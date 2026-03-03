Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Interarch Building Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

INTERARCH BUILDING SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Interarch Building Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,839.95 Closed
-1.97₹ -37.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Interarch Building Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,786.00₹1,859.50
₹1,839.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,266.00₹2,756.35
₹1,839.95
Open Price
₹1,786.00
Prev. Close
₹1,877.00
Volume
4,575

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Interarch Building Solutions has gained 8.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 25.03%.

Interarch Building Solutions’s current P/E of 22.59x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Interarch Building Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Jash Engineering		1.55-1.67-11.69-22.54-25.46-9.33-5.71

Over the last one year, Interarch Building Solutions has gained 33.60% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Interarch Building Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Interarch Building Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Interarch Building Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,909.121,898.68
101,925.951,921.42
201,996.291,961.3
502,097.442,058.02
1002,182.972,111.2
2002,156.172,055.55

Interarch Building Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Interarch Building Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.01%, FII holding rose to 7.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Interarch Building Solutions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,53,5770.6630.25
51,2300.3310.09
4,3130.250.85
4631.040.09

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Interarch Building Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 10:44 PM ISTInterarch Building - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 09, 2026, 7:53 PM ISTInterarch Building - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 07, 2026, 9:21 PM ISTInterarch Building - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December''2025
Feb 07, 2026, 9:16 PM ISTInterarch Building - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 04, 2026, 12:16 AM ISTInterarch Building - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Interarch Building Solutions

Interarch Building Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1983PLC017029 and registration number is 017029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1453.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Sonali Bhagwati Dalal
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Arvind Nanda
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gautam Suri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Viraj Nanda
    Director
  • Mr. Ishaan Suri
    Director
  • Mr. Mohit Gujral
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv Bhasin
    Independent Director

FAQs on Interarch Building Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Interarch Building Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interarch Building Solutions is ₹1,839.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Interarch Building Solutions?

The Interarch Building Solutions is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Interarch Building Solutions?

The market cap of Interarch Building Solutions is ₹3,085.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Interarch Building Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Interarch Building Solutions are ₹1,859.50 and ₹1,786.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Interarch Building Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interarch Building Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interarch Building Solutions is ₹2,756.35 and 52-week low of Interarch Building Solutions is ₹1,266.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Interarch Building Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Interarch Building Solutions has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -7.02% for the past month, -22.76% over 3 months, 25.03% over 1 year, 15.43% across 3 years, and 8.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Interarch Building Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Interarch Building Solutions are 22.59 and 3.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Interarch Building Solutions News

More Interarch Building Solutions News
icon
Market Pulse