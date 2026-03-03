Here's the live share price of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company has gained 5.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 28.16%.
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company’s current P/E of 110.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
|-3.90
|-0.62
|18.32
|29.15
|29.15
|8.90
|5.25
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|-4.32
|0.54
|-2.93
|-3.15
|15.66
|11.06
|-0.75
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|-2.57
|1.45
|2.90
|12.12
|44.24
|21.59
|17.51
|HDFC Life Insurance Company
|-3.84
|-1.88
|-6.01
|-9.01
|14.37
|12.99
|-0.56
|ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company
|-0.98
|0.03
|7.02
|7.44
|18.19
|17.33
|5.95
Over the last one year, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company has gained 29.15% compared to peers like Life Insurance Corporation of India (15.66%), SBI Life Insurance Company (44.24%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (14.37%). From a 5 year perspective, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company has underperformed peers relative to Life Insurance Corporation of India (-0.75%) and SBI Life Insurance Company (17.51%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|148.72
|147.26
|10
|150.17
|148.13
|20
|148.41
|147.87
|50
|145.58
|143.07
|100
|122.15
|0
|200
|61.08
|0
In the latest quarter, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 30.85%, FII holding fell to 4.57%, and public shareholding moved down to 2.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|2,97,77,670
|0.41
|438.71
|2,05,52,908
|1.16
|302.81
|1,34,74,703
|0.33
|198.52
|77,61,607
|0.6
|114.35
|76,10,837
|2.16
|112.13
|69,38,991
|0.15
|102.23
|64,46,731
|0.59
|94.98
|54,00,000
|0.98
|79.56
|53,84,170
|2.47
|79.33
|48,46,330
|1.55
|71.4
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 24, 2026, 6:26 AM IST
|Canara HSBC Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 20, 2026, 8:55 PM IST
|Canara HSBC Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 19, 2026, 5:25 PM IST
|Canara HSBC Life - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Feb 17, 2026, 12:46 AM IST
|Canara HSBC Life - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 13, 2026, 5:55 AM IST
|Canara HSBC Life - Reporting Of Violation Under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U66010DL2007PLC248825 and registration number is 248825. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance - Life Insurance. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10709.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 950.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is ₹144.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is ₹13,680.00 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company are ₹144.90 and ₹127.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is ₹159.00 and 52-week low of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is ₹105.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company has shown returns of -1.18% over the past day, -2.29% for the past month, 16.08% over 3 months, 28.16% over 1 year, 8.62% across 3 years, and 5.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company are 110.43 and 8.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.28 per annum.