CSM Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 24, 2026 and will close on Jun 29, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹107.00-113.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|-6.34
|-10.77
|-13.6
|-37.78
|-39.31
|-13.81
|-8.78
|Infosys
|-9.99
|-11.91
|-18.1
|-38.3
|-35.02
|-6.64
|-7.29
|HCL Technologies
|-4.27
|-4.82
|-18.34
|-33.95
|-34.86
|-1.62
|2.66
|Wipro
|-4.48
|-15.64
|-6.96
|-35.71
|-33.71
|-2.79
|-8.37
|Tech Mahindra
|-2.16
|-1.39
|2.28
|-13.31
|-15.83
|8.27
|6.03
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-2.59
|2.66
|19.96
|20.95
|48.11
|13.99
|8.17
|LTM
|-5.95
|-5.59
|-8.21
|-39.24
|-29.27
|-8.73
|-1.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|3.81
|1.64
|53.03
|26.17
|7.67
|37.27
|22.44
|Persistent Systems
|-3.59
|-4
|2.37
|-25.47
|-20.45
|26.27
|30.45
|Coforge
|1.12
|5.95
|34.61
|-16.8
|-19.1
|18.07
|13.48
|Mphasis
|-3.55
|0.03
|8.77
|-23.61
|-16.03
|7.02
|2.49
|Tata Technologies
|-1.41
|12.08
|46.26
|14.43
|8.52
|-16.69
|-10.38
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.67
|-3.9
|11.56
|-34.14
|-41.8
|-13.92
|-8.6
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-5.8
|-1.32
|-24.92
|-35.43
|-18.33
|2.17
|KPIT Technologies
|-2.04
|-2.04
|12.41
|-39.75
|-46.69
|-11.45
|25.14
|Black Box
|-0.93
|3.18
|110.43
|95.71
|105.7
|98.38
|32.82
|Pine Labs
|-0.03
|2.63
|-6.59
|-35.91
|-40.19
|-15.75
|-9.77
|Fractal Analytics
|-6.23
|0.4
|17.78
|11.35
|11.35
|3.65
|2.17
|TBO Tek
|2.62
|20.1
|43.37
|-14.31
|16.31
|1.25
|0.75
Source: Dion Global
CSM Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62090OR1998PLC005380 and registration number is 005380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global