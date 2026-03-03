Facebook Pixel Code
Ivalue Infosolutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

IVALUE INFOSOLUTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Ivalue Infosolutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹229.70 Closed
1.59₹ 3.60
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ivalue Infosolutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹188.95₹229.70
₹229.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹188.95₹338.60
₹229.70
Open Price
₹188.95
Prev. Close
₹226.10
Volume
2,127

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ivalue Infosolutions has declined 4.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.47%.

Ivalue Infosolutions’s current P/E of 13.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ivalue Infosolutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ivalue Infosolutions		1.93-9.58-20.35-18.47-18.47-6.58-4.00
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48

Over the last one year, Ivalue Infosolutions has declined 18.47% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Ivalue Infosolutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Ivalue Infosolutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ivalue Infosolutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5225.8226.47
10228.59228.58
20235.84233.1
50248.43246.42
100270.57267.74
200143.80

Ivalue Infosolutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ivalue Infosolutions saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.08%, while DII stake increased to 13.18%, FII holding fell to 3.59%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ivalue Infosolutions Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
25,18,6400.860.71
10,84,2390.5826.14

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Ivalue Infosolutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 28, 2026, 7:56 PM ISTIvalue Infosolutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 28, 2026, 1:04 AM ISTIvalue Infosolutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS
Feb 27, 2026, 2:06 AM ISTIvalue Infosolutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 10, 2026, 1:51 AM ISTIvalue Infosolutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2026, 6:14 AM ISTIvalue Infosolutions - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome

About Ivalue Infosolutions

Ivalue Infosolutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/04/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200KA2008PTC045995 and registration number is 045995. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 895.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Pillai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishna Raj Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kabir Kishin Thakur
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Kalpana Rangamani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagendra Venkaswamy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Kamath
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ivalue Infosolutions Share Price

What is the share price of Ivalue Infosolutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ivalue Infosolutions is ₹229.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ivalue Infosolutions?

The Ivalue Infosolutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ivalue Infosolutions?

The market cap of Ivalue Infosolutions is ₹1,254.51 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ivalue Infosolutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ivalue Infosolutions are ₹229.70 and ₹188.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ivalue Infosolutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ivalue Infosolutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ivalue Infosolutions is ₹338.60 and 52-week low of Ivalue Infosolutions is ₹188.95 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ivalue Infosolutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ivalue Infosolutions has shown returns of 1.59% over the past day, -1.59% for the past month, -23.69% over 3 months, -18.47% over 1 year, -6.58% across 3 years, and -4.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ivalue Infosolutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ivalue Infosolutions are 13.40 and 2.41 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

