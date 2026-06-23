Advit Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/10/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U36910RJ2019PLC066804 and registration number is 066804. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 124.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.