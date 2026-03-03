Here's the live share price of Ivalue Infosolutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ivalue Infosolutions has declined 4.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.47%.
Ivalue Infosolutions’s current P/E of 13.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ivalue Infosolutions
|1.93
|-9.58
|-20.35
|-18.47
|-18.47
|-6.58
|-4.00
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
Over the last one year, Ivalue Infosolutions has declined 18.47% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Ivalue Infosolutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|225.8
|226.47
|10
|228.59
|228.58
|20
|235.84
|233.1
|50
|248.43
|246.42
|100
|270.57
|267.74
|200
|143.8
|0
In the latest quarter, Ivalue Infosolutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.08%, while DII stake increased to 13.18%, FII holding fell to 3.59%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|25,18,640
|0.8
|60.71
|10,84,239
|0.58
|26.14
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 28, 2026, 7:56 PM IST
|Ivalue Infosolutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 28, 2026, 1:04 AM IST
|Ivalue Infosolutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
|Feb 27, 2026, 2:06 AM IST
|Ivalue Infosolutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 10, 2026, 1:51 AM IST
|Ivalue Infosolutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 05, 2026, 6:14 AM IST
|Ivalue Infosolutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200KA2008PTC045995 and registration number is 045995. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 895.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ivalue Infosolutions is ₹229.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ivalue Infosolutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ivalue Infosolutions is ₹1,254.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ivalue Infosolutions are ₹229.70 and ₹188.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ivalue Infosolutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ivalue Infosolutions is ₹338.60 and 52-week low of Ivalue Infosolutions is ₹188.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ivalue Infosolutions has shown returns of 1.59% over the past day, -1.59% for the past month, -23.69% over 3 months, -18.47% over 1 year, -6.58% across 3 years, and -4.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ivalue Infosolutions are 13.40 and 2.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.