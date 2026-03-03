Here's the live share price of Vikran Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vikran Engineering has declined 6.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.95%.
Vikran Engineering’s current P/E of 23.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vikran Engineering
|-2.45
|-24.85
|-30.68
|-29.95
|-29.95
|-11.19
|-6.87
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, Vikran Engineering has declined 29.95% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikran Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|69.94
|69.96
|10
|74.12
|72.87
|20
|80.54
|77.73
|50
|88.49
|85.58
|100
|94.65
|92.13
|200
|58.62
|0
In the latest quarter, Vikran Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.18%, while DII stake decreased to 8.50%, FII holding fell to 1.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|23,86,500
|1.15
|21.13
|3,00,000
|0.4
|2.66
|99,570
|1.5
|0.88
|34,040
|0.98
|0.3
|3,555
|0.01
|0.03
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 7:31 AM IST
|Vikran Engineering - Result-Financial Results For Quarter Ended December 2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 6:32 AM IST
|Vikran Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:28 AM IST
|Vikran Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Feb 09, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
|Vikran Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended December 2025.
|Feb 04, 2026, 12:22 AM IST
|Vikran Engineering - Incorporation Of A Special Purpose Vehicle As Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company
Vikran Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93000MH2008PLC272209 and registration number is 272209. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 915.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikran Engineering is ₹67.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vikran Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vikran Engineering is ₹1,728.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikran Engineering are ₹68.01 and ₹64.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikran Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikran Engineering is ₹118.40 and 52-week low of Vikran Engineering is ₹64.26 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Vikran Engineering has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, -26.62% for the past month, -37.03% over 3 months, -29.95% over 1 year, -11.19% across 3 years, and -6.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikran Engineering are 23.52 and 1.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.