1,58,353
|NHPC
|77.00
|-0.95
|-1.22
|5,12,424
|KPR Mill
|1071.00
|-13.40
|-1.24
|6,123
|HDB Financial Services
|666.30
|-8.65
|-1.28
|1,37,336
|Berger Paints (India)
|531.00
|-6.90
|-1.28
|2,37,264
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|19.68
|-0.26
|-1.30
|8,87,841
|Lupin
|2360.00
|-31.50
|-1.32
|58,561
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|502.10
|-7.30
|-1.43
|33,379
|Vishal Mega Mart
|108.55
|-1.60
|-1.45
|3,43,781
|Indraprastha Gas
|152.00
|-2.35
|-1.52
|92,477
|Indian Overseas Bank
|34.29
|-0.53
|-1.52
|2,88,031
|Max Financial Services
|1500.00
|-24.80
|-1.63
|9,277
|360 One Wam
|1166.10
|-19.90
|-1.68
|33,038
|Biocon
|430.00
|-7.50
|-1.71
|1,99,075
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|1193.00
|-21.00
|-1.73
|1,67,428
|Hindustan Copper
|536.00
|-10.80
|-1.98
|13,73,194
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|479.90
|-10.65
|-2.17
|87,658
|Aditya Birla Capital
|414.50
|-10.50
|-2.47
|2,31,457
|L&T Finance
|310.90
|-8.10
|-2.54
|2,86,544
|GE Vernova T&D India
|4330.00
|-117.70
|-2.65
|39,357
|Swiggy
|280.35
|-7.65
|-2.66
|1,44,33,971
|Gujarat Energy
|266.80
|-8.55
|-3.11
|65,002
|Blue Star
|1515.00
|-60.00
|-3.81
|2,26,705