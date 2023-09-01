Follow Us

₹10,654.04 Closed
-1.05-112.67 Today
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST

Today's Trend

Advance / Decline

55
43
1W
0.5
1M
1.7
3M
21.5
6M
32.5
1Y
10.8
5Y
123.1
*Delayed data from stock exchanges
Company Name
Value
Change
Change
(%)
Trend
Today Vol
Abans Holdings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
275.84.751.75
1,851
Adani Wilmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
352.4-7.10-1.97
6,10,930
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
3900.200.05
3,162
Aether Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
990.65-41.45-4.02
36,386
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
65.210.480.74
66,682
Ami Organics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,316.956.300.48
3,511
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,398.85-16.45-1.16
5,391
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
999.8-5.05-0.50
1,627
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
268.6-0.95-0.35
29,047
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
667-5.40-0.80
38,665
Avalon Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
501.5-0.85-0.17
22,406
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
704.82.850.41
4,198
Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
488.05-9.80-1.97
23,008
Campus Activewear Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
304.152.500.83
28,789
CarTrade Tech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
563.714.252.59
20,128
C.E. Info Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
1,735.55-13.20-0.75
13,379
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
529.959.651.85
22,737
Clean Science & Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,415.91.850.13
5,483
Craftsman Automation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
4,934-43.55-0.87
1,294
Cyient DLM Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
622.824.554.10
92,813
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,458.494.103.98
13,493
DCX Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
341.656.852.05
1,09,067
Delhivery Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
437.9-2.90-0.66
59,688
Devyani International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
197.52.251.15
36,961
Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
2173.401.59
7,897
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
937.5522.502.46
2,117
Dreamfolks Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
506.850.450.09
34,521
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
40.9-0.66-1.59
14,73,068
Ekennis Software Service Ltd.
Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
9500
0
Electronics Mart India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
138.9-3.05-2.15
1,14,227
Elin Electronics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
177.320.0012.71
1,50,189
eMudhra Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
498.15-1.35-0.27
12,694
Ethos Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,646.35-10.55-0.64
808
Exxaro Tiles Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
144.915.9512.37
1,17,382
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
727.8-45.55-5.89
2,77,01,536
Fusion Micro Finance Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
6311.050.17
5,363
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
630.5-3.00-0.47
3,650
Global Health Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
703-7.20-1.01
19,319
Global Surfaces Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
179.851.200.67
25,513
Go Fashion (India) Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
1,348.2-4.60-0.34
8,438
G R Infraprojects Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,286.4514.601.15
2,238
Harsha Engineers International Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
446.5-7.45-1.64
12,331
Heranba Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
3665.101.41
3,218
HMA Agro Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
763.0565.159.34
29,015
ideaForge Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
985.15-6.15-0.62
19,233
IKIO Lighting Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
378.05-1.00-0.26
7,062
Inox Green Energy Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
68.650.120.18
87,677
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
245.75-6.70-2.65
5,27,813
Kaynes Technology India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,997-18.15-0.90
6,884
Keystone Realtors Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
6099.501.58
1,562
KFIN Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
443.25-6.10-1.36
54,590
Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
643.5517.402.78
29,988
Landmark Cars Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
701.6-3.10-0.44
6,477
Latent View Analytics Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
455.329.006.80
7,10,133
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
297.80.150.05
1,56,482
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
645.750.500.08
43,111
Mankind Pharma Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
1,725.45-84.85-4.69
38,851
Medplus Health Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
832.1523.852.95
27,245
Metro Brands Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,056.058.800.84
1,653
MTAR Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
2,724.9269.4010.97
2,08,076
Nazara Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
759.2-18.55-2.39
1,14,777
Netweb Technologies India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
845.95-1.50-0.18
13,943
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
344.77.402.19
11,191
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
72.191.762.50
8,93,047
785.547.956.50
2,63,248
Polycab India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
5,203.683.101.62
13,809
Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
728.2512.551.75
17,439
1,121.1544.054.09
16,983
Pyramid Technoplast Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
161.6-5.10-3.06
32,995
Radiant Cash Management Services Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
95.46-1.04-1.08
72,872
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
242.833.4515.98
39,46,938
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
1,059-0.50-0.05
8,667
RateGain Travel Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
618.518.553.09
15,938
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
124.3-2.35-1.86
58,856
Rolex Rings Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
2,19021.200.98
563
Rossari Biotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
856.15-10.10-1.17
21,794
Sansera Engineering Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
942-12.40-1.30
6,543
Senco Gold Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
406.3-0.25-0.06
9,041
Shriram Properties Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
95.623.443.73
4,88,053
Sirca Paints India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
42011.902.92
13,099
636.251.100.17
17,929
Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
841.371.66
41,600
Sula Vineyards Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
4933.300.67
57,403
Supriya Lifescience Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
278.25-1.85-0.66
25,122
Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
175.81.050.60
19,189
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
536.05-3.65-0.68
26,420
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
547.250.150.03
29,051
Tarsons Products Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
527.8514.902.90
11,110
Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
1,731.78.300.48
2,908
Tega Industries Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
979.05-16.85-1.69
6,775
Tracxn Technologies Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
76.28-0.41-0.53
7,227
Uniparts India Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
6357.751.24
19,028
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
48.020.300.63
1,57,720
Vedant Fashions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
1,257.8-3.75-0.30
6,337
Venus Pipes & Tubes Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
1,535.958.250.54
10,055
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
199.91.050.53
5,748
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
505.1-16.40-3.14
17,752
Windlas Biotech Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
388.8515.854.25
26,983
Zomato Ltd.
Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
97.23-0.41-0.42
33,22,730

icon
Market Data