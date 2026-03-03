Here's the live share price of Fractal Analytics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fractal Analytics has declined 2.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.26%.
Fractal Analytics’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.54
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-11.26
|-3.90
|-2.36
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.50
|-18.94
|-17.82
|-15.65
|-25.26
|-7.88
|-3.10
|Infosys
|0.91
|-22.16
|-18.38
|-12.92
|-24.59
|-4.52
|-0.84
|HCL Technologies
|2.34
|-19.07
|-16.40
|-6.51
|-12.85
|6.99
|7.28
|Wipro
|-2.07
|-19.16
|-23.02
|-21.47
|-30.89
|0.13
|-2.08
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.51
|-12.66
|-10.76
|-9.82
|7.45
|6.65
|LTIMindtree
|-2.17
|-27.13
|-28.53
|-15.16
|-8.88
|-2.22
|2.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.17
|-6.88
|4.10
|23.00
|23.00
|7.14
|4.23
|Persistent Systems
|0.39
|-25.40
|-26.00
|-12.70
|-11.49
|24.42
|40.85
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.04
|-12.56
|-15.26
|-18.65
|-12.68
|29.46
|16.22
|MphasiS
|1.62
|-19.85
|-20.97
|-21.87
|-0.21
|2.83
|5.86
|Coforge
|-3.66
|-32.00
|-39.17
|-32.79
|-20.93
|10.94
|16.86
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.02
|-35.58
|-38.24
|-37.57
|-42.12
|-15.07
|-9.33
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.04
|-19.18
|-14.03
|-18.01
|-18.41
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.37
|-12.06
|-13.55
|-15.29
|-12.86
|-23.86
|-15.09
|Pine Labs
|-10.75
|-18.93
|-26.76
|-27.84
|-27.84
|-10.30
|-6.32
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.76
|-40.02
|-37.96
|-37.35
|-3.42
|39.82
|Zensar Technologies
|5.80
|-15.45
|-22.90
|-26.99
|-19.07
|28.33
|13.54
|TBO Tek
|-10.03
|-19.60
|-30.31
|-26.02
|-1.94
|-5.73
|-3.48
|Birlasoft
|5.18
|-13.97
|-8.94
|2.04
|-8.54
|11.12
|9.68
Over the last one year, Fractal Analytics has declined 11.26% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Fractal Analytics has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|830.15
|811.09
|10
|763.07
|840.82
|20
|381.53
|0
|50
|152.61
|0
|100
|76.31
|0
|200
|38.15
|0
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|51,636
|0.57
|4.65
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 1:39 AM IST
|Fractal Analytics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 24, 2026, 12:57 AM IST
|Fractal Analytics - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financia
|Feb 23, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
|Fractal Analytics - Press Release
|Feb 19, 2026, 9:36 PM IST
|Fractal Analytics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 19, 2026, 6:14 AM IST
|Fractal Analytics - Press Release
Fractal Analytics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72400MH2000PTC125369 and registration number is 125369. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portal. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1436.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fractal Analytics is ₹752.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fractal Analytics is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Fractal Analytics is ₹12,931.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Fractal Analytics are ₹771.00 and ₹733.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fractal Analytics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fractal Analytics is ₹920.70 and 52-week low of Fractal Analytics is ₹733.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Fractal Analytics has shown returns of -3.29% over the past day, -11.26% for the past month, -11.26% over 3 months, -11.26% over 1 year, -3.9% across 3 years, and -2.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fractal Analytics are 0.00 and 6.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.