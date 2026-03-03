Here's the live share price of Laxmi Dental along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Laxmi Dental has declined 19.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -45.31%.
Laxmi Dental’s current P/E of 43.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Laxmi Dental
|-1.28
|-12.49
|-25.88
|-44.44
|-43.43
|-30.48
|-19.60
|Poly Medicure
|2.49
|-16.93
|-31.15
|-36.26
|-35.52
|11.19
|13.08
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-6.83
|-2.42
|-22.13
|-65.27
|-55.10
|56.46
|69.50
|Tarsons Products
|4.85
|-4.84
|-15.84
|-38.83
|-35.36
|-31.47
|-25.35
|Borosil Scientific
|-2.08
|-8.36
|-16.76
|-29.03
|-14.74
|-13.72
|-8.47
|Prevest Denpro
|-2.19
|-3.75
|-2.12
|-25.08
|2.94
|12.88
|18.13
|Hemant Surgical Industries
|-1.92
|-0.69
|-1.30
|-4.57
|188.00
|17.06
|9.91
|Nureca
|-6.39
|1.76
|-6.60
|11.57
|19.14
|-7.64
|-15.78
|Earkart
|-0.20
|-10.10
|-17.39
|4.53
|4.53
|1.49
|0.89
|Denis Chem Lab
|-5.51
|-6.31
|-15.31
|-27.13
|-31.49
|0.51
|12.90
|Royal Sense
|-4.41
|-20.00
|-16.00
|-37.78
|-28.45
|11.03
|6.48
|Adtech Systems
|-2.97
|-13.32
|-27.07
|-26.89
|-21.36
|-7.38
|-4.50
|Constronics Infra
|-10.80
|-16.31
|-29.88
|-30.46
|-47.99
|81.82
|54.47
|Amkay Products
|-0.32
|-3.46
|22.00
|16.30
|26.94
|-18.38
|-11.47
|Shree Pacetronix
|-9.54
|-21.24
|-51.19
|-34.57
|61.47
|2.80
|64.16
|KMS Medisurgi
|0
|0
|-0.32
|-0.32
|-0.32
|45.46
|30.05
|Centenial Surgical Suture
|-3.49
|-12.84
|-21.60
|-23.95
|-12.98
|13.88
|7.01
|Adeshwar Meditex
|0
|0
|9.09
|0
|17.65
|-3.21
|-6.47
|Span Divergent
|0
|4.99
|4.24
|56.57
|12.32
|38.49
|21.19
|Nexus Surgical and Medicare
|-10.28
|1.77
|16.18
|-3.73
|16.94
|18.18
|38.70
Over the last one year, Laxmi Dental has declined 43.43% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.52%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-55.10%), Tarsons Products (-35.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Laxmi Dental has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.08%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (69.50%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|190.31
|190.9
|10
|189.28
|192.35
|20
|198.11
|198.24
|50
|225.69
|221.41
|100
|263.03
|256.18
|200
|327.11
|309.3
In the latest quarter, Laxmi Dental remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.82%, FII holding rose to 32.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|22,07,859
|0.63
|41.73
|6,44,434
|0.65
|12.18
|4,52,690
|0.47
|8.56
|3,00,000
|1.26
|5.67
|2,81,345
|0.38
|5.32
|2,80,401
|0.18
|5.3
|2,80,401
|0.12
|5.3
|2,75,980
|0.4
|5.22
|2,63,544
|0.3
|4.98
|1,51,624
|0.27
|2.87
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 5:14 PM IST
|Laxmi Dental - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 27, 2026, 12:34 AM IST
|Laxmi Dental - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 18, 2026, 4:04 AM IST
|Laxmi Dental - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 11, 2026, 8:14 PM IST
|Laxmi Dental - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 11, 2026, 3:06 AM IST
|Laxmi Dental - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Laxmi Dental Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51507MH2004PLC147394 and registration number is 147394. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 171.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Dental is ₹185.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Laxmi Dental is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Laxmi Dental is ₹1,017.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmi Dental are ₹185.95 and ₹181.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Dental stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Dental is ₹509.75 and 52-week low of Laxmi Dental is ₹180.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Laxmi Dental has shown returns of -3.87% over the past day, -3.82% for the past month, -33.33% over 3 months, -45.31% over 1 year, -30.48% across 3 years, and -19.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmi Dental are 43.88 and 4.42 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.