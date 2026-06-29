Aastha Spintex has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 29, 2026 and will close on Jul 1, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹125.00-136.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KPR Mill
|2.72
|25.9
|41.33
|26.99
|6.65
|21.68
|31.22
|Vardhman Textiles
|-3.52
|5.96
|20.31
|41.95
|30.51
|20.04
|17.97
|Trident
|2.01
|8.18
|11.23
|-1.6
|-16.27
|-7.94
|9.9
|Indo Count Industries
|8.06
|37.66
|66.63
|61.33
|44.76
|29.1
|19.48
|Nitin Spinners
|-3.22
|10.47
|53.06
|73.27
|38.29
|28.26
|31.32
|Faze Three
|4.08
|22.12
|57.93
|42.23
|9.04
|15.76
|15.2
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-0.48
|-12.14
|-11.42
|7.15
|30.95
|101.05
|61.97
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|2.72
|3.49
|46.72
|35.29
|10.54
|1.89
|8.1
|Precot
|-2.27
|-10.56
|39.23
|73.98
|36.37
|59.1
|26.45
|Rajapalayam Mills
|-0.68
|4.22
|4.97
|4.97
|4.97
|1.63
|0.98
|Nahar Poly Films
|0.28
|-1.92
|14.1
|5.83
|-28.39
|0.64
|7.69
|AB Cotspin India
|-5.6
|0.86
|-43.79
|-45.14
|-46.84
|74.76
|41.01
|Ginni Filaments
|11.73
|9.93
|40.66
|23.39
|8.45
|21.22
|7.09
|Vardhman Polytex
|-1.83
|8.4
|2.95
|9.25
|-42.82
|16.36
|30.28
|Le Merite Exports
|-10.96
|-45.43
|-72.93
|-73.13
|-57.96
|38.09
|9.04
|Ashima
|-4.1
|-7.2
|19.22
|-17.26
|-45.34
|0.55
|-4.86
|Axita Cotton
|-1.3
|-7.57
|-11.98
|-36.58
|-7.37
|-17.69
|-4.06
|DCM Nouvelle
|0.91
|-1.69
|50.04
|9.83
|-15.48
|-1.88
|2.14
|Spunweb Nonwoven
|0.42
|-1.45
|10.73
|-22.57
|-31.63
|-11.9
|-7.32
Source: Dion Global
Aastha Spintex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120GJ2013PLC076361 and registration number is 076361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 351.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global