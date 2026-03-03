Facebook Pixel Code
Shanti Gold International Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHANTI GOLD INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Shanti Gold International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹203.35 Closed
-2.17₹ -4.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shanti Gold International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹196.10₹203.95
₹203.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹184.05₹274.05
₹203.35
Open Price
₹201.00
Prev. Close
₹207.85
Volume
50,181

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shanti Gold International has declined 2.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.28%.

Shanti Gold International’s current P/E of 11.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shanti Gold International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shanti Gold International		-5.64-0.20-2.02-13.94-11.28-3.91-2.36
Titan Company		-0.584.9911.9215.6638.5021.2323.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.184.73-17.98-21.83-8.7650.8839.79
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.4220.7716.9671.92112.5799.0766.09
PC Jeweller		-6.94-9.89-9.20-30.83-12.1743.9425.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-3.46-3.11-14.65-8.27-1.25-12.44-7.66
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		10.280.49-19.35-20.27-18.85-6.72-4.09
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.296.780.9919.084.11123.12107.10
Senco Gold		-5.560.590.46-19.447.0214.648.54
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-16.77-27.98-24.51-12.21-39.59-23.39
Goldiam International		-2.26-3.99-8.71-13.90-3.1635.3237.77
D P Abhushan		-5.23-10.28-23.97-27.43-13.451.811.09
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.41-1.45-0.6819.1519.156.013.57
Khazanchi Jewellers		-2.600.931.8126.9535.4871.2338.08
Motisons Jewellers		-4.9722.93-8.03-22.66-10.6414.338.37
Renaissance Global		1.40-3.10-5.362.39-8.4010.0814.51
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.57-12.23-16.85-23.79-10.5428.0513.50
Asian Star Company		-8.16-2.50-17.61-20.55-21.35-6.77-6.87
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery		-12.48-26.55-26.04-13.09-12.8488.6166.77
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		0-8.25-15.63-20.85-16.65-9.87-6.04

Over the last one year, Shanti Gold International has declined 11.28% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Shanti Gold International has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).

Shanti Gold International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Shanti Gold International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5212.41210.47
10214.19211.76
20211210.82
50203.2208.24
100208.67211.86
200153.60

Shanti Gold International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shanti Gold International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.29%, FII holding fell to 2.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shanti Gold International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 7:55 PM ISTShanti Gold Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 10:28 PM ISTShanti Gold Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2026, 10:55 PM ISTShanti Gold Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 13, 2026, 10:25 PM ISTShanti Gold Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 11, 2026, 11:10 PM ISTShanti Gold Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Shanti Gold International

Shanti Gold International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2013PLC249748 and registration number is 249748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1106.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals
  • Address
    Plot No A-51, 2nd Floor to 7th Floor, MIDC, Marol Industrial Area International Hotel, Andheri (E), Chakala MIDC, Mumbai Maharashtra 400093
  • Contact
    cs@shantigold.in
    www.shantigold.in

Management

  • Mr. Pankajkumar H Jagawat
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manojkumar N Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shashank Bhawarlal Jagawat
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Yash Mahansaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavika Yash Ghuntla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Purvi Pathik Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shanti Gold International Share Price

What is the share price of Shanti Gold International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Gold International is ₹203.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shanti Gold International?

The Shanti Gold International is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shanti Gold International?

The market cap of Shanti Gold International is ₹1,466.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shanti Gold International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanti Gold International are ₹203.95 and ₹196.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shanti Gold International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Gold International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Gold International is ₹274.05 and 52-week low of Shanti Gold International is ₹184.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shanti Gold International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shanti Gold International has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, -2.09% for the past month, -4.87% over 3 months, -11.28% over 1 year, -3.91% across 3 years, and -2.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shanti Gold International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanti Gold International are 11.48 and 2.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Shanti Gold International News

