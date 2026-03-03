Omnitech Engineering has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Feb 25, 2026 and will close on Feb 27, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹216.00-227.00.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|0.13
|-2.15
|-5.89
|20.82
|41.34
|51.96
|38.74
|Suzlon Energy
|-7.21
|-16.7
|-22.13
|-29.38
|-17.74
|68.89
|50.9
|Jyoti CNC Automation
|-5.3
|-2.71
|-16.46
|-10.39
|4.2
|22.75
|13.09
|LMW
|-6.57
|-6.95
|-3.69
|2.76
|1.46
|10.33
|17.42
|Inox Wind
|-6.15
|-16
|-31.46
|-38.37
|-37.14
|49.48
|37.78
|Triveni Turbine
|-3.64
|-15
|-14.36
|-11.45
|-2.36
|13.08
|33.36
|TD Power Systems
|0.19
|8.86
|16.43
|61.39
|192.33
|79.25
|94.58
|Techno Electric & Engineering Company
|-1.73
|10.2
|0.68
|-25.82
|23.9
|50.33
|28.95
|Elecon Engineering Company
|-3.26
|-9.18
|-15.8
|-27.86
|4.53
|28.13
|71.46
|ISGEC Heavy Engineering
|-1.68
|15.46
|8.05
|-15.99
|-9.58
|24.08
|8.7
|Praj Industries
|-0.28
|4.03
|-2.93
|-26.22
|-36.2
|-3.96
|12.07
|Ajax Engineering
|-2.35
|-7.58
|-23.85
|-30.4
|-18.57
|-7
|-4.26
|GMM Pfaudler
|-5.18
|-11.46
|-18.05
|-22.15
|-16.84
|-16.63
|-8.17
|The Anup Engineering
|-4.46
|-24.82
|-28.7
|-32.78
|-43.2
|41.88
|36.95
|Standard Engineering Technology
|-1.25
|0.2
|-21.19
|-33.27
|-3.52
|-9.13
|-5.59
|HLE Glascoat
|2
|-15.29
|-29.85
|-39.87
|34.68
|-15.14
|-7.73
|Windsor Machines
|-0.57
|-12.61
|-10.02
|-26.64
|-3.15
|78.72
|61.4
|DEE Development Engineers
|-2.95
|30.65
|35.04
|-2.19
|39.4
|-6.66
|-4.05
|M & B Engineering
|-7.3
|-12.74
|-23.07
|-29.79
|-28.53
|-10.59
|-6.5
Omnitech Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U26100GJ2021PLC124801 and registration number is 124801. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - Heavy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 344.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 52.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.