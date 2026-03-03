Here's the live share price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra has gained 3.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 19.15%.
Shringar House of Mangalsutra’s current P/E of 21.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-10.41
|-1.45
|-0.68
|19.15
|19.15
|6.01
|3.57
|Titan Company
|-0.58
|4.99
|11.92
|15.66
|38.50
|21.23
|23.70
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-1.18
|4.73
|-17.98
|-21.83
|-8.76
|50.88
|39.79
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.42
|20.77
|16.96
|71.92
|112.57
|99.07
|66.09
|PC Jeweller
|-6.94
|-9.89
|-9.20
|-30.83
|-12.17
|43.94
|25.82
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-3.46
|-3.11
|-14.65
|-8.27
|-1.25
|-12.44
|-7.66
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|10.28
|0.49
|-19.35
|-20.27
|-18.85
|-6.72
|-4.09
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.29
|6.78
|0.99
|19.08
|4.11
|123.12
|107.10
|Senco Gold
|-5.56
|0.59
|0.46
|-19.44
|7.02
|14.64
|8.54
|Rajesh Exports
|-11.00
|-16.77
|-27.98
|-24.51
|-12.21
|-39.59
|-23.39
|Goldiam International
|-2.26
|-3.99
|-8.71
|-13.90
|-3.16
|35.32
|37.77
|D P Abhushan
|-5.23
|-10.28
|-23.97
|-27.43
|-13.45
|1.81
|1.09
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|-2.60
|0.93
|1.81
|26.95
|35.48
|71.23
|38.08
|Motisons Jewellers
|-4.97
|22.93
|-8.03
|-22.66
|-10.64
|14.33
|8.37
|Shanti Gold International
|-5.64
|-0.20
|-2.02
|-13.94
|-11.28
|-3.91
|-2.36
|Renaissance Global
|1.40
|-3.10
|-5.36
|2.39
|-8.40
|10.08
|14.51
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-4.57
|-12.23
|-16.85
|-23.79
|-10.54
|28.05
|13.50
|Asian Star Company
|-8.16
|-2.50
|-17.61
|-20.55
|-21.35
|-6.77
|-6.87
|PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
|-12.48
|-26.55
|-26.04
|-13.09
|-12.84
|88.61
|66.77
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|0
|-8.25
|-15.63
|-20.85
|-16.65
|-9.87
|-6.04
Over the last one year, Shringar House of Mangalsutra has gained 19.15% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Shringar House of Mangalsutra has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|247.82
|243.51
|10
|248.4
|244.15
|20
|237.79
|240.62
|50
|231.96
|232.35
|100
|223.01
|222.72
|200
|122.72
|0
In the latest quarter, Shringar House of Mangalsutra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.69%, FII holding fell to 3.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 11:28 PM IST
|Shringar House of Ma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
|Feb 25, 2026, 5:06 PM IST
|Shringar House of Ma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 24, 2026, 12:07 AM IST
|Shringar House of Ma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 24, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
|Shringar House of Ma - Intimation Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 51 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 -Shifting Of Existin
|Feb 21, 2026, 7:37 PM IST
|Shringar House of Ma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36911MH2009PLC189306 and registration number is 189306. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1429.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shringar House of Mangalsutra is ₹220.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shringar House of Mangalsutra is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shringar House of Mangalsutra is ₹2,123.92 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra are ₹231.00 and ₹215.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shringar House of Mangalsutra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shringar House of Mangalsutra is ₹266.35 and 52-week low of Shringar House of Mangalsutra is ₹177.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shringar House of Mangalsutra has shown returns of -6.24% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, -1.61% over 3 months, 19.15% over 1 year, 6.01% across 3 years, and 3.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shringar House of Mangalsutra are 21.96 and 3.31 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.