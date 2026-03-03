Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|27.95
|1.83
|7.01
|53,96,020
|Solar Industries India
|13989.00
|489.45
|3.63
|31,372
|Tube Investments of India
|2838.10
|85.05
|3.09
|4,64,301
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|2501.25
|56.90
|2.33
|4,88,200
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|63,32,363
|Hindalco Industries
|940.15
|14.20
|1.53
|2,91,429
|Oil India
|488.65
|4.70
|0.97
|17,64,393
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.75
|37.75
|0.96
|1,84,660
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|79,44,589
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.70
|14.60
|0.84
|1,07,135
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4368.55
|31.05
|0.72
|9,174
|Vedanta
|723.25
|4.80
|0.67
|13,48,359
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.65
|7.45
|0.58
|90,879
|Lupin
|2313.00
|11.65
|0.51
|17,859
|ITC
|314.80
|1.20
|0.38
|15,67,985
|Cipla
|1351.85
|4.20
|0.31
|28,979
|Astral
|1671.95
|4.75
|0.28
|1,23,506
|JSW Steel
|1268.25
|0.45
|0.04
|93,198
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|654.45
|0
|0
|23,979
|Godrej Properties
|1727.65
|-1.70
|-0.10
|27,938
|ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
|1895.50
|-4.45
|-0.23
|4,725
|PI Industries
|3100.00
|-8.75
|-0.28
|9,116
|Supreme Industries
|3962.70
|-11.55
|-0.29
|15,067
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2029.95
|-6.45
|-0.32
|19,126
|Divi's Laboratories
|6390.75
|-21.95
|-0.34
|53,008
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.35
|-6.40
|-0.34
|6,26,466
|ICICI Bank
|1374.20
|-4.80
|-0.35
|3,06,289
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|569.10
|-2.15
|-0.38
|4,32,914
|Britannia Industries
|5970.00
|-24.25
|-0.40
|2,623
|APL Apollo Tubes
|2223.00
|-9.55
|-0.43
|9,736
|Max Financial Services
|1805.95
|-7.80
|-0.43
|14,291
|Jindal Steel
|1238.45
|-6.20
|-0.50
|42,353
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.00
|-2.30
|-0.55
|2,55,297
|Torrent Power
|1556.80
|-9.00
|-0.57
|78,585
|Au Small Finance Bank
|952.90
|-5.75
|-0.60
|89,656
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|256.00
|-1.55
|-0.60
|1,51,464
|Phoenix Mills
|1651.40
|-10.45
|-0.63
|2,36,346
|HDFC Bank
|881.75
|-5.65
|-0.64
|31,67,635
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|30,15,592
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|12,23,767
|Shree Cements
|25900.00
|-179.65
|-0.69
|1,739
|Hindustan Unilever
|2322.00
|-16.25
|-0.69
|1,40,840
|United Spirits
|1373.25
|-9.95
|-0.72
|40,705
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.55
|-10.70
|-0.79
|66,677
|Polycab India
|8539.00
|-71.15
|-0.83
|28,581
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7754.50
|-65.75
|-0.84
|14,557
|Aurobindo Pharma
|1211.35
|-10.20
|-0.84
|43,111
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|1,03,494
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|3,74,931
|Ashok Leyland
|209.15
|-1.95
|-0.92
|20,64,794
|Axis Bank
|1371.05
|-12.80
|-0.92
|1,82,040
|Fortis Healthcare
|933.20
|-8.90
|-0.94
|29,097
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1081.50
|-10.25
|-0.94
|80,261
|SRF
|2537.40
|-25.50
|-0.99
|11,561
|Indus Towers
|450.00
|-4.60
|-1.01
|1,01,017
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|10692.50
|-110.45
|-1.02
|1,689
|Nestle India
|1278.20
|-13.25
|-1.03
|19,743
|PB Fintech
|1466.90
|-15.45
|-1.04
|28,820
|State Bank of India
|1189.40
|-12.60
|-1.05
|14,21,248
|Persistent Systems
|4684.55
|-49.85
|-1.05
|58,001
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|262.05
|-2.80
|-1.06
|8,79,100
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|6,14,167
|MRF
|139500.00
|-1,554.95
|-1.10
|1,073
|Marico
|779.40
|-8.80
|-1.12
|15,386
|JSW Energy
|481.85
|-5.50
|-1.13
|56,577
|Grasim Industries
|2767.80
|-32.30
|-1.15
|13,768
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|706.85
|-8.25
|-1.15
|21,395
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|7,48,570
|Avenue Supermarts
|3800.75
|-44.75
|-1.16
|14,463
|Varun Beverages
|445.65
|-5.30
|-1.18
|5,00,527
|Laurus Labs
|1061.95
|-12.80
|-1.19
|57,708
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|12,091
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|2224.00
|-29.60
|-1.31
|11,650
|Alkem Laboratories
|5565.00
|-73.65
|-1.31
|604
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|53,950
