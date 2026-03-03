Here's the live share price of Shadowfax Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Shadowfax Technologies has gained 1.85% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 9.60%.
Shadowfax Technologies’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.52
|8.46
|9.60
|9.60
|9.60
|3.10
|1.85
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.25
|-9.31
|-5.47
|-12.73
|-4.75
|-0.39
|0.68
|Delhivery
|-1.83
|-3.20
|6.80
|-10.17
|69.42
|7.91
|-4.38
|Aegis Logistics
|-2.94
|-3.00
|-11.66
|-3.22
|-10.96
|22.67
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-4.23
|-8.44
|-13.23
|-2.16
|41.25
|30.39
|17.26
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-3.32
|11.91
|4.67
|-16.98
|-19.13
|-17.70
|-11.03
|VRL Logistics
|-3.75
|-2.41
|0.86
|-0.09
|22.55
|-0.29
|16.65
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.70
|10.21
|25.39
|24.82
|78.44
|6.41
|-1.86
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.58
|8.34
|3.35
|-3.65
|75.35
|10.23
|58.96
|Gateway Distriparks
|-3.68
|-5.21
|-0.19
|-11.95
|-3.35
|-2.68
|-5.22
|Afcom Holdings
|-3.11
|10.09
|-3.55
|-16.07
|14.40
|54.04
|29.59
|TCI Express
|-4.23
|-3.98
|-9.78
|-27.37
|-22.89
|-30.54
|-10.55
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.78
|-8.96
|-9.06
|-24.72
|-6.20
|18.89
|16.17
|Western Carriers (India)
|-4.19
|-5.03
|-9.42
|-15.28
|26.53
|-12.00
|-7.39
|JITF Infralogistics
|-5.30
|36.54
|22.32
|12.48
|-0.77
|57.59
|109.13
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.54
|-38.60
|-74.97
|-73.24
|-55.69
|-25.00
|Snowman Logistics
|-2.64
|-0.54
|-8.23
|-30.21
|-14.55
|3.94
|-5.84
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.08
|-11.25
|-20.22
|-23.30
|-17.78
|12.87
|62.32
|Sical Logistics
|-4.03
|-14.84
|-15.03
|-18.64
|-10.63
|-9.10
|36.91
|Glottis
|-6.99
|-9.75
|-24.17
|-44.93
|-44.93
|-18.03
|-11.25
Over the last one year, Shadowfax Technologies has gained 9.60% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Shadowfax Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|117.87
|119.81
|10
|119.83
|119.12
|20
|117.36
|116.77
|50
|53.29
|0
|100
|26.64
|0
|200
|13.32
|0
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,54,96,337
|0.25
|165.22
|1,13,80,879
|0.62
|121.34
|1,01,92,157
|0.15
|108.67
|33,33,756
|0.25
|35.54
|32,00,000
|2.05
|34.12
|30,13,284
|1.05
|32.13
|21,10,227
|0.77
|22.5
|13,05,441
|1
|13.92
|11,58,324
|0.55
|12.35
|7,91,830
|0.16
|8.44
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 6:36 PM IST
|Shadowfax Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Feb 19, 2026, 4:33 AM IST
|Shadowfax Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 13, 2026, 1:57 AM IST
|Shadowfax Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:38 PM IST
|Shadowfax Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:14 PM IST
|Shadowfax Tech. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Shadowfax Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72300KA2015PTC150324 and registration number is 150324. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Postal & Courier activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2467.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 151.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shadowfax Technologies is ₹120.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shadowfax Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shadowfax Technologies is ₹6,963.61 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shadowfax Technologies are ₹122.00 and ₹113.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shadowfax Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shadowfax Technologies is ₹127.75 and 52-week low of Shadowfax Technologies is ₹98.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Shadowfax Technologies has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, 9.6% for the past month, 9.6% over 3 months, 9.6% over 1 year, 3.1% across 3 years, and 1.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shadowfax Technologies are 0.00 and 6.03 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.