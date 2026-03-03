Here's the live share price of Ganesh Consumer Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ganesh Consumer Products has declined 9.24% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -38.42%.
Ganesh Consumer Products’s current P/E of 19.55x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|5.57
|-10.84
|-27.86
|-38.42
|-38.42
|-14.93
|-9.24
|Hindustan Unilever
|-1.58
|-2.00
|-5.39
|-12.83
|6.66
|-2.04
|1.14
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-4.78
|2.57
|4.88
|-7.80
|17.68
|8.27
|10.94
|Dabur India
|-2.01
|1.43
|0.34
|-6.59
|3.31
|-1.73
|-0.40
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-0.53
|3.99
|5.78
|-6.59
|-8.48
|13.96
|6.58
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-3.08
|-6.78
|-11.88
|-17.48
|-17.34
|-7.48
|-3.02
|Godrej Industries
|-8.16
|-4.33
|-7.18
|-19.87
|-12.88
|31.78
|15.75
|Gillette India
|-3.09
|-7.88
|-2.27
|-19.34
|4.41
|20.15
|7.79
|Emami
|-3.37
|-4.93
|-11.72
|-22.26
|-11.94
|5.75
|0.35
|Cupid
|-7.96
|-7.60
|4.10
|112.55
|483.92
|210.39
|104.55
|Honasa Consumer
|-3.69
|6.13
|4.64
|-2.27
|40.40
|-4.40
|-2.67
|Jyothy Labs
|-3.42
|1.37
|-15.35
|-26.52
|-21.75
|9.56
|10.53
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|-5.79
|6.61
|38.64
|56.94
|142.37
|33.15
|8.92
|S H Kelkar & Company
|-6.00
|-8.97
|-14.05
|-45.29
|-11.19
|8.97
|3.91
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-14.44
|-26.53
|-46.42
|-62.78
|-81.55
|-26.63
|76.77
|Kaya
|-0.43
|-10.06
|-19.93
|-23.09
|32.79
|3.68
|-1.40
|Radix Industries (India)
|0.58
|-1.02
|5.29
|10.17
|8.47
|47.66
|41.47
|Ravelcare
|-2.37
|-11.36
|-13.59
|-13.59
|-13.59
|-4.75
|-2.88
|Thrive Future Habitats
|-0.31
|-3.98
|-9.08
|12.23
|372.20
|28.44
|-1.20
|JHS Svendgaard Laboratories
|-2.99
|-16.74
|-12.56
|-16.44
|-27.02
|-17.99
|-17.09
Over the last one year, Ganesh Consumer Products has declined 38.42% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (6.66%), Godrej Consumer Products (17.68%), Dabur India (3.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Ganesh Consumer Products has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (1.14%) and Godrej Consumer Products (10.94%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|174.08
|174.69
|10
|181.2
|179
|20
|190.23
|186.03
|50
|203.37
|204.31
|100
|238.31
|236.26
|200
|124.91
|0
In the latest quarter, Ganesh Consumer Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.48%, FII holding fell to 5.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 19, 2026, 9:28 PM IST
|Ganesh Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 19, 2026, 9:09 PM IST
|Ganesh Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 13, 2026, 4:13 PM IST
|Ganesh Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 10, 2026, 6:07 AM IST
|Ganesh Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 05, 2026, 7:37 PM IST
|Ganesh Consumer Prod - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Ganesh Consumer Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/2025 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15311WB2000PLC091315 and registration number is 091315. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Personal Care. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 850.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ganesh Consumer Products is ₹181.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ganesh Consumer Products is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ganesh Consumer Products is ₹731.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ganesh Consumer Products are ₹187.60 and ₹165.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ganesh Consumer Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ganesh Consumer Products is ₹309.65 and 52-week low of Ganesh Consumer Products is ₹162.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ganesh Consumer Products has shown returns of 3.08% over the past day, -9.57% for the past month, -33.88% over 3 months, -38.42% over 1 year, -14.93% across 3 years, and -9.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ganesh Consumer Products are 19.55 and 1.92 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.