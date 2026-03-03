Here's the live share price of EPack Prefab Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of EPack Prefab Technologies has declined 1.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.11%.
EPack Prefab Technologies’s current P/E of 21.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EPack Prefab Technologies
|-4.06
|-13.26
|-46.21
|-9.11
|-9.11
|-3.13
|-1.89
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
Over the last one year, EPack Prefab Technologies has declined 9.11% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, EPack Prefab Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|183.51
|181.68
|10
|185.21
|185.07
|20
|193.53
|193.32
|50
|229.96
|217.3
|100
|253.12
|249.11
|200
|128.49
|0
In the latest quarter, EPack Prefab Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.05%, while DII stake decreased to 3.77%, FII holding rose to 12.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|6,56,051
|0.19
|13.56
|4,09,092
|0.19
|8.45
|2,61,632
|0.18
|5.41
|1,90,960
|0.28
|3.95
|45,844
|0.22
|0.95
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 3:21 AM IST
|EPack Prefab Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Feb 14, 2026, 5:34 AM IST
|EPack Prefab Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Jan 23, 2026, 4:00 AM IST
|EPack Prefab Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jan 22, 2026, 3:59 AM IST
|EPack Prefab Tech - Epack Prefab Technologies Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Schedule Of Interviews With TV Channels
|Jan 22, 2026, 1:04 AM IST
|EPack Prefab Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999UP1999PLC116066 and registration number is 116066. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1133.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPack Prefab Technologies is ₹173.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The EPack Prefab Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EPack Prefab Technologies is ₹1,744.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EPack Prefab Technologies are ₹175.65 and ₹170.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPack Prefab Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPack Prefab Technologies is ₹344.00 and 52-week low of EPack Prefab Technologies is ₹170.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The EPack Prefab Technologies has shown returns of -3.04% over the past day, -9.2% for the past month, -46.01% over 3 months, -9.11% over 1 year, -3.13% across 3 years, and -1.89% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPack Prefab Technologies are 21.18 and 2.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.