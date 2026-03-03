Facebook Pixel Code
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
15747.7 Closed
-1.63-260.24
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
BSE 150 MidCap Index Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15,089.45₹15,907.26
₹15,747.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12,866.17₹16,689.79
₹15,747.70
Open Price
₹15,089.45
Prev. Close
₹16,007.94

BSE 150 MidCap Index Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516,080.6416,075.82
1016,102.9116,089.59
2016,092.1916,084.95
5016,130.716,115.52
10016,241.516,121.56
20016,094.6115,967.62

BSE 150 MidCap Index Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

BSE 150 MidCap Index Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Muthoot Finance		3479.35126.103.76
Solar Industries India		13989.00489.453.63
Tube Investments of India		2838.1085.053.09
KEI Industries		5202.95122.552.41
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2556.902.33
National Aluminium Company		362.807.952.24
Jindal Stainless		789.0013.751.77
Abbott India		26940.35445.201.68
Oil India		488.654.700.97
Lupin		2313.0011.650.51
Astral		1671.954.750.28
Bharat Dynamics		1268.102.750.22
Biocon		389.900.150.04
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		654.4500
Godrej Properties		1727.65-1.70-0.10
AIA Engineering		3822.40-5.40-0.14
PI Industries		3100.00-8.75-0.28
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company		463.70-1.30-0.28
Supreme Industries		3962.70-11.55-0.29
Steel Authority of India (SAIL)		165.50-0.50-0.30
Hitachi Energy India		25495.00-93.35-0.36
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		569.10-2.15-0.38
Linde India		6697.50-26.55-0.39
APL Apollo Tubes		2223.00-9.55-0.43
Max Financial Services		1805.95-7.80-0.43
Thermax		3100.05-14.70-0.47
Endurance Technologies		2642.00-14.65-0.55
Vishal Mega Mart		117.15-0.65-0.55
Torrent Power		1556.80-9.00-0.57
Au Small Finance Bank		952.90-5.75-0.60
Bharti Hexacom		1591.90-9.55-0.60
Phoenix Mills		1651.40-10.45-0.63
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders		2209.50-14.10-0.63
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2123.50-14.20-0.66
NMDC		81.25-0.55-0.67
Emami		459.15-3.30-0.71
Ajanta Pharma		2970.00-25.00-0.83
Aurobindo Pharma		1211.35-10.20-0.84
Delhivery		429.40-3.80-0.88
Tata Technologies		580.20-5.25-0.90
Ashok Leyland		209.15-1.95-0.92
Max Healthcare Institute		1081.50-10.25-0.94
Fortis Healthcare		933.20-8.90-0.94
United Breweries		1588.10-15.55-0.97
Global Health		1129.90-11.05-0.97
Berger Paints (India)		451.55-4.50-0.99
SRF		2537.40-25.50-0.99
Indus Towers		450.00-4.60-1.01
PB Fintech		1466.90-15.45-1.04
Persistent Systems		4684.55-49.85-1.05
Bharat Heavy Electricals		262.05-2.80-1.06
JK Cement		5593.25-59.85-1.06
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		2542.55-27.45-1.07
MRF		139500.00-1,554.95-1.10
Marico		779.40-8.80-1.12
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail		66.27-0.76-1.13
Schaeffler India		4311.00-50.35-1.15
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		716.80-8.35-1.15
Oracle Financial Services Software		6843.80-80.40-1.16
Hexaware Technologies		468.00-5.65-1.19
Laurus Labs		1061.95-12.80-1.19
Crisil		4321.05-55.35-1.26
Oberoi Realty		1507.20-19.45-1.27
Alkem Laboratories		5565.00-73.65-1.31
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		2224.00-29.60-1.31
Tata Elxsi		4450.95-61.45-1.36
JSW Infrastructure		251.35-3.50-1.37
Aditya Birla Capital		339.00-5.00-1.45
Ipca Laboratories		1508.50-22.95-1.50
LIC Housing Finance		529.45-8.10-1.51
Tata Chemicals		706.20-10.90-1.52
Prestige Estates Projects		1370.50-21.10-1.52
MphasiS		2260.60-36.20-1.58
Lloyds Metals & Energy		1213.20-19.45-1.58
Bharat Forge		1880.25-30.70-1.61
Indian Bank		973.40-16.55-1.67
SKF India		1710.00-29.60-1.70
Zydus Lifesciences		906.85-15.65-1.70
