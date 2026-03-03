Facebook Pixel Code
Orient Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

ORIENT TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Theme
Data Center
Index
BSE IPOBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Orient Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹287.25 Closed
-3.32₹ -9.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Orient Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹282.50₹291.75
₹287.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹267.47₹467.23
₹287.25
Open Price
₹283.75
Prev. Close
₹297.10
Volume
17,874

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Orient Technologies has gained 0.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -1.29%.

Orient Technologies’s current P/E of 58.02x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Orient Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Orient Technologies		-5.40-16.47-9.361.992.591.250.75
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Orient Technologies has gained 2.59% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Orient Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Orient Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Orient Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5305.44303.24
10309.12309.21
20326.6319.2
50340.96332.62
100356.29337.32
200330.54337.97

Orient Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Orient Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.17%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Orient Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 11:27 PM ISTOrient Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2026, 10:37 PM ISTOrient Technologies - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 16, 2026, 9:22 PM ISTOrient Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 14, 2026, 5:34 AM ISTOrient Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 14, 2026, 2:47 AM ISTOrient Technologies - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report

About Orient Technologies

Orient Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/07/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U64200MH1997PLC109219 and registration number is 109219. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 839.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Baliram Sawant
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Umesh Navnitlal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ujwal Arvind Mhatre
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Manharlal Shah
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Greena Karani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monica Bhatia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tushar Madhuvandas Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viren Champaklal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meera Rawat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Orient Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Orient Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Orient Technologies is ₹287.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Orient Technologies?

The Orient Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Orient Technologies?

The market cap of Orient Technologies is ₹1,315.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Orient Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Orient Technologies are ₹291.75 and ₹282.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Orient Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Orient Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Orient Technologies is ₹467.23 and 52-week low of Orient Technologies is ₹267.47 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Orient Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Orient Technologies has shown returns of -3.32% over the past day, -13.86% for the past month, -11.84% over 3 months, -1.29% over 1 year, 1.25% across 3 years, and 0.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Orient Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Orient Technologies are 58.02 and 3.69 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Orient Technologies News

