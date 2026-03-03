Here's the live share price of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers has gained 2.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.95%.
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers’s current P/E of 29.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers
|-2.14
|-15.42
|-21.94
|10.95
|10.95
|3.52
|2.10
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
Over the last one year, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers has gained 10.95% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|511.21
|510.11
|10
|523.79
|521.27
|20
|549.85
|541.56
|50
|593.35
|569.52
|100
|589.42
|581.51
|200
|301.5
|0
In the latest quarter, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.10%, FII holding fell to 1.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,36,782
|0.19
|31.09
|4,85,064
|0.77
|28.09
|4,85,064
|0.59
|28.09
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 01, 2026, 2:34 AM IST
|Anand Rathi Share - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 27, 2026, 12:34 AM IST
|Anand Rathi Share - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Feb 27, 2026, 12:24 AM IST
|Anand Rathi Share - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Feb 27, 2026, 12:18 AM IST
|Anand Rathi Share - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, February 26, 2026
|Feb 06, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
|Anand Rathi Share - Frauds-Initial Disclosure
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67120MH1991PLC064106 and registration number is 064106. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 843.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers is ₹494.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers is ₹3,101.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers are ₹496.90 and ₹475.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers is ₹795.10 and 52-week low of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers is ₹432.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, -16.99% for the past month, -28.83% over 3 months, 10.95% over 1 year, 3.52% across 3 years, and 2.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers are 29.22 and 2.31 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.