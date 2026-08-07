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17914.27 Closed
0.21+37.86 Today
As on Aug 7, 2026, 3:59 PM IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

1W
2.4
1M
2.1
3M
8.7
6M
17.8
1Y
16.3
5Y
44.4
Check Technicals, Pivot Level Data
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing		1447.40110.158.2440,004
Travel Food Services		1424.6092.656.9669,785
GK Energy		137.007.105.471,43,933
Seshaasai Technologies		408.7020.605.3131,610
Baazar Style Retail		320.1015.204.9919,352
Sai Parenterals		565.3023.904.4123,688
Physicswallah		130.755.254.186,54,507
Aequs		248.509.503.972,97,481
M & B Engineering		299.5010.803.7418,028
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		289.358.553.041,27,661
Dr. Agarwals Health Care		547.4515.702.958,727
Shanti Gold International		224.556.302.8983,110
Meesho		191.205.002.6928,52,402
TruAlt Bioenergy		476.8011.852.5530,356
Aye Finance		170.354.202.5331,983
Euro Pratik Sales		315.006.952.266,565
Anlon Healthcare		14.530.302.112,27,970
Ather Energy		1480.8029.402.033,30,136
Standard Engineering Technology		280.705.351.9462,272
Anthem Biosciences		840.0514.601.7726,491
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		519.258.901.7429,473
Rubicon Research		1558.8025.751.685,164
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		249.004.101.671,88,513
Powerica		531.608.701.6624,022
Kross		204.003.251.6210,057
Fractal Analytics		819.0012.901.6011,449
Crizac		188.002.951.598,163
Belrise Industries		248.303.751.532,93,074
Glottis		68.550.911.3518,571
Gem Aromatics		185.002.401.313,070
Kalpataru		286.953.551.253,721
VMS TMT		45.520.531.187,591
Shree Ram Twistex		40.390.451.138,116
Patel Retail		223.002.451.115,250
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		488.005.201.082,259
P N Gadgil Jewellers		642.406.701.0536,281
Mamata Machinery		429.004.351.026,315
JSW Cement		134.001.351.021,37,383
Lenskart Solutions		570.505.500.9773,348
Aditya Infotech		3687.7035.350.974,332
Oswal Pumps		325.953.100.9627,213
Orkla India		565.005.050.9021,006
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company		151.251.350.901,62,962
WeWork India Management		752.806.450.869,663
Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality		132.401.100.843,326
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		190.701.550.8211,90,956
Sanathan Textiles		481.003.850.811,574
Laser Power and Infra		294.602.200.751,25,071
Corona Remedies		2060.9014.900.732,916
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		233.001.600.6911,820
Arisinfra Solutions		133.000.900.681,04,476
Senores Pharmaceuticals		1337.408.900.679,740
Prostarm Info Systems		145.500.950.6649,914
Atlanta Electricals		1602.0510.400.652,077
LG Electronics India		1589.009.950.6312,906
Laxmi India Finance		135.400.700.527,821
Regaal Resources		86.570.440.514,057
Nephrocare Health Services		693.453.450.503,066
BlackBuck		561.202.700.4838,091
Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company		27.500.120.443,604
All Time Plastics		218.750.950.442,151
GNG Electronics		525.902.250.4324,895
SBI Funds Management		571.452.350.411,95,917
Park Medi World		292.501.000.3429,655
Saraswati Saree Depot		53.700.180.341,633
Shadowfax Technologies		241.000.750.312,43,913
Urban Company		143.050.400.281,05,236
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		502.001.250.2525,346
NTPC Green Energy		91.500.190.211,15,302
Rajputana Stainless		153.500.300.2029,315
KSH International		900.051.600.1841,458
Mangal Electrical Industries		276.550.400.144,202
Excelsoft Technologies		83.350.090.111,00,614
Premier Energies		1046.001.000.101,92,308
Knack Packaging		208.200.200.102,08,799
National Securities Depository		821.200.400.053,04,866
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality		133.500.050.047,903
Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research		453.40009,697
Vikran Engineering		71.77-0.03-0.0454,134
Orient Technologies		259.65-0.15-0.064,377
Canara Robeco Asset Management Company		262.65-0.35-0.136,541
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		3075.90-3.85-0.134,223
Shreeji Shipping Global		673.10-1.65-0.2410,508
Innovision		284.00-0.75-0.26257
Turtlemint Fintech Solutions		112.35-0.30-0.2716,525
