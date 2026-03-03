Facebook Pixel Code
EPack Prefab Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

EPACK PREFAB TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of EPack Prefab Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹173.70 Closed
-3.04₹ -5.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

EPack Prefab Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹170.20₹175.65
₹173.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹170.20₹344.00
₹173.70
Open Price
₹170.20
Prev. Close
₹179.15
Volume
24,525

Over the last 5 years, the share price of EPack Prefab Technologies has declined 1.89% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.11%.

EPack Prefab Technologies’s current P/E of 21.18x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

EPack Prefab Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EPack Prefab Technologies		-4.06-13.26-46.21-9.11-9.11-3.13-1.89
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99

Over the last one year, EPack Prefab Technologies has declined 9.11% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, EPack Prefab Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

EPack Prefab Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

EPack Prefab Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5183.51181.68
10185.21185.07
20193.53193.32
50229.96217.3
100253.12249.11
200128.490

EPack Prefab Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EPack Prefab Technologies saw a rise in promoter holding to 65.05%, while DII stake decreased to 3.77%, FII holding rose to 12.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 19.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

EPack Prefab Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
6,56,0510.1913.56
4,09,0920.198.45
2,61,6320.185.41
1,90,9600.283.95
45,8440.220.95

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

EPack Prefab Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 3:21 AM ISTEPack Prefab Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Feb 14, 2026, 5:34 AM ISTEPack Prefab Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Jan 23, 2026, 4:00 AM ISTEPack Prefab Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jan 22, 2026, 3:59 AM ISTEPack Prefab Tech - Epack Prefab Technologies Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Schedule Of Interviews With TV Channels
Jan 22, 2026, 1:04 AM ISTEPack Prefab Tech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About EPack Prefab Technologies

EPack Prefab Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999UP1999PLC116066 and registration number is 116066. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1133.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bajrang Bothra
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Singhania
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Nikhil Bothra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ajay DD Singhania
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Krishnan Ganesan
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Ram Grovher
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bipin Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manuj Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Manorama Nagarajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharam Chand Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on EPack Prefab Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of EPack Prefab Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EPack Prefab Technologies is ₹173.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is EPack Prefab Technologies?

The EPack Prefab Technologies is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EPack Prefab Technologies?

The market cap of EPack Prefab Technologies is ₹1,744.85 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EPack Prefab Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EPack Prefab Technologies are ₹175.65 and ₹170.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EPack Prefab Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EPack Prefab Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EPack Prefab Technologies is ₹344.00 and 52-week low of EPack Prefab Technologies is ₹170.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the EPack Prefab Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The EPack Prefab Technologies has shown returns of -3.04% over the past day, -9.2% for the past month, -46.01% over 3 months, -9.11% over 1 year, -3.13% across 3 years, and -1.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EPack Prefab Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EPack Prefab Technologies are 21.18 and 2.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

EPack Prefab Technologies News

