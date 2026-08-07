Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Volume
|Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing
|1447.40
|110.15
|8.24
|40,004
|Travel Food Services
|1424.60
|92.65
|6.96
|69,785
|GK Energy
|137.00
|7.10
|5.47
|1,43,933
|Seshaasai Technologies
|408.70
|20.60
|5.31
|31,610
|Baazar Style Retail
|320.10
|15.20
|4.99
|19,352
|Sai Parenterals
|565.30
|23.90
|4.41
|23,688
|Physicswallah
|130.75
|5.25
|4.18
|6,54,507
|Aequs
|248.50
|9.50
|3.97
|2,97,481
|M & B Engineering
|299.50
|10.80
|3.74
|18,028
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|289.35
|8.55
|3.04
|1,27,661
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|547.45
|15.70
|2.95
|8,727
|Shanti Gold International
|224.55
|6.30
|2.89
|83,110
|Meesho
|191.20
|5.00
|2.69
|28,52,402
|TruAlt Bioenergy
|476.80
|11.85
|2.55
|30,356
|Aye Finance
|170.35
|4.20
|2.53
|31,983
|Euro Pratik Sales
|315.00
|6.95
|2.26
|6,565
|Anlon Healthcare
|14.53
|0.30
|2.11
|2,27,970
|Ather Energy
|1480.80
|29.40
|2.03
|3,30,136
|Standard Engineering Technology
|280.70
|5.35
|1.94
|62,272
|Anthem Biosciences
|840.05
|14.60
|1.77
|26,491
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|519.25
|8.90
|1.74
|29,473
|Rubicon Research
|1558.80
|25.75
|1.68
|5,164
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|249.00
|4.10
|1.67
|1,88,513
|Powerica
|531.60
|8.70
|1.66
|24,022
|Kross
|204.00
|3.25
|1.62
|10,057
|Fractal Analytics
|819.00
|12.90
|1.60
|11,449
|Crizac
|188.00
|2.95
|1.59
|8,163
|Belrise Industries
|248.30
|3.75
|1.53
|2,93,074
|Glottis
|68.55
|0.91
|1.35
|18,571
|Gem Aromatics
|185.00
|2.40
|1.31
|3,070
|Kalpataru
|286.95
|3.55
|1.25
|3,721
|VMS TMT
|45.52
|0.53
|1.18
|7,591
|Shree Ram Twistex
|40.39
|0.45
|1.13
|8,116
|Patel Retail
|223.00
|2.45
|1.11
|5,250
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|488.00
|5.20
|1.08
|2,259
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|642.40
|6.70
|1.05
|36,281
|Mamata Machinery
|429.00
|4.35
|1.02
|6,315
|JSW Cement
|134.00
|1.35
|1.02
|1,37,383
|Lenskart Solutions
|570.50
|5.50
|0.97
|73,348
|Aditya Infotech
|3687.70
|35.35
|0.97
|4,332
|Oswal Pumps
|325.95
|3.10
|0.96
|27,213
|Orkla India
|565.00
|5.05
|0.90
|21,006
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
|151.25
|1.35
|0.90
|1,62,962
|WeWork India Management
|752.80
|6.45
|0.86
|9,663
|Ecos (India) Mobility & Hospitality
|132.40
|1.10
|0.84
|3,326
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|190.70
|1.55
|0.82
|11,90,956
|Sanathan Textiles
|481.00
|3.85
|0.81
|1,574
|Laser Power and Infra
|294.60
|2.20
|0.75
|1,25,071
|Corona Remedies
|2060.90
|14.90
|0.73
|2,916
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|233.00
|1.60
|0.69
|11,820
|Arisinfra Solutions
|133.00
|0.90
|0.68
|1,04,476
|Senores Pharmaceuticals
|1337.40
|8.90
|0.67
|9,740
|Prostarm Info Systems
|145.50
|0.95
|0.66
|49,914
|Atlanta Electricals
|1602.05
|10.40
|0.65
|2,077
|LG Electronics India
