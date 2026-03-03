Here's the live share price of Brigade Hotel Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Brigade Hotel Ventures has declined 7.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.56%.
Brigade Hotel Ventures’s current P/E of 48.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Brigade Hotel Ventures
|-3.58
|-3.78
|-21.37
|-30.70
|-30.56
|-11.45
|-7.04
|Indian Hotels Company
|-3.77
|-4.40
|-11.35
|-15.82
|-10.39
|26.99
|38.55
|ITC Hotels
|-3.84
|-7.13
|-16.88
|-31.13
|6.44
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Jubilant Foodworks
|-1.84
|0.60
|-13.58
|-19.76
|-19.62
|4.87
|-4.12
|EIH
|-2.19
|-5.68
|-17.36
|-24.08
|-2.54
|24.85
|24.76
|Chalet Hotels
|-6.98
|-12.49
|-13.79
|-23.44
|4.86
|29.57
|35.19
|Ventive Hospitality
|0.25
|-7.08
|0.41
|-4.05
|27.74
|0.49
|0.29
|Travel Food Services
|-4.39
|7.06
|-10.35
|-8.51
|9.28
|3.00
|1.79
|Devyani International
|-5.40
|5.46
|-10.51
|-29.94
|-26.63
|-6.92
|-0.12
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|0.87
|-0.94
|9.16
|7.07
|1.55
|0.51
|0.31
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|-0.31
|-14.31
|-30.33
|-33.13
|-9.82
|13.10
|22.52
|Westlife Foodworld
|0.76
|2.52
|-15.61
|-33.09
|-27.46
|-9.57
|-0.60
|Sapphire Foods India
|-7.84
|4.76
|-22.62
|-38.68
|-39.08
|-7.38
|-4.01
|Valor Estate
|-3.20
|-1.18
|-13.99
|-39.61
|-8.99
|16.42
|29.71
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|-1.55
|-5.54
|-10.85
|-21.10
|-1.86
|1.17
|12.75
|Juniper Hotels
|-2.56
|-8.51
|-10.69
|-27.01
|-16.52
|-19.19
|-12.00
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|-6.76
|-7.37
|-12.22
|-11.05
|-5.13
|15.69
|8.96
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|-0.61
|-0.16
|3.37
|-22.20
|-1.00
|-12.55
|-15.61
|Samhi Hotels
|-1.66
|-6.12
|-14.02
|-26.58
|13.77
|3.57
|2.13
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|-3.23
|-5.19
|-8.82
|-23.51
|-13.58
|-15.79
|-9.80
Over the last one year, Brigade Hotel Ventures has declined 30.56% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Brigade Hotel Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|61.83
|61.53
|10
|61.71
|61.59
|20
|61.5
|61.83
|50
|64.28
|64.7
|100
|71.69
|70.08
|200
|54.34
|0
In the latest quarter, Brigade Hotel Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.12%, FII holding fell to 0.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|92,55,068
|0.44
|56.31
|82,00,000
|0.22
|49.89
|62,05,607
|1.23
|37.75
|60,34,645
|0.71
|36.71
|47,03,610
|0.23
|28.62
|36,67,438
|0.73
|22.31
|31,63,977
|0.1
|19.25
|15,51,104
|0.57
|9.44
|13,49,746
|0.28
|8.21
|13,00,000
|2.15
|7.91
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 12:00 AM IST
|Brigade Hotel Ventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 20, 2026, 6:42 PM IST
|Brigade Hotel Ventur - Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015
|Feb 11, 2026, 12:23 AM IST
|Brigade Hotel Ventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 03, 2026, 11:04 PM IST
|Brigade Hotel Ventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 03, 2026, 2:12 AM IST
|Brigade Hotel Ventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999KA2016PLC095986 and registration number is 095986. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage services provided by hotels, restaurants, caterers, etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 403.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 281.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brigade Hotel Ventures is ₹59.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Brigade Hotel Ventures is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Brigade Hotel Ventures is ₹2,252.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Brigade Hotel Ventures are ₹60.50 and ₹58.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brigade Hotel Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brigade Hotel Ventures is ₹91.74 and 52-week low of Brigade Hotel Ventures is ₹58.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Brigade Hotel Ventures has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -24.27% over 3 months, -30.56% over 1 year, -11.45% across 3 years, and -7.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brigade Hotel Ventures are 48.13 and 2.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.