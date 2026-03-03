Facebook Pixel Code
Laxmi India Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

LAXMI INDIA FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Laxmi India Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹90.39 Closed
-4.20₹ -3.96
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Laxmi India Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.21₹92.86
₹90.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.21₹180.75
₹90.39
Open Price
₹82.21
Prev. Close
₹94.35
Volume
13,252

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Laxmi India Finance has declined 7.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.54%.

Laxmi India Finance’s current P/E of 10.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Laxmi India Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Laxmi India Finance		-3.57-5.88-31.86-42.66-32.54-12.30-7.57
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28

Over the last one year, Laxmi India Finance has declined 32.54% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Laxmi India Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

Laxmi India Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Laxmi India Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
596.2495.56
1099.2397.29
2099.0199.19
50108.06107.4
100124.95120.35
20093.450

Laxmi India Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Laxmi India Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.61%, FII holding fell to 3.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Laxmi India Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 12:24 AM ISTLaxmi India Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Business Operation Committee Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Com
Feb 25, 2026, 12:10 AM ISTLaxmi India Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Feb 23, 2026, 11:54 PM ISTLaxmi India Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 18, 2026, 12:07 PM ISTLaxmi India Fin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 17, 2026, 3:06 PM ISTLaxmi India Fin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

About Laxmi India Finance

Laxmi India Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65929RJ1996PLC073074 and registration number is 073074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Deepak Baid
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Prem Devi Baid
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Aneesha Baid
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Patwardhan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Surendra Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Brijmohan Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K Chandrachoodan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Laxmi India Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Laxmi India Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi India Finance is ₹90.39 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Laxmi India Finance?

The Laxmi India Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmi India Finance?

The market cap of Laxmi India Finance is ₹472.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Laxmi India Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmi India Finance are ₹92.86 and ₹82.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Laxmi India Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi India Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi India Finance is ₹180.75 and 52-week low of Laxmi India Finance is ₹82.21 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Laxmi India Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Laxmi India Finance has shown returns of -4.2% over the past day, -4.1% for the past month, -35.34% over 3 months, -32.54% over 1 year, -12.3% across 3 years, and -7.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Laxmi India Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmi India Finance are 10.78 and 1.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

