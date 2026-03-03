Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹494.45 Closed
-2.39₹ -12.10
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹475.10₹496.90
₹494.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹432.00₹795.10
₹494.45
Open Price
₹475.10
Prev. Close
₹506.55
Volume
20,318

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers has gained 2.10% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 10.95%.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers’s current P/E of 29.22x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers		-2.14-15.42-21.9410.9510.953.522.10
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28

Over the last one year, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers has gained 10.95% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5511.21510.11
10523.79521.27
20549.85541.56
50593.35569.52
100589.42581.51
200301.50

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.10%, FII holding fell to 1.91%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,36,7820.1931.09
4,85,0640.7728.09
4,85,0640.5928.09

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 01, 2026, 2:34 AM ISTAnand Rathi Share - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 27, 2026, 12:34 AM ISTAnand Rathi Share - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Feb 27, 2026, 12:24 AM ISTAnand Rathi Share - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Feb 27, 2026, 12:18 AM ISTAnand Rathi Share - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Thursday, February 26, 2026
Feb 06, 2026, 10:15 PM ISTAnand Rathi Share - Frauds-Initial Disclosure

About Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U67120MH1991PLC064106 and registration number is 064106. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial Advisory, brokerage and Consultancy Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 843.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Navratan Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Roop Kishor Bhootra
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Priti Pradeep Gupta
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Jugal Kishore Laddha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Mannalalji Kakani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Pravin Navandar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Share Price

What is the share price of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers is ₹494.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers?

The Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers?

The market cap of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers is ₹3,101.45 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers are ₹496.90 and ₹475.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers is ₹795.10 and 52-week low of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers is ₹432.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, -16.99% for the past month, -28.83% over 3 months, 10.95% over 1 year, 3.52% across 3 years, and 2.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers are 29.22 and 2.31 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers News

