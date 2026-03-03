Here's the live share price of Saatvik Green Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Saatvik Green Energy has declined 3.91% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -18.08%.
Saatvik Green Energy’s current P/E of 11.68x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-8.67
|-13.32
|-8.03
|-18.08
|-18.08
|-6.43
|-3.91
|ABB India
|-1.21
|5.48
|16.71
|15.27
|17.26
|21.56
|31.31
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|-1.77
|7.58
|7.17
|-2.99
|21.26
|33.27
|63.80
|Siemens Energy India
|2.22
|17.36
|-5.74
|-13.50
|8.51
|2.76
|1.65
|Waaree Energies
|-12.62
|-14.79
|-14.96
|-18.00
|24.95
|4.20
|2.50
|Premier Energies
|-7.95
|-9.34
|-26.13
|-30.18
|-16.33
|-5.17
|-3.14
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.75
|18.47
|12.75
|1.17
|45.82
|75.16
|50.33
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|-12.13
|-8.95
|-22.77
|-14.52
|-14.52
|-5.09
|-3.09
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-3.65
|-9.44
|-19.74
|-18.77
|6.86
|87.28
|154.69
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-0.33
|-2.37
|-16.06
|-24.39
|2.17
|42.89
|41.83
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|-7.13
|-11.49
|-7.92
|-11.86
|-11.86
|-4.12
|-2.49
|Ravindra Energy
|-2.36
|-6.85
|-7.80
|-2.43
|31.14
|44.97
|30.93
|Websol Energy Systems
|-10.67
|-28.68
|-49.86
|-58.65
|-38.59
|90.48
|68.65
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-13.82
|-1.30
|-28.30
|-54.39
|-60.84
|95.07
|65.36
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|-8.22
|2.52
|6.08
|-10.86
|-37.58
|-14.54
|-8.99
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|-4.94
|-13.13
|-4.49
|-7.17
|23.39
|56.84
|102.58
|Rishabh Instruments
|-4.75
|-0.06
|-4.68
|-10.94
|91.15
|-3.34
|-2.02
|Salzer Electronics
|-3.93
|5.80
|-10.96
|-22.33
|-27.69
|34.59
|38.99
|Igarashi Motors India
|-2.90
|-14.14
|-20.41
|-27.39
|-33.03
|-1.24
|1.30
|Modern Insulators
|-4.74
|5.75
|34.47
|89.01
|142.83
|71.07
|36.67
Over the last one year, Saatvik Green Energy has declined 18.08% compared to peers like ABB India (17.26%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.26%), Siemens Energy India (8.51%). From a 5 year perspective, Saatvik Green Energy has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.80%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|390.62
|380.81
|10
|401.72
|391.14
|20
|409
|397.34
|50
|395.31
|404.47
|100
|428.26
|425.89
|200
|225.24
|0
In the latest quarter, Saatvik Green Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 9.35%, FII holding fell to 0.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 14.42% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|40,23,548
|0.82
|158.19
|21,31,663
|0.81
|83.81
|17,79,294
|0.11
|69.95
|15,50,204
|0.68
|60.95
|14,05,968
|0.82
|55.28
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 12:35 AM IST
|Saatvik Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 18, 2026, 2:32 AM IST
|Saatvik Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Feb 16, 2026, 6:24 AM IST
|Saatvik Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Feb 13, 2026, 5:11 PM IST
|Saatvik Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 12, 2026, 11:51 PM IST
|Saatvik Green Energy - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Saatvik Green Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U40106HR2015PLC075578 and registration number is 075578. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electrical equipment, General Purpose and Special purpose Machinery & equipment, Transport equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1090.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saatvik Green Energy is ₹360.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Saatvik Green Energy is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Saatvik Green Energy is ₹4,578.32 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saatvik Green Energy are ₹361.30 and ₹331.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saatvik Green Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saatvik Green Energy is ₹580.00 and 52-week low of Saatvik Green Energy is ₹331.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Saatvik Green Energy has shown returns of -1.93% over the past day, -6.08% for the past month, -12.35% over 3 months, -18.08% over 1 year, -6.43% across 3 years, and -3.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saatvik Green Energy are 11.68 and 3.52 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.