Advit Jewels has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 23, 2026 and will close on Jun 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹130.00-138.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Titan Company
|0.8
|5.13
|13.48
|11.38
|24.73
|13.71
|20.2
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|0.67
|6.5
|5.07
|-21.96
|-26.09
|43.9
|36.7
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|2.06
|45.31
|75.92
|62.18
|196.99
|94.97
|69.84
|PC Jeweller
|-0.44
|0.34
|14.16
|-6.58
|-25.6
|48.55
|26.3
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|-0.17
|7.52
|-0.3
|3.36
|-4.6
|-1.56
|-0.94
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|-4.4
|4.61
|56.44
|52.05
|63.48
|161.36
|86.45
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-1.51
|4.2
|-0.27
|-11.69
|-0.7
|-11.48
|-7.06
|Senco Gold
|-3.58
|-4.2
|18.95
|5.49
|1.27
|18.7
|10.84
|Goldiam International
|-3.34
|15.08
|66.5
|27.9
|37.37
|53.26
|38.45
|Rajesh Exports
|21.53
|-9.25
|14.63
|-54.09
|-44.5
|-43.39
|-29.46
|D P Abhushan
|0.04
|-5.24
|-3.54
|-37.22
|-34.39
|55.82
|41.81
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|-3.41
|-3.79
|19.31
|-8.17
|12.52
|4.01
|2.39
|Shanti Gold International
|-5.28
|-4.08
|22.15
|9.47
|-6.1
|-2.08
|-1.25
|Motisons Jewellers
|1.21
|21.45
|17.05
|-8.32
|-28.05
|11.13
|6.53
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-2.3
|40.7
|57.99
|16.39
|4.52
|30.32
|18.79
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|5.35
|-0.59
|17.7
|-2.47
|-2.47
|-0.83
|-0.5
|Renaissance Global
|0.03
|9.78
|32.32
|-10.62
|-2.94
|5.45
|-0.18
|Asian Star Company
|-1.07
|-11.42
|-0.8
|-0.8
|-0.8
|-0.27
|-0.16
|Utssav CZ Gold Jewels
|21.51
|38.09
|97.85
|79.43
|82.16
|51.37
|28.24
Source: Dion Global
Advit Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36910RJ2019PLC066804 and registration number is 066804. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global