|1589.00
|9.95
|0.63
|12,906
|Laxmi India Finance
|135.40
|0.70
|0.52
|7,821
|Regaal Resources
|86.57
|0.44
|0.51
|4,057
|Nephrocare Health Services
|693.45
|3.45
|0.50
|3,066
|BlackBuck
|561.20
|2.70
|0.48
|38,091
|Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Company
|27.50
|0.12
|0.44
|3,604
|All Time Plastics
|218.75
|0.95
|0.44
|2,151
|GNG Electronics
|525.90
|2.25
|0.43
|24,895
|SBI Funds Management
|571.45
|2.35
|0.41
|1,95,917
|Park Medi World
|292.50
|1.00
|0.34
|29,655
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|53.70
|0.18
|0.34
|1,633
|Shadowfax Technologies
|241.00
|0.75
|0.31
|2,43,913
|Urban Company
|143.05
|0.40
|0.28
|1,05,236
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|502.00
|1.25
|0.25
|25,346
|NTPC Green Energy
|91.50
|0.19
|0.21
|1,15,302
|Rajputana Stainless
|153.50
|0.30
|0.20
|29,315
|KSH International
|900.05
|1.60
|0.18
|41,458
|Mangal Electrical Industries
|276.55
|0.40
|0.14
|4,202
|Excelsoft Technologies
|83.35
|0.09
|0.11
|1,00,614
|Premier Energies
|1046.00
|1.00
|0.10
|1,92,308
|Knack Packaging
|208.20
|0.20
|0.10
|2,08,799
|National Securities Depository
|821.20
|0.40
|0.05
|3,04,866
|Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality
|133.50
|0.05
|0.04
|7,903
|Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research
|453.40
|0
|0
|9,697
|Vikran Engineering
|71.77
|-0.03
|-0.04
|54,134
|Orient Technologies
|259.65
|-0.15
|-0.06
|4,377
|Canara Robeco Asset Management Company
|262.65
|-0.35
|-0.13
|6,541
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|3075.90
|-3.85
|-0.13
|4,223
|Shreeji Shipping Global
|673.10
|-1.65
|-0.24
|10,508
|Innovision
|284.00
|-0.75
|-0.26
|257
|Turtlemint Fintech Solutions
|112.35
|-0.30
|-0.27
|16,525
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|334.40
|-0.95
|-0.28
|6,708
|Wakefit Innovations
|127.75
|-0.40
|-0.31
|7,71,230
|Scoda Tubes
|142.65
|-0.45
|-0.31
|6,645
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|168.45
|-0.80
|-0.47
|20,944
|Laxmi Dental
|217.40
|-1.05
|-0.48
|6,646
|Tolins Tyres
|102.50
|-0.50
|-0.49
|1,207
|CSM Technologies
|102.20
|-0.55
|-0.54
|17,029
|Amagi Media Labs
|645.85
|-3.55
|-0.55
|25,341
|Vidya Wires
|94.27
|-0.52
|-0.55
|43,938
|Suraksha Diagnostic
|250.20
|-1.55
|-0.62
|2,500
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|821.00
|-5.20
|-0.63
|3,56,396
|Bharat Coking Coal
|34.06
|-0.22
|-0.64
|5,61,404
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|213.95
|-1.65
|-0.77
|69,269
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|196.00
|-1.60
|-0.81
|36,918
|Ajax Engineering
|563.45
|-4.75
|-0.84
|4,661
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|840.25
|-7.25
|-0.86
|22,788
|SEDEMAC Mechatronics
|2770.00
|-24.15
|-0.86
|7,102
|Bajaj Housing Finance
|85.80
|-0.75
|-0.87
|4,42,807
|Hexaware Technologies
|551.00
|-5.20
|-0.93
|30,043
|Concord Enviro Systems
|274.35
|-2.75
|-0.99
|9,898
|EPack Prefab Technologies
|245.70
|-2.65
|-1.07
|36,981
|Saatvik Green Energy
|423.05
|-4.70
|-1.10
|2,003
|Gaudium IVF And Women Health
