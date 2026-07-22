If you have placed a bid for the Caliber Mining IPO, which opened on July 17 and closed on July 21, your wait is nearly over. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on July 22, while the listing is scheduled for July 24.

The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 402 to Rs 424.

Here’s a quick and easy guide to check your IPO allotment status online.

How to check IPO allotment status

Via BSE Website

Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page.

Select ‘Equity’ as the issue type.

From the dropdown, choose ‘Caliber Mining and Logistics’.

Enter your application number or PAN.

Complete the captcha by ticking ‘I’m not a robot’ and click on Search.

Via NSE Website

Visit the NSE IPO application tracking page.

Then, click on ‘Equity and SME IPO Bid Details’.

Select ‘Caliber Mining and Logistics’ from the list.

Provide the details such as your application number and PAN.

Submit to view your allotment status.

Via the Registrar’s Website

Go to the official site of the registrar KFin Technologies.

Select ‘Caliber Technologies and Logistics’ from the dropdown.

Choose any of the following: PAN, Application Number, DP ID/Client ID, or Bank Account Number.

Fill in the necessary details and press Search to check your status.

Caliber Mining IPO: Subscription snapshot

The Caliber Mining IPO saw a robust response from investors. By the end of the bidding window, the overall subscription stood at 146.64 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 240.71 times

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 267.36 times

Retail Investors: 41.15 times

Caliber Mining IPO: Grey Market Premium

The grey market premium (GMP) for Caliber Mining IPO is currently around Rs 67, suggesting a likely listing price of Rs 491. This translates to a potential gain of around 15.80% from the upper end of the price band. However, GMP is unofficial and may not always reflect actual listing performance.

Caliber Mining IPO details

The public issue of Caliber Mining and Logistics was open for subscription from July 17 to July 21, with the company aiming to raise Rs 450 crore through the initial public offering. The price band for the issue was fixed between Rs 402 and Rs 424 per share.

The issue is being managed by Dam Capital Advisors, while Kfin Technologies is acting as the registrar. Once the allotment process is completed, the shares are scheduled to be listed on NSE and BSE on July 24.