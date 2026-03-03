Here's the live share price of Laxmi India Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Laxmi India Finance has declined 7.57% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -32.54%.
Laxmi India Finance’s current P/E of 10.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Laxmi India Finance
|-3.57
|-5.88
|-31.86
|-42.66
|-32.54
|-12.30
|-7.57
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
Over the last one year, Laxmi India Finance has declined 32.54% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Laxmi India Finance has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|96.24
|95.56
|10
|99.23
|97.29
|20
|99.01
|99.19
|50
|108.06
|107.4
|100
|124.95
|120.35
|200
|93.45
|0
In the latest quarter, Laxmi India Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 4.61%, FII holding fell to 3.31%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 12:24 AM IST
|Laxmi India Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Business Operation Committee Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Com
|Feb 25, 2026, 12:10 AM IST
|Laxmi India Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Feb 23, 2026, 11:54 PM IST
|Laxmi India Fin. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 18, 2026, 12:07 PM IST
|Laxmi India Fin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 17, 2026, 3:06 PM IST
|Laxmi India Fin - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Laxmi India Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/05/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U65929RJ1996PLC073074 and registration number is 073074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 245.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Laxmi India Finance is ₹90.39 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Laxmi India Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Laxmi India Finance is ₹472.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Laxmi India Finance are ₹92.86 and ₹82.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Laxmi India Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Laxmi India Finance is ₹180.75 and 52-week low of Laxmi India Finance is ₹82.21 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Laxmi India Finance has shown returns of -4.2% over the past day, -4.1% for the past month, -35.34% over 3 months, -32.54% over 1 year, -12.3% across 3 years, and -7.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Laxmi India Finance are 10.78 and 1.06 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.