Shringar House of Mangalsutra Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHRINGAR HOUSE OF MANGALSUTRA

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Gems and Jewellery
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹220.25 Closed
-6.24₹ -14.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Shringar House of Mangalsutra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹215.90₹231.00
₹220.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹177.40₹266.35
₹220.25
Open Price
₹231.00
Prev. Close
₹234.90
Volume
38,658

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra has gained 3.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 19.15%.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra’s current P/E of 21.96x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		-10.41-1.45-0.6819.1519.156.013.57
Titan Company		-0.584.9911.9215.6638.5021.2323.70
Kalyan Jewellers India		-1.184.73-17.98-21.83-8.7650.8839.79
Thangamayil Jewellery		2.4220.7716.9671.92112.5799.0766.09
PC Jeweller		-6.94-9.89-9.20-30.83-12.1743.9425.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-3.46-3.11-14.65-8.27-1.25-12.44-7.66
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		10.280.49-19.35-20.27-18.85-6.72-4.09
Sky Gold and Diamonds		-4.296.780.9919.084.11123.12107.10
Senco Gold		-5.560.590.46-19.447.0214.648.54
Rajesh Exports		-11.00-16.77-27.98-24.51-12.21-39.59-23.39
Goldiam International		-2.26-3.99-8.71-13.90-3.1635.3237.77
D P Abhushan		-5.23-10.28-23.97-27.43-13.451.811.09
Khazanchi Jewellers		-2.600.931.8126.9535.4871.2338.08
Motisons Jewellers		-4.9722.93-8.03-22.66-10.6414.338.37
Shanti Gold International		-5.64-0.20-2.02-13.94-11.28-3.91-2.36
Renaissance Global		1.40-3.10-5.362.39-8.4010.0814.51
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-4.57-12.23-16.85-23.79-10.5428.0513.50
Asian Star Company		-8.16-2.50-17.61-20.55-21.35-6.77-6.87
PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery		-12.48-26.55-26.04-13.09-12.8488.6166.77
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers		0-8.25-15.63-20.85-16.65-9.87-6.04

Over the last one year, Shringar House of Mangalsutra has gained 19.15% compared to peers like Titan Company (38.50%), Kalyan Jewellers India (-8.76%), Thangamayil Jewellery (112.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Shringar House of Mangalsutra has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (23.70%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (39.79%).

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Financials

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5247.82243.51
10248.4244.15
20237.79240.62
50231.96232.35
100223.01222.72
200122.720

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shringar House of Mangalsutra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 1.69%, FII holding fell to 3.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 20.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 11:28 PM ISTShringar House of Ma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
Feb 25, 2026, 5:06 PM ISTShringar House of Ma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 24, 2026, 12:07 AM ISTShringar House of Ma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 24, 2026, 12:03 AM ISTShringar House of Ma - Intimation Under Regulation 30 And Regulation 51 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 -Shifting Of Existin
Feb 21, 2026, 7:37 PM ISTShringar House of Ma - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

About Shringar House of Mangalsutra

Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36911MH2009PLC189306 and registration number is 189306. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1429.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 72.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals
  • Address
    Unit No. B-1, Lower Ground Floor, Jewel World (Cotton Exch Bldg), Mumbai Maharashtra 400002
  • Contact
    cs@shringar.ms
    www.shringar.ms

Management

  • Mr. Chetan N Thadeshwar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Viraj C Thadeshwar
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Balraj C Thadeshwar
    Whole Time Director & COO
  • Ms. Mamta C Thadeshwar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Radhamanalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Mahendra Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anilkumar Mohanraj Marlecha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ruchika Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shringar House of Mangalsutra Share Price

What is the share price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shringar House of Mangalsutra is ₹220.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shringar House of Mangalsutra?

The Shringar House of Mangalsutra is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shringar House of Mangalsutra?

The market cap of Shringar House of Mangalsutra is ₹2,123.92 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shringar House of Mangalsutra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shringar House of Mangalsutra are ₹231.00 and ₹215.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shringar House of Mangalsutra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shringar House of Mangalsutra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shringar House of Mangalsutra is ₹266.35 and 52-week low of Shringar House of Mangalsutra is ₹177.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shringar House of Mangalsutra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shringar House of Mangalsutra has shown returns of -6.24% over the past day, -1.56% for the past month, -1.61% over 3 months, 19.15% over 1 year, 6.01% across 3 years, and 3.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shringar House of Mangalsutra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shringar House of Mangalsutra are 21.96 and 3.31 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Shringar House of Mangalsutra News

