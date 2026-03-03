Facebook Pixel Code
Ganesh Consumer Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

GANESH CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Personal Care

Here's the live share price of Ganesh Consumer Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹181.00 Closed
3.08₹ 5.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ganesh Consumer Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹165.00₹187.60
₹181.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹162.50₹309.65
₹181.00
Open Price
₹165.00
Prev. Close
₹175.60
Volume
19,740

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ganesh Consumer Products has declined 9.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -38.42%.

Ganesh Consumer Products’s current P/E of 19.55x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ganesh Consumer Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ganesh Consumer Products		5.57-10.84-27.86-38.42-38.42-14.93-9.24
Hindustan Unilever		-1.58-2.00-5.39-12.836.66-2.041.14
Godrej Consumer Products		-4.782.574.88-7.8017.688.2710.94
Dabur India		-2.011.430.34-6.593.31-1.73-0.40
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-0.533.995.78-6.59-8.4813.966.58
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-3.08-6.78-11.88-17.48-17.34-7.48-3.02
Godrej Industries		-8.16-4.33-7.18-19.87-12.8831.7815.75
Gillette India		-3.09-7.88-2.27-19.344.4120.157.79
Emami		-3.37-4.93-11.72-22.26-11.945.750.35
Cupid		-7.96-7.604.10112.55483.92210.39104.55
Honasa Consumer		-3.696.134.64-2.2740.40-4.40-2.67
Jyothy Labs		-3.421.37-15.35-26.52-21.759.5610.53
Bajaj Consumer Care		-5.796.6138.6456.94142.3733.158.92
S H Kelkar & Company		-6.00-8.97-14.05-45.29-11.198.973.91
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-14.44-26.53-46.42-62.78-81.55-26.6376.77
Kaya		-0.43-10.06-19.93-23.0932.793.68-1.40
Radix Industries (India)		0.58-1.025.2910.178.4747.6641.47
Ravelcare		-2.37-11.36-13.59-13.59-13.59-4.75-2.88
Thrive Future Habitats		-0.31-3.98-9.0812.23372.2028.44-1.20
JHS Svendgaard Laboratories		-2.99-16.74-12.56-16.44-27.02-17.99-17.09

Over the last one year, Ganesh Consumer Products has declined 38.42% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (6.66%), Godrej Consumer Products (17.68%), Dabur India (3.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganesh Consumer Products has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (1.14%) and Godrej Consumer Products (10.94%).

Ganesh Consumer Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ganesh Consumer Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5174.08174.69
10181.2179
20190.23186.03
50203.37204.31
100238.31236.26
200124.910

Ganesh Consumer Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ganesh Consumer Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.48%, FII holding fell to 5.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ganesh Consumer Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 19, 2026, 9:28 PM ISTGanesh Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 19, 2026, 9:09 PM ISTGanesh Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 13, 2026, 4:13 PM ISTGanesh Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 10, 2026, 6:07 AM ISTGanesh Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2026, 7:37 PM ISTGanesh Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Ganesh Consumer Products

Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/2025 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15311WB2000PLC091315 and registration number is 091315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 850.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Manish Mimani
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Madhu Mimani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Brijmohan Mantri
    Nominee Director
  • Mr. Sunil Rewachand Chandiramani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Shenoy Basavanagudi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Richa Manjoj Goyal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ganesh Consumer Products Share Price

What is the share price of Ganesh Consumer Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Consumer Products is ₹181.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ganesh Consumer Products?

The Ganesh Consumer Products is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ganesh Consumer Products?

The market cap of Ganesh Consumer Products is ₹731.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ganesh Consumer Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesh Consumer Products are ₹187.60 and ₹165.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ganesh Consumer Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Consumer Products is ₹309.65 and 52-week low of Ganesh Consumer Products is ₹162.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ganesh Consumer Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ganesh Consumer Products has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, -9.57% for the past month, -33.88% over 3 months, -38.42% over 1 year, -14.93% across 3 years, and -9.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ganesh Consumer Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesh Consumer Products are 19.55 and 1.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ganesh Consumer Products News

