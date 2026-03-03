Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Aequs Share Price

NSE
BSE

AEQUS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Aequs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹138.05 Closed
-2.40₹ -3.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aequs Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.45₹140.50
₹138.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.35₹165.40
₹138.05
Open Price
₹138.60
Prev. Close
₹141.45
Volume
22,077

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aequs has declined 1.84% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.88%.

Aequs’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aequs Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aequs		-3.121.21-8.88-8.88-8.88-3.05-1.84
Thermax		-1.445.147.81-4.90-3.1811.9417.67
PTC Industries		0.681.18-1.7531.3775.3293.41103.81
Craftsman Automation		-2.26-0.339.2111.2371.7732.1539.94
Sansera Engineering		-4.0221.7234.1172.97107.8844.7922.46
Tega Industries		-1.94-0.43-9.41-12.0837.4236.8319.26
Ircon International		-7.87-11.80-12.11-20.72-2.9237.2624.53
Engineers India		-1.5522.997.365.5045.1141.3219.09
Azad Engineering		-3.629.191.584.5136.8735.3319.91
Inox India		-1.87-0.20-2.07-4.0422.056.433.81
Balu Forge Industries		2.5012.80-24.98-29.076.4277.4718.07
Kennametal India		0.1310.8112.2211.0221.326.6416.11
Ion Exchange (India)		-4.891.464.45-14.77-26.051.3520.60
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-6.81-1.19-16.00-30.03-20.23-14.11-4.43
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		4.59-10.6513.2685.48106.4147.51143.58
Skipper		-4.67-7.62-22.89-34.97-5.6550.6942.14
Pitti Engineering		0.441.598.76-2.760.4743.9869.82
Bondada Engineering		-5.10-6.05-18.93-24.40-12.59115.7958.64
Interarch Building Solutions		-2.93-17.72-23.13-13.3833.6015.438.99
Jash Engineering		1.55-1.67-11.69-22.54-25.46-9.33-5.71

Over the last one year, Aequs has declined 8.88% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.18%), PTC Industries (75.32%), Craftsman Automation (71.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Aequs has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.67%) and PTC Industries (103.81%).

Aequs Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aequs Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5142.3142.13
10142.63142.22
20141.54141.69
50140.54141.19
10077.580
20038.790

Aequs Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aequs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 11.63%, FII holding rose to 4.05%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Aequs Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,10,00,0002.88148.92
32,25,7200.5743.67
25,05,8830.0533.92
24,19,3200.5832.75
17,77,1800.2324.06
16,93,5200.3422.93
15,73,5120.5821.3
14,93,7001.1120.22
12,09,6002.4516.38
11,47,2950.6815.53

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Aequs Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 27, 2026, 8:29 PM ISTAequs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 23, 2026, 11:17 PM ISTAequs - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requ
Feb 19, 2026, 10:23 PM ISTAequs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 19, 2026, 10:19 PM ISTAequs - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 17, 2026, 8:02 PM ISTAequs - Intimation Regarding Further Investment By Aequs Limited In Aerostructures Manufacturing India Private Limited, A Who

About Aequs

Aequs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/03/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U80302KA2000PLC026760 and registration number is 026760. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 92.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 581.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Aravind Shivaputrappa Melligeri
    Executive Chairman & CEO
  • Mr. Rajeev Kaul
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Aravind Prabhu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Eberhard Klaus Richter
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Vidya Sarathy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anup Wadhawan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aequs Share Price

What is the share price of Aequs?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aequs is ₹138.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aequs?

The Aequs is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aequs?

The market cap of Aequs is ₹9,258.54 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aequs?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aequs are ₹140.50 and ₹135.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aequs?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aequs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aequs is ₹165.40 and 52-week low of Aequs is ₹131.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aequs performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aequs has shown returns of -2.4% over the past day, 1.36% for the past month, -8.88% over 3 months, -8.88% over 1 year, -3.05% across 3 years, and -1.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aequs?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aequs are 0.00 and 10.63 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Aequs News

More Aequs News
icon
Market Pulse