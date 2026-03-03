Here's the live share price of Shanti Gold International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shanti Gold International has declined 2.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.28%.
Shanti Gold International’s current P/E of 11.48x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shanti Gold International
|-5.64
|-0.20
|-2.02
|-13.94
|-11.28
|-3.91
|-2.36
|Titan Company
|-0.58
|4.99
|11.92
|15.66
|38.50
|21.23
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.18
|4.73
|-17.98
|-21.83
|-8.76
|50.88
|39.79
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.42
|20.77
|16.96
|71.92
|112.57
|99.07
|66.09
|PC Jeweller
|-6.94
|-9.89
|-9.20
|-30.83
|-12.17
|43.94
|25.82
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-3.46
|-3.11
|-14.65
|-8.27
|-1.25
|-12.44
|-7.66
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|10.28
|0.49
|-19.35
|-20.27
|-18.85
|-6.72
|-4.09
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.29
|6.78
|0.99
|19.08
|4.11
|123.12
|107.10
|Senco Gold
|-5.56
|0.59
|0.46
|-19.44
|7.02
|14.64
|8.54
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-16.77
|-27.98
|-24.51
|-12.21
|-39.59
|-23.39
|Goldiam International
|-2.26
|-3.99
|-8.71
|-13.90
|-3.16
|35.32
|37.77
|D P Abhushan
|-5.23
|-10.28
|-23.97
|-27.43
|-13.45
|1.81
|1.09
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.41
|-1.45
|-0.68
|19.15
|19.15
|6.01
|3.57
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|-2.60
|0.93
|1.81
|26.95
|35.48
|71.23
|38.08
|Motisons Jewellers
|-4.97
|22.93
|-8.03
|-22.66
|-10.64
|14.33
|8.37
|Renaissance Global
|1.40
|-3.10
|-5.36
|2.39
|-8.40
|10.08
|14.51
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.57
|-12.23
|-16.85
|-23.79
|-10.54
|28.05
|13.50
|Asian Star Company
|-8.16
|-2.50
|-17.61
|-20.55
|-21.35
|-6.77
|-6.87
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|-12.48
|-26.55
|-26.04
|-13.09
|-12.84
|88.61
|66.77
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|0
|-8.25
|-15.63
|-20.85
|-16.65
|-9.87
|-6.04
Over the last one year, Shanti Gold International has declined 11.28% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Shanti Gold International has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|212.41
|210.47
|10
|214.19
|211.76
|20
|211
|210.82
|50
|203.2
|208.24
|100
|208.67
|211.86
|200
|153.6
|0
In the latest quarter, Shanti Gold International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 2.29%, FII holding fell to 2.21%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.61% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 7:55 PM IST
|Shanti Gold Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
|Shanti Gold Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
|Shanti Gold Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 13, 2026, 10:25 PM IST
|Shanti Gold Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:10 PM IST
|Shanti Gold Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Shanti Gold International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/11/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2013PLC249748 and registration number is 249748. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1106.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 54.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shanti Gold International is ₹203.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shanti Gold International is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shanti Gold International is ₹1,466.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shanti Gold International are ₹203.95 and ₹196.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shanti Gold International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shanti Gold International is ₹274.05 and 52-week low of Shanti Gold International is ₹184.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shanti Gold International has shown returns of -2.17% over the past day, -2.09% for the past month, -4.87% over 3 months, -11.28% over 1 year, -3.91% across 3 years, and -2.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shanti Gold International are 11.48 and 2.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.