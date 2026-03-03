Facebook Pixel Code
Saatvik Green Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAATVIK GREEN ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Electric Equipment
Theme
Electronics Manufacturing (EMS)
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Saatvik Green Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹360.20 Closed
-1.93₹ -7.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Saatvik Green Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹331.25₹361.30
₹360.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹331.25₹580.00
₹360.20
Open Price
₹331.25
Prev. Close
₹367.30
Volume
5,748

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Saatvik Green Energy has declined 3.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.08%.

Saatvik Green Energy’s current P/E of 11.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Saatvik Green Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saatvik Green Energy		-8.67-13.32-8.03-18.08-18.08-6.43-3.91
ABB India		-1.215.4816.7115.2717.2621.5631.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.777.587.17-2.9921.2633.2763.80
Siemens Energy India		2.2217.36-5.74-13.508.512.761.65
Waaree Energies		-12.62-14.79-14.96-18.0024.954.202.50
Premier Energies		-7.95-9.34-26.13-30.18-16.33-5.17-3.14
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.7518.4712.751.1745.8275.1650.33
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.13-8.95-22.77-14.52-14.52-5.09-3.09
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.65-9.44-19.74-18.776.8687.28154.69
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.37-16.06-24.392.1742.8941.83
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.13-11.49-7.92-11.86-11.86-4.12-2.49
Ravindra Energy		-2.36-6.85-7.80-2.4331.1444.9730.93
Websol Energy Systems		-10.67-28.68-49.86-58.65-38.5990.4868.65
Insolation Energy Ltd		-13.82-1.30-28.30-54.39-60.8495.0765.36
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-8.222.526.08-10.86-37.58-14.54-8.99
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.94-13.13-4.49-7.1723.3956.84102.58
Rishabh Instruments		-4.75-0.06-4.68-10.9491.15-3.34-2.02
Salzer Electronics		-3.935.80-10.96-22.33-27.6934.5938.99
Igarashi Motors India		-2.90-14.14-20.41-27.39-33.03-1.241.30
Modern Insulators		-4.745.7534.4789.01142.8371.0736.67

Over the last one year, Saatvik Green Energy has declined 18.08% compared to peers like ABB India (17.26%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.26%), Siemens Energy India (8.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Saatvik Green Energy has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.80%).

Saatvik Green Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Saatvik Green Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5390.62380.81
10401.72391.14
20409397.34
50395.31404.47
100428.26425.89
200225.240

Saatvik Green Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saatvik Green Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.35%, FII holding fell to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Saatvik Green Energy Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
40,23,5480.82158.19
21,31,6630.8183.81
17,79,2940.1169.95
15,50,2040.6860.95
14,05,9680.8255.28

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Saatvik Green Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 12:35 AM ISTSaatvik Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 18, 2026, 2:32 AM ISTSaatvik Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Feb 16, 2026, 6:24 AM ISTSaatvik Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Feb 13, 2026, 5:11 PM ISTSaatvik Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 12, 2026, 11:51 PM ISTSaatvik Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition

About Saatvik Green Energy

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40106HR2015PLC075578 and registration number is 075578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1090.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Management

  • Mr. Neelesh Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Manik Garg
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Manavika Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sarita Rajesh Zele
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Kumar Bassi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Mairpady
    Independent Director

FAQs on Saatvik Green Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Saatvik Green Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saatvik Green Energy is ₹360.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saatvik Green Energy?

The Saatvik Green Energy is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saatvik Green Energy?

The market cap of Saatvik Green Energy is ₹4,578.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saatvik Green Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saatvik Green Energy are ₹361.30 and ₹331.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saatvik Green Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saatvik Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saatvik Green Energy is ₹580.00 and 52-week low of Saatvik Green Energy is ₹331.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Saatvik Green Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saatvik Green Energy has shown returns of -1.93% over the past day, -6.08% for the past month, -12.35% over 3 months, -18.08% over 1 year, -6.43% across 3 years, and -3.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saatvik Green Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saatvik Green Energy are 11.68 and 3.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Saatvik Green Energy News

