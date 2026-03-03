Facebook Pixel Code
Laxmi Dental Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAXMI DENTAL

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Laxmi Dental along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹185.05 Closed
-3.87₹ -7.45
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Laxmi Dental Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹181.90₹185.95
₹185.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹180.40₹509.75
₹185.05
Open Price
₹184.95
Prev. Close
₹192.50
Volume
2,997

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Laxmi Dental has declined 19.60% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -45.31%.

Laxmi Dental’s current P/E of 43.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Laxmi Dental Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Laxmi Dental		-1.28-12.49-25.88-44.44-43.43-30.48-19.60
Poly Medicure		2.49-16.93-31.15-36.26-35.5211.1913.08
Fischer Medical Ventures		-6.83-2.42-22.13-65.27-55.1056.4669.50
Tarsons Products		4.85-4.84-15.84-38.83-35.36-31.47-25.35
Borosil Scientific		-2.08-8.36-16.76-29.03-14.74-13.72-8.47
Prevest Denpro		-2.19-3.75-2.12-25.082.9412.8818.13
Hemant Surgical Industries		-1.92-0.69-1.30-4.57188.0017.069.91
Nureca		-6.391.76-6.6011.5719.14-7.64-15.78
Earkart		-0.20-10.10-17.394.534.531.490.89
Denis Chem Lab		-5.51-6.31-15.31-27.13-31.490.5112.90
Royal Sense		-4.41-20.00-16.00-37.78-28.4511.036.48
Adtech Systems		-2.97-13.32-27.07-26.89-21.36-7.38-4.50
Constronics Infra		-10.80-16.31-29.88-30.46-47.9981.8254.47
Amkay Products		-0.32-3.4622.0016.3026.94-18.38-11.47
Shree Pacetronix		-9.54-21.24-51.19-34.5761.472.8064.16
KMS Medisurgi		00-0.32-0.32-0.3245.4630.05
Centenial Surgical Suture		-3.49-12.84-21.60-23.95-12.9813.887.01
Adeshwar Meditex		009.09017.65-3.21-6.47
Span Divergent		04.994.2456.5712.3238.4921.19
Nexus Surgical and Medicare		-10.281.7716.18-3.7316.9418.1838.70

Over the last one year, Laxmi Dental has declined 43.43% compared to peers like Poly Medicure (-35.52%), Fischer Medical Ventures (-55.10%), Tarsons Products (-35.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Laxmi Dental has underperformed peers relative to Poly Medicure (13.08%) and Fischer Medical Ventures (69.50%).

Laxmi Dental Financials

Laxmi Dental Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5190.31190.9
10189.28192.35
20198.11198.24
50225.69221.41
100263.03256.18
200327.11309.3

Laxmi Dental Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Laxmi Dental remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 10.82%, FII holding rose to 32.45%, and public shareholding moved up to 15.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Laxmi Dental Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
22,07,8590.6341.73
6,44,4340.6512.18
4,52,6900.478.56
3,00,0001.265.67
2,81,3450.385.32
2,80,4010.185.3
2,80,4010.125.3
2,75,9800.45.22
2,63,5440.34.98
1,51,6240.272.87

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Laxmi Dental Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 5:14 PM ISTLaxmi Dental - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 27, 2026, 12:34 AM ISTLaxmi Dental - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 18, 2026, 4:04 AM ISTLaxmi Dental - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 11, 2026, 8:14 PM ISTLaxmi Dental - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 11, 2026, 3:06 AM ISTLaxmi Dental - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

About Laxmi Dental

Laxmi Dental Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/07/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51507MH2004PLC147394 and registration number is 147394. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 171.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Vrajlal Khakhar
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sameer Kamlesh Merchant
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Anjana Rajendra Grewal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Shashikant Dalal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Devesh Ghanshyam Chawla
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Laxmi Dental Share Price

What is the share price of Laxmi Dental?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi Dental is ₹185.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Laxmi Dental?

The Laxmi Dental is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmi Dental?

The market cap of Laxmi Dental is ₹1,017.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Laxmi Dental?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmi Dental are ₹185.95 and ₹181.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laxmi Dental?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi Dental stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi Dental is ₹509.75 and 52-week low of Laxmi Dental is ₹180.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Laxmi Dental performed historically in terms of returns?

The Laxmi Dental has shown returns of -3.87% over the past day, -3.82% for the past month, -33.33% over 3 months, -45.31% over 1 year, -30.48% across 3 years, and -19.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Laxmi Dental?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmi Dental are 43.88 and 4.42 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Laxmi Dental News

