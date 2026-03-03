Here's the live share price of Patel Retail along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Patel Retail has declined 9.81% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -40.33%.
Patel Retail’s current P/E of 15.93x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Patel Retail
|-3.70
|-16.49
|-22.98
|-33.36
|-40.33
|-15.81
|-9.81
|Avenue Supermarts
|-1.22
|0.65
|-2.74
|-20.10
|10.27
|3.15
|3.70
|Vishal Mega Mart
|-5.22
|-3.14
|-12.90
|-20.14
|15.88
|1.52
|0.91
|V-Mart Retail
|-1.57
|-10.27
|-27.85
|-25.24
|-24.90
|-2.29
|-4.34
|Shoppers Stop
|-3.68
|-20.87
|-25.83
|-43.12
|-40.68
|-21.94
|5.54
|Spencers Retail
|-3.40
|-10.79
|-24.96
|-45.06
|-48.06
|-19.40
|-16.99
|Jay Ambe Supermarkets
|0
|19.01
|34.93
|140.75
|140.75
|34.03
|19.21
|Praxis Home Retail
|-9.08
|6.77
|-22.16
|-46.27
|-43.52
|-24.39
|-18.96
|Future Consumer
|0
|-2.70
|-26.53
|-16.28
|-34.55
|-23.37
|-46.16
|Aditya Consumer Marketing
|4.55
|-9.21
|-17.86
|-31.62
|4.45
|-14.95
|11.08
|Heads UP Ventures
|-0.99
|-7.84
|-16.77
|-25.33
|-32.69
|-16.57
|-8.13
|Shanti Guru Industries
|-8.93
|-3.36
|-6.28
|-8.20
|-8.62
|5.47
|-8.18
Over the last one year, Patel Retail has declined 40.33% compared to peers like Avenue Supermarts (10.27%), Vishal Mega Mart (15.88%), V-Mart Retail (-24.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Patel Retail has underperformed peers relative to Avenue Supermarts (3.70%) and Vishal Mega Mart (0.91%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|181.01
|180.45
|10
|185.06
|184.11
|20
|194.15
|188.77
|50
|195.26
|197.14
|100
|210.74
|211.54
|200
|139.11
|0
In the latest quarter, Patel Retail remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.78%, FII holding fell to 2.83%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 7:52 PM IST
|Patel Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 23, 2026, 11:56 PM IST
|Patel Retail - Intimation Of Cancellation Of - Schedule Of Analysts'/Institutional Investors' Meeting
|Feb 11, 2026, 9:35 PM IST
|Patel Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 10, 2026, 5:08 PM IST
|Patel Retail - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 09, 2026, 9:58 PM IST
|Patel Retail - Investor Presentation
Patel Retail Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52100MH2007PLC171625 and registration number is 171625. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 820.69 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patel Retail is ₹172.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Patel Retail is operating in the Retail Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Patel Retail is ₹577.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Patel Retail are ₹175.05 and ₹166.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patel Retail stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patel Retail is ₹305.00 and 52-week low of Patel Retail is ₹166.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Patel Retail has shown returns of -2.84% over the past day, -11.58% for the past month, -33.32% over 3 months, -40.33% over 1 year, -15.81% across 3 years, and -9.81% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patel Retail are 15.93 and 1.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.