Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63030MH2020PLC440323 and registration number is 372580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 582.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.