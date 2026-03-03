Facebook Pixel Code
Denta Water and Infra Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

DENTA WATER AND INFRA SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Theme
Water Management
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Denta Water and Infra Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹242.50 Closed
-3.06₹ -7.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹235.25₹243.95
₹242.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹235.25₹479.10
₹242.50
Open Price
₹235.25
Prev. Close
₹250.15
Volume
8,653

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Denta Water and Infra Solutions has declined 6.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.78%.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions’s current P/E of 9.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Denta Water and Infra Solutions		-3.37-10.40-32.22-43.44-16.81-11.21-6.89
Va Tech Wabag		-3.754.59-12.69-19.41-3.0557.5434.20
Enviro Infra Engineers		-4.62-15.42-27.26-39.40-22.06-9.62-5.89
EMS		-6.40-17.49-33.92-47.90-52.390.310.19
Concord Enviro Systems		-11.12-29.14-27.08-46.97-33.14-29.65-19.02
VVIP Infratech		-1.67-1.94-17.83-40.03-25.77-17.02-10.59

Over the last one year, Denta Water and Infra Solutions has declined 16.81% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (-3.05%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-22.06%), EMS (-52.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Denta Water and Infra Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (34.20%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (-5.89%).

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5253.01253.99
10261.11259.18
20270.39267.29
50294.31291.44
100343.23318.11
200343.82321.9

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Denta Water and Infra Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.63%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 11:00 PM ISTDenta Water and Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 21, 2026, 1:17 AM ISTDenta Water and Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 20, 2026, 2:36 AM ISTDenta Water and Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 19, 2026, 7:22 PM ISTDenta Water and Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 13, 2026, 11:42 PM ISTDenta Water and Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Denta Water and Infra Solutions

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70109KA2016PLC097869 and registration number is 097869. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 203.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. C Mruthyunjaya Swamy
    Exe.Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Mr. Manish Jayasheel Shetty
    Managing Director
  • Mr. T R Sujith
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. H M Hema
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rudraiah Narendra Babu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Nanjundegowda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopalakrishna Kumaraswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G T Suresh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Denta Water and Infra Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Denta Water and Infra Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Denta Water and Infra Solutions is ₹242.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Denta Water and Infra Solutions?

The Denta Water and Infra Solutions is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Denta Water and Infra Solutions?

The market cap of Denta Water and Infra Solutions is ₹647.48 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Denta Water and Infra Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Denta Water and Infra Solutions are ₹243.95 and ₹235.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Denta Water and Infra Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Denta Water and Infra Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Denta Water and Infra Solutions is ₹479.10 and 52-week low of Denta Water and Infra Solutions is ₹235.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Denta Water and Infra Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Denta Water and Infra Solutions has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -8.06% for the past month, -35.61% over 3 months, -17.78% over 1 year, -11.21% across 3 years, and -6.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Denta Water and Infra Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Denta Water and Infra Solutions are 9.88 and 1.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions News

