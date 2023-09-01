Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Abans Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|275.8
|4.75
|1.75
|1,851
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|352.4
|-7.10
|-1.97
|6,10,930
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|390
|0.20
|0.05
|3,162
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|990.65
|-41.45
|-4.02
|36,386
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|65.21
|0.48
|0.74
|66,682
Ami Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,316.95
|6.30
|0.48
|3,511
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,398.85
|-16.45
|-1.16
|5,391
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|999.8
|-5.05
|-0.50
|1,627
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|268.6
|-0.95
|-0.35
|29,047
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|667
|-5.40
|-0.80
|38,665
Avalon Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|501.5
|-0.85
|-0.17
|22,406
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|704.8
|2.85
|0.41
|4,198
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|488.05
|-9.80
|-1.97
|23,008
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|304.15
|2.50
|0.83
|28,789
CarTrade Tech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|563.7
|14.25
|2.59
|20,128
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|1,735.55
|-13.20
|-0.75
|13,379
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|529.95
|9.65
|1.85
|22,737
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,415.9
|1.85
|0.13
|5,483
Craftsman Automation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|4,934
|-43.55
|-0.87
|1,294
Cyient DLM Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|622.8
|24.55
|4.10
|92,813
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,458.4
|94.10
|3.98
|13,493
DCX Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|341.65
|6.85
|2.05
|1,09,067
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|437.9
|-2.90
|-0.66
|59,688
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|197.5
|2.25
|1.15
|36,961
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|217
|3.40
|1.59
|7,897
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|937.55
|22.50
|2.46
|2,117
Dreamfolks Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|506.85
|0.45
|0.09
|34,521
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|40.9
|-0.66
|-1.59
|14,73,068
Ekennis Software Service Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|95
|0
|0
|0
Electronics Mart India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|138.9
|-3.05
|-2.15
|1,14,227
Elin Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|177.3
|20.00
|12.71
|1,50,189
eMudhra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|498.15
|-1.35
|-0.27
|12,694
Ethos Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,646.35
|-10.55
|-0.64
|808
Exxaro Tiles Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|144.9
|15.95
|12.37
|1,17,382
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|727.8
|-45.55
|-5.89
|2,77,01,536
Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|631
|1.05
|0.17
|5,363
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|630.5
|-3.00
|-0.47
|3,650
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|703
|-7.20
|-1.01
|19,319
Global Surfaces Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|179.85
|1.20
|0.67
|25,513
Go Fashion (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
|1,348.2
|-4.60
|-0.34
|8,438
G R Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,286.45
|14.60
|1.15
|2,238
Harsha Engineers International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|446.5
|-7.45
|-1.64
|12,331
Heranba Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|366
|5.10
|1.41
|3,218
HMA Agro Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|763.05
|65.15
|9.34
|29,015
ideaForge Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|985.15
|-6.15
|-0.62
|19,233
IKIO Lighting Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|378.05
|-1.00
|-0.26
|7,062
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|68.65
|0.12
|0.18
|87,677
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|245.75
|-6.70
|-2.65
|5,27,813
Kaynes Technology India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,997
|-18.15
|-0.90
|6,884
Keystone Realtors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|609
|9.50
|1.58
|1,562
KFIN Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|443.25
|-6.10
|-1.36
|54,590
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|643.55
|17.40
|2.78
|29,988
Landmark Cars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|701.6
|-3.10
|-0.44
|6,477
Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|455.3
|29.00
|6.80
|7,10,133
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|297.8
|0.15
|0.05
|1,56,482
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
|645.75
|0.50
|0.08
|43,111
Mankind Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|1,725.45
|-84.85
|-4.69
|38,851
Medplus Health Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|832.15
|23.85
|2.95
|27,245
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,056.05
|8.80
|0.84
|1,653
MTAR Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|2,724.9
|269.40
|10.97
|2,08,076
Nazara Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|759.2
|-18.55
|-2.39
|1,14,777
Netweb Technologies India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|845.95
|-1.50
|-0.18
|13,943
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
|344.7
|7.40
|2.19
|11,191
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|72.19
|1.76
|2.50
|8,93,047
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|785.5
|47.95
|6.50
|2,63,248
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|5,203.6
|83.10
|1.62
|13,809
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|728.25
|12.55
|1.75
|17,439
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,121.15
|44.05
|4.09
|16,983
Pyramid Technoplast Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|161.6
|-5.10
|-3.06
|32,995
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
|95.46
|-1.04
|-1.08
|72,872
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|242.8
|33.45
|15.98
|39,46,938
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|1,059
|-0.50
|-0.05
|8,667
RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|618.5
|18.55
|3.09
|15,938
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|124.3
|-2.35
|-1.86
|58,856
Rolex Rings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|2,190
|21.20
|0.98
|563
Rossari Biotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|856.15
|-10.10
|-1.17
|21,794
Sansera Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|942
|-12.40
|-1.30
|6,543
Senco Gold Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|406.3
|-0.25
|-0.06
|9,041
Shriram Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
|95.62
|3.44
|3.73
|4,88,053
Sirca Paints India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
|420
|11.90
|2.92
|13,099
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|636.25
|1.10
|0.17
|17,929
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|84
|1.37
|1.66
|41,600
Sula Vineyards Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|493
|3.30
|0.67
|57,403
Supriya Lifescience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|278.25
|-1.85
|-0.66
|25,122
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|175.8
|1.05
|0.60
|19,189
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|536.05
|-3.65
|-0.68
|26,420
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|547.25
|0.15
|0.03
|29,051
Tarsons Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|527.85
|14.90
|2.90
|11,110
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|1,731.7
|8.30
|0.48
|2,908
Tega Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|979.05
|-16.85
|-1.69
|6,775
Tracxn Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
|76.28
|-0.41
|-0.53
|7,227
Uniparts India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|635
|7.75
|1.24
|19,028
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
|48.02
|0.30
|0.63
|1,57,720
Vedant Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
|1,257.8
|-3.75
|-0.30
|6,337
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
|1,535.95
|8.25
|0.54
|10,055
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|199.9
|1.05
|0.53
|5,748
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
|505.1
|-16.40
|-3.14
|17,752
Windlas Biotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
|388.85
|15.85
|4.25
|26,983
Zomato Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
|97.23
|-0.41
|-0.42
|33,22,730