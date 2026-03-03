Facebook Pixel Code
Shadowfax Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHADOWFAX TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Service
Theme
Logistics

Here's the live share price of Shadowfax Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹120.45 Closed
-0.54₹ -0.65
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Shadowfax Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.05₹122.00
₹120.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.60₹127.75
₹120.45
Open Price
₹113.05
Prev. Close
₹121.10
Volume
1,08,796

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shadowfax Technologies has gained 1.85% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.60%.

Shadowfax Technologies’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Shadowfax Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shadowfax Technologies		3.528.469.609.609.603.101.85
Container Corporation of India		-5.25-9.31-5.47-12.73-4.75-0.390.68
Delhivery		-1.83-3.206.80-10.1769.427.91-4.38
Aegis Logistics		-2.94-3.00-11.66-3.22-10.9622.6715.77
BlackBuck		-4.23-8.44-13.23-2.1641.2530.3917.26
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-3.3211.914.67-16.98-19.13-17.70-11.03
VRL Logistics		-3.75-2.410.86-0.0922.55-0.2916.65
Mahindra Logistics		-1.7010.2125.3924.8278.446.41-1.86
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.588.343.35-3.6575.3510.2358.96
Gateway Distriparks		-3.68-5.21-0.19-11.95-3.35-2.68-5.22
Afcom Holdings		-3.1110.09-3.55-16.0714.4054.0429.59
TCI Express		-4.23-3.98-9.78-27.37-22.89-30.54-10.55
Navkar Corporation		-5.78-8.96-9.06-24.72-6.2018.8916.17
Western Carriers (India)		-4.19-5.03-9.42-15.2826.53-12.00-7.39
JITF Infralogistics		-5.3036.5422.3212.48-0.7757.59109.13
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.54-38.60-74.97-73.24-55.69-25.00
Snowman Logistics		-2.64-0.54-8.23-30.21-14.553.94-5.84
Ritco Logistics		-4.08-11.25-20.22-23.30-17.7812.8762.32
Sical Logistics		-4.03-14.84-15.03-18.64-10.63-9.1036.91
Glottis		-6.99-9.75-24.17-44.93-44.93-18.03-11.25

Over the last one year, Shadowfax Technologies has gained 9.60% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Shadowfax Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).

Shadowfax Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Shadowfax Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5117.87119.81
10119.83119.12
20117.36116.77
5053.290
10026.640
20013.320

Shadowfax Technologies Share Holding Pattern

Shadowfax Technologies Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,54,96,3370.25165.22
1,13,80,8790.62121.34
1,01,92,1570.15108.67
33,33,7560.2535.54
32,00,0002.0534.12
30,13,2841.0532.13
21,10,2270.7722.5
13,05,441113.92
11,58,3240.5512.35
7,91,8300.168.44

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Shadowfax Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 6:36 PM ISTShadowfax Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Feb 19, 2026, 4:33 AM ISTShadowfax Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2026, 1:57 AM ISTShadowfax Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 12, 2026, 7:38 PM ISTShadowfax Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 12, 2026, 7:14 PM ISTShadowfax Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Shadowfax Technologies

Shadowfax Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72300KA2015PTC150324 and registration number is 150324. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Postal & Courier activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2467.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 151.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others
  • Address
    3rd Floor, Shilpitha Tech Park, Sy No. 55/3 & 55/4, Outer Ring Road, Devarabisanahalli Village, B Bengaluru Karnataka 560103
  • Contact
    investors@shadowfax.in
    http://www.shadowfax.in

Management

  • Mr. Abhishek Bansal
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Mr. Vaibhav Khandelwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Jaithlia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Praharsh Chandra
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Ruchira Shukla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinkar Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bijou Kurien
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pirojshaw Aspi Sarkari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Shadowfax Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Shadowfax Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shadowfax Technologies is ₹120.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shadowfax Technologies?

The Shadowfax Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shadowfax Technologies?

The market cap of Shadowfax Technologies is ₹6,963.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shadowfax Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shadowfax Technologies are ₹122.00 and ₹113.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shadowfax Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shadowfax Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shadowfax Technologies is ₹127.75 and 52-week low of Shadowfax Technologies is ₹98.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Shadowfax Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shadowfax Technologies has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, 9.6% for the past month, 9.6% over 3 months, 9.6% over 1 year, 3.1% across 3 years, and 1.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shadowfax Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shadowfax Technologies are 0.00 and 6.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Shadowfax Technologies News

