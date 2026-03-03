Here's the live share price of Interarch Building Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Interarch Building Solutions has gained 8.99% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 25.03%.
Interarch Building Solutions’s current P/E of 22.59x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Jash Engineering
|1.55
|-1.67
|-11.69
|-22.54
|-25.46
|-9.33
|-5.71
Over the last one year, Interarch Building Solutions has gained 33.60% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Interarch Building Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,909.12
|1,898.68
|10
|1,925.95
|1,921.42
|20
|1,996.29
|1,961.3
|50
|2,097.44
|2,058.02
|100
|2,182.97
|2,111.2
|200
|2,156.17
|2,055.55
In the latest quarter, Interarch Building Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.01%, FII holding rose to 7.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,53,577
|0.66
|30.25
|51,230
|0.33
|10.09
|4,313
|0.25
|0.85
|463
|1.04
|0.09
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 10:44 PM IST
|Interarch Building - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 09, 2026, 7:53 PM IST
|Interarch Building - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 07, 2026, 9:21 PM IST
|Interarch Building - Submission Of Statement Of Deviation For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December''2025
|Feb 07, 2026, 9:16 PM IST
|Interarch Building - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:16 AM IST
|Interarch Building - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Interarch Building Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1983PLC017029 and registration number is 017029. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1453.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Interarch Building Solutions is ₹1,839.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Interarch Building Solutions is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Interarch Building Solutions is ₹3,085.94 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Interarch Building Solutions are ₹1,859.50 and ₹1,786.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Interarch Building Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Interarch Building Solutions is ₹2,756.35 and 52-week low of Interarch Building Solutions is ₹1,266.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Interarch Building Solutions has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -7.02% for the past month, -22.76% over 3 months, 25.03% over 1 year, 15.43% across 3 years, and 8.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Interarch Building Solutions are 22.59 and 3.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.