|131.00
|-1.50
|-1.13
|24,807
|Fabtech Technologies
|148.90
|-1.70
|-1.13
|4,863
|Midwest
|1195.00
|-14.25
|-1.18
|712
|International Gemological Institute
|356.10
|-4.25
|-1.18
|75,692
|Pine Labs
|154.25
|-1.85
|-1.19
|10,64,101
|Ivalue Infosolutions
|270.50
|-3.30
|-1.21
|13,905
|HDB Financial Services
|666.30
|-8.65
|-1.28
|1,37,336
|Aegis Vopak Terminals
|283.10
|-3.80
|-1.32
|41,310
|DAM Capital Advisors
|152.00
|-2.10
|-1.36
|19,452
|Advit Jewels
|183.80
|-2.60
|-1.39
|49,271
|Vishal Mega Mart
|108.55
|-1.60
|-1.45
|3,43,781
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|562.50
|-8.35
|-1.46
|57,490
|Highway Infrastructure
|45.01
|-0.68
|-1.49
|8,429
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|1737.25
|-26.40
|-1.50
|26,233
|Advance Agrolife
|127.65
|-1.95
|-1.50
|37,329
|Kusumgar
|640.05
|-10.20
|-1.57
|32,384
|Sudeep Pharma
|958.05
|-15.70
|-1.61
|11,051
|BMW Ventures
|59.39
|-0.97
|-1.61
|9,019
|Om Freight Forwarders
|88.40
|-1.57
|-1.75
|3,035
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|161.55
|-3.20
|-1.94
|15,501
|Om Power Transmission
|169.60
|-3.40
|-1.97
|4,888
|One Mobikwik Systems
|200.70
|-4.05
|-1.98
|53,376
|Indogulf Cropsciences
|73.00
|-1.55
|-2.08
|1,508
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|1325.00
|-28.75
|-2.12
|9,350
|Indiqube Spaces
|178.70
|-4.00
|-2.19
|1,53,571
|Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers
|499.45
|-11.45
|-2.24
|21,641
|Jain Resource Recycling
|308.55
|-7.10
|-2.25
|1,86,607
|Ventive Hospitality
|600.00
|-14.40
|-2.34
|3,025
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|1129.90
|-27.45
|-2.37
|6,732
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|115.60
|-2.95
|-2.49
|43,587
|Studds Accessories
|435.00
|-11.35
|-2.54
|4,845
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|60.05
|-1.61
|-2.61
|27,086
|CMR Green Technologies
|225.05
|-6.15
|-2.66
|38,576
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|390.20
|-10.90
|-2.72
|28,190
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|319.05
|-9.00
|-2.74
|58,612
|Pace Digitek
|181.90
|-5.20
|-2.78
|1,47,991
|Tata Capital
|372.15
|-10.75
|-2.81
|8,83,177
|Indo Farm Equipment
|159.40
|-4.95
|-3.01
|19,862
|Sai Life Science
|1366.05
|-49.20
|-3.48
|2,57,195
|OnEMI Technology Solutions
|293.80
|-10.60
|-3.48
|1,36,138
|Transrail Lighting
|473.65
|-17.70
|-3.60
|72,737
|Alpine Texworld
|63.48
|-2.77
|-4.18
|75,662
|Capillary Technologies India
|554.70
|-25.95
|-4.47
|9,477
|Quadrant Future Tek
|360.70
|-17.50
|-4.63
|20,713
|Interarch Building Solutions
|1772.75
|-86.60
|-4.66
|9,851
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|186.00
|-9.75
|-4.98
|18,561
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|256.45
|-13.70
|-5.07
|84,602
|Vikram Solar
|163.95
|-10.05
|-5.78
|9,39,714
|Omnitech Engineering
|579.95
|-45.25
|-7.24
|5,54,853
|Carraro India
|501.00
|-40.80
|-7.53
|29,427
|Aastha Spintex
|74.62
|-8.28
|-9.99
|14,14,051
|Gala Precision Engineering
|1036.50
|-123.55
|-10.65
|43,345