|Tata Elxsi
|4450.95
|-61.45
|-1.36
|17,231
|Eternal
|243.05
|-3.40
|-1.38
|70,17,231
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|1,02,703
|HCL Technologies
|1370.75
|-19.45
|-1.40
|1,02,773
|LTIMindtree
|4400.80
|-63.35
|-1.42
|13,503
|Pidilite Industries
|1469.00
|-22.20
|-1.49
|16,820
|LIC Housing Finance
|529.45
|-8.10
|-1.51
|32,682
|Adani Power
|137.95
|-2.15
|-1.53
|18,12,060
|ABB India
|5980.50
|-93.80
|-1.54
|23,967
|MphasiS
|2260.60
|-36.20
|-1.58
|9,205
|Bharat Forge
|1880.25
|-30.70
|-1.61
|58,289
|Power Finance Corporation
|405.90
|-6.85
|-1.66
|3,78,078
|Tata Consumer Products
|1122.95
|-19.35
|-1.69
|36,523
|Cummins India
|4815.95
|-85.80
|-1.75
|19,235
|Federal Bank
|294.65
|-5.30
|-1.77
|4,21,028
|IndusInd Bank
|942.00
|-17.00
|-1.77
|1,49,242
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|711.70
|-13.25
|-1.83
|1,62,144
|Bajaj Finance
|977.90
|-18.60
|-1.87
|11,85,861
|Bajaj Auto
|9778.10
|-190.85
|-1.91
|9,594
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|1,53,953
|Adani Enterprises
|2123.25
|-41.55
|-1.92
|1,46,271
|Coforge
|1163.40
|-22.95
|-1.93
|1,96,005
|Jubilant Foodworks
|509.30
|-10.10
|-1.94
|53,986
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1696.85
|-33.80
|-1.95
|16,227
|TVS Motor Company
|3791.00
|-78.65
|-2.03
|22,792
|Bank of Baroda
|315.25
|-6.60
|-2.05
|3,73,829
|Ambuja Cements
|490.00
|-10.30
|-2.06
|1,35,312
|HDFC Asset Management Company
|2648.85
|-55.95
|-2.07
|64,454
|GE Vernova T&D India
|3770.00
|-79.60
|-2.07
|14,551
|Hero MotoCorp
|5590.20
|-119.40
|-2.09
|12,841
|Dabur India
|507.60
|-10.95
|-2.11
|44,968
|UPL
|623.15
|-13.90
|-2.18
|2,22,188
|DLF
|590.40
|-13.75
|-2.28
|6,87,491
|IDFC First Bank
|71.79
|-1.69
|-2.30
|74,93,406
|Lodha Developers
|965.90
|-23.15
|-2.34
|38,142
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|366.10
|-8.85
|-2.36
|1,58,537
|Indian Hotels Company
|651.30
|-16.00
|-2.40
|13,62,638
|FSN E-Commerce Ventures
|259.05
|-6.45
|-2.43
|2,63,569
|Wipro
|196.00
|-4.90
|-2.44
|4,03,578
|Bajaj Finserv
|1943.95
|-48.75
|-2.45
|70,915
|ACC
|1553.55
|-39.00
|-2.45
|24,975
|Punjab National Bank
|126.10
|-3.20
|-2.47
|7,74,708
|Info Edge (India)
|1006.20
|-25.50
|-2.47
|31,077
|Tata Power Company
|368.00
|-9.35
|-2.48
|3,46,776
|Eicher Motors
|7817.00
|-198.70
|-2.48
|29,817
|Canara Bank
|153.55
|-3.90
|-2.48
|19,26,398
|Jio Financial Services
|248.90
|-6.45
|-2.53
|9,93,550
|Shriram Finance
|1052.15
|-27.70
|-2.57
|3,34,439
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|10,69,793
|YES Bank
|20.18
|-0.55
|-2.65
|1,56,53,283
|GAIL (India)
|165.10
|-4.65
|-2.74
|12,86,133
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|374.85
|-10.85
|-2.81
|12,51,460
|Page Industries
|31210.00
|-910.20
|-2.83
|1,391
|Asian Paints
|2307.60
|-68.65
|-2.89
|1,31,950
|Bosch
|35369.80
|-1,059.25
|-2.91
|1,346
|Tata Communications
|1549.00
|-47.25
|-2.96
|7,998
|NHPC
|73.13
|-2.23
|-2.96
|18,27,286
|Havells India
|1355.30
|-42.30
|-3.03
|34,958
|Siemens
|3311.50
|-109.05
|-3.19
|38,876
|REC
|338.90
|-11.20
|-3.20
|7,45,548
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|516.90
|-17.55
|-3.28
|69,192
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14380.60
|-488.95
|-3.29
|27,046
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|15,65,349
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.20
|-50.65
|-3.33
|3,15,193
|One97 Communications
|1059.65
|-36.50
|-3.33
|11,79,197
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|424.35
|-14.75
|-3.36
|4,19,639
|Container Corporation of India
|478.85
|-16.80
|-3.39
|1,17,911
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|128.65
|-4.60
|-3.45
|9,23,753
|Adani Energy Solutions
|975.80
|-35.25
|-3.49
|76,722
|Godrej Consumer Products
|1175.00
|-42.60
|-3.50
|41,718
|Voltas
|1507.40
|-56.45
|-3.61
|88,022
|Balkrishna Industries
|2303.60
|-87.70
|-3.67
|14,944
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|10147.30
|-391.40
|-3.71
|1,44,069
|Adani Total Gas
|492.85
|-19.15
|-3.74
|1,72,338
|Petronet LNG
|310.40
|-12.95
|-4.00
|94,709
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|746.55
|-31.30
|-4.02
|67,461
|Suzlon Energy
|40.97
|-1.73
|-4.05
|1,73,07,513
|GMR Airports
|96.45
|-4.20
|-4.17
|94,30,862
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179.05
|-8.50
|-4.53
|43,06,985
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.45
|-214.10
|-5.00
|3,50,621
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4521.40
|-301.65
|-6.25
|3,97,889