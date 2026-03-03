Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Share Price

NSE
BSE

ELLENBARRIE INDUSTRIAL GASES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals
Index
BSE IPO

Here's the live share price of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹225.30 Closed
-1.68₹ -3.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹222.45₹227.20
₹225.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹222.45₹637.00
₹225.30
Open Price
₹227.20
Prev. Close
₹229.15
Volume
5,644

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has declined 16.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -58.37%.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases’s current P/E of 31.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases		-5.49-11.80-39.36-56.04-58.37-25.33-16.08
Linde India		0.8611.6516.054.0214.7321.6830.17
Refex Industries		-8.80-5.84-35.59-41.51-43.2460.9564.27
Stallion India Fluorochemicals		5.14-18.59-9.25-18.50144.546.363.77
Rajasthan Securities		-3.6722.33-13.79-4.60-35.6166.5850.65
Mapro Industries		-4.040.10-5.46-19.97-19.97-7.16-4.36
National Oxygen		-4.50-25.53-35.09-43.20-38.51-0.7013.39
Gagan Gases		8.320.09-9.75-8.5610.8425.3726.50
Bhagawati Oxygen		2.48-4.702.14-0.92-9.221.0120.39
Southern Gas		05.005.005.005.00-40.42-26.71

Over the last one year, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has declined 58.37% compared to peers like Linde India (14.73%), Refex Industries (-43.24%), Stallion India Fluorochemicals (144.54%). From a 5 year perspective, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has underperformed peers relative to Linde India (30.17%) and Refex Industries (64.27%).

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5238.28235.27
10241.32240.06
20250.41248.67
50283.01282.9
100351.61342.56
200353.630

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 15.42%, FII holding fell to 0.83%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
67,99,9004.49184.55
29,99,9904.3681.42
23,44,8090.2563.64
15,31,3285.2141.56
6,22,1700.2516.89
5,65,6981.2715.35
4,27,2350.611.6
4,19,8580.3711.39
3,85,5720.0510.46
2,70,4480.647.34

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

View All Mutual Funds
Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 06, 2026, 5:29 PM ISTEllenbarrie Ind. Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Monitoring Agency Report
Feb 04, 2026, 10:12 PM ISTEllenbarrie Ind. Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 03, 2026, 10:58 PM ISTEllenbarrie Ind. Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Feb 03, 2026, 5:57 AM ISTEllenbarrie Ind. Gas - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 01, 2026, 1:42 AM ISTEllenbarrie Ind. Gas - Announcement Under Regulation 30- Commissioning Of New Plant

About Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1973 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24112WB1973PLC029102 and registration number is 029102. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Industrial Gases. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 26.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Padam Kumar Agarwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun Agarwal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Soumitra Bose
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pawan Marda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Seema Sapru
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Share Price

What is the share price of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is ₹225.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases?

The Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases?

The market cap of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is ₹3,175.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases are ₹227.20 and ₹222.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is ₹637.00 and 52-week low of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases is ₹222.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, -12.3% for the past month, -42.56% over 3 months, -58.37% over 1 year, -25.33% across 3 years, and -16.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases are 31.83 and 3.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases News

More Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases News
icon
Market Pulse