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CSM Technologies Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

CSM Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 24, 2026 and will close on Jun 29, 2026. The price band has been set at 107.00-113.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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CSM Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

CSM Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		-6.34-10.77-13.6-37.78-39.31-13.81-8.78
Infosys		-9.99-11.91-18.1-38.3-35.02-6.64-7.29
HCL Technologies		-4.27-4.82-18.34-33.95-34.86-1.622.66
Wipro		-4.48-15.64-6.96-35.71-33.71-2.79-8.37
Tech Mahindra		-2.16-1.392.28-13.31-15.838.276.03
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-2.592.6619.9620.9548.1113.998.17
LTM		-5.95-5.59-8.21-39.24-29.27-8.73-1.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		3.811.6453.0326.177.6737.2722.44
Persistent Systems		-3.59-42.37-25.47-20.4526.2730.45
Coforge		1.125.9534.61-16.8-19.118.0713.48
Mphasis		-3.550.038.77-23.61-16.037.022.49
Tata Technologies		-1.4112.0846.2614.438.52-16.69-10.38
Hexaware Technologies		-2.67-3.911.56-34.14-41.8-13.92-8.6
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-5.8-1.32-24.92-35.43-18.332.17
KPIT Technologies		-2.04-2.0412.41-39.75-46.69-11.4525.14
Black Box		-0.933.18110.4395.71105.798.3832.82
Pine Labs		-0.032.63-6.59-35.91-40.19-15.75-9.77
Fractal Analytics		-6.230.417.7811.3511.353.652.17
TBO Tek		2.6220.143.37-14.3116.311.250.75

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About CSM Technologies

CSM Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/07/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Orissa, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U62090OR1998PLC005380 and registration number is 005380. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 197.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    IT Consulting & Software
  • Address
    Plot No - E/56, Infocity-1, Chandrasekharpur, Dist. Khurda, Khord Bhubaneshwar Orissa 751024
  • Contact
    secretarial@csm.tech
    www.csm.tech

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Priyadarshi Pany
    Chairman & M.D & CEO
  • Ms. Lagna Panda
    Whole Time Director & Chief Human Resource Offier
  • Mr. Prasant Mohapatra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bibekananda Satapathy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Soumendra Kumar Das
    Independent Director

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