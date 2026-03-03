Here's the live share price of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has declined 16.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -58.37%.
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases’s current P/E of 31.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases
|-5.49
|-11.80
|-39.36
|-56.04
|-58.37
|-25.33
|-16.08
|Linde India
|0.86
|11.65
|16.05
|4.02
|14.73
|21.68
|30.17
|Refex Industries
|-8.80
|-5.84
|-35.59
|-41.51
|-43.24
|60.95
|64.27
|Stallion India Fluorochemicals
|5.14
|-18.59
|-9.25
|-18.50
|144.54
|6.36
|3.77
|Rajasthan Securities
|-3.67
|22.33
|-13.79
|-4.60
|-35.61
|66.58
|50.65
|Mapro Industries
|-4.04
|0.10
|-5.46
|-19.97
|-19.97
|-7.16
|-4.36
|National Oxygen
|-4.50
|-25.53
|-35.09
|-43.20
|-38.51
|-0.70
|13.39
|Gagan Gases
|8.32
|0.09
|-9.75
|-8.56
|10.84
|25.37
|26.50
|Bhagawati Oxygen
|2.48
|-4.70
|2.14
|-0.92
|-9.22
|1.01
|20.39
|Southern Gas
|0
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|-40.42
|-26.71
Over the last one year, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has declined 58.37% compared to peers like Linde India (14.73%), Refex Industries (-43.24%), Stallion India Fluorochemicals (144.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has underperformed peers relative to Linde India (30.17%) and Refex Industries (64.27%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|238.28
|235.27
|10
|241.32
|240.06
|20
|250.41
|248.67
|50
|283.01
|282.9
|100
|351.61
|342.56
|200
|353.63
|0
In the latest quarter, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.42%, FII holding fell to 0.83%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|67,99,900
|4.49
|184.55
|29,99,990
|4.36
|81.42
|23,44,809
|0.25
|63.64
|15,31,328
|5.21
|41.56
|6,22,170
|0.25
|16.89
|5,65,698
|1.27
|15.35
|4,27,235
|0.6
|11.6
|4,19,858
|0.37
|11.39
|3,85,572
|0.05
|10.46
|2,70,448
|0.64
|7.34
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 06, 2026, 5:29 PM IST
|Ellenbarrie Ind. Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
|Feb 04, 2026, 10:12 PM IST
|Ellenbarrie Ind. Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
|Feb 03, 2026, 10:58 PM IST
|Ellenbarrie Ind. Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Feb 03, 2026, 5:57 AM IST
|Ellenbarrie Ind. Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 01, 2026, 1:42 AM IST
|Ellenbarrie Ind. Gas - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Commissioning Of New Plant
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24112WB1973PLC029102 and registration number is 029102. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Gases. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is ₹225.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is ₹3,175.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases are ₹227.20 and ₹222.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is ₹637.00 and 52-week low of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is ₹222.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, -12.3% for the past month, -42.56% over 3 months, -58.37% over 1 year, -25.33% across 3 years, and -16.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases are 31.83 and 3.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.