Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Waterways Leisure Tourism Share Price

Sector
Hospitality

Waterways Leisure Tourism has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 23, 2026 and will close on Jun 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 769.00-808.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Waterways Leisure Tourism Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Waterways Leisure Tourism Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Hotels Company		5.5610.4725.85-0.72-3.5722.9441.4
ITC Hotels		11.9613.0326.03-9.3-16.720.910.54
Jubilant Foodworks		2.37-1.22-1.06-23.47-37.5-4.46-7.78
EIH		8.022.8313.14-9.73-4.5915.8724.44
Chalet Hotels		8.943.6715.62-7.01-7.1625.1735.99
Travel Food Services		1.6617.623.3211.0926.128.044.75
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		8.1919.5625.8218.327.244.392.61
Ventive Hospitality		-1.993.44.18-9.01-7.01-2.69-1.62
Devyani International		2.691.0415.91-17.46-29.64-15.3-1.03
Lemon Tree Hotels		7.961.716.26-26.95-11.917.2723.4
Westlife Foodworld		5.874.2316.77-7.69-33.41-17.57-0.59
Valor Estate		2.63-230.2-4.45-45.0715.2636.4
Sapphire Foods India		5.663.8124.26-22.38-41.94-11.54-4.55
Restaurant Brands Asia		15.7617.0733.820.31-1.35-11.52-12.8
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.8212.3859.858.277.6423.999.56
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		4.919.37-2.13-22.87-26.05-6.097.04
Juniper Hotels		4.144.196.22-20.61-29.1-20.01-12.54
Samhi Hotels		5.1110.234.01-1.57-16.457.694.55
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels		4.52.2221.21-8.61-21.25-14.99-9.29

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

About Waterways Leisure Tourism

Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63030MH2020PLC440323 and registration number is 372580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 582.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jurgen Bailom
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Coralie Annamichelle Ansari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Chopra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Roopa Iyer
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suranjan Bhattacharjee
    Independent Director

Waterways Leisure Tourism News

More Waterways Leisure Tourism News
Market Pulse