Vikran Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

VIKRAN ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Vikran Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.00 Closed
-2.15₹ -1.47
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Vikran Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹64.26₹68.01
₹67.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹64.26₹118.40
₹67.00
Open Price
₹64.99
Prev. Close
₹68.47
Volume
1,89,944

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Vikran Engineering has declined 6.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -29.95%.

Vikran Engineering’s current P/E of 23.52x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Vikran Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vikran Engineering		-2.45-24.85-30.68-29.95-29.95-11.19-6.87
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, Vikran Engineering has declined 29.95% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Vikran Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Vikran Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Vikran Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
569.9469.96
1074.1272.87
2080.5477.73
5088.4985.58
10094.6592.13
20058.620

Vikran Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vikran Engineering saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.18%, while DII stake decreased to 8.50%, FII holding fell to 1.60%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Vikran Engineering Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
23,86,5001.1521.13
3,00,0000.42.66
99,5701.50.88
34,0400.980.3
3,5550.010.03

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Vikran Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 14, 2026, 7:31 AM ISTVikran Engineering - Result-Financial Results For Quarter Ended December 2025
Feb 14, 2026, 6:32 AM ISTVikran Engineering - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 14, 2026, 2:28 AM ISTVikran Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Feb 09, 2026, 10:29 PM ISTVikran Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended December 2025.
Feb 04, 2026, 12:22 AM ISTVikran Engineering - Incorporation Of A Special Purpose Vehicle As Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company

About Vikran Engineering

Vikran Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U93000MH2008PLC272209 and registration number is 272209. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 915.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Ashok Markhedkar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Avinash Ashok Markhedkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Nakul Markhedkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Arun Bhagwan Unhale
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Priti Paras Savla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vikran Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Vikran Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vikran Engineering is ₹67.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vikran Engineering?

The Vikran Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vikran Engineering?

The market cap of Vikran Engineering is ₹1,728.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vikran Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vikran Engineering are ₹68.01 and ₹64.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vikran Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vikran Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vikran Engineering is ₹118.40 and 52-week low of Vikran Engineering is ₹64.26 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Vikran Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vikran Engineering has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, -26.62% for the past month, -37.03% over 3 months, -29.95% over 1 year, -11.19% across 3 years, and -6.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vikran Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vikran Engineering are 23.52 and 1.46 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Vikran Engineering News

