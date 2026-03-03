Omnitech Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26100GJ2021PLC124801 and registration number is 124801. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 344.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.