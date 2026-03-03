Facebook Pixel Code
M & B Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

M & B ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of M & B Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹290.90 Closed
-2.05₹ -6.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

M & B Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹287.00₹307.40
₹290.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹287.00₹535.85
₹290.90
Open Price
₹289.00
Prev. Close
₹297.00
Volume
18,831

Over the last 5 years, the share price of M & B Engineering has declined 6.59% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.90%.

M & B Engineering’s current P/E of 17.66x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

M & B Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
M & B Engineering		-7.74-13.05-23.38-29.95-28.90-10.75-6.59
Bharat Heavy Electricals		0.06-2.24-5.9120.8241.3051.9538.73
Suzlon Energy		-7.18-16.66-22.10-29.36-17.5868.8548.94
Jyoti CNC Automation		-4.62-2.05-15.67-9.864.9823.1013.28
LMW		-6.52-7.04-3.862.610.6210.3117.41
Inox Wind		-6.14-16.04-31.38-38.33-37.2949.4937.90
Triveni Turbine		-2.96-14.16-13.70-10.81-1.5313.3833.54
TD Power Systems		0.589.4316.9862.12193.8279.5594.98
Techno Electric & Engineering Company		-2.249.770.23-26.1023.4550.0828.84
Elecon Engineering Company		-2.99-8.99-15.53-27.684.9228.2171.57
ISGEC Heavy Engineering		-1.1115.898.42-15.61-9.2124.2412.59
Praj Industries		0.034.38-2.63-25.99-35.99-3.8612.16
Ajax Engineering		-1.94-6.79-23.29-30.01-18.03-6.83-4.15
GMM Pfaudler		-3.42-9.55-16.44-20.75-15.32-16.15-7.87
The Anup Engineering		-3.97-24.44-28.36-32.52-42.9242.1337.10
Standard Engineering Technology		-1.60-0.53-21.02-33.30-3.65-9.10-5.56
John Cockerill India		0.38-0.79-0.9610.5897.7749.4743.27
Concord Control Systems		-5.16-4.76-11.3187.43253.05170.01100.72
Kilburn Engineering		-0.88-8.82-15.17-9.5938.2771.2282.41
HLE Glascoat		2.56-14.95-29.82-39.5435.67-14.95-7.62

Over the last one year, M & B Engineering has declined 28.90% compared to peers like Bharat Heavy Electricals (41.30%), Suzlon Energy (-17.58%), Jyoti CNC Automation (4.98%). From a 5 year perspective, M & B Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Heavy Electricals (38.73%) and Suzlon Energy (48.94%).

M & B Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

M & B Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5319.18309.02
10335.1320.91
20337.63329.5
50346.36345.63
100379.93370.16
200275.020

M & B Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, M & B Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.24%, FII holding fell to 4.25%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

M & B Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
10,02,8420.6731.84
8,40,5100.2626.68
6,30,0000.8920
2,86,7900.389.1
1,30,1330.664.13
1,29,9420.474.13
1,16,0000.883.68

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

M & B Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 02, 2026, 8:11 PM ISTM & B Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 16, 2026, 6:52 PM ISTM & B Engineering - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 13, 2026, 8:25 PM ISTM & B Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2026, 8:22 PM ISTM & B Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 10, 2026, 12:36 AM ISTM & B Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About M & B Engineering

M & B Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45200GJ1981PLC004437 and registration number is 004437. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 909.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 50.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Hemant I Modi
    Non Exe.Chairman&Ind.Director
  • Mr. Chirag H Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Malav G Patel
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Vipinbhai K Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Girishbhai Manibhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Aditya Vipinbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Birva Chirag Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Birju Maheshbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Shaileshbhai Majmudar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Udayan Dileep Choksi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subir Kumar Das
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sonal Vimal Ambani
    Independent Director

FAQs on M & B Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of M & B Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for M & B Engineering is ₹290.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is M & B Engineering?

The M & B Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of M & B Engineering?

The market cap of M & B Engineering is ₹1,662.44 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of M & B Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of M & B Engineering are ₹307.40 and ₹287.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of M & B Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which M & B Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of M & B Engineering is ₹535.85 and 52-week low of M & B Engineering is ₹287.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the M & B Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The M & B Engineering has shown returns of -2.05% over the past day, -4.15% for the past month, -25.3% over 3 months, -28.9% over 1 year, -10.75% across 3 years, and -6.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of M & B Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of M & B Engineering are 17.66 and 4.38 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

M & B Engineering News

