BMW Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

BMW VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of BMW Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹58.47 Closed
-5.42₹ -3.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

BMW Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.00₹59.53
₹58.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.50₹80.00
₹58.47
Open Price
₹58.00
Prev. Close
₹61.82
Volume
24,155

Over the last 5 years, the share price of BMW Ventures has declined 5.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -23.07%.

BMW Ventures’s current P/E of 13.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

BMW Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BMW Ventures		-2.95-1.33-3.05-23.07-23.07-8.37-5.11
Adani Enterprises		-2.71-3.56-3.00-4.263.465.2318.98
MMTC		-4.88-8.550.46-9.2620.1322.534.14
Lloyds Enterprises		-7.63-15.86-10.21-31.1433.1094.3781.11
SG Mart		9.3828.7335.7142.7444.66187.86148.22
MSTC		-0.42-1.13-6.78-6.445.4118.047.52
BN Agrochem		-7.41-15.17-28.74-24.6690.2581.6173.85
Shankara Buildpro		-2.9016.6013.2213.2213.224.232.52
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-2.89-4.26-12.05-3.5183.9871.0652.95
TCC Concept		-1.89-1.75-9.93-20.92-4.29198.2792.65
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.31-5.48-1.003.2517.2212.388.06
RRP Defense		0-2.96-11.33101.242,954.45257.37168.95
Mrugesh Trading		8.0844.27214.501,996.672,520.83210.5697.37
Hexa Tradex		-1.16-1.19-4.96-12.87-27.170.9017.49
Hardwyn India		1.647.054.1529.2539.122.1542.17
The Yamuna Syndicate		-2.873.32-15.21-27.73-12.5830.649.52
Uniphos Enterprises		-2.09-5.80-28.06-33.84-24.64-12.934.32
SMT Engineering		8.2242.69207.53924.484,113.10308.77132.75
State Trading Corporation Of India		-4.43-8.19-2.29-5.214.5215.182.83
Oswal Agro Mills		-6.49-15.52-25.91-43.52-25.0213.0431.95

Over the last one year, BMW Ventures has declined 23.07% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (3.46%), MMTC (20.13%), Lloyds Enterprises (33.10%). From a 5 year perspective, BMW Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (18.98%) and MMTC (4.14%).

BMW Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

BMW Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
560.3260.92
1059.3560.11
2058.8159.09
5057.0558.74
10060.6560.93
20031.070

BMW Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, BMW Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.27%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

BMW Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 8:59 PM ISTBMW Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 26, 2026, 8:28 PM ISTBMW Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 14, 2026, 1:47 AM ISTBMW Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 09, 2026, 4:31 PM ISTBMW Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
Feb 06, 2026, 11:45 PM ISTBMW Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About BMW Ventures

BMW Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U25111BR1994PLC006131 and registration number is 006131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other specialized wholesale. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2062.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 63.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Nitin Kishorepuria
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rachna Kishorepuria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Bijay Kumar Kishorepuria
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Sabita Devi Kishorepuria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sourabh Ajmera
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Tulsyan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jagetiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arpit Jagdishchandra Kabra
    Independent Director

FAQs on BMW Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of BMW Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BMW Ventures is ₹58.47 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is BMW Ventures?

The BMW Ventures is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of BMW Ventures?

The market cap of BMW Ventures is ₹507.02 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BMW Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BMW Ventures are ₹59.53 and ₹58.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BMW Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BMW Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BMW Ventures is ₹80.00 and 52-week low of BMW Ventures is ₹49.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the BMW Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The BMW Ventures has shown returns of -5.42% over the past day, 7.84% for the past month, -9.96% over 3 months, -23.07% over 1 year, -8.37% across 3 years, and -5.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BMW Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BMW Ventures are 13.49 and 1.15 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.57 per annum.

BMW Ventures News

