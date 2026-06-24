CSM Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62090OR1998PLC005380 and registration number is 005380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.