Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

CANARA HSBC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Theme
Insurance
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹144.00 Closed
-0.41₹ -0.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹127.05₹144.90
₹144.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.95₹159.00
₹144.00
Open Price
₹127.05
Prev. Close
₹144.60
Volume
1,30,440

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company has gained 5.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 28.16%.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company’s current P/E of 110.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company		-3.90-0.6218.3229.1529.158.905.25
Life Insurance Corporation of India		-4.320.54-2.93-3.1515.6611.06-0.75
SBI Life Insurance Company		-2.571.452.9012.1244.2421.5917.51
HDFC Life Insurance Company		-3.84-1.88-6.01-9.0114.3712.99-0.56
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company		-0.980.037.027.4418.1917.335.95

Over the last one year, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company has gained 29.15% compared to peers like Life Insurance Corporation of India (15.66%), SBI Life Insurance Company (44.24%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (14.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company has underperformed peers relative to Life Insurance Corporation of India (-0.75%) and SBI Life Insurance Company (17.51%).

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5148.72147.26
10150.17148.13
20148.41147.87
50145.58143.07
100122.150
20061.080

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 30.85%, FII holding fell to 4.57%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
2,97,77,6700.41438.71
2,05,52,9081.16302.81
1,34,74,7030.33198.52
77,61,6070.6114.35
76,10,8372.16112.13
69,38,9910.15102.23
64,46,7310.5994.98
54,00,0000.9879.56
53,84,1702.4779.33
48,46,3301.5571.4

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 24, 2026, 6:26 AM ISTCanara HSBC Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 20, 2026, 8:55 PM ISTCanara HSBC Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 19, 2026, 5:25 PM ISTCanara HSBC Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Feb 17, 2026, 12:46 AM ISTCanara HSBC Life - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 13, 2026, 5:55 AM ISTCanara HSBC Life - Reporting Of Violation Under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U66010DL2007PLC248825 and registration number is 248825. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Life Insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10709.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 950.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Satyanarayana Raju Kalidindi
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Anuj Dayal Mathur
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Bhavendra Kumar
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Santanu Kumar Majumdar
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Edward Charles Lawrence Moncreiffe
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Nevatia
    Non Exe. & Nominee Director
  • Mr. Supratim Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishore Kumar Sansi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Geeta Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suryanarayana Somayajula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Animesh Chauhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rabi Narayan Mishra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Share Price

What is the share price of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is ₹144.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company?

The Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company?

The market cap of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is ₹13,680.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company are ₹144.90 and ₹127.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is ₹159.00 and 52-week low of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is ₹105.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, -2.29% for the past month, 16.08% over 3 months, 28.16% over 1 year, 8.62% across 3 years, and 5.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company are 110.43 and 8.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company News