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		334.40-0.95-0.286,708
Wakefit Innovations		127.75-0.40-0.317,71,230
Scoda Tubes		142.65-0.45-0.316,645
Solarworld Energy Solutions		168.45-0.80-0.4720,944
Laxmi Dental		217.40-1.05-0.486,646
Tolins Tyres		102.50-0.50-0.491,207
CSM Technologies		102.20-0.55-0.5417,029
Amagi Media Labs		645.85-3.55-0.5525,341
Vidya Wires		94.27-0.52-0.5543,938
Suraksha Diagnostic		250.20-1.55-0.622,500
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		821.00-5.20-0.633,56,396
Bharat Coking Coal		34.06-0.22-0.645,61,404
Enviro Infra Engineers		213.95-1.65-0.7769,269
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		196.00-1.60-0.8136,918
Ajax Engineering		563.45-4.75-0.844,661
Waterways Leisure Tourism		840.25-7.25-0.8622,788
SEDEMAC Mechatronics		2770.00-24.15-0.867,102
Bajaj Housing Finance		85.80-0.75-0.874,42,807
Hexaware Technologies		551.00-5.20-0.9330,043
Concord Enviro Systems		274.35-2.75-0.999,898
EPack Prefab Technologies		245.70-2.65-1.0736,981
Saatvik Green Energy		423.05-4.70-1.102,003
Gaudium IVF And Women Health		131.00-1.50-1.1324,807
Fabtech Technologies		148.90-1.70-1.134,863
Midwest		1195.00-14.25-1.18712
International Gemological Institute		356.10-4.25-1.1875,692
Pine Labs		154.25-1.85-1.1910,64,101
Ivalue Infosolutions		270.50-3.30-1.2113,905
HDB Financial Services		666.30-8.65-1.281,37,336
Aegis Vopak Terminals		283.10-3.80-1.3241,310
DAM Capital Advisors		152.00-2.10-1.3619,452
Advit Jewels		183.80-2.60-1.3949,271
Vishal Mega Mart		108.55-1.60-1.453,43,781
Tenneco Clean Air India		562.50-8.35-1.4657,490
Highway Infrastructure		45.01-0.68-1.498,429
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		1737.25-26.40-1.5026,233
Advance Agrolife		127.65-1.95-1.5037,329
Kusumgar		640.05-10.20-1.5732,384
Sudeep Pharma		958.05-15.70-1.6111,051
BMW Ventures		59.39-0.97-1.619,019
Om Freight Forwarders		88.40-1.57-1.753,035
Ganesh Consumer Products		161.55-3.20-1.9415,501
Om Power Transmission		169.60-3.40-1.974,888
One Mobikwik Systems		200.70-4.05-1.9853,376
Indogulf Cropsciences		73.00-1.55-2.081,508
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		1325.00-28.75-2.129,350
Indiqube Spaces		178.70-4.00-2.191,53,571
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers		499.45-11.45-2.2421,641
Jain Resource Recycling		308.55-7.10-2.251,86,607
Ventive Hospitality		600.00-14.40-2.343,025
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		1129.90-27.45-2.376,732
Sambhv Steel Tubes		115.60-2.95-2.4943,587
Studds Accessories		435.00-11.35-2.544,845
Brigade Hotel Ventures		60.05-1.61-2.6127,086
CMR Green Technologies		225.05-6.15-2.6638,576
Fujiyama Power Systems		390.20-10.90-2.7228,190
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		319.05-9.00-2.7458,612
Pace Digitek		181.90-5.20-2.781,47,991
Tata Capital		372.15-10.75-2.818,83,177
Indo Farm Equipment		159.40-4.95-3.0119,862
Sai Life Science		1366.05-49.20-3.482,57,195
OnEMI Technology Solutions		293.80-10.60-3.481,36,138
Transrail Lighting		473.65-17.70-3.6072,737
Alpine Texworld		63.48-2.77-4.1875,662
Capillary Technologies India		554.70-25.95-4.479,477
Quadrant Future Tek		360.70-17.50-4.6320,713
Interarch Building Solutions		1772.75-86.60-4.669,851
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		186.00-9.75-4.9818,561
Stallion India Fluorochemicals		256.45-13.70-5.0784,602
Vikram Solar		163.95-10.05-5.789,39,714
Omnitech Engineering		579.95-45.25-7.245,54,853
Carraro India		501.00-40.80-7.5329,427
Aastha Spintex		74.62-8.28-9.9914,14,051
Gala Precision Engineering		1036.50-123.55-10.6543,345
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Index Funds

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)32.26
3Y (%)99.30
5Y (%)127.88
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)0.61

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.99
3Y (%)67.56
5Y (%)125.93
Fund Size (Cr)3730.34
ER (%)0.26

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.75
3Y (%)67.00
5Y (%)124.91
Fund Size (Cr)472.78
ER (%)0.42

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)10.87
3Y (%)66.56
5Y (%)123.71
Fund Size (Cr)2586.82
ER (%)0.34

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)31.58
3Y (%)96.14
5Y (%)121.78
Fund Size (Cr)4487.09
ER (%)1.06
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