Cummins India		4815.95-85.80-1.75
L&T Technology Services		3460.00-61.45-1.75
Coromandel International		2181.75-39.25-1.77
Dalmia Bharat		1954.90-35.20-1.77
Federal Bank		294.65-5.30-1.77
IndusInd Bank		942.00-17.00-1.77
Gland Pharma		1790.30-32.70-1.79
Grindwell Norton		1629.00-29.95-1.81
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		711.70-13.25-1.83
Patanjali Foods		500.30-9.65-1.89
Coforge		1163.40-22.95-1.93
Jubilant Foodworks		509.30-10.10-1.94
Kalyan Jewellers India		402.00-7.95-1.94
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		11128.20-226.55-2.00
ITC Hotels		172.60-3.55-2.02
GE Vernova T&D India		3770.00-79.60-2.07
HDFC Asset Management Company		2648.85-55.95-2.07
Hero MotoCorp		5590.20-119.40-2.09
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.21-1.82-2.09
Gujarat Gas		398.45-8.55-2.10
Syngene International		413.45-8.90-2.11
Dabur India		507.60-10.95-2.11
Honeywell Automation India		30291.00-656.40-2.12
UPL		623.15-13.90-2.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		42.26-0.94-2.18
KPIT Technologies		754.70-16.90-2.19
Nippon Life India Asset Management		909.95-20.40-2.19
Bank of India		172.30-3.90-2.21
Deepak Nitrite		1546.05-34.90-2.21
NTPC Green Energy		88.10-2.01-2.23
Blue Star		1897.20-43.60-2.25
Premier Energies		716.00-16.85-2.30
IDFC First Bank		71.79-1.69-2.30
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		366.10-8.85-2.36
Indian Hotels Company		651.30-16.00-2.40
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.05-6.45-2.43
Waaree Energies		2643.40-66.20-2.44
ACC		1553.55-39.00-2.45
General Insurance Corporation of India		373.40-9.40-2.46
Info Edge (India)		1006.20-25.50-2.47
Bandhan Bank		177.60-4.50-2.47
Indraprastha Gas		166.80-4.35-2.54
Apollo Tyres		442.55-11.65-2.56
Godrej Industries		962.00-25.90-2.62
Housing and Urban Development Corporation		181.65-4.95-2.65
YES Bank		20.18-0.55-2.65
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India		14734.00-401.00-2.65
Bayer Cropscience		4545.10-127.70-2.73
Kaynes Technology India		3748.00-105.00-2.73
NLC India		252.75-7.20-2.77
Punjab & Sind Bank		25.87-0.74-2.78
The New India Assurance Company		143.20-4.10-2.78
Page Industries		31210.00-910.20-2.83
360 One Wam		1070.80-31.90-2.89
Vodafone Idea		10.30-0.31-2.92
Cochin Shipyard		1449.10-43.80-2.93
Tata Communications		1549.00-47.25-2.96
NHPC		73.13-2.23-2.96
L&T Finance		275.90-8.45-2.97
Sun TV Network		627.80-20.75-3.20
Indian Overseas Bank		35.27-1.17-3.21
Central Bank of India		38.79-1.29-3.22
Timken India		3356.75-112.15-3.23
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		516.90-17.55-3.28
One97 Communications		1059.65-36.50-3.33
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation		424.35-14.75-3.36
KPR Mill		867.85-30.25-3.37
Container Corporation of India		478.85-16.80-3.39
Godfrey Phillips India		2043.70-73.05-3.45
Escorts Kubota		3391.00-125.65-3.57
Exide Industries		322.85-12.05-3.60
Voltas		1507.40-56.45-3.61
UCO Bank		28.54-1.08-3.65
Balkrishna Industries		2303.60-87.70-3.67
Poonawalla Fincorp		437.95-16.70-3.67
Dixon Technologies (India)		10147.30-391.40-3.71
Adani Total Gas		492.85-19.15-3.74
Metro Brands		1019.10-39.95-3.77
Sundram Fasteners		845.00-33.20-3.78
3M India		36100.00-1,431.55-3.81
Bank of Maharashtra		71.98-2.87-3.83
SJVN		70.27-2.81-3.85
Petronet LNG		310.40-12.95-4.00
UNO Minda		1141.00-47.60-4.00
SBI Cards and Payment Services		746.55-31.30-4.02
Suzlon Energy		40.97-1.73-4.05
GMR Airports		96.45-4.20-4.17
IRB Infrastructure Developers		39.96-1.74-4.17
Swiggy		289.40-12.70-4.20
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals		187.95-8.70-4.42
AWL Agri Business		180.25-8.75-4.63
Gujarat Fluorochemicals		3307.90-175.35-5.03
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency		116.05-6.25-5.11
Rail Vikas Nigam		299.60-16.95-5.35
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		455.55-26.20-5.44

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
