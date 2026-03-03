Facebook Pixel Code
Patel Retail Share Price

NSE
BSE

PATEL RETAIL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Retail
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Patel Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹172.90 Closed
-2.84₹ -5.05
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Patel Retail Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹166.00₹175.05
₹172.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹166.00₹305.00
₹172.90
Open Price
₹170.05
Prev. Close
₹177.95
Volume
4,437

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Patel Retail has declined 9.81% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -40.33%.

Patel Retail’s current P/E of 15.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Patel Retail Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Patel Retail		-3.70-16.49-22.98-33.36-40.33-15.81-9.81
Avenue Supermarts		-1.220.65-2.74-20.1010.273.153.70
Vishal Mega Mart		-5.22-3.14-12.90-20.1415.881.520.91
V-Mart Retail		-1.57-10.27-27.85-25.24-24.90-2.29-4.34
Shoppers Stop		-3.68-20.87-25.83-43.12-40.68-21.945.54
Spencers Retail		-3.40-10.79-24.96-45.06-48.06-19.40-16.99
Jay Ambe Supermarkets		019.0134.93140.75140.7534.0319.21
Praxis Home Retail		-9.086.77-22.16-46.27-43.52-24.39-18.96
Future Consumer		0-2.70-26.53-16.28-34.55-23.37-46.16
Aditya Consumer Marketing		4.55-9.21-17.86-31.624.45-14.9511.08
Heads UP Ventures		-0.99-7.84-16.77-25.33-32.69-16.57-8.13
Shanti Guru Industries		-8.93-3.36-6.28-8.20-8.625.47-8.18

Over the last one year, Patel Retail has declined 40.33% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (10.27%), Vishal Mega Mart (15.88%), V-Mart Retail (-24.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Patel Retail has underperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (3.70%) and Vishal Mega Mart (0.91%).

Patel Retail Financials

Patel Retail Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5181.01180.45
10185.06184.11
20194.15188.77
50195.26197.14
100210.74211.54
200139.110

Patel Retail Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Patel Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.78%, FII holding fell to 2.83%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Patel Retail Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 7:52 PM ISTPatel Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 23, 2026, 11:56 PM ISTPatel Retail - Intimation Of Cancellation Of - Schedule Of Analysts'/Institutional Investors' Meeting
Feb 11, 2026, 9:35 PM ISTPatel Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2026, 5:08 PM ISTPatel Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 09, 2026, 9:58 PM ISTPatel Retail - Investor Presentation

About Patel Retail

Patel Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52100MH2007PLC171625 and registration number is 171625. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 820.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Dhanji Raghavji Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bechar Raghavji Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hiren Bechar Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yashwant Suresh Bhojwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Pandurang Patil
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Harshini V Jadhav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Patel Retail Share Price

What is the share price of Patel Retail?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patel Retail is ₹172.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Patel Retail?

The Patel Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patel Retail?

The market cap of Patel Retail is ₹577.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Patel Retail?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Patel Retail are ₹175.05 and ₹166.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patel Retail?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patel Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patel Retail is ₹305.00 and 52-week low of Patel Retail is ₹166.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Patel Retail performed historically in terms of returns?

The Patel Retail has shown returns of -2.84% over the past day, -11.58% for the past month, -33.32% over 3 months, -40.33% over 1 year, -15.81% across 3 years, and -9.81% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patel Retail?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patel Retail are 15.93 and 1.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Patel Retail News

