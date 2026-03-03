Here's the live share price of Denta Water and Infra Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Denta Water and Infra Solutions has declined 6.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.78%.
Denta Water and Infra Solutions’s current P/E of 9.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Denta Water and Infra Solutions
|-3.37
|-10.40
|-32.22
|-43.44
|-16.81
|-11.21
|-6.89
|Va Tech Wabag
|-3.75
|4.59
|-12.69
|-19.41
|-3.05
|57.54
|34.20
|Enviro Infra Engineers
|-4.62
|-15.42
|-27.26
|-39.40
|-22.06
|-9.62
|-5.89
|EMS
|-6.40
|-17.49
|-33.92
|-47.90
|-52.39
|0.31
|0.19
|Concord Enviro Systems
|-11.12
|-29.14
|-27.08
|-46.97
|-33.14
|-29.65
|-19.02
|VVIP Infratech
|-1.67
|-1.94
|-17.83
|-40.03
|-25.77
|-17.02
|-10.59
Over the last one year, Denta Water and Infra Solutions has declined 16.81% compared to peers like Va Tech Wabag (-3.05%), Enviro Infra Engineers (-22.06%), EMS (-52.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Denta Water and Infra Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Va Tech Wabag (34.20%) and Enviro Infra Engineers (-5.89%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|253.01
|253.99
|10
|261.11
|259.18
|20
|270.39
|267.29
|50
|294.31
|291.44
|100
|343.23
|318.11
|200
|343.82
|321.9
In the latest quarter, Denta Water and Infra Solutions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.63%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.46% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 11:00 PM IST
|Denta Water and Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 21, 2026, 1:17 AM IST
|Denta Water and Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 20, 2026, 2:36 AM IST
|Denta Water and Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 19, 2026, 7:22 PM IST
|Denta Water and Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 13, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
|Denta Water and Infr - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U70109KA2016PLC097869 and registration number is 097869. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Water Supply & Management. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 203.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Denta Water and Infra Solutions is ₹242.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Denta Water and Infra Solutions is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Denta Water and Infra Solutions is ₹647.48 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Denta Water and Infra Solutions are ₹243.95 and ₹235.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Denta Water and Infra Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Denta Water and Infra Solutions is ₹479.10 and 52-week low of Denta Water and Infra Solutions is ₹235.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Denta Water and Infra Solutions has shown returns of -3.06% over the past day, -8.06% for the past month, -35.61% over 3 months, -17.78% over 1 year, -11.21% across 3 years, and -6.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Denta Water and Infra Solutions are 9.88 and 1.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.