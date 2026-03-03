|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16,080.64
|16,075.82
|10
|16,102.91
|16,089.59
|20
|16,092.19
|16,084.95
|50
|16,130.7
|16,115.52
|100
|16,241.5
|16,121.56
|200
|16,094.61
|15,967.62
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Muthoot Finance
|3479.35
|126.10
|3.76
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|489.45
|3.63
|Tube Investments of India
|2838.10
|85.05
|3.09
|KEI Industries
|5202.95
|122.55
|2.41
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.25
|56.90
|2.33
|National Aluminium Company
|362.80
|7.95
|2.24
|Jindal Stainless
|789.00
|13.75
|1.77
|Abbott India
|26940.35
|445.20
|1.68
|Oil India
|488.65
|4.70
|0.97
|Lupin
|2313.00
|11.65
|0.51
|Astral
|1671.95
|4.75
|0.28
|Bharat Dynamics
|1268.10
|2.75
|0.22
|Biocon
|389.90
|0.15
|0.04
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|654.45
|0
|0
|Godrej Properties
|1727.65
|-1.70
|-0.10
|AIA Engineering
|3822.40
|-5.40
|-0.14
|PI Industries
|3100.00
|-8.75
|-0.28
|Star Health and Allied Insurance Company
|463.70
|-1.30
|-0.28
|Supreme Industries
|3962.70
|-11.55
|-0.29
|Steel Authority of India (SAIL)
|165.50
|-0.50
|-0.30
|Hitachi Energy India
|25495.00
|-93.35
|-0.36
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|569.10
|-2.15
|-0.38
|Linde India
|6697.50
|-26.55
|-0.39
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2223.00
|-9.55
|-0.43
|Max Financial Services
|1805.95
|-7.80
|-0.43
|Thermax
|3100.05
|-14.70
|-0.47
|Endurance Technologies
|2642.00
|-14.65
|-0.55
|Vishal Mega Mart
|117.15
|-0.65
|-0.55
|Torrent Power
|1556.80
|-9.00
|-0.57
|Au Small Finance Bank
|952.90
|-5.75
|-0.60
|Bharti Hexacom
|1591.90
|-9.55
|-0.60
|Phoenix Mills
|1651.40
|-10.45
|-0.63
|Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|2209.50
|-14.10
|-0.63
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2123.50
|-14.20
|-0.66
|NMDC
|81.25
|-0.55
|-0.67
|Emami
|459.15
|-3.30
|-0.71
|Ajanta Pharma
|2970.00
|-25.00
|-0.83
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1211.35
|-10.20
|-0.84
|Delhivery
|429.40
|-3.80
|-0.88
|Tata Technologies
|580.20
|-5.25
|-0.90
|Ashok Leyland
|209.15
|-1.95
|-0.92
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1081.50
|-10.25
|-0.94
|Fortis Healthcare
|933.20
|-8.90
|-0.94
|United Breweries
|1588.10
|-15.55
|-0.97
|Global Health
|1129.90
|-11.05
|-0.97
|Berger Paints (India)
|451.55
|-4.50
|-0.99
|SRF
|2537.40
|-25.50
|-0.99
|Indus Towers
|450.00
|-4.60
|-1.01
|PB Fintech
|1466.90
|-15.45
|-1.04
|Persistent Systems
|4684.55
|-49.85
|-1.05
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.05
|-2.80
|-1.06
|JK Cement
|5593.25
|-59.85
|-1.06
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|2542.55
|-27.45
|-1.07
|MRF
|139500.00
|-1,554.95
|-1.10
|Marico
|779.40
|-8.80
|-1.12
|Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
|66.27
|-0.76
|-1.13
|Schaeffler India
|4311.00
|-50.35
|-1.15
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|716.80
|-8.35
|-1.15
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6843.80
|-80.40
|-1.16
|Hexaware Technologies
|468.00
|-5.65
|-1.19
|Laurus Labs
|1061.95
|-12.80
|-1.19
|Crisil
|4321.05
|-55.35
|-1.26
|Oberoi Realty
|1507.20
|-19.45
|-1.27
|Alkem Laboratories
|5565.00
|-73.65
|-1.31
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2224.00
|-29.60
|-1.31
|Tata Elxsi
|4450.95
|-61.45
|-1.36
|JSW Infrastructure
|251.35
|-3.50
|-1.37
|Aditya Birla Capital
|339.00
|-5.00
|-1.45
|Ipca Laboratories
|1508.50
|-22.95
|-1.50
|LIC Housing Finance
|529.45
|-8.10
|-1.51
|Tata Chemicals
|706.20
|-10.90
|-1.52
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1370.50
|-21.10
|-1.52
|MphasiS
|2260.60
|-36.20
|-1.58
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|1213.20
|-19.45
|-1.58
|Bharat Forge
|1880.25
|-30.70
|-1.61
|Indian Bank
|973.40
|-16.55
|-1.67
|SKF India
|1710.00
|-29.60
|-1.70
|Zydus Lifesciences
|906.85
|-15.65
|-1.70
|Cummins India
|4815.95
|-85.80
|-1.75
|L&T Technology Services
|3460.00
|-61.45
|-1.75
|Coromandel International
|2181.75
|-39.25
|-1.77
|Dalmia Bharat
|1954.90
|-35.20
|-1.77
|Federal Bank
|294.65
|-5.30
|-1.77
|IndusInd Bank
|942.00
|-17.00
|-1.77
|Gland Pharma
|1790.30
|-32.70
|-1.79
|Grindwell Norton
|1629.00
