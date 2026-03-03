Facebook Pixel Code
Brigade Hotel Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

BRIGADE HOTEL VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Hospitality
Theme
Hotel
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Brigade Hotel Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹59.30 Closed
-2.47₹ -1.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Brigade Hotel Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹58.50₹60.50
₹59.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.10₹91.74
₹59.30
Open Price
₹58.50
Prev. Close
₹60.80
Volume
10,602

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Brigade Hotel Ventures has declined 7.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.56%.

Brigade Hotel Ventures’s current P/E of 48.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Brigade Hotel Ventures		-3.58-3.78-21.37-30.70-30.56-11.45-7.04
Indian Hotels Company		-3.77-4.40-11.35-15.82-10.3926.9938.55
ITC Hotels		-3.84-7.13-16.88-31.136.44-1.13-0.68
Jubilant Foodworks		-1.840.60-13.58-19.76-19.624.87-4.12
EIH		-2.19-5.68-17.36-24.08-2.5424.8524.76
Chalet Hotels		-6.98-12.49-13.79-23.444.8629.5735.19
Ventive Hospitality		0.25-7.080.41-4.0527.740.490.29
Travel Food Services		-4.397.06-10.35-8.519.283.001.79
Devyani International		-5.405.46-10.51-29.94-26.63-6.92-0.12
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		0.87-0.949.167.071.550.510.31
Lemon Tree Hotels		-0.31-14.31-30.33-33.13-9.8213.1022.52
Westlife Foodworld		0.762.52-15.61-33.09-27.46-9.57-0.60
Sapphire Foods India		-7.844.76-22.62-38.68-39.08-7.38-4.01
Valor Estate		-3.20-1.18-13.99-39.61-8.9916.4229.71
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		-1.55-5.54-10.85-21.10-1.861.1712.75
Juniper Hotels		-2.56-8.51-10.69-27.01-16.52-19.19-12.00
India Tourism Development Corporation		-6.76-7.37-12.22-11.05-5.1315.698.96
Restaurant Brands Asia		-0.61-0.163.37-22.20-1.00-12.55-15.61
Samhi Hotels		-1.66-6.12-14.02-26.5813.773.572.13
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		-3.23-5.19-8.82-23.51-13.58-15.79-9.80

Over the last one year, Brigade Hotel Ventures has declined 30.56% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-10.39%), ITC Hotels (6.44%), Jubilant Foodworks (-19.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Brigade Hotel Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.55%) and ITC Hotels (-0.68%).

Brigade Hotel Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Brigade Hotel Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
561.8361.53
1061.7161.59
2061.561.83
5064.2864.7
10071.6970.08
20054.340

Brigade Hotel Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Brigade Hotel Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 20.12%, FII holding fell to 0.84%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
92,55,0680.4456.31
82,00,0000.2249.89
62,05,6071.2337.75
60,34,6450.7136.71
47,03,6100.2328.62
36,67,4380.7322.31
31,63,9770.119.25
15,51,1040.579.44
13,49,7460.288.21
13,00,0002.157.91

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Brigade Hotel Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 12:00 AM ISTBrigade Hotel Ventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 20, 2026, 6:42 PM ISTBrigade Hotel Ventur - Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015
Feb 11, 2026, 12:23 AM ISTBrigade Hotel Ventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 03, 2026, 11:04 PM ISTBrigade Hotel Ventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2026, 2:12 AM ISTBrigade Hotel Ventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Brigade Hotel Ventures

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2016 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999KA2016PLC095986 and registration number is 095986. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food and beverage services provided by hotels, restaurants, caterers, etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 403.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 281.43 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants
  • Address
    29th & 30th Floor, World Trade Center, Brigade Gateway Campus, 26/1, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Bengaluru Karnataka 560055
  • Contact
    investors@bhvl.in
    https://bhvl.in

Management

  • Mr. Nirupa Shankar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amar Shivram Mysore
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vineet Verma
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Bijou Kurien
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anup Sanmukh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jyoti Narang
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nakul Anand
    Independent Director

FAQs on Brigade Hotel Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Brigade Hotel Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Brigade Hotel Ventures is ₹59.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Brigade Hotel Ventures?

The Brigade Hotel Ventures is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Brigade Hotel Ventures?

The market cap of Brigade Hotel Ventures is ₹2,252.47 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Brigade Hotel Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Brigade Hotel Ventures are ₹60.50 and ₹58.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Brigade Hotel Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Brigade Hotel Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Brigade Hotel Ventures is ₹91.74 and 52-week low of Brigade Hotel Ventures is ₹58.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Brigade Hotel Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Brigade Hotel Ventures has shown returns of -2.47% over the past day, -1.95% for the past month, -24.27% over 3 months, -30.56% over 1 year, -11.45% across 3 years, and -7.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Brigade Hotel Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Brigade Hotel Ventures are 48.13 and 2.40 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Brigade Hotel Ventures News

