Here's the live share price of Aequs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aequs has declined 1.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.88%.
Aequs’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aequs
|-3.12
|1.21
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-8.88
|-3.05
|-1.84
|Thermax
|-1.44
|5.14
|7.81
|-4.90
|-3.18
|11.94
|17.67
|PTC Industries
|0.68
|1.18
|-1.75
|31.37
|75.32
|93.41
|103.81
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.26
|-0.33
|9.21
|11.23
|71.77
|32.15
|39.94
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.02
|21.72
|34.11
|72.97
|107.88
|44.79
|22.46
|Tega Industries
|-1.94
|-0.43
|-9.41
|-12.08
|37.42
|36.83
|19.26
|Ircon International
|-7.87
|-11.80
|-12.11
|-20.72
|-2.92
|37.26
|24.53
|Engineers India
|-1.55
|22.99
|7.36
|5.50
|45.11
|41.32
|19.09
|Azad Engineering
|-3.62
|9.19
|1.58
|4.51
|36.87
|35.33
|19.91
|Inox India
|-1.87
|-0.20
|-2.07
|-4.04
|22.05
|6.43
|3.81
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.50
|12.80
|-24.98
|-29.07
|6.42
|77.47
|18.07
|Kennametal India
|0.13
|10.81
|12.22
|11.02
|21.32
|6.64
|16.11
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-4.89
|1.46
|4.45
|-14.77
|-26.05
|1.35
|20.60
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-6.81
|-1.19
|-16.00
|-30.03
|-20.23
|-14.11
|-4.43
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|4.59
|-10.65
|13.26
|85.48
|106.41
|47.51
|143.58
|Skipper
|-4.67
|-7.62
|-22.89
|-34.97
|-5.65
|50.69
|42.14
|Pitti Engineering
|0.44
|1.59
|8.76
|-2.76
|0.47
|43.98
|69.82
|Bondada Engineering
|-5.10
|-6.05
|-18.93
|-24.40
|-12.59
|115.79
|58.64
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-2.93
|-17.72
|-23.13
|-13.38
|33.60
|15.43
|8.99
|Jash Engineering
|1.55
|-1.67
|-11.69
|-22.54
|-25.46
|-9.33
|-5.71
Over the last one year, Aequs has declined 8.88% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Aequs has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|142.3
|142.13
|10
|142.63
|142.22
|20
|141.54
|141.69
|50
|140.54
|141.19
|100
|77.58
|0
|200
|38.79
|0
In the latest quarter, Aequs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.63%, FII holding rose to 4.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,10,00,000
|2.88
|148.92
|32,25,720
|0.57
|43.67
|25,05,883
|0.05
|33.92
|24,19,320
|0.58
|32.75
|17,77,180
|0.23
|24.06
|16,93,520
|0.34
|22.93
|15,73,512
|0.58
|21.3
|14,93,700
|1.11
|20.22
|12,09,600
|2.45
|16.38
|11,47,295
|0.68
|15.53
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 27, 2026, 8:29 PM IST
|Aequs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 23, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
|Aequs - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
|Feb 19, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
|Aequs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 19, 2026, 10:19 PM IST
|Aequs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 17, 2026, 8:02 PM IST
|Aequs - Intimation Regarding Further Investment By Aequs Limited In Aerostructures Manufacturing India Private Limited, A Who
Aequs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80302KA2000PLC026760 and registration number is 026760. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 581.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aequs is ₹138.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aequs is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aequs is ₹9,258.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aequs are ₹140.50 and ₹135.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aequs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aequs is ₹165.40 and 52-week low of Aequs is ₹131.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aequs has shown returns of -2.4% over the past day, 1.36% for the past month, -8.88% over 3 months, -8.88% over 1 year, -3.05% across 3 years, and -1.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aequs are 0.00 and 10.63 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.