|-29.95
|-1.81
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.70
|-13.25
|-1.83
|Patanjali Foods
|500.30
|-9.65
|-1.89
|Coforge
|1163.40
|-22.95
|-1.93
|Jubilant Foodworks
|509.30
|-10.10
|-1.94
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|402.00
|-7.95
|-1.94
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|11128.20
|-226.55
|-2.00
|ITC Hotels
|172.60
|-3.55
|-2.02
|GE Vernova T&D India
|3770.00
|-79.60
|-2.07
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2648.85
|-55.95
|-2.07
|Hero MotoCorp
|5590.20
|-119.40
|-2.09
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.21
|-1.82
|-2.09
|Gujarat Gas
|398.45
|-8.55
|-2.10
|Syngene International
|413.45
|-8.90
|-2.11
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.95
|-2.11
|Honeywell Automation India
|30291.00
|-656.40
|-2.12
|UPL
|623.15
|-13.90
|-2.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|42.26
|-0.94
|-2.18
|KPIT Technologies
|754.70
|-16.90
|-2.19
|Nippon Life India Asset Management
|909.95
|-20.40
|-2.19
|Bank of India
|172.30
|-3.90
|-2.21
|Deepak Nitrite
|1546.05
|-34.90
|-2.21
|NTPC Green Energy
|88.10
|-2.01
|-2.23
|Blue Star
|1897.20
|-43.60
|-2.25
|Premier Energies
|716.00
|-16.85
|-2.30
|IDFC First Bank
|71.79
|-1.69
|-2.30
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|366.10
|-8.85
|-2.36
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.30
|-16.00
|-2.40
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.05
|-6.45
|-2.43
|Waaree Energies
|2643.40
|-66.20
|-2.44
|ACC
|1553.55
|-39.00
|-2.45
|General Insurance Corporation of India
|373.40
|-9.40
|-2.46
|Info Edge (India)
|1006.20
|-25.50
|-2.47
|Bandhan Bank
|177.60
|-4.50
|-2.47
|Indraprastha Gas
|166.80
|-4.35
|-2.54
|Apollo Tyres
|442.55
|-11.65
|-2.56
|Godrej Industries
|962.00
|-25.90
|-2.62
|Housing and Urban Development Corporation
|181.65
|-4.95
|-2.65
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.55
|-2.65
|ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
|14734.00
|-401.00
|-2.65
|Bayer Cropscience
|4545.10
|-127.70
|-2.73
|Kaynes Technology India
|3748.00
|-105.00
|-2.73
|NLC India
|252.75
|-7.20
|-2.77
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|25.87
|-0.74
|-2.78
|The New India Assurance Company
|143.20
|-4.10
|-2.78
|Page Industries
|31210.00
|-910.20
|-2.83
|360 One Wam
|1070.80
|-31.90
|-2.89
|Vodafone Idea
|10.30
|-0.31
|-2.92
|Cochin Shipyard
|1449.10
|-43.80
|-2.93
|Tata Communications
|1549.00
|-47.25
|-2.96
|NHPC
|73.13
|-2.23
|-2.96
|L&T Finance
|275.90
|-8.45
|-2.97
|Sun TV Network
|627.80
|-20.75
|-3.20
|Indian Overseas Bank
|35.27
|-1.17
|-3.21
|Central Bank of India
|38.79
|-1.29
|-3.22
|Timken India
|3356.75
|-112.15
|-3.23
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|516.90
|-17.55
|-3.28
|One97 Communications
|1059.65
|-36.50
|-3.33
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.35
|-14.75
|-3.36
|KPR Mill
|867.85
|-30.25
|-3.37
|Container Corporation of India
|478.85
|-16.80
|-3.39
|Godfrey Phillips India
|2043.70
|-73.05
|-3.45
|Escorts Kubota
|3391.00
|-125.65
|-3.57
|Exide Industries
|322.85
|-12.05
|-3.60
|Voltas
|1507.40
|-56.45
|-3.61
|UCO Bank
|28.54
|-1.08
|-3.65
|Balkrishna Industries
|2303.60
|-87.70
|-3.67
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|437.95
|-16.70
|-3.67
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10147.30
|-391.40
|-3.71
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|Metro Brands
|1019.10
|-39.95
|-3.77
|Sundram Fasteners
|845.00
|-33.20
|-3.78
|3M India
|36100.00
|-1,431.55
|-3.81
|Bank of Maharashtra
|71.98
|-2.87
|-3.83
|SJVN
|70.27
|-2.81
|-3.85
|Petronet LNG
|310.40
|-12.95
|-4.00
|UNO Minda
|1141.00
|-47.60
|-4.00
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.55
|-31.30
|-4.02
|Suzlon Energy
|40.97
|-1.73
|-4.05
|GMR Airports
|96.45
|-4.20
|-4.17
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|39.96
|-1.74
|-4.17
|Swiggy
|289.40
|-12.70
|-4.20
|Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals
|187.95
|-8.70
|-4.42
|AWL Agri Business
|180.25
|-8.75
|-4.63
|Gujarat Fluorochemicals
|3307.90
|-175.35
|-5.03
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|116.05
|-6.25
|-5.11
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|299.60
|-16.95
|-5.35
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|455.55
|-26.20
|-5.44