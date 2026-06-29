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Aastha Spintex Share Price

Sector
Textiles

Aastha Spintex has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 29, 2026 and will close on Jul 1, 2026. The price band has been set at 125.00-136.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Aastha Spintex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Aastha Spintex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KPR Mill		2.7225.941.3326.996.6521.6831.22
Vardhman Textiles		-3.525.9620.3141.9530.5120.0417.97
Trident		2.018.1811.23-1.6-16.27-7.949.9
Indo Count Industries		8.0637.6666.6361.3344.7629.119.48
Nitin Spinners		-3.2210.4753.0673.2738.2928.2631.32
Faze Three		4.0822.1257.9342.239.0415.7615.2
Pashupati Cotspin		-0.48-12.14-11.427.1530.95101.0561.97
Ambika Cotton Mills		2.723.4946.7235.2910.541.898.1
Precot		-2.27-10.5639.2373.9836.3759.126.45
Rajapalayam Mills		-0.684.224.974.974.971.630.98
Nahar Poly Films		0.28-1.9214.15.83-28.390.647.69
AB Cotspin India		-5.60.86-43.79-45.14-46.8474.7641.01
Ginni Filaments		11.739.9340.6623.398.4521.227.09
Vardhman Polytex		-1.838.42.959.25-42.8216.3630.28
Le Merite Exports		-10.96-45.43-72.93-73.13-57.9638.099.04
Ashima		-4.1-7.219.22-17.26-45.340.55-4.86
Axita Cotton		-1.3-7.57-11.98-36.58-7.37-17.69-4.06
DCM Nouvelle		0.91-1.6950.049.83-15.48-1.882.14
Spunweb Nonwoven		0.42-1.4510.73-22.57-31.63-11.9-7.32

Source: Dion Global

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Nifty 50
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About Aastha Spintex

Aastha Spintex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/08/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120GJ2013PLC076361 and registration number is 076361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Textile, leather and other apparel products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 351.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Patel Divyang Jashwantbhai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Gothi Vivek Rasiklal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jashwantbhai Valjibhai Patel
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amrutiya Pankajkumar Chaturbhai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anant Bharatbhai Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vora Indira Suresh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rukaiya Mufazzal Shakir
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyamsunder Kiranbhai Panchal
    Independent Director

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