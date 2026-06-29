Aastha Spintex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120GJ2013PLC076361 and registration number is 076361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 351.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.