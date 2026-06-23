Waterways Leisure Tourism has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 23, 2026 and will close on Jun 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹769.00-808.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Hotels Company
|5.56
|10.47
|25.85
|-0.72
|-3.57
|22.94
|41.4
|ITC Hotels
|11.96
|13.03
|26.03
|-9.3
|-16.72
|0.91
|0.54
|Jubilant Foodworks
|2.37
|-1.22
|-1.06
|-23.47
|-37.5
|-4.46
|-7.78
|EIH
|8.02
|2.83
|13.14
|-9.73
|-4.59
|15.87
|24.44
|Chalet Hotels
|8.94
|3.67
|15.62
|-7.01
|-7.16
|25.17
|35.99
|Travel Food Services
|1.66
|17.6
|23.32
|11.09
|26.12
|8.04
|4.75
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|8.19
|19.56
|25.82
|18.3
|27.24
|4.39
|2.61
|Ventive Hospitality
|-1.99
|3.4
|4.18
|-9.01
|-7.01
|-2.69
|-1.62
|Devyani International
|2.69
|1.04
|15.91
|-17.46
|-29.64
|-15.3
|-1.03
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|7.96
|1.7
|16.26
|-26.95
|-11.91
|7.27
|23.4
|Westlife Foodworld
|5.87
|4.23
|16.77
|-7.69
|-33.41
|-17.57
|-0.59
|Valor Estate
|2.63
|-2
|30.2
|-4.45
|-45.07
|15.26
|36.4
|Sapphire Foods India
|5.66
|3.81
|24.26
|-22.38
|-41.94
|-11.54
|-4.55
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|15.76
|17.07
|33.8
|20.31
|-1.35
|-11.52
|-12.8
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.82
|12.38
|59.85
|8.27
|7.64
|23.99
|9.56
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|4.91
|9.37
|-2.13
|-22.87
|-26.05
|-6.09
|7.04
|Juniper Hotels
|4.14
|4.19
|6.22
|-20.61
|-29.1
|-20.01
|-12.54
|Samhi Hotels
|5.11
|10.2
|34.01
|-1.57
|-16.45
|7.69
|4.55
|Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels
|4.5
|2.22
|21.21
|-8.61
|-21.25
|-14.99
|-9.29
Source: Dion Global
Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U63030MH2020PLC440323 and registration number is 372580. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 582.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 64.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global