Here's the live share price of BMW Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of BMW Ventures has declined 5.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.07%.
BMW Ventures’s current P/E of 13.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BMW Ventures
|-2.95
|-1.33
|-3.05
|-23.07
|-23.07
|-8.37
|-5.11
|Adani Enterprises
|-2.71
|-3.56
|-3.00
|-4.26
|3.46
|5.23
|18.98
|MMTC
|-4.88
|-8.55
|0.46
|-9.26
|20.13
|22.53
|4.14
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-7.63
|-15.86
|-10.21
|-31.14
|33.10
|94.37
|81.11
|SG Mart
|9.38
|28.73
|35.71
|42.74
|44.66
|187.86
|148.22
|MSTC
|-0.42
|-1.13
|-6.78
|-6.44
|5.41
|18.04
|7.52
|BN Agrochem
|-7.41
|-15.17
|-28.74
|-24.66
|90.25
|81.61
|73.85
|Shankara Buildpro
|-2.90
|16.60
|13.22
|13.22
|13.22
|4.23
|2.52
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-2.89
|-4.26
|-12.05
|-3.51
|83.98
|71.06
|52.95
|TCC Concept
|-1.89
|-1.75
|-9.93
|-20.92
|-4.29
|198.27
|92.65
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.31
|-5.48
|-1.00
|3.25
|17.22
|12.38
|8.06
|RRP Defense
|0
|-2.96
|-11.33
|101.24
|2,954.45
|257.37
|168.95
|Mrugesh Trading
|8.08
|44.27
|214.50
|1,996.67
|2,520.83
|210.56
|97.37
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-4.96
|-12.87
|-27.17
|0.90
|17.49
|Hardwyn India
|1.64
|7.05
|4.15
|29.25
|39.12
|2.15
|42.17
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.87
|3.32
|-15.21
|-27.73
|-12.58
|30.64
|9.52
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-5.80
|-28.06
|-33.84
|-24.64
|-12.93
|4.32
|SMT Engineering
|8.22
|42.69
|207.53
|924.48
|4,113.10
|308.77
|132.75
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-4.43
|-8.19
|-2.29
|-5.21
|4.52
|15.18
|2.83
|Oswal Agro Mills
|-6.49
|-15.52
|-25.91
|-43.52
|-25.02
|13.04
|31.95
Over the last one year, BMW Ventures has declined 23.07% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, BMW Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|60.32
|60.92
|10
|59.35
|60.11
|20
|58.81
|59.09
|50
|57.05
|58.74
|100
|60.65
|60.93
|200
|31.07
|0
In the latest quarter, BMW Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.27%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 8:59 PM IST
|BMW Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 26, 2026, 8:28 PM IST
|BMW Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 14, 2026, 1:47 AM IST
|BMW Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 09, 2026, 4:31 PM IST
|BMW Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
|Feb 06, 2026, 11:45 PM IST
|BMW Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
BMW Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25111BR1994PLC006131 and registration number is 006131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2062.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BMW Ventures is ₹58.47 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BMW Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of BMW Ventures is ₹507.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BMW Ventures are ₹59.53 and ₹58.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BMW Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BMW Ventures is ₹80.00 and 52-week low of BMW Ventures is ₹49.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BMW Ventures has shown returns of -5.42% over the past day, 7.84% for the past month, -9.96% over 3 months, -23.07% over 1 year, -8.37% across 3 years, and -5.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BMW Ventures are 13.49 and 1.15 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.57 per annum.