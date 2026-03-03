Facebook Pixel Code
Fractal Analytics Share Price

NSE
BSE

FRACTAL ANALYTICS

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Information Technology
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Fractal Analytics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹752.00 Closed
-3.29₹ -25.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Fractal Analytics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹733.00₹771.00
₹752.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹733.00₹920.70
₹752.00
Open Price
₹750.00
Prev. Close
₹777.55
Volume
77,754

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Fractal Analytics has declined 2.36% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -11.26%.

Fractal Analytics’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Fractal Analytics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Fractal Analytics		-9.54-11.26-11.26-11.26-11.26-3.90-2.36
Tata Consultancy Services		1.50-18.94-17.82-15.65-25.26-7.88-3.10
Infosys		0.91-22.16-18.38-12.92-24.59-4.52-0.84
HCL Technologies		2.34-19.07-16.40-6.51-12.856.997.28
Wipro		-2.07-19.16-23.02-21.47-30.890.13-2.08
Tech Mahindra		0-21.51-12.66-10.76-9.827.456.65
LTIMindtree		-2.17-27.13-28.53-15.16-8.88-2.222.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.17-6.884.1023.0023.007.144.23
Persistent Systems		0.39-25.40-26.00-12.70-11.4924.4240.85
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.04-12.56-15.26-18.65-12.6829.4616.22
MphasiS		1.62-19.85-20.97-21.87-0.212.835.86
Coforge		-3.66-32.00-39.17-32.79-20.9310.9416.86
Hexaware Technologies		-2.02-35.58-38.24-37.57-42.12-15.07-9.33
Tata Elxsi		-1.04-19.18-14.03-18.01-18.41-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.37-12.06-13.55-15.29-12.86-23.86-15.09
Pine Labs		-10.75-18.93-26.76-27.84-27.84-10.30-6.32
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.76-40.02-37.96-37.35-3.4239.82
Zensar Technologies		5.80-15.45-22.90-26.99-19.0728.3313.54
TBO Tek		-10.03-19.60-30.31-26.02-1.94-5.73-3.48
Birlasoft		5.18-13.97-8.942.04-8.5411.129.68

Over the last one year, Fractal Analytics has declined 11.26% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.26%), Infosys (-24.59%), HCL Technologies (-12.85%). From a 5 year perspective, Fractal Analytics has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.84%).

Fractal Analytics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Fractal Analytics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5830.15811.09
10763.07840.82
20381.530
50152.610
10076.310
20038.150

Fractal Analytics Share Holding Pattern

Fractal Analytics Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
51,6360.574.65

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Fractal Analytics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 1:39 AM ISTFractal Analytics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 24, 2026, 12:57 AM ISTFractal Analytics - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financia
Feb 23, 2026, 10:42 PM ISTFractal Analytics - Press Release
Feb 19, 2026, 9:36 PM ISTFractal Analytics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 19, 2026, 6:14 AM ISTFractal Analytics - Press Release

About Fractal Analytics

Fractal Analytics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72400MH2000PTC125369 and registration number is 125369. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing, hosting and related activities; web portal. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1436.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Rohan Haldea
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Srikanth Velamakanni
    WholeTime Director & Group CEO
  • Mr. Pranay Agrawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sasha Gulu Mirchandani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gavin Echlin Patterson
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vivek Mohan
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Neelam Dhawan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Karen Ann Terrell
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Janaki Akella
    Independent Director

FAQs on Fractal Analytics Share Price

What is the share price of Fractal Analytics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Fractal Analytics is ₹752.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Fractal Analytics?

The Fractal Analytics is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Fractal Analytics?

The market cap of Fractal Analytics is ₹12,931.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Fractal Analytics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Fractal Analytics are ₹771.00 and ₹733.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Fractal Analytics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Fractal Analytics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Fractal Analytics is ₹920.70 and 52-week low of Fractal Analytics is ₹733.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Fractal Analytics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Fractal Analytics has shown returns of -3.29% over the past day, -11.26% for the past month, -11.26% over 3 months, -11.26% over 1 year, -3.9% across 3 years, and -2.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Fractal Analytics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Fractal Analytics are 0.00 and 6.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Fractal Analytics News

