Here's the live share price of M & B Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of M & B Engineering has declined 6.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.90%.

M & B Engineering’s current P/E of 17.66x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.