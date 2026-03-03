Here's the live share price of Orient Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Orient Technologies has gained 0.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.29%.
Orient Technologies’s current P/E of 58.02x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Orient Technologies
|-5.40
|-16.47
|-9.36
|1.99
|2.59
|1.25
|0.75
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Orient Technologies has gained 2.59% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|305.44
|303.24
|10
|309.12
|309.21
|20
|326.6
|319.2
|50
|340.96
|332.62
|100
|356.29
|337.32
|200
|330.54
|337.97
In the latest quarter, Orient Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
|Orient Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 24, 2026, 10:37 PM IST
|Orient Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 16, 2026, 9:22 PM IST
|Orient Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 14, 2026, 5:34 AM IST
|Orient Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 14, 2026, 2:47 AM IST
|Orient Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Orient Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U64200MH1997PLC109219 and registration number is 109219. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 839.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Technologies is ₹287.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Orient Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Orient Technologies is ₹1,315.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Technologies are ₹291.75 and ₹282.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Technologies is ₹467.23 and 52-week low of Orient Technologies is ₹267.47 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Orient Technologies has shown returns of -3.32% over the past day, -13.86% for the past month, -11.84% over 3 months, -1.29% over 1 year, 1.25% across 3 years, and 0.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Technologies are 58.02 and 3.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.