Here's the live share price of BMW Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of BMW Ventures has declined 5.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.07%.

BMW Ventures’s current P/E of 13.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.