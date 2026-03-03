Here's the live share price of M & B Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of M & B Engineering has declined 6.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.90%.
M & B Engineering’s current P/E of 17.66x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|M & B Engineering
|-7.74
|-13.05
|-23.38
|-29.95
|-28.90
|-10.75
|-6.59
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.06
|-2.24
|-5.91
|20.82
|41.30
|51.95
|38.73
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.18
|-16.66
|-22.10
|-29.36
|-17.58
|68.85
|48.94
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-4.62
|-2.05
|-15.67
|-9.86
|4.98
|23.10
|13.28
|LMW
|-6.52
|-7.04
|-3.86
|2.61
|0.62
|10.31
|17.41
|Inox Wind
|-6.14
|-16.04
|-31.38
|-38.33
|-37.29
|49.49
|37.90
|Triveni Turbine
|-2.96
|-14.16
|-13.70
|-10.81
|-1.53
|13.38
|33.54
|TD Power Systems
|0.58
|9.43
|16.98
|62.12
|193.82
|79.55
|94.98
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-2.24
|9.77
|0.23
|-26.10
|23.45
|50.08
|28.84
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-2.99
|-8.99
|-15.53
|-27.68
|4.92
|28.21
|71.57
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.11
|15.89
|8.42
|-15.61
|-9.21
|24.24
|12.59
|Praj Industries
|0.03
|4.38
|-2.63
|-25.99
|-35.99
|-3.86
|12.16
|Ajax Engineering
|-1.94
|-6.79
|-23.29
|-30.01
|-18.03
|-6.83
|-4.15
|GMM Pfaudler
|-3.42
|-9.55
|-16.44
|-20.75
|-15.32
|-16.15
|-7.87
|The Anup Engineering
|-3.97
|-24.44
|-28.36
|-32.52
|-42.92
|42.13
|37.10
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.60
|-0.53
|-21.02
|-33.30
|-3.65
|-9.10
|-5.56
|John Cockerill India
|0.38
|-0.79
|-0.96
|10.58
|97.77
|49.47
|43.27
|Concord Control Systems
|-5.16
|-4.76
|-11.31
|87.43
|253.05
|170.01
|100.72
|Kilburn Engineering
|-0.88
|-8.82
|-15.17
|-9.59
|38.27
|71.22
|82.41
|HLE Glascoat
|2.56
|-14.95
|-29.82
|-39.54
|35.67
|-14.95
|-7.62
Over the last one year, M & B Engineering has declined 28.90% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, M & B Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|319.18
|309.02
|10
|335.1
|320.91
|20
|337.63
|329.5
|50
|346.36
|345.63
|100
|379.93
|370.16
|200
|275.02
|0
In the latest quarter, M & B Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.24%, FII holding fell to 4.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|10,02,842
|0.67
|31.84
|8,40,510
|0.26
|26.68
|6,30,000
|0.89
|20
|2,86,790
|0.38
|9.1
|1,30,133
|0.66
|4.13
|1,29,942
|0.47
|4.13
|1,16,000
|0.88
|3.68
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 02, 2026, 8:11 PM IST
|M & B Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 16, 2026, 6:52 PM IST
|M & B Engineering - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 13, 2026, 8:25 PM IST
|M & B Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 11, 2026, 8:22 PM IST
|M & B Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 10, 2026, 12:36 AM IST
|M & B Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
M & B Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45200GJ1981PLC004437 and registration number is 004437. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 909.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M & B Engineering is ₹290.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The M & B Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of M & B Engineering is ₹1,662.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of M & B Engineering are ₹307.40 and ₹287.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M & B Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M & B Engineering is ₹535.85 and 52-week low of M & B Engineering is ₹287.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The M & B Engineering has shown returns of -2.05% over the past day, -4.15% for the past month, -25.3% over 3 months, -28.9% over 1 year, -10.75% across 3 years, and -6.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M & B Engineering are 17.66 and 4